Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zaatar N More 9545 Reseda Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

9545 Reseda Boulevard

Northridge, CA 91324

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Stuffed Cheese and Zaatar
Lahma Ajoun
Cheese and Soujouk

Mannaish

Zaatar

Zaatar

$6.00

homemade fresh dough with oregano, sesame and olive oil

Stuffed Cheese and Zaatar

Stuffed Cheese and Zaatar

$9.60

homemade fresh dough stuffed with cheese and zaatar

Half Zaatar/ Half Cheese

Half Zaatar/ Half Cheese

$6.60

homemade fresh dough topped with Zaatar on one half and mozzarella cheese on the other half.

Zaatar and Cheese

$8.40

homemade fresh dough with zaatar, topped with cheese

Cheese, GO, Zaatar

$8.40

homemade fresh dough topped with cheese, green olives, and zaatar

Cheese Mannish

Cheese Mannish

$7.20

homemade fresh dough topped with mozzarella cheese

Cheese Akawi

$8.40

homemade fresh dough topped with akawi cheese, sesame, black seeds

Mixed Cheese

$9.60

homemade fresh dough topped with mozzarella, feta blanco cheese

Cheese and Soujouk

Cheese and Soujouk

$10.80

homemade fresh dough topped with cheese and soujouk

Cheese and Bastrma

Cheese and Bastrma

$9.60

homemade fresh dough topped with cheese and bastrma

Stuffed Cheese

$9.60

homemade fresh dough stuffed with cheese topped with sesame seeds and black seeds.

Omelette

Omelette

$12.00

homemade fresh dough topped with eggs, onions, mushroom, topped with cheese

Egg and Soujouk

Egg and Soujouk

$14.40

homemade fresh dough topped with fresh eggs mixed with soujouk and cheese

Lahma Ajoun

Lahma Ajoun

$8.40

homemade fresh dough spread with marinated ground meat mixed with tomatoes, parsley and onions

Eggplant Lahma Ajoun

Eggplant Lahma Ajoun

$17.28

Spreaded lahma ajoun on homemade dough with eggplant, cheese and a hint of zaatar

Vegetable Labneh

Vegetable Labneh

$13.20

homemade fresh dough spread with labneh mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, onions, olives, mint, garlic and olive oil

Muhamara

Muhamara

$6.00

homemade fresh dough spread with fresh tomato paste, ground bell pepper & onions.

Muhamarah And Cheese

$8.40

homemade fresh dough spread with fresh tomato paste, grounded bell pepper and onions

Spinach

Spinach

$12.00

homemade fresh dough topped with spinach leaves.

Kashk

$9.60

homemade fresh dough topped with keshek spread.

Peta Bread

Peta Bread

$4.20

homemade fresh dough

Wraps

Vegetable Zaatar Wrap

$10.80

zaatar with cucumber, tomatoes, green onions and fresh mint

Cheese Wrap

Cheese Wrap

$12.00

feta cheese, cucumber, fresh mint and olive oil

Labneh Wrap

$12.00

labneh with cucumber, tomatoes, green onions and fresh mint

Steak Sandwhich

$19.20

Garlic Mayo, pickles, tomatoes, red onions, & cheese.

Chicken Sandwhich

$16.80

Garlic Mayo, pickles, tomatoes, red onions, & cheese.

Soujouk Sandwhich

$18.00

Garlic Mayo, pickles, tomatoes, red onions, & cheese.

Bastirma Sandwhich

$18.00

Garlic Mayo, pickles, tomatoes, red onions, & cheese.

Mini Breaded

Zaatar (6 pcs)

$7.80

Cheese (6 pcs)

$9.00

Spinach (6 pcs)

$10.80

Muhamarah (6 pcs)

$7.20

Pizza (6 pcs)

$10.80

Lahma Ajoun (6 Pcs)

$12.00

Keshik (6 pcs)

$9.60

12" Tray

$3.60

16" Tray

$6.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$15.60+

homemade fresh dough spread with pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

Lebanese Vegeterian

Lebanese Vegeterian

$22.80+

homemade fresh dough spread with pizza sauce topped with tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, green pepper, and corn.

