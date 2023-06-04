Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Zachary's Chicago Pizza - College Ave

14,734 Reviews

$$

5801 College Ave

Oakland, CA 94618

Popular Items

Large Stuffed Spinach and Mushroom

$37.95

Large Thin BYO

$21.25

Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here

Medium Thin BYO

$17.25

Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here

PIZZA

Stuffed Pizza

Small Stuffed BYO

$20.15

Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here

Small Stuffed Barbecue Chicken

$28.65

Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar, and Monterey Jack cheese (served with Zachary's pizza sauce)

Small Stuffed Carne

$28.70

Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella

Small Stuffed Chicken Special

$28.65

Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce

Small Stuffed Good Health

$28.65

Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust

Small Stuffed Mediterranean

$28.35

Red bell pepper, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese Note: Ingredients pre-mixed. Vegan option is not available.

Small Stuffed Spinach & Mushroom

$27.30

Our Pride and Joy! Fresh spinach, mushrooms, and a blend of three cheeses and special spices

Small Stuffed Super Veggie

$27.80

Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on a wheat crust. Toppings are pre-mixed and individual toppings cannot be taken off.

Small Stuffed Zacharys Special

$27.80

Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom

Small Stuffed Weekly Special

$28.70

Rustic Italian: A delicious combination of hot Italian sausage (more mild-warm than spicy), feta, roasted garlic cloves, and mozzarella topped with fresh rosemary.

Medium Stuffed BYO

$24.50

Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here

Medium Stuffed Barbecue Chicken

$34.65

Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar, and Monterey Jack cheese (served with Zachary's pizza sauce)

Medium Stuffed Carne

$35.10

Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella

Medium Stuffed Chicken Special

$34.65

Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce

Medium Stuffed Good Health

$34.65

Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust

Medium Stuffed Mediterranean

$33.85

Red bell pepper, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese Note: Ingredients pre-mixed. Vegan option is not available.

Medium Stuffed Spinach & Mushroom

$32.85

Our Pride and Joy! Fresh spinach, mushrooms, and a blend of three cheeses and special spices

Medium Stuffed Super Veggie

$33.50

Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on a wheat crust. Toppings are pre-mixed and individual toppings cannot be taken off.

Medium Stuffed Zacharys Special

$33.50

Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom

Medium Stuffed Weekly Special

$35.10

Rustic Italian: A delicious combination of hot Italian sausage (more mild-warm than spicy), feta, roasted garlic cloves, and mozzarella topped with fresh rosemary.

Large Stuffed BYO

$28.00

Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here

Large Stuffed BBQ

$39.60

Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar, and Monterey Jack cheese (served with Zachary's pizza sauce)

Large Stuffed Carne

$39.85

Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella

Large Stuffed Chicken Special

$39.60

Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce

Large Stuffed Good Health

$39.60

Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust

Large Stuffed Mediterranean

$39.05

Red bell pepper, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese Note: Ingredients pre-mixed. Vegan option is not available.

Large Stuffed Spinach and Mushroom

$37.95

Large Stuffed Super Veggie

$38.70

Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on a wheat crust. Toppings are pre-mixed and individual toppings cannot be taken off.

Large Stuffed Zacharys Special

$38.65

Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom

Large Stuffed Weekly Special

$39.85

Rustic Italian: A delicious combination of hot Italian sausage (more mild-warm than spicy), feta, roasted garlic cloves, and mozzarella topped with fresh rosemary.

Thin Pizza

Small Thin BYO

$13.45

Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here

Small Thin Barbecue Chicken

$21.25

Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)

Small Thin Carne

$21.50

Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella

Small Thin Chicken Special

$21.25

Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce

Small Thin Good Health

$21.25

Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust

Small Thin Italian Tomato Thin

$20.20

A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with diced Roma tomatoes, chopped fresh spinach and mozzarella

Small Thin Mediterranean

$20.71

Red bell peppers, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese. Toppings pre-mixed. Vegan option not available

Small Thin Pizza Blanca Thin

$16.45

A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with mozzarella and ricotta de latte cheeses, garnished with fresh lemon

Small Thin Super Veggie

$20.60

Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on a wheat crust. Toppings are pre-mixed and individual toppings cannot be taken off.

Small Thin Zacharys Special

$20.60

Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom

Small Thin Weekly Special

$21.50

Rustic Italian: A delicious combination of hot Italian sausage (more mild-warm than spicy), feta, roasted garlic cloves, and mozzarella topped with fresh rosemary.

Medium Thin BYO

$17.25

Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here

Medium Thin Barbecue Chicken

$26.85

Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)

Medium Thin Carne

$26.95

Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella

Medium Thin Chicken Special

$26.85

Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce

Medium Thin Good Health

$26.85

Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust

Medium Thin Italian Tomato Thin

$25.50

A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with diced Roma tomatoes, chopped fresh spinach and mozzarella

Medium Thin Mediterranean

$26.35

Red bell peppers, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese. Toppings pre-mixed. Vegan option not available.

Medium Thin Pizza Blanca

$20.85

A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with mozzarella and ricotta de latte cheeses, garnished with fresh lemon

Medium Thin Super Veggie

$25.85

Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on a wheat crust. Toppings are pre-mixed and individual toppings cannot be taken off.

Medium Thin Zacharys Special

$25.85

Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom

Medium Thin Weekly Special

$26.95

Rustic Italian: A delicious combination of hot Italian sausage (more mild-warm than spicy), feta, roasted garlic cloves, and mozzarella topped with fresh rosemary.

