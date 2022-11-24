Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zabari bite 6140 East Thunderbird Road unit D

No reviews yet

6140 East Thunderbird Road unit D

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Popular Items

Shawarma Pita
Shawarma Plate
Shawarma Laffa

Appetizer

Hummus Classic

Hummus Classic

$7.95+

Our delicious homemade Traditional savory creamy hummus dish. Made from cooked mashed chickpeas blended with tahini sauce and lemon. Light olive oil and parsley. comes with tahini sauce.

Hummus Roasted Peppers

Hummus Roasted Peppers

$8.95+

Our delicious homemade Roasted Peppers savory creamy hummus dish. Made from cooked mashed chickpeas. Topped off with olive oil, paprika and parsley flakes

Hummus Turmeric

Hummus Turmeric

$10.29+

Our delicious homemade Traditional savory creamy hummus dish in Turmeric flavor. Made from cooked mashed chickpeas. Topped with olive oil, Garbanzo beans and parsley.

Hummus Jalapeno cilantro
$8.95+

Hummus Jalapeno cilantro

$8.95+
Hummus Falafel

Hummus Falafel

$13.95

Our delicious homemade Traditional savory creamy hummus Falafel dish. Made from cooked mashed chickpeas. topped of with light olive oil and parsley. comes with 2 pitas and Tahini sauce

Hummus Grilled Chicken

Hummus Grilled Chicken

$15.95

Our delicious homemade Traditional savory creamy hummus dish. Made from cooked mashed chickpeas. Topped off with our perfectly seasoned Grilled chicken breast. Light olive oil and parsley. Comes with 2 pitas and Tahini sauce

Hummus Shawarma

Hummus Shawarma

$15.95

Our delicious homemade Traditional& Healthy savory creamy hummus dish. Made from cooked mashed chickpeas. Topped off with our delicious Chicken Shawarma. comes with light olive oil and parsley. comes with 2 pitas, Tahini sauce & amba sauce.

Potato Bourakas

Potato Bourakas

$9.95

Bourekas are parcels of filled flaky doughs stuffed with mashed seasoned potatos baked to golden color topped with sesame seed. Bourekas without sesame seeds is available upon request.

Falafel ( 5 pieces)

Falafel ( 5 pieces)

$6.95

5 of our Famous Fresh and light Gluten free Falafel balls. Homemade delicious ground chickpeas blended with cilantro and parsley. A must Try! includes tahini sauce.

Sandwiches

Shawarma Pita

Shawarma Pita

$13.95

Seared layers of chicken thighs perfectly seasoned with zesty spices. Broiled on a vertical skewer. Includes 1 tahini and amba sauce.

Shawarma Laffa

Shawarma Laffa

$17.95

Seared layers of chicken thighs perfectly seasoned with zesty spices. Broiled on a vertical skewer. Includes 1 tahini & amba sauce

Shawarma Baguette

Shawarma Baguette

$17.95

Seared layers of chicken thighs perfectly seasoned with zesty spices. Broiled on a vertical skewer. served with a choice of our 4 salad toppings includes a pita and tahini sauce

Vegan Shawarma Pita

Vegan Shawarma Pita

$12.95

Healthy, Plant-based Vegan chicken made with soybeans & sautéed onions Full of flavor! A MUST TRY! Includes a pita and tahini sauce

Vegan Shawarma Baguette
$17.95

$17.95

Vegan Shawarma Laffa

$17.95

Healthy, Plant-based Vegan chicken made with soybeans & sautéed onions Full of flavor! A MUST TRY!

Grilled Chicken Pita

Grilled Chicken Pita

$13.95

Grilled chicken breast, spiced with zesty Mediterranean flavors. Includes 1 tahini sauce & amba.

Grilled Chicken Laffa

Grilled Chicken Laffa

$17.95

Grilled chicken perfectly seasoned with zesty spices. Includes 1 tahini sauce & amba.

Grilled Chicken Baguette

Grilled Chicken Baguette

$17.95

Grilled chicken perfectly seasoned with zesty spices. Includes 1 tahini sauce & amba

Schnitzel Pita

Schnitzel Pita

$13.95

Breaded chicken breast, deep fried.

Schnitzel Laffa

Schnitzel Laffa

$17.95

Breaded chicken breast, deep fried. includes 4 toppings inside. includes 2 tahini sauce.

Schnitzel Baguette

Schnitzel Baguette

$17.95

Breaded chicken breast, deep fried. includes 4 toppings inside. Includes 2 tahini sauce.

Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$9.95

A vegetarian favorite! Delicious blend of garbanzo beans, vegetables and spices, deep fried. Includes 1 tahini sauce & amba.

