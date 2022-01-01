Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Zacatacos I

review star

No reviews yet

5925 South Pulaski Road

Chicago, IL 60629

Popular Items

Taco Asada
Taco Pastor
Horchata

Appetizers

Nachos Veggie

$7.50

Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, beans, sour cream, jalapeños & a scoop of guacamole

Nachos Con Carne

Nachos Con Carne

$9.00

Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, beans, sour cream, jalapeños, a scoop of guacamole & meat of your choice

French Fries

$2.50

Sopa de Pollo/Chicken Soup 16oz

$3.25

Richly flavored chicken and fideo soup with carrots & celery served with lime on the side

Burritos

Asada Burrito

Asada Burrito

$8.50

A thirteen-inch tortilla burrito filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream

Pollo Burrito

$7.75

A thirteen-inch tortilla burrito filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream

Pastor Burrito

$7.75

A thirteen-inch tortilla burrito filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream

Lengua Burrito

$10.25

A thirteen-inch tortilla burrito filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream

Vegetarian Burrito

$6.00

A thirteen-inch tortilla burrito filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream & avocado slice

Burrito Asada Dinner

$9.95

A thirteen-inch tortilla burrito filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream and served with rice & refried beans

Burrito Pollo Dinner

$9.50

A thirteen-inch tortilla burrito filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream and served with rice & refried beans

Burrito Pastor Dinner

$9.50

A thirteen-inch tortilla burrito filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream and served with rice & refried beans

Burrito Lengua Dinner

$11.75

A thirteen-inch tortilla burrito filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream and served with rice & refried beans

Burrito Veggie Dinner

$7.75

A thirteen-inch tortilla burrito filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, avocado slice & served with rice and refried beans

Dessert

Flan - Mexican Custard

Flan - Mexican Custard

$2.75

Caramel Vanilla Custard

Extras

4oz Chihuahua Cheese

$0.95

8oz Chihuahua Cheese

$2.50

8oz Nacho Cheese

$3.25

Extra Asada

$3.00

Skirt steak chopped

Extra Pollo

$3.00

Marinated chicken strips

Extra Pastor

$3.00

Marinated pork strips cooked "Al Pastor" style

Extra Lengua

$3.00

Chopped Beef tongue

Extra Cecina

$3.00

Gorditas

Asada Gordita

$4.55

A gordita made out of masa dough filled with lettuce, tomato & chihuahua cheese

Pollo Gordita

$3.80

A gordita made out of masa dough filled with lettuce, tomato & chihuahua cheese

Pastor Gordita

$3.80

A gordita made out of masa dough filled with lettuce, tomato & chihuahua cheese

Lengua Gordita

$5.00

A gordita made out of masa dough filled with lettuce, tomato & chihuahua cheese

Rajas Con Queso Gordita

Rajas Con Queso Gordita

$3.80

A gordita made out of masa dough filled with chihuahua cheese & poblano peppers

Frijoles Con Queso Gordita

$3.30

A gordita made out of masa dough filled with refried beans & chihuahua cheese

Gordita Asada Dinner (2)

$10.95

Two gordita made out of masa dough filled with lettuce, tomato, chihuahua cheese & served with rice and refried beans

Gordita Pollo Dinner (2)

$9.95

Two gordita made out of masa dough filled with lettuce, tomato, chihuahua cheese & served with rice and refried beans

Gordita Pastor Dinner (2)

$9.95

Gordita Lengua Dinner (2)

$10.50

Two gordita made out of masa dough filled with lettuce, tomato, chihuahua cheese & served with rice and refried beans

Gordita Rajas C/Queso Dinner

$8.95

Gordita Frijol C/Queso Dinner

$8.95

Platillos

Carne Asada Dinner

$12.25

Chopped Steak Dinner with Rice, Beans, Side Salad, Guacamole & an Order of Tortillas

Pollo Dinner

$11.00

Chopped Chicken Dinner with Rice, Beans, Side Salad, Guacamole & an Order of Tortillas

Milanesa Dinner

$11.00

Breaded chicken milanese served with rice, beans, side salad, guacamole & French fries

Enchiladas Rojas

Enchiladas Rojas

$10.50

Cheese or Chicken Red Enchiladas with Rice, Beans, Side Salad & Sour Cream

Flautas Dinner (2)

$8.95

2 Chicken Flautas With Rice, Beans, Side Salad, Guacamole & Sour Cream

Flautas Dinner (3)

Flautas Dinner (3)

$11.50

3 Chicken Flautas With Rice, Beans, Side Salad, Guacamole & Sour Cream

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Queso

$2.25

Chihuahua cheese quesadilla with your choice of corn or flour tortilla

Quesadilla Asada

$3.95

Chihuahua cheese quesadilla with your choice of corn or flour tortilla

Quesadilla Pollo

$3.75

Chihuahua cheese quesadilla with your choice of corn or flour tortilla

Quesadilla Pastor

$3.75

Chihuahua cheese quesadilla with your choice of corn or flour tortilla

Quesadilla Lengua

$3.95

Chihuahua cheese quesadilla with your choice of corn or flour tortilla

Q Dinner (2) Queso

$6.50

Two chihuahua cheese quesadillas served with rice and refried beans

Q Dinner (3) Queso

$8.50

Three chihuahua cheese quesadillas served with rice and refried beans

Q Dinner (2) Carne

$8.95

Two chihuahua cheese quesadillas filled with your choice of meat & served with rice & refried beans

Q Dinner (3) Carne

$11.95

Three chihuahua cheese quesadillas filled with your choice of meat & served with rice & refried beans