Large Thin BYO

$21.25

Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here

Large Thin Barbecue Chicken

$32.80

Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)

Large Thin Carne

$32.90

Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella

Large Thin Chicken Special

$32.80

Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce

Large Thin Good Health

$32.80

Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust

Large Thin Italian Tomato

$31.45

A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with diced Roma tomatoes, chopped fresh spinach and mozzarella

Large Thin Mediterranean

$32.35

Red bell peppers, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese. Toppings pre-mixed. Vegan option not available.

Large Thin Pizza Blanca

$25.70

A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with mozzarella and ricotta de latte cheeses, garnished with fresh lemon

Large Thin Super Veggie

$31.75

Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on a wheat crust. Toppings are pre-mixed and individual toppings cannot be taken off.

Large Thin Zacharys Special

$31.75

Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom

Large Thin Weekly Special

$32.90

Rustic Italian: A delicious combination of hot Italian sausage (more mild-warm than spicy), feta, roasted garlic cloves, and mozzarella topped with fresh rosemary.

XL Thin BYO

$24.75

Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here

XL Thin Barbecue Chicken

$36.95

Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)

XL Thin Carne

$37.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella

XL Thin Chicken Special

$36.95

Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce

XL Thin Good Health

$36.95

Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust

XL Thin Italian Tomato

$35.15

A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with diced Roma tomatoes, chopped fresh spinach and mozzarella

XL Thin Mediterranean

$36.00

Red bell peppers, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese. Toppings pre-mixed. Vegan option not available.

XL Thin Pizza Blanca

$29.15

A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with mozzarella and ricotta de latte cheeses, garnished with fresh lemon

XL Thin Super Veggie

$35.65

Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on a wheat crust. Toppings are pre-mixed and individual toppings cannot be taken off.

XL Thin Zacharys Special

$35.65

Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom

XL Thin Weekly Special

$37.00

Rustic Italian: A delicious combination of hot Italian sausage (more mild-warm than spicy), feta, roasted garlic cloves, and mozzarella topped with fresh rosemary.

Gluten-Free Pizza

Gluten Free BYO

$17.50

Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here

GF Barbecue Chicken

$25.65

Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)

GF Carne

$25.75

Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella

GF Chicken Special

$25.65

Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce

GF Good Health

$25.65

Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust

GF Italian Tomato

$23.91

A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with diced Roma tomatoes, chopped fresh spinach and mozzarella

GF Mediterranean

$24.30

Red bell peppers, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese. Toppings pre-mixed. Vegan option not available

GF Pizza Blanca

$19.75

A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with mozzarella and ricotta de latte cheeses, garnished with fresh lemon

GF Zacharys Special

$24.10

Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom

GF Weekly Special

$25.75

Rustic Italian: A delicious combination of hot Italian sausage (more mild-warm than spicy), feta, roasted garlic cloves, and mozzarella topped with fresh rosemary.

GF Super Veggie

$24.15

Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on a wheat crust. Toppings are pre-mixed and individual toppings cannot be taken off.

SALADS & STARTERS

Shared / Entree

Caesar Salad Entree

$15.25

Romaine lettuce tossed with Zachary's Caesar dressing, croutons, and aged parmesan.

Spring Salad Entree

$15.25

Mixed spring greens, red grapes, Gorgonzola cheese, dried cranberries, and tossed with shallot vinaigrette.

Garden Salad Entree

$15.25

Mixed spring greens, red bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, and tomatoes.

Spinach Salad Entree

$15.25

Baby spinach, feta cheese, croutons, red onion, and tomatoes (bacon optional).

Arugula Entree

$15.25

Arugula, Fuji apples, fennel, champagne vinaigrette, and shaved parmesan.

Single

Single Caesar Salad

$7.75

Romaine lettuce tossed with Zachary's Caesar dressing, croutons, and aged parmesan.

Single Spring Salad

$7.75

Mixed spring greens, red grapes, Gorgonzola cheese, dried cranberries, and tossed with shallot vinaigrette.

Single Garden Salad

$7.75

Mixed spring greens, red bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, and tomatoes.

Single Spinach Salad

$7.75

Baby spinach, feta cheese, croutons, red onion, and tomatoes (bacon optional).

Single Arugula Salad

$7.75

Party Salads (Take Out Only)

PARTY Caesar

$27.25

Romaine lettuce tossed with Zachary's Caesar dressing, croutons, and aged parmesan.

PARTY Spring

$27.25

Mixed spring greens, red grapes, Gorgonzola cheese, dried cranberries, and tossed with shallot vinaigrette.

PARTY Garden

$27.25

Mixed spring greens, red bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, and tomatoes.

PARTY Spinach

$27.25

Baby spinach, feta cheese, croutons, red onion, and tomatoes (bacon optional).

Starters

Zacharys Meatballs

$11.25

Three house-made meatballs in marinara, garnished with aged parmesan and focaccia breadsticks.

SIDES

3oz Ranch

$1.50

3oz Caesar

$2.50

3oz O/V

$1.50

3oz Mustard French

$1.50

3 Anchovies

$1.45

DRINKS ON ORDER

DRINKS

N/A Beverage

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Kids Soda

$1.95

River City Root Beer

$3.70

Black Cherry

$3.70

Creme Soda

$3.70

Ginger Ale

$3.70

Iced Tea

$2.70

Arnold Palmer

$2.70

Moroccan Mint Tea

$2.95

Limonata

$3.70

Blood Orange

$3.70

Apple Juice

$3.70

San Pellegrino Mineral Water

$3.70
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Over 225 'Best Pizza' Awards. An Employee-Owned Company!

Website

Location

5801 College Ave, Oakland, CA 94618

Directions