Veggie Pita

Veggie Pita

$8.95

An array of your favorite toppings.

Veggie Laffa

$12.95

Veggie Baguette

$12.95

arrays of your favorite toppings from our sides. Includes 1 tahini sauce & amba

Plates

Shawarma Plate

Shawarma Plate

$22.95

Seared layers of chicken thighs perfectly seasoned with zesty spices, broiled on a vertical skewer. Includes a pita, tahini and amba sauce on the side.

Schnitzel Plate

Schnitzel Plate

$21.95

Breaded chicken breast deep fried plate is served with a choice of our 4 salad toppings includes a pita and tahini sauce.

Vegan Shawarma Plate

Vegan Shawarma Plate

$18.95

Our delicious Healthy, plant- based Vegan chicken Shawarma. (made with soybean) served with a choice of our 4 salad toppings includes a pita, tahini & amba sauce

Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$14.95

Our Gluten free vegetarian favorite! Delicious blend of garbanzo beans, vegetables and spices, deep fried. served with a choice of our 4 salad toppings includes a pita and tahini sauce

Malawach Plate

Malawach Plate

$11.95

Flat bread that resembles pancakes buttery and flaky. served with grated tomato ,hard boiled egg and Israeli salad

KIDS MEALS

Kids Hotdog Meal

Kids Hotdog Meal

$7.95

Aaron's Kosher hotdog. includes Fries and a drink

Schnitzel kids meal

Schnitzel kids meal

$9.95

breaded Chicken breast deep-fried includes Fries and a drink

Sides

SIDE- Hummus

SIDE- Hummus

$3.49

made from cooked mashed chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon juicy and garlic

SIDE-Red Harif

SIDE-Red Harif

$1.50

Spicy spread sauce is made from fresh crushed hot Red peppers and seasoning. It adds a kick to all kinds of food! Try it with Hummus or any of our delicious sandwiches! size is 2oz

SIDE-Green Harif

SIDE-Green Harif

$1.50

Spicy spread sauce is made from fresh crushed hot Green peppers and seasoning. It adds a kick to all kinds of food! Try it with Hummus or any of our delicious sandwiches! size is 2oz

SIDE- Israeli Salad

SIDE- Israeli Salad

$2.95

Israeli style salad made with diced Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red onions, Cilantro and Parsley. Perfectly seasoned with Salt, black Pepper and lemon juice.

SIDE- Cucumbers

SIDE- Cucumbers

$1.95

Diced Cucumbers

SIDE- Tomatoes

SIDE- Tomatoes

$1.95

Diced Tomatoes

SIDE- Fried Eggplant

SIDE- Fried Eggplant

$2.95

Sliced and Deep-Fried Eggplant

SIDE- Red Cabbage

SIDE- Red Cabbage

$2.95

A delicious and quick Israeli style salad of shredded red cabbage in a creamy and little sweet mayonnaise base dressing. Try it inside any of our delicious sandwiches.

SIDE-Green Cabbage

SIDE-Green Cabbage

$2.95

Refreshing and delicious Romanian shredded Cabbage in our zesty vinegar seasoned dressing.

SIDE-Israeli Pickles

SIDE-Israeli Pickles

$2.95

Israeli style pickled Cucumbers. If you never tried, give it a try!

SIDE-Sautéed onions

SIDE-Sautéed onions

$2.95

Sautéed Onions to Golden color

French Fries

French Fries

$3.95

Hot and Crispy French Fries

SIDE-Rice

SIDE-Rice

$3.95

cooked white Basmati Rice.

SIDE-Tahini Sauce

SIDE-Tahini Sauce

$0.75

2 oz Our Homemade Tahini is Fresh and smooth and tastes better than anything you can buy at the store. Used as a sauce or dressing. Made with grounded sesame seeds and middle eastern spices.

SIDE-Amba Sauce

SIDE-Amba Sauce

$0.75

2 oz Amba is used as a dressing or as a sauce. Made from dried pickled Mango and Turmeric leaves you with a tangy taste buds. A must try on our Chicken Shawarma sandwiches!!

SIDE-Pita

SIDE-Pita

$1.50

1 Delicious fresh pocket Pita.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Breast sliced over Israeli salad. Includes a Pita, Tahini and Amba sauce on the side

Grilled chicken salad

$12.95

Schnitzel Breaded chicken salad

Breaded Chicken Breast deep-fried slices over Israeli Salad. includes 1 pita, Tahini and Amba sauce.

Schnitzel salad

$13.95

Beverages

Coke

Coke

$1.95
Coke zero

Coke zero

$1.95
Sprite

Sprite

$1.95
Water

Water

$1.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

6140 East Thunderbird Road unit D, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

