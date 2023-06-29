ZAAP Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats - Greenville ZAAP Kitchen - Greenville
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6107 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Hawaiian Bros - HB0022_Dallas TX_Greenville
No Reviews
6011 Greenville Avenue Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Dallas
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurant
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurant