Zachary's Chicago Pizza - College Ave
14,734 Reviews
$$
5801 College Ave
Oakland, CA 94618
PIZZA
Stuffed Pizza
Small Stuffed BYO
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here
Small Stuffed Barbecue Chicken
Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar, and Monterey Jack cheese (served with Zachary's pizza sauce)
Small Stuffed Carne
Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella
Small Stuffed Chicken Special
Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce
Small Stuffed Good Health
Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust
Small Stuffed Mediterranean
Red bell pepper, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese Note: Ingredients pre-mixed. Vegan option is not available.
Small Stuffed Spinach & Mushroom
Our Pride and Joy! Fresh spinach, mushrooms, and a blend of three cheeses and special spices
Small Stuffed Super Veggie
Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on a wheat crust. Toppings are pre-mixed and individual toppings cannot be taken off.
Small Stuffed Zacharys Special
Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom
Small Stuffed Weekly Special
Rustic Italian: A delicious combination of hot Italian sausage (more mild-warm than spicy), feta, roasted garlic cloves, and mozzarella topped with fresh rosemary.
Medium Stuffed BYO
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here
Medium Stuffed Barbecue Chicken
Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar, and Monterey Jack cheese (served with Zachary's pizza sauce)
Medium Stuffed Carne
Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella
Medium Stuffed Chicken Special
Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce
Medium Stuffed Good Health
Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust
Medium Stuffed Mediterranean
Red bell pepper, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese Note: Ingredients pre-mixed. Vegan option is not available.
Medium Stuffed Spinach & Mushroom
Our Pride and Joy! Fresh spinach, mushrooms, and a blend of three cheeses and special spices
Medium Stuffed Super Veggie
Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on a wheat crust. Toppings are pre-mixed and individual toppings cannot be taken off.
Medium Stuffed Zacharys Special
Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom
Medium Stuffed Weekly Special
Rustic Italian: A delicious combination of hot Italian sausage (more mild-warm than spicy), feta, roasted garlic cloves, and mozzarella topped with fresh rosemary.
Large Stuffed BYO
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here
Large Stuffed BBQ
Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar, and Monterey Jack cheese (served with Zachary's pizza sauce)
Large Stuffed Carne
Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella
Large Stuffed Chicken Special
Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce
Large Stuffed Good Health
Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust
Large Stuffed Mediterranean
Red bell pepper, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese Note: Ingredients pre-mixed. Vegan option is not available.
Large Stuffed Spinach and Mushroom
Large Stuffed Super Veggie
Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on a wheat crust. Toppings are pre-mixed and individual toppings cannot be taken off.
Large Stuffed Zacharys Special
Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom
Large Stuffed Weekly Special
Rustic Italian: A delicious combination of hot Italian sausage (more mild-warm than spicy), feta, roasted garlic cloves, and mozzarella topped with fresh rosemary.
Thin Pizza
Small Thin BYO
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here
Small Thin Barbecue Chicken
Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)
Small Thin Carne
Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella
Small Thin Chicken Special
Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce
Small Thin Good Health
Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust
Small Thin Italian Tomato Thin
A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with diced Roma tomatoes, chopped fresh spinach and mozzarella
Small Thin Mediterranean
Red bell peppers, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese. Toppings pre-mixed. Vegan option not available
Small Thin Pizza Blanca Thin
A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with mozzarella and ricotta de latte cheeses, garnished with fresh lemon
Small Thin Super Veggie
Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on a wheat crust. Toppings are pre-mixed and individual toppings cannot be taken off.
Small Thin Zacharys Special
Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom
Small Thin Weekly Special
Rustic Italian: A delicious combination of hot Italian sausage (more mild-warm than spicy), feta, roasted garlic cloves, and mozzarella topped with fresh rosemary.
Medium Thin BYO
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here
Medium Thin Barbecue Chicken
Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)
Medium Thin Carne
Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella
Medium Thin Chicken Special
Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce
Medium Thin Good Health
Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust
Medium Thin Italian Tomato Thin
A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with diced Roma tomatoes, chopped fresh spinach and mozzarella
Medium Thin Mediterranean
Red bell peppers, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese. Toppings pre-mixed. Vegan option not available.
Medium Thin Pizza Blanca
A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with mozzarella and ricotta de latte cheeses, garnished with fresh lemon
Medium Thin Super Veggie
Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on a wheat crust. Toppings are pre-mixed and individual toppings cannot be taken off.