BBQ Pizza

$20.40+

homemade fresh dough spread with BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions and cilantro

Garlic Chicken

$31.68+

homemade dough filled with chicken, mushroom, red onions mixed with mayo, garlic sauce and cheese

Garlic Steak

$36.00+

homemade dough filled with steak, mushroom, red onions mixed mayo, garlic sauce and cheese

Soujouk Pizza

$25.20+

homemade fresh dough spread with pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and soujouk.

Specialties

Adjaruli Khachapuri

$12.00

molded into various shapes filled in the center with a mixture of cheese, eggs with a hint of parsley

Soujouk Khachapuri

$16.80

molded into various shapes filled in the center with a mixture of soujouk, eggs and cheese

Bastrma Khachapuri

$15.60

molded into various shapes filled in the center with a mixture of bastrma, eggs and cheese

Foul With Fresh Peta Bread

$18.00

Appetizers

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$7.20

skimmed potatoes filled with red sauce and cheese

Chicken Tenders (5 pcs)

Chicken Tenders (5 pcs)

$10.80

your choice of ranch or bbq sauce

Chicken Wings (8 pcs)

Chicken Wings (8 pcs)

$15.60

your choice of bbq, buffalo or creamy sauce

Salads

Yogurt Cucumber Salad

Yogurt Cucumber Salad

$6.00

persian cucumber mixed with plain yogurt and dry mint

Caesar's Salad

Caesar's Salad

$12.00

romaine lettuce mixed with parmesan cheese and caesar dressing topped with crotons

Full Tray Ceasaer Salad

Full Tray Ceasaer Salad

$66.00

romaine lettuce mixed with parmesan cheese and caesar dressing topped with crotons

Dessert

Nutella Wraps

Nutella Wraps

$14.40

spreaded nutella, topped with banana, sliced almond and white sugar

Nutella Mannish

Nutella Mannish

$16.80+

homemade dough spread with nutella, topped with banana, sliced almond and white sugar

Rice Pudding

$6.00

melted rice mix with milk, sugar, blossom water and mestic

Muhalabia

Muhalabia

$6.00

cracked biscuit topped with layers of flavored sugary milk, rose water and topped with pistachio

Halawet Jebin

$90.00

comes in a 16 inch platter

Beverages

Arabic Coffee

$4.80

Nespresso

$4.20

Bottled Water

$1.80

Coke

$1.80

Diet Coke

$1.80

Pepsi

$1.80

Perrier

$3.00

Sprite

$1.80

Sunkist

$1.80

Tea

$2.88+

Yogurt

$4.20

Mango Bonjous

$2.40

Orange Bonjous

$2.40

Pineapple Bonjous

$2.40

Junet

$3.00

Bottle Lemonade

$4.20

Perrier Glass

$4.20

Coke Glass

$3.00

Sides

Garlic Sauce

$1.50

comes in a 2 ounce size cup.

Bbq Sauce

$1.50

comes in a 2 ounce size cup.

Jalapeños

$1.50

comes in a 2 ounce size cup.

Creamy

$1.50

comes in a 2 ounce size cup.

Caesar

$1.50

comes in a 2 ounce size cup.

Buffalo

$1.50

comes in a 2 ounce size cup.

Lebni Plate

$6.00

comes in a 6 ounce container.

Veggie Plate

$4.80+

includes green olives, tomatoes slices, cucumber slices, and mint leaves.

All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Love at first Slice!

Location

9545 Reseda Boulevard, Northridge, CA 91324

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bounce Boba Lounge
orange star4.3 • 1,501
9545 Reseda Blvd Northridge, CA 91324
View restaurantnext
Kickin KAsian - Northridge
orange star4.0 • 1,341
9545 Reseda Blvd Northridge, CA 91324
View restaurant