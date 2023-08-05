Popular Items

Birria Taco(Shredded Beef)

Birria Taco(Shredded Beef)

$3.69

Marinated Stewed beef that is slow cooked in a special recipe broth

Carne Asada Taco (Steak)

Carne Asada Taco (Steak)

$3.69

Sonoran Style grilled prime steak. Seasoned with salt and pepper

Burrito 12" Tortilla

$11.99

Burrito 12" Tortilla

Combos

#1 3 Tacos 1 Quesadilla

3 Tacos 1 Quesadilla

$12.99

#2 3 Tacos 1 Quesadilla W/ Meat

3 Tacos 1 Quesadilla W/Meat

$13.99

#3 2 Tacos / Rice and Beans

2 Tacos Rice / Beans

$12.99

#4 The Rumble / 1 of Each Meat

The Rumble 1 of Each Meat

$18.50

Tacos

Beef

Carne Asada Taco (Steak)

Carne Asada Taco (Steak)

$3.69

Sonoran Style grilled prime steak. Seasoned with salt and pepper

Birria Taco(Shredded Beef)

Birria Taco(Shredded Beef)

$3.69

Marinated Stewed beef that is slow cooked in a special recipe broth

Chicken

Pollo Taco (Chicken)

Pollo Taco (Chicken)

$3.69

Sonoran Style marinated chicken

Pork

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$3.69

Grilled marinated pork

Bean

Bean Taco

Bean Taco

$1.75

Tortilla and refried beans taco

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$3.99

Shrimp Taco

Tacos Poblanos

Tacos Poblanos (2)

Tacos Poblanos (2)

$7.49

2 Tacos Poblanos

Couliflower

Cauliflower (2)

$7.99

2 Cauliflower Tacos

Gringo Crispy Shell Tacos

(2) Gringo Crispy Shell Tacos

$8.99

Sides

A la carta

Refried Zason Beans

$3.89
Chips and Bean Dip

Chips and Bean Dip

$4.00

Crispy corn tortilla triangles with a small 4oz side of borracho beans (refried beans with a little heat)

French Fries

$5.00
Sonoran Hotdog

Sonoran Hotdog

$4.75

Home baked fresh hotdog bun, hotdog wrapped in bacon with traditional Sonoran toppings. The hotdog is served with a roasted pepper

Mexican Rice

Mexican Rice

$3.89+

Special Recipe Mexican Rice

Other

Mini Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.85

Melted cheese between two 5 inch hand made tortillas

Quesadilla w/Meat

Quesadilla w/Meat

$4.49

Melted cheese between two 5 inch hand made tortillas with your choice of meat

Steak Fries

Steak Fries

Steak Fries

$12.00

French fries, Meat Choice topped with melted and shredded cheese

Burritos

Burrito 12" Tortilla

$11.99

Burrito 12" Tortilla

Big Quesadilla

Big Quesadilla 12" Tortilla

$6.99

Big Quesadilla 12" Tortilla

Big Quesadilla W/Meat 12" Tortilla

$8.99

Big Quesadilla W/ Your Choice of Meat 12" Tortilla

Family Pack

1 Lb / 10 Tacos

1 Lb Family Pack

1 Lb Family Pack

$35.00

1 Lb of your choice of meat, ten tortillas, three quesadillas (upgrade to meat quesadillas for $2 each (Meat choices ,Birria, carne asada / steak, pollo asado / chicken, al pastor, carnitas, or cochinita pibil (feeds 3)

2lb / 20 tacos

2lb Family Pack

2lb Family Pack

$66.00

2 Lbs of your choice of meat, twenty tortillas, six quesadillas (upgrade to meat quesadillas for $2 each (Meat choices ,Birria, carne asada / steak, pollo asado / chicken, al pastor, carnitas, or cochinita pibil (feeds 6)

Drinks

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

Horchata

$2.50+
Jamaica

Jamaica

$2.50+
Limonada

Limonada

$2.50+

Sodas / Tea

Mexican Bottle Cola

Mexican Bottle Cola

$2.50
Canned Cola

Canned Cola

$1.50

Bottled Tea

$3.00

Add a Michelada

Add a Michelada

$6.00

Michelada

Catering

10 person - 3.5lbs meats w/ 5 Salsas

10 person - 3.5lbs meats w/ 5 Salsas

$105.00

Choose up to 3 meats Includes: 3.5 lbs of meat 30 tortillas 5 salsas

20 person - 7 lbs meat w/5 Salsas

20 person - 7 lbs meat w/5 Salsas

$175.00

Choose up to 7 options of meats and veggies Includes: 60 tortillas 5 salsas Additional Salsas available for purchase under Salsas section

Salsas

Salsa Roja - Medium 24 oz

$6.00

Salsa roja - medium

Salsa tatemada - Roasted Tomato 24 oz

$6.00

Roasted tomato salsa Medium

Green Tomatillo Mild Salsa 24 oz

$6.00

Salsa Verde

Pico De Gallo 24 oz

$6.00

Avocado Salsa 24 oz

$6.00

Avocado, cilantro, milk, eggs, lime juice

Habanero Salsa 24 oz

$6.00

Habanero salsa - HOT

Specialty Plates

ZaSon Specialty

Sonoran Hotdog

Sonoran Hotdog

$4.75

Home baked fresh hotdog bun, hotdog wrapped in bacon with traditional Sonoran toppings. The hotdog is served with a roasted pepper

Sonoran Hotdog and Fries Combo

$8.50

Home baked fresh hotdog bun, hotdog wrapped in bacon with traditional Sonoran toppings. The hotdog is served with a roasted pepper This combo includes a side order of French Fries

ZaSon Rustic Pizza

$12.50

Birria Pizza

ZaSon Steak Sandwich

$12.50

ZaSon Special Chicken Burrito

$11.99

Burrito 12" Tortilla

$11.99

Burrito 12" Tortilla

Lorenza

Lorenza

$5.49

Toasted hard shell corn tortilla with cheese and choice of meat

Carne Asada Fries

$12.00

Big Quesadilla 12" Tortilla

$6.99

Big Quesadilla 12" Tortilla

Big Quesadilla W/Meat 12" Tortilla

$8.99

Big Quesadilla W/ Your Choice of Meat 12" Tortilla

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.85

Melted cheese between two 5 inch hand made tortillas

Tim Berry Bowl

Tim Berry Bowl

$8.99

Low carb alternative mixture of cheese with a choice of meat. 8oz of meat. up to 4 different meat s per bowl

Tamales (Rice and Beans)

$8.99