Zaatar Lebanese Grill - International Plaza

256 Reviews

$

9323 Wurzbach Rd

San Antonio, TX 78240

Order Again

Popular Items

Shawarma Plate
Chicken Tawook
Lentil Soup

Appetizers

Hummus

$5.25

Creamy Chickpea Dip

Spicy Hummus

$5.25

Creamy & Spicy Chickpea Dip

Baba Ghannouj

$5.25

Roasted Eggplant Dip

Hummus bi Lahme

$8.95

Hummus topped with kibbeh stuffing (seasoned ground beef and pine nuts)...

Mezze Plate

$15.00

Tabouli, fattoush, 2 grape leaves, hummus, & baba ghannouj.

Big Mezze

$18.95

Tabouli ,fattoush, 2 grape leaves, falafel, hummus, baba ghannouj, & zaatar

Grape Leaves

$7.50

Grape Leaves Stuffed with Rice & Spices

Falafel

$7.95

Fried Chickpea, Parsley, Onions, and Spices

Kibbeh

$8.50

Fried Ground Beef with Cracked Wheat Dumplings

Lentil Soup

$5.00

Slow cooked Lebanese lentil soup served with a lemon wedge and pita chips.

Roasted Garlic Potatoes

$7.95

Roasted Potatoes Tossed with Lemon, Garlic, & Cilantro

Faoul

$6.50Out of stock

Labneh

$5.25

Makanek

$8.50Out of stock

Sujook

$8.50

Signature Salads

Tabouli

$14.95

Fattoush

$14.95

Lebanese Salad

$14.95

From the Grill

Lebanese-style Beef Sausage served with Rice & Tabouli

Chicken Tawook

$13.95

Grilled Lebanese Chicken Kabob, Rice & Tabouli

Kafta

$13.95

Two Lebanese Ground Beef Kabobs, Rice & Tabouli

Shawarma Plate

$13.95

Beef or Chicken Shawarma served with Rice & Tabouli

Gyro Plate

$13.95

Lamb or Chicken Gyro served with Rice & Tabouli

Sujook Plate

$14.95

Uniquely spiced Lebanese beef served with Rice & Tabouli.

Beef Tenderloin Kabob

$15.95

Grilled Beef Sirloin Kabob, Rice & Tabouli

Lamb Kabob

$16.95

Grilled Lamb Kabob, Rice & Tabouli

Mixed Kabob

$17.95

One Tawook, One Kafta, Rice & Tabouli

Meatballs W/ Spinach & Rice

$12.99

Lamb Shank

$22.99

Sandwiches

Kafta Roll

$11.00

Flame Grilled Beef Kafta, Pickles, Tomato, Onion, Hummus & Tahini. Served with fries and a soft drink.

Falafel Roll

$11.00

Fried Chickpea Patties, Pickles, Tomato, Mint, Lettuce, Hummus & Tahini. Served with fries and a soft drink.

Beef Gyro Roll

$11.00

Thin sliced beef gyro, pickles, hummus, onion & tzatziki sauce. Served with fries and a soft drink.

Beef Shawarma Roll

$11.00

Thin sliced beef shawarma, pickles, hummus, tomato & onion. Served with fries and a soft drink.

Chicken Shawarma Roll

$11.00

Thin sliced chicken shawarma, pickles, hummus, onion & garlic sauce. Served with fries and a soft drink.

Beef Sujook Panini

$11.00

Spiced Lebanese Beef, Pickles, Tomato & Garlic Sauce. Served with fries and a soft drink.

Tawook Roll

$11.00

Thin sliced chicken shawarma, pickles, hummus, onion & garlic sauce. Served with fries and a soft drink.

A la Carte Sandwiches (Copy)

#2 Roasted Chicken Panini Only

$7.95

#8 Chicken Tawook Wrap Only

$7.95

#7 Chicken Shawarma - Wrap Only

$7.95

#4 Chicken Gyro - Wrap Only

$7.95Out of stock

#1 Beef Sujook Panini Only

$7.95

#5 Kafta Wrap Only

$7.95

#6 Beef Shawarma - Wrap Only

$7.95

#3 Beef Gyro - Wrap Only

$7.95

#9 Falafel Wrap Only

$7.95

#10 Z Burger- Single Patty Only

$7.95Out of stock

#10 Z Burger Double Patty Only

$9.95Out of stock

Bowls

Tawook Bowl

$12.95

Fire Roasted Lebanese Chicken, Rice, Tabouli, & Sauce.