Medium Thin Zacharys Special
Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom
Medium Thin Weekly Special
Rustic Italian: A delicious combination of hot Italian sausage (more mild-warm than spicy), feta, roasted garlic cloves, and mozzarella topped with fresh rosemary.
Large Thin BYO
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here
Large Thin Barbecue Chicken
Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)
Large Thin Carne
Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella
Large Thin Chicken Special
Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce
Large Thin Good Health
Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust
Large Thin Italian Tomato
A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with diced Roma tomatoes, chopped fresh spinach and mozzarella
Large Thin Mediterranean
Red bell peppers, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese. Toppings pre-mixed. Vegan option not available.
Large Thin Pizza Blanca
A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with mozzarella and ricotta de latte cheeses, garnished with fresh lemon
Large Thin Super Veggie
Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on a wheat crust. Toppings are pre-mixed and individual toppings cannot be taken off.
Large Thin Zacharys Special
Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom
Large Thin Weekly Special
Rustic Italian: A delicious combination of hot Italian sausage (more mild-warm than spicy), feta, roasted garlic cloves, and mozzarella topped with fresh rosemary.
XL Thin BYO
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here
XL Thin Barbecue Chicken
Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)
XL Thin Carne
Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella
XL Thin Chicken Special
Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce
XL Thin Good Health
Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust
XL Thin Italian Tomato
A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with diced Roma tomatoes, chopped fresh spinach and mozzarella
XL Thin Mediterranean
Red bell peppers, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese. Toppings pre-mixed. Vegan option not available.
XL Thin Pizza Blanca
A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with mozzarella and ricotta de latte cheeses, garnished with fresh lemon
XL Thin Super Veggie
Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on a wheat crust. Toppings are pre-mixed and individual toppings cannot be taken off.
XL Thin Zacharys Special
Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom
XL Thin Weekly Special
Rustic Italian: A delicious combination of hot Italian sausage (more mild-warm than spicy), feta, roasted garlic cloves, and mozzarella topped with fresh rosemary.
Gluten-Free Pizza
Gluten Free BYO
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here
GF Barbecue Chicken
Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)
GF Carne
Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella
GF Chicken Special
Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce
GF Good Health
Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust
GF Italian Tomato
A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with diced Roma tomatoes, chopped fresh spinach and mozzarella
GF Mediterranean
Red bell peppers, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese. Toppings pre-mixed. Vegan option not available
GF Pizza Blanca
A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with mozzarella and ricotta de latte cheeses, garnished with fresh lemon
GF Zacharys Special
Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom
GF Weekly Special
Rustic Italian: A delicious combination of hot Italian sausage (more mild-warm than spicy), feta, roasted garlic cloves, and mozzarella topped with fresh rosemary.
GF Super Veggie
Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on a wheat crust. Toppings are pre-mixed and individual toppings cannot be taken off.
SALADS & STARTERS
Shared / Entree
Caesar Salad Entree
Romaine lettuce tossed with Zachary's Caesar dressing, croutons, and aged parmesan.
Spring Salad Entree
Mixed spring greens, red grapes, Gorgonzola cheese, dried cranberries, and tossed with shallot vinaigrette.
Garden Salad Entree
Mixed spring greens, red bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, and tomatoes.
Spinach Salad Entree
Baby spinach, feta cheese, croutons, red onion, and tomatoes (bacon optional).
Arugula Entree
Arugula, Fuji apples, fennel, champagne vinaigrette, and shaved parmesan.
Single
Single Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with Zachary's Caesar dressing, croutons, and aged parmesan.
Single Spring Salad
Mixed spring greens, red grapes, Gorgonzola cheese, dried cranberries, and tossed with shallot vinaigrette.
Single Garden Salad
Mixed spring greens, red bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, and tomatoes.
Single Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, feta cheese, croutons, red onion, and tomatoes (bacon optional).
Single Arugula Salad
Party Salads (Take Out Only)
PARTY Caesar
Romaine lettuce tossed with Zachary's Caesar dressing, croutons, and aged parmesan.
PARTY Spring
Mixed spring greens, red grapes, Gorgonzola cheese, dried cranberries, and tossed with shallot vinaigrette.
PARTY Garden
Mixed spring greens, red bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, and tomatoes.
PARTY Spinach
Baby spinach, feta cheese, croutons, red onion, and tomatoes (bacon optional).
Starters
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Over 225 'Best Pizza' Awards. An Employee-Owned Company!
5801 College Ave, Oakland, CA 94618