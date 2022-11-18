Z's Bubble Tea imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Zs Bubble Tea Plymouth

review star

No reviews yet

575 Forest Ave

Plymouth, MI 48170

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Fruit Tea
Milk Tea
Brown Sugar Boba

Tea

Milk Tea

$6.00+

Fruit Tea

$6.00+

Water Bottle

$1.00

Cold Coffee Boba/Lattes

Iced Latte

$6.00+

Coffee Lover

$5.75+

Blended Cappuccino - Contains Dairy

$6.50+

Our Special drink...Does include Dairy.

Oreo Blended Cappuccino Large - Contains Dairy

$7.25

Mocha Frappe

$7.25+

Caramel Frappe

$7.50+

Specials

Brown Sugar Boba

$5.75+

Redbull Boba

$7.00

Z's Mocktail Boba

$7.25+

Blue Hawaiian Lemonade Boba

$6.00+

Original Mango Mix

$6.50+

Mango Nectar Puree Blended

Pinacolada Large Blended

$7.00

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$7.00+

Spiced Chai Latte

$7.25+

Signature Iced Tea- Large

$7.00

Green Tea flavored with Strawberry, Lemon, Peach and Passion fruit with Passion Fruit Seeds. No Boba, fresh Apples and Orange slice.

Blended Mint Lemonade

$6.75+Out of stock

Z's Summer Coolerz

$6.00

Blended Caramel Apple Boba

$7.00+

Z's Oreo Boba

$7.50

Fiery Mango Boba

$7.50+

Red Velvet Oreo Boba

$7.25

Frankie's Taro Monster Blended

$8.00+

Z's Cookies & Cream Boba

$7.00Out of stock

Z's Banana Split Boba

$7.00

Matcha

$6.25+

Strawberry Matcha

$6.75+

Mint Chocolate Chip Smoothie

$6.25Out of stock

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$6.00+

Strawberry Banana Slushie

$6.75+

Vanilla Milk Tea Special with Green Tea

$6.00+Out of stock

Iced Tea

$5.00+

Z's Arnold Palmer

$5.75+

Hot Drinks/ Espresso

Hot Latte

$6.00+

Espresso Shot

$2.50+

Hot Americano

$3.75+

Cappuccino

$6.00+

Hot Spiced Chai Latte Large

$6.25

Hot Chocolate Large

$4.00

Hot Black Tea Large

$3.25

Hot Green Tea Large

$3.25

Macarons

Strawberry Macaron

$2.50

Vanilla Macaron

$2.50

Cookies N Cream Macaron

$2.50

Fruity Pebble Macaron

$2.50

Birthday Cake Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Apple Cinnamon Macaron

$2.50

Mochi Ice Cream

Mango

$1.75Out of stock

Brown Sugar Sundae

Brown Sugar Special Cup

$6.50

Z's Affogato Boba

Z's Affogato Boba

$6.60

FloaTeas

FloaTeas

$9.00

Coffee Float

Coffee Float

$9.00

Matcha FloaTea

Matcha Floatea

$9.00

Candy Bars

Snickers

$1.50

KitKat

$1.50

Reeses

$1.50

M&Ms Plain

$1.50

M&Ms Peanut

$1.50

Skittles

$1.50

Starburst

$1.50

Chips

Classic

$1.00Out of stock

Sour Cream & Onion

$1.00Out of stock

Barbecue

$1.00Out of stock

Cheetos

$1.00Out of stock

Doritos Nacho Cheese

$1.00Out of stock

Doritos Cool Ranch

$1.00Out of stock

Fritos

$1.00Out of stock

Pocky Sticks

Chocolate Cream

$1.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

@ZsBubbleTea

Location

575 Forest Ave, Plymouth, MI 48170

Directions

Gallery
Z's Bubble Tea image

Similar restaurants in your area

Z's Bubble Tea Dearborn Hts.
orange star4.7 • 990
22000 Ford Rd Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
View restaurantnext
The Terry Melt
orange star4.7 • 201
22000 Ford Rd Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
View restaurantnext
Frozen Elephants - 6460 greenfield rd
orange star4.2 • 13
6460 greenfield rd Dearborn, MI 48126
View restaurantnext
Kidcadia
orange star4.9 • 61
13939 Michigan Ave Dearborn, MI 48126
View restaurantnext
Sweet Potato Sensations
orange star4.7 • 2,060
17337 Lahser Rd Detroit, MI 48219
View restaurantnext
Tapped Coffee & Craft Beverages
orange starNo Reviews
39481 Joy Rd. Canton, MI 48187
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Plymouth

Omelette & Waffle Cafe - Plymouth
orange star4.6 • 2,823
580 Forest Ave Plymouth, MI 48170
View restaurantnext
Barrio Cocina Y Tequileria
orange star4.8 • 2,823
555 Forest Ave Plymouth, MI 48170
View restaurantnext
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina - Plymouth
orange star4.5 • 2,073
777 W Ann Arbor Trail Plymouth, MI 48170
View restaurantnext
NICO & VALI Italian Eatery
orange star4.5 • 2,055
744 Wing St Plymouth, MI 48170
View restaurantnext
Thai Ocha - 200 S. Main Street
orange star4.4 • 1,706
200 S. Main Street Plymouth, MI 48170
View restaurantnext
The Burger Spot - Downtown Plymouth
orange star4.6 • 884
550 Forest Ave Plymouth, MI 48170
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Plymouth
Livonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Northville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Westland
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Novi
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Redford
review star
Avg 2 (4 restaurants)
Dearborn Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston