Zacatacos I
5925 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
Popular Items
Appetizers
Nachos Veggie
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, beans, sour cream, jalapeños & a scoop of guacamole
Nachos Con Carne
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, beans, sour cream, jalapeños, a scoop of guacamole & meat of your choice
French Fries
Sopa de Pollo/Chicken Soup 16oz
Richly flavored chicken and fideo soup with carrots & celery served with lime on the side
Burritos
Asada Burrito
A thirteen-inch tortilla burrito filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream
Pollo Burrito
A thirteen-inch tortilla burrito filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream
Pastor Burrito
A thirteen-inch tortilla burrito filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream
Lengua Burrito
A thirteen-inch tortilla burrito filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream
Vegetarian Burrito
A thirteen-inch tortilla burrito filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream & avocado slice
Burrito Asada Dinner
A thirteen-inch tortilla burrito filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream and served with rice & refried beans
Burrito Pollo Dinner
A thirteen-inch tortilla burrito filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream and served with rice & refried beans
Burrito Pastor Dinner
A thirteen-inch tortilla burrito filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream and served with rice & refried beans
Burrito Lengua Dinner
A thirteen-inch tortilla burrito filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream and served with rice & refried beans
Burrito Veggie Dinner
A thirteen-inch tortilla burrito filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, avocado slice & served with rice and refried beans
Extras
Gorditas
Asada Gordita
A gordita made out of masa dough filled with lettuce, tomato & chihuahua cheese
Pollo Gordita
A gordita made out of masa dough filled with lettuce, tomato & chihuahua cheese
Pastor Gordita
A gordita made out of masa dough filled with lettuce, tomato & chihuahua cheese
Lengua Gordita
A gordita made out of masa dough filled with lettuce, tomato & chihuahua cheese
Rajas Con Queso Gordita
A gordita made out of masa dough filled with chihuahua cheese & poblano peppers
Frijoles Con Queso Gordita
A gordita made out of masa dough filled with refried beans & chihuahua cheese
Gordita Asada Dinner (2)
Two gordita made out of masa dough filled with lettuce, tomato, chihuahua cheese & served with rice and refried beans
Gordita Pollo Dinner (2)
Two gordita made out of masa dough filled with lettuce, tomato, chihuahua cheese & served with rice and refried beans
Gordita Pastor Dinner (2)
Gordita Lengua Dinner (2)
Two gordita made out of masa dough filled with lettuce, tomato, chihuahua cheese & served with rice and refried beans
Gordita Rajas C/Queso Dinner
Gordita Frijol C/Queso Dinner
Platillos
Carne Asada Dinner
Chopped Steak Dinner with Rice, Beans, Side Salad, Guacamole & an Order of Tortillas
Pollo Dinner
Chopped Chicken Dinner with Rice, Beans, Side Salad, Guacamole & an Order of Tortillas
Milanesa Dinner
Breaded chicken milanese served with rice, beans, side salad, guacamole & French fries
Enchiladas Rojas
Cheese or Chicken Red Enchiladas with Rice, Beans, Side Salad & Sour Cream
Flautas Dinner (2)
2 Chicken Flautas With Rice, Beans, Side Salad, Guacamole & Sour Cream
Flautas Dinner (3)
3 Chicken Flautas With Rice, Beans, Side Salad, Guacamole & Sour Cream
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Queso
Chihuahua cheese quesadilla with your choice of corn or flour tortilla
Quesadilla Asada
Chihuahua cheese quesadilla with your choice of corn or flour tortilla
Quesadilla Pollo
Chihuahua cheese quesadilla with your choice of corn or flour tortilla
Quesadilla Pastor
Chihuahua cheese quesadilla with your choice of corn or flour tortilla
Quesadilla Lengua
Chihuahua cheese quesadilla with your choice of corn or flour tortilla
Q Dinner (2) Queso
Two chihuahua cheese quesadillas served with rice and refried beans
Q Dinner (3) Queso
Three chihuahua cheese quesadillas served with rice and refried beans
Q Dinner (2) Carne
Two chihuahua cheese quesadillas filled with your choice of meat & served with rice & refried beans
Q Dinner (3) Carne
Three chihuahua cheese quesadillas filled with your choice of meat & served with rice & refried beans
Salsas
Sides
Guacamole & Chips
Freshly made guacamole with pico de gallo served with chips on the side
Arroz
Beans
Rice / Beans Combo
Jalapenos
Sour Cream
