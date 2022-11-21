Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zabon Ramen

review star

No reviews yet

440 S.Anaheim Blvd, #202-203

Anaheim, CA 92805

Zabon Ramen
Miso Spicy Ramen
Miso Ramen

Ramen

Zabon Ramen

$14.45

$14.45

Rich and savory tonkotsu broth made of pork and chicken blend with touch of soy sauce. (Comes with bean sprouts, cabbage, green onion, fried onion and 3pc pork chashu) NO SUBSTITUTION

Miso Ramen

$14.95

$14.95

Rich and creamy miso flavored tonkotsu broth. (Comes with bean sprouts, cabbage, corn, green onion, fried onion, 3pc pork chashu) NO SUBSTITUTION

Miso Spicy Ramen

$15.45

$15.45

Our very own miso ramen infused with habanero chili to kick up the spice. (Comes with bean sprouts, cabbage, corn, green onion, fried onion, 3pc pork chashu) NO SUBSTITUTION

Vegan Miso Ramen

$14.50

$14.50

Vegan style miso ramen made with fresh vegetable broth (Comes with bean srouts, cabbage, green, onion, corn, 3pc fried tofu, garlic chips, shredded red chili) NO SUBSTITUTION

Vegan Miso Spicy Ramen

$14.95

$14.95

Vegan style miso spicy ramen made with fresh vegetable broth (Comes with bean srouts, cabbage, green, onion, corn, 3pc fried tofu, garlic chips, shredded red chili) NO SUBSTITUTION

SPECIAL COLD RAMEN

Appetizer

Spicy Lemon Pepper Pork Bites

$7.25

$7.25

Fried pork bely bites tossed in lemon pepper seasoning with chopped serano chili

Kara Age 6pcs

$7.25

$7.25

5pcs of Japanese style fried chicken tossed in sweet soy sauce

Takoyaki

$7.25

$7.25

Edamame

$4.50

Salmon Collar Lemon Pepper

$13.25

Salmon Collar Sweet Soy

$13.25

Chashu Bun 3pcs

Sushi Rolls

California Roll

$7.95

Classic California Roll comes with crabmeat, avocado and Japanese cucumber

California Roll with Salmon

$10.95

Classic California Roll comes with crabmeat, avocado and Japanese cucumber topped with salmon

California Roll W Tuna

$12.95

Classic California Roll comes with crabmeat, avocado and Japanese cucumber topped with Tuna

Crunchy Roll

$10.95

Crunchy Roll comes with shrimp tempura, avocado, tempura flakes, eel sauce

Crunchy Roll with Salmon

$13.95

Crunchy Roll comes with shrimp tempura, avocado, tempura flakes, eel sauce

Rice Bowls

Kara Age Bowl Set

$14.95

$14.95

Japanese style fried chicken (7pcs) tossed in a sweet tangy soy sauce served with rice and green onions

Chashu Bowl Set

$14.95

$14.95

Marinated cubed chashu and 3pcs of sliced chashu served over rice and topped with green onion, egg with a drizzle of eel sauce

Steamed Rice

$3.00

$3.00

Topping

Pork Chashu 5pcs

$4.95

$4.95
Flavored Egg

$2.25

$2.25
Extra Noodles (THICK)

$2.95

$2.95
Extra Noodle (THIN)

$2.95

$2.95
Pickled Ginger

$2.00

$2.00
Fried Onion

$2.00

$2.00
Green Onion

$2.00

$2.00
Bean Sprouts

$2.00

$2.00
Bamboo Shoots

$2.00

$2.00
Fried Tofu 5pcs

$3.00

$3.00
Kimchi

$2.00

$2.00
Boiled Cabbage

$2.00

$2.00
Corn

$2.00

$2.00
Habanero Chili

$2.00

$2.00

Garlic Butter

$1.25

Drinks

Coke

$2.95

$2.95

Canned Coke

Diet Coke

$2.95

$2.95

Canned Diet Coke

Sprite

$2.95

$2.95

Canned Sprite

Ice Green Tea

$3.50

$3.50

Canned Iced Green Tea

Calpico

$3.50

Canned Calpico

Bottled Water

$2.00
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Always pursuing new flavors, we deliver a truly unique taste that you won't find anywhere else with our Kagoshima Style Ramen. It is this passion that allows us to continue serving up ramen noodles and sushi rolls with confidence and pride each day. Please give us a try!