Kafta Kabob Bowl

$11.95

Lebanese Ground Beef Kabob, Rice, Tabouli, & Sauce.

Veggie Falafel Bowl

$11.95

Falafel, Rice, Tabouli, & Garlic Sauce.

Gyro Bowl

$11.95

Thin Sliced Beef Gyro, Rice, Tabouli, & Garlic Sauce

Chicken Shawarma Bowl

$11.95

Thin Sliced Chicken Shawarma, Rice, Tabouli, & Garlic Sauce.

Beef Shawarma Bowl

$11.95

Thin Sliced Beef Shawarma, Rice, Tabouli, & Garlic Sauce.

Makanek Bowl

$11.95Out of stock

Thin Sliced Beef Shawarma, Rice, Tabouli, & Garlic Sauce.

Sujook Bowl

$11.95Out of stock

Thin Sliced Beef Shawarma, Rice, Tabouli, & Garlic Sauce.

Zaatar Party Plates

Zaatar Kabob

$29.95

One Tawook, One Beef Kabob, One Kafta, Rice, Hummus, & Tabouli

Lebanese Grill

$49.95

One Tawook, One Beef Kabob, One Lamb Kabob, One Kafta, Rice, Hummus, & Tabouli

Big Grill

$75.00

One Tawook, One Beef Kabob,One Beef Tenderloin, One Lamb Kabob, Two Kafta, Rice, Fattoush, Baba Ghanouj, Hummus, & Tabouli

Party Platter

$85.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.95

Fountain Drinks

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Bottled Drinks

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95+

Lebanese Speciality Drink

$3.95

Turkish Coffee

$2.95+

Water/No Bev

Desserts

Mixed Baklawa

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Pistashio Cream Cake

$6.00

Lebanese Milk Cake

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Leg

$6.00Out of stock

Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kid's Kafta

$6.00

Sides, a la carte, and Extras

Fries

$2.99+

Hummus

$4.95+

Baba Ghannouj

$4.95+

Rice

$4.95+

Original Garlic Sauce

$0.75+

Tahini Sauce

$0.75+

Pickles

$2.95

Tabouli- Regular

$5.95

Tabouli- Large

$8.95

Fattoush- Regular

$5.95

Fattoush- Large

$8.95

Lebanese Salad- Regular

$5.95

Lebanese Salads- Large

$8.95

Combos

Chicken Tawook

$13.95

Chicken Shawarma

$12.95

Beef Gyro

$12.95

Kafta

$13.95

Beef Shawarma

$13.95

Beef Tenderloin

$15.95

Lamb Kabob

$15.95

Roll Combos

Chicken Tawook Roll

$11.00

Chicken Shawarma Roll

$11.00

Beef Gyro Roll

$11.00

Beef Shawarma Roll

$11.00

Beef Sujook Panini

$11.00

Roasted Chicken Panini

$11.00

Kafta Roll

$11.00

Falafel Roll

$11.00

Appetizers

Mezza Plate

$13.00

Hummus, baba ghannouj, 2 falafel patties, 2 grape leaves, tabouli or fattoush salad

Hummus

$5.25

Spicy Hummus

$5.25

Hummus bi Lahme

$8.95

Baba Ghannouj

$5.25

Kibbeh

$8.50

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$7.50

Falafel

$7.50

Roasted Garlic Potatoes

$7.95

Skewers

Chicken Tawook

$7.00

Kafta

$7.00

Beef Tenderloin

$7.00

Beef Shawarma

$7.00

Chicken Shawarma

$7.00

Beef Gyro

$7.00

Sujook

$7.00

Desserts

Dozen Pistachio Baklawa

$29.00

Dozen Walnut Baklawa

$27.00

Milk Cake (slice)

$6.00

Chocolate Cake (slice)

$6.00

Pistachio Cream Cake (slice)

$7.00

8" Strawberry Shortcake (Whole Cake)

$42.99

8" Lebanese Milk Cake (Whole Cake)

$42.99

8" Chocolate Cake (Whole Cake)

$42.99

8" Black Forest (Whole Cake)

$42.99

8" Pistachio Cream (Whole Cake)

$42.99

Party Trays

Hummus

$39.00+

Spicy Hummus

$39.00+

Baba Ghannouj

$55.00+

Roasted Garlic Potatoes

$50.00+

Tobouli Salad

$45.00+

Fattoush Salad

$45.00+

Lebanese Salad

$45.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
For authentic Lebanese Cuisine in San Antonio, TX, look no further than Zaatar Lebanese Grill!

9323 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240