Salsas

No Salsa

Salsa De Las Dos

Salsa Verde

Green Mild Salsa made with tomatillo

Salsa Roja

Red Hot Salsa made with Chile de Arbol

Mas Verde Que Roja

Mas Roja Que Verde

Extra Salsa Verde

$0.33+

Green Mild Salsa made with tomatillo

Extra Salsa Roja

$0.33+

Red Hot Salsa made with Chile de Arbol

Sides

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$4.00+

Freshly made guacamole with pico de gallo served with chips on the side

Arroz

$3.25+

Beans

$3.25+

Rice / Beans Combo

$3.25+

Jalapenos

$0.60+

Sour Cream

$0.50+

Chiles Toreados (3)

$2.00

Three grilled jalapeños

Orden Maiz (3)

$0.50

3 Corn Tortillas

Orden Harina (3)

$1.00

3 Flour Tortillas

Half Avocado / Medio Aguacate

$1.50

Flauta De Pollo

$3.00

Individual Chicken Flauta

Chips To-Go

$1.50

Limones

Salt

Taco Salad

Asada Taco Salad

Asada Taco Salad

$9.60

A bowl made out of deep-fried flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, chihuahua cheese & sour cream

Pollo Taco Salad

$9.60

A bowl made out of deep-fried flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, chihuahua cheese & sour cream

Pastor Taco Salad

$9.60

A bowl made out of deep-fried flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, chihuahua cheese & sour cream

Lengua Taco Salad

$10.40

A bowl made out of deep-fried flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, chihuahua cheese & sour cream

Veggie Taco Salad

$9.00

A bowl made out of deep-fried flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, chihuahua cheese & sour cream

Tacos

Taco Asada

$3.90

Skirt steak with citrus marinade chopped and topped with onions & cilantro or, lettuce, tomato & chihuahua cheese

Taco Pollo

$3.40

Marinated chicken strips topped with cilantro & onion or, lettuce, tomato & chihuahua cheese

Taco Pastor

Taco Pastor

$3.40

Marinated pork strips cooked "Al Pastor" style (onions and pineapple) topped with onions & cilantro or, lettuce, tomato & chihuahua cheese

Taco Lengua

$4.50

Beef tongue chopped and topped with onions & cilantro or, lettuce, tomato, & chihuahua cheese

Taco Papa

$2.50

Deep-fried corn tortilla potato taco topped with lettuce, tomato & chihuahua cheese

Taco Vegetariano

$2.50

Filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, chihuahua cheese & avocado slice

Taco Chile relleno

$3.95

Roasted stuffed pepper with cheese, covered on an fried egg batter & topped with onions & cilantro

Taco Dinner Asada (2)

$9.95

Two taco dinner served with rice & refried beans

Taco Dinner Asada (3)

$13.75

Three taco dinner served with rice & refried beans

Taco Dinner Pollo (2)

$9.15

Two taco dinner served with rice & refried beans

Taco Dinner Pollo (3)

$12.55

Three taco dinner served with rice & refried beans

Taco Dinner pastor (2)

$9.15

Two taco dinner served with rice & refried beans

Taco Dinner Pastor (3)

$12.55

Three taco dinner served with rice & refried beans

Taco Dinner Lengua (2)

$11.25

Two taco dinner served with rice & refried beans

Taco Dinner Lengua (3)

$15.25

Three taco dinner served with rice & refried beans

Taco Dinner Papa (2)

$9.00

Two deep-fried corn tortilla potato taco topped with lettuce, tomato & chihuahua cheese & Served with rice and beans

Taco Dinner Papa (3)

$10.50

Three deep-fried corn tortilla potato taco topped with lettuce, tomato & chihuahua cheese & Served with rice and beans

Taco Dinner Veggie (2)

$9.00

Two tacos filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, chihuahua cheese & avocado slice and served with rice & beans

Taco Dinner Veggie (3)

$10.50

There tacos filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, chihuahua cheese & avocado slice and served with rice & beans

Tamales

Tamal Rojo/Puerco

$1.95+

A traditional Mexican tamal made with a corn based dough mixture that is filled with pork

Tamal Verde/Pollo

$1.95+

A traditional Mexican tamal made with a corn based dough mixture that is filled with chicken

Tamal Rajas C/Queso

$1.95+

A traditional Mexican tamal made with a corn based dough mixture that is filled with cheese with pepper

Tortas

Asada Tortas

Asada Tortas

$8.00

A telera filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado & sour cream

Pollo Tortas

$7.50

A telera filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado & sour cream

Pastor Tortas

$7.50

A telera filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado & sour cream

Lengua Tortas

$10.25

A telera filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado & sour cream

Veggie Torta

$7.00

A telera filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream & avocado slice

Milanesa torta

$7.50

A telera filled with chicken milanese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & avocado slice

Torta Dinner Asada

$9.95

A telera filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado & sour cream served with refried beans & rice

Torta Dinner Pollo

$9.50

A telera filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado & sour cream served with refried beans & rice

Torta Dinner Pastor

$9.50

A telera filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado & sour cream served with refried beans & rice

Torta Dinner Lengua

$11.75

A telera filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado & sour cream served with refried beans & rice

Torta Milanesa Dinner

$8.75

A telera filled with chicken milanese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & avocado slice & served with rice and beans

Drinks

Horchata

$2.70+

Fresh Rice Water

Jamaica

$2.70+

Hibiscus Fresh Water

Can Coke

$1.40

Can Diet Coke

$1.40

Can Sprite

$1.40

Mexican Coca-Cola

$2.95

Bottled Mexican Coke

Mandarin Jarritos

$2.75

Mexican mandarin carbonated soft drink

Sidral

$2.75

Mexican apple-flavored carbonated soft drink

Coffee

$2.00+

Water

$0.50+
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

Location

5925 South Pulaski Road, Chicago, IL 60629