Chiles Toreados (3)
Three grilled jalapeños
Orden Maiz (3)
3 Corn Tortillas
Orden Harina (3)
3 Flour Tortillas
Half Avocado / Medio Aguacate
Flauta De Pollo
Individual Chicken Flauta
Chips To-Go
Limones
Salt
Taco Salad
Asada Taco Salad
A bowl made out of deep-fried flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, chihuahua cheese & sour cream
Pollo Taco Salad
A bowl made out of deep-fried flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, chihuahua cheese & sour cream
Pastor Taco Salad
A bowl made out of deep-fried flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, chihuahua cheese & sour cream
Lengua Taco Salad
A bowl made out of deep-fried flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, chihuahua cheese & sour cream
Veggie Taco Salad
A bowl made out of deep-fried flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, chihuahua cheese & sour cream
Tacos
Taco Asada
Skirt steak with citrus marinade chopped and topped with onions & cilantro or, lettuce, tomato & chihuahua cheese
Taco Pollo
Marinated chicken strips topped with cilantro & onion or, lettuce, tomato & chihuahua cheese
Taco Pastor
Marinated pork strips cooked "Al Pastor" style (onions and pineapple) topped with onions & cilantro or, lettuce, tomato & chihuahua cheese
Taco Lengua
Beef tongue chopped and topped with onions & cilantro or, lettuce, tomato, & chihuahua cheese
Taco Papa
Deep-fried corn tortilla potato taco topped with lettuce, tomato & chihuahua cheese
Taco Vegetariano
Filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, chihuahua cheese & avocado slice
Taco Chile relleno
Roasted stuffed pepper with cheese, covered on an fried egg batter & topped with onions & cilantro
Taco Dinner Asada (2)
Two taco dinner served with rice & refried beans
Taco Dinner Asada (3)
Three taco dinner served with rice & refried beans
Taco Dinner Pollo (2)
Two taco dinner served with rice & refried beans
Taco Dinner Pollo (3)
Three taco dinner served with rice & refried beans
Taco Dinner pastor (2)
Two taco dinner served with rice & refried beans
Taco Dinner Pastor (3)
Three taco dinner served with rice & refried beans
Taco Dinner Lengua (2)
Two taco dinner served with rice & refried beans
Taco Dinner Lengua (3)
Three taco dinner served with rice & refried beans
Taco Dinner Papa (2)
Two deep-fried corn tortilla potato taco topped with lettuce, tomato & chihuahua cheese & Served with rice and beans
Taco Dinner Papa (3)
Three deep-fried corn tortilla potato taco topped with lettuce, tomato & chihuahua cheese & Served with rice and beans
Taco Dinner Veggie (2)
Two tacos filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, chihuahua cheese & avocado slice and served with rice & beans
Taco Dinner Veggie (3)
There tacos filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, chihuahua cheese & avocado slice and served with rice & beans
Tamales
Tamal Rojo/Puerco
A traditional Mexican tamal made with a corn based dough mixture that is filled with pork
Tamal Verde/Pollo
A traditional Mexican tamal made with a corn based dough mixture that is filled with chicken
Tamal Rajas C/Queso
A traditional Mexican tamal made with a corn based dough mixture that is filled with cheese with pepper
Tortas
Asada Tortas
A telera filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado & sour cream
Pollo Tortas
A telera filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado & sour cream
Pastor Tortas
A telera filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado & sour cream
Lengua Tortas
A telera filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado & sour cream
Veggie Torta
A telera filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream & avocado slice
Milanesa torta
A telera filled with chicken milanese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & avocado slice
Torta Dinner Asada
A telera filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado & sour cream served with refried beans & rice
Torta Dinner Pollo
A telera filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado & sour cream served with refried beans & rice
Torta Dinner Pastor
A telera filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado & sour cream served with refried beans & rice
Torta Dinner Lengua
A telera filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado & sour cream served with refried beans & rice
Torta Milanesa Dinner
A telera filled with chicken milanese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & avocado slice & served with rice and beans
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!
5925 South Pulaski Road, Chicago, IL 60629