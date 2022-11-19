- Home
Zaatar N More 9545 Reseda Boulevard
9545 Reseda Boulevard
Northridge, CA 91324
Mannaish
Zaatar
homemade fresh dough with oregano, sesame and olive oil
Stuffed Cheese and Zaatar
homemade fresh dough stuffed with cheese and zaatar
Half Zaatar/ Half Cheese
homemade fresh dough topped with Zaatar on one half and mozzarella cheese on the other half.
Zaatar and Cheese
homemade fresh dough with zaatar, topped with cheese
Cheese, GO, Zaatar
homemade fresh dough topped with cheese, green olives, and zaatar
Cheese Mannish
homemade fresh dough topped with mozzarella cheese
Cheese Akawi
homemade fresh dough topped with akawi cheese, sesame, black seeds
Mixed Cheese
homemade fresh dough topped with mozzarella, feta blanco cheese
Cheese and Soujouk
homemade fresh dough topped with cheese and soujouk
Cheese and Bastrma
homemade fresh dough topped with cheese and bastrma
Stuffed Cheese
homemade fresh dough stuffed with cheese topped with sesame seeds and black seeds.
Omelette
homemade fresh dough topped with eggs, onions, mushroom, topped with cheese
Egg and Soujouk
homemade fresh dough topped with fresh eggs mixed with soujouk and cheese
Lahma Ajoun
homemade fresh dough spread with marinated ground meat mixed with tomatoes, parsley and onions
Eggplant Lahma Ajoun
Spreaded lahma ajoun on homemade dough with eggplant, cheese and a hint of zaatar
Vegetable Labneh
homemade fresh dough spread with labneh mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, onions, olives, mint, garlic and olive oil
Muhamara
homemade fresh dough spread with fresh tomato paste, ground bell pepper & onions.
Muhamarah And Cheese
homemade fresh dough spread with fresh tomato paste, grounded bell pepper and onions
Spinach
homemade fresh dough topped with spinach leaves.
Kashk
homemade fresh dough topped with keshek spread.
Peta Bread
homemade fresh dough
Wraps
Vegetable Zaatar Wrap
zaatar with cucumber, tomatoes, green onions and fresh mint
Cheese Wrap
feta cheese, cucumber, fresh mint and olive oil
Labneh Wrap
labneh with cucumber, tomatoes, green onions and fresh mint
Steak Sandwhich
Garlic Mayo, pickles, tomatoes, red onions, & cheese.
Chicken Sandwhich
Garlic Mayo, pickles, tomatoes, red onions, & cheese.
Soujouk Sandwhich
Garlic Mayo, pickles, tomatoes, red onions, & cheese.
Bastirma Sandwhich
Garlic Mayo, pickles, tomatoes, red onions, & cheese.
Mini Breaded
Pizza
Cheese Pizza
homemade fresh dough spread with pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
Lebanese Vegeterian
homemade fresh dough spread with pizza sauce topped with tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, green pepper, and corn.
BBQ Pizza
homemade fresh dough spread with BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions and cilantro
Garlic Chicken
homemade dough filled with chicken, mushroom, red onions mixed with mayo, garlic sauce and cheese
Garlic Steak
homemade dough filled with steak, mushroom, red onions mixed mayo, garlic sauce and cheese
Soujouk Pizza
homemade fresh dough spread with pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and soujouk.
Specialties
Adjaruli Khachapuri
molded into various shapes filled in the center with a mixture of cheese, eggs with a hint of parsley
Soujouk Khachapuri
molded into various shapes filled in the center with a mixture of soujouk, eggs and cheese
Bastrma Khachapuri
molded into various shapes filled in the center with a mixture of bastrma, eggs and cheese
Foul With Fresh Peta Bread
Appetizers
Salads
Dessert
Nutella Wraps
spreaded nutella, topped with banana, sliced almond and white sugar
Nutella Mannish
homemade dough spread with nutella, topped with banana, sliced almond and white sugar
Rice Pudding
melted rice mix with milk, sugar, blossom water and mestic
Muhalabia
cracked biscuit topped with layers of flavored sugary milk, rose water and topped with pistachio
Halawet Jebin
comes in a 16 inch platter
Beverages
Sides
Garlic Sauce
comes in a 2 ounce size cup.
Bbq Sauce
comes in a 2 ounce size cup.
Jalapeños
comes in a 2 ounce size cup.
Creamy
comes in a 2 ounce size cup.
Caesar
comes in a 2 ounce size cup.
Buffalo
comes in a 2 ounce size cup.
Lebni Plate
comes in a 6 ounce container.
Veggie Plate
includes green olives, tomatoes slices, cucumber slices, and mint leaves.
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
9545 Reseda Boulevard, Northridge, CA 91324