Z's Bubble Tea Dearborn Hts. West

review star

No reviews yet

2227 North Beech Daly Road

Located inside The Donut Shoppe

Dearborn Heights, MI 48127

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Milk Tea
Fruit Tea
Brown Sugar Boba

DRINKS

Tea

Milk Tea

$6.00+

Fruit Tea

$6.00+

Cold Coffee Boba/Lattes

Iced Latte

$6.00+

Coffee Lover

$5.75+

Blended Cappuccino - Contains Dairy

$6.25+

Our Special drink...Does include Dairy.

Oreo Blended Cappuccino Large - Contains Dairy

$7.25

Mocha Frappe

$7.25+

Caramel Frappe

$7.50+

Specials

Brown Sugar Boba

$6.50+

Redbull Boba

$7.00

Z's Mocktail Boba

$7.25+

Blue Hawaiian Lemonade Boba

$6.00+

Original Mango Mix

$6.50+

Mango Nectar Puree Blended

Pinacolada Large Blended

$7.00

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$7.00+

Spiced Chai Latte

$7.25+

Signature Iced Tea- Large

$7.00

Green Tea flavored with Strawberry, Lemon, Peach and Passion fruit with Passion Fruit Seeds. No Boba, fresh Apples and Orange slice.

Blended Mint Lemonade

$6.75+

Blended Caramel Apple Boba

$7.00+

Z's Summer Coolerz

$6.00

Z's Oreo Boba

$7.50

Fiery Mango Boba

$7.50+

Red Velvet Oreo Boba

$7.25

Z's Lucky Charm

$7.50+

Z's Cookies & Cream Boba

$7.00

Z's Banana Split Boba

$7.00

Matcha

$6.25+

Strawberry Matcha

$6.75+

Mint Chocolate Chip Smoothie

$6.25

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$6.00+

Strawberry Banana Slushie

$7.00+

Vanilla Milk Tea Special with Green Tea

$6.00+

Iced Tea

$5.00+

Z's Arnold Palmer

$6.00+

Hot Drinks/ Espresso

Hot Latte

$6.00+

Espresso Shot

$2.50+

Hot Americano

$3.75+

Cappuccino

$6.00+

Hot Spiced Chai Latte Large

$6.25

Hot Chocolate Large

$4.00

Hot Black Tea Large

$3.25

Hot Green Tea Large

$3.25

Hot Chocolate Small

$3.61

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

Kids

$2.75Out of stock

Regular

$4.00Out of stock

Large

$5.00Out of stock

Brown Sugar Sundae

Brown Sugar Special Cup

$6.50Out of stock

Z's Affogato Boba

Z's Affogato Boba

$6.60Out of stock

Z's FloaTeas

FloaTeas

FloaTeas

$9.00Out of stock

Coffee Float

Coffee Float

$8.50Out of stock

Matcha FloaTea

Matcha

$9.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Bubble Tea, Coffee and Ice Cream

2227 North Beech Daly Road, Located inside The Donut Shoppe , Dearborn Heights, MI 48127

Main pic

