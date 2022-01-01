Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen
Bars & Lounges

Zabon Ramen

2,418 Reviews

$$

1644 W.Carson Street, Suite B

Torrance, CA 90501

Popular Items

Miso Spicy Ramen
Ramen + Appetizer Combo
Zabon Ramen

Ramen Combo

Your choice of ramen + your choice of appetizer
Ramen + Appetizer Combo

Ramen + Appetizer Combo

$20.95

Any selection of ramen & appetizer

Ramen

Zabon Ramen

Zabon Ramen

$14.75

Rich and savory tonkotsu broth made of pork and chicken blend with touch of soy sauce. (Comes with bean sprouts, cabbage, green onion, fried onion and 3pc pork chashu) NO SUBSTITUTION

Spicy Zabon Ramen

Spicy Zabon Ramen

$15.45

Our signature zabon ramen infused with homemade spice ball. (Comes with bean sprouts, cabbage, green onion, fried onion and 3pc pork chashu) NO SUBSTITUTION

Miso Ramen

Miso Ramen

$15.25

Rich and creamy miso flavored tonkotsu broth. (Comes with bean sprouts, cabbage, corn, green onion, fried onion, 3pc pork chashu) NO SUBSTITUTION

Miso Spicy Ramen

Miso Spicy Ramen

$15.95

Our very own miso ramen infused with habanero chili to kick up the spice. (Comes with bean sprouts, cabbage, corn, green onion, fried onion, 3pc pork chashu) NO SUBSTITUTION

Shio Ramen

Shio Ramen

$14.75

Light clear yet very flavorful salt based ramen. (Comes with 3pc chashu, naruto, green onion, bamboo shoots, and dried seaweed) NO SUBSTITUTION

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$14.75

Light clear yet very flavorful soy sauce based ramen. (Comes with 3pc chashu, naruto, green onion, bamboo shoots, and dried seaweed) NO SUBSTITUTION

Vegan Miso Ramen

Vegan Miso Ramen

$15.50

Vegan style miso ramen made with fresh vegetable broth (Comes with bean srouts, cabbage, green, onion, corn, 3pc fried tofu, garlic chips, shredded red chili) NO SUBSTITUTION

Vegan Miso Spicy Ramen

Vegan Miso Spicy Ramen

$15.45

Vegan style miso spicy ramen made with fresh vegetable broth (Comes with bean srouts, cabbage, green, onion, corn, 3pc fried tofu, garlic chips, shredded red chili) NO SUBSTITUTION

Vegetable Ramen

$15.75Out of stock

Appetizer

Spicy Lemon Pepper Pork Bites

Spicy Lemon Pepper Pork Bites

$7.50

Fried pork bely bites tossed in lemon pepper seasoning with chopped serano chili

Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.50

5pcs of homemade gyoza pan fried to perfection to give it a nice crisp

Kara Age

Kara Age

$7.50

5pcs of Japanese style fried chicken tossed in sweet soy sauce

Boiled Gyoza

Boiled Gyoza

$7.50

5pcs of Homemade boiled gyoza with yuzu ponzu sauce served with green onions

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$7.50
Edamame

Edamame

$3.50

Boiled Japanese Soybeans (VEGAN)

French Fries

French Fries

$5.95Out of stock

Shoestring French Fries (VEGAN)

Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$6.25

2pcs of vegetable filled spring rolls (VEGAN)

Potato Croquette

Potato Croquette

$6.25

Vegetable filled Croquettes topped with vegan katsu sauce (VEGAN)

Rice Bowls

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$8.50

Fried rice with egg, pork chashu, green onion and seasoned with house special soy sauce

Fried Rice 1.5X

$12.95
Kara Age Bowl Small

Kara Age Bowl Small

$5.75

Japanese style fried chicken (3pcs) tossed in a sweet tangy soy sauce served with rice and green onions

Kara Age Bowl Large

Kara Age Bowl Large

$12.95

Japanese style fried chicken (7pcs) tossed in a sweet tangy soy sauce served with rice and green onions

Chashu Bowl Small

Chashu Bowl Small

$5.75

Marinated cubed chashu served over rice, green onion, picked ginger and topped with eel sauce

Chashu Bowl Large

Chashu Bowl Large

$12.95

Marinated cubed chashu and 3pcs of sliced chashu served over rice and topped with green onion, egg with a drizzle of eel sauce

Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Topping

Pork Chashu 5pcs

Pork Chashu 5pcs

$5.75
Flavored Egg

Flavored Egg

$2.50

Garlic Butter

$1.25
Extra Noodles (THICK)

Extra Noodles (THICK)

$3.50
Extra Noodle (THIN)

Extra Noodle (THIN)

$3.50
Pickled Ginger

Pickled Ginger

$3.00
Fried Onion

Fried Onion

$3.00
Green Onion

Green Onion

$2.50
Bean Sprouts

Bean Sprouts

$2.50
Bamboo Shoots

Bamboo Shoots

$3.00
Dried Seaweed

Dried Seaweed

$2.50
Tofu

Tofu

$2.50
Kimchi

Kimchi

$3.00
Boiled Cabbage

Boiled Cabbage

$2.50
Wood Ear

Wood Ear

$2.50
Corn

Corn

$2.50
Habanero Chili

Habanero Chili

$3.00
Spice Ball

Spice Ball

$3.00
Chicken Slices 5pcs

Chicken Slices 5pcs

$6.25Out of stock

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$3.00

Canned Coke

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00

Canned Diet Coke

Sprite

Sprite

$3.00

Canned Sprite

Calpico

Calpico

$3.50

Canned Calpico

Orange Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Bottled Apple Juice

Ice Green Tea

Ice Green Tea

$3.50

Canned Iced Green Tea

Ice Oolong Tea

Ice Oolong Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Canned Iced Oolong Tea

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Always pursuing new flavors, we deliver a truly unique taste that you won't find anywhere else with our Kagoshima style Ramen. It is this passion that allows us to continue serving up ramen noodles with confidence and pride each day. Please give us a try!

Website

Location

1644 W.Carson Street, Suite B, Torrance, CA 90501

Directions

Gallery
Zabon Ramen image
Zabon Ramen image
Zabon Ramen image
Zabon Ramen image

