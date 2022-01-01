- Home
Zachary's Chicago Pizza - Pleasant Hill
1,700 Reviews
$$
140 Crescent Dr
Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Stuffed Pizza
Small Stuffed
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
Small Stuffed Barbecue Chicken
Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)
Small Stuffed Carne
Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella
Small Stuffed Chicken Special
Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce
Small Stuffed Good Health
Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust
Small Stuffed Mediterranean
Red bell pepper, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese Note: Ingredients pre-mixed. Vegan option is not available.
Small Stuffed Spinach & Mushroom
Our pride and joy! Fresh spinach, mushrooms and a blend of three cheeses and special spices
Small Stuffed Super Veggie
Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on a wheat crust
Small Stuffed Zachary's Special
Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom
Small Stuffed Weekly Special
Hot Giardiniera Special (pronounced: jar-din-AIR-uh) comes with Italian sausage, onions, and mozzarella cheese topped with authentic Chicago-style hot giardiniera (a spicy blend of peppers, cauliflower, celery, and carrots). This classic Chicago condiment adds a nice kick of heat!
Medium Stuffed
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
Medium Stuffed Barbecue Chicken
Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)
Medium Stuffed Carne
Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella
Medium Stuffed Chicken Special
Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce
Medium Stuffed Good Health
Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust
Medium Stuffed Mediterranean
Red bell pepper, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese Note: Ingredients pre-mixed. Vegan option is not available.
Medium Stuffed Spinach & Mushroom
Our pride and joy! Fresh spinach, mushrooms and a blend of three cheeses and special spices
Medium Stuffed Super Veggie
Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on a wheat crust
Medium Stuffed Zachary's Special
Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom
Medium Stuffed Weekly Special
Hot Giardiniera Special (pronounced: jar-din-AIR-uh) comes with Italian sausage, onions, and mozzarella cheese topped with authentic Chicago-style hot giardiniera (a spicy blend of peppers, cauliflower, celery, and carrots). This classic Chicago condiment adds a nice kick of heat!
Large Stuffed
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
Large Stuffed BBQ
Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)
Large Stuffed Carne
Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella
Large Stuffed Chicken Special
Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce
Large Stuffed Good Health
Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust
Large Stuffed Mediterranean
Red bell pepper, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese Note: Ingredients pre-mixed. Vegan option is not available.
Large Stuffed Spinach and Mushroom
Our pride and joy! Fresh spinach, mushrooms and a blend of three cheeses and special spices
Large Stuffed Super Veggie
Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on a wheat crust
Large Stuffed Zacharys Special
Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom
Large Stuffed Weekly Special
Hot Giardiniera Special (pronounced: jar-din-AIR-uh) comes with Italian sausage, onions, and mozzarella cheese topped with authentic Chicago-style hot giardiniera (a spicy blend of peppers, cauliflower, celery, and carrots). This classic Chicago condiment adds a nice kick of heat!
Thin Pizza
Small Thin
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
Small Thin Barbecue Chicken
Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)
Small Thin Carne
Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella
Small Thin Chicken Special
Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce
Small Thin Good Health
Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust
Small Thin Italian Tomato Thin
A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with diced Roma tomatoes, chopped fresh spinach and mozzarella
Small Thin Mediterranean
Red bell pepper, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese Note: Ingredients pre-mixed. Vegan option is not available.
Small Thin Pizza Blanca
A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with mozzarella and ricotta de latte cheeses, garnished with fresh lemon
Small Thin Super Veggie
Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on a wheat crust
Small Thin Zacharys Special
Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom
Small Thin Weekly Special
Hot Giardiniera Special (pronounced: jar-din-AIR-uh) comes with Italian sausage, onions, and mozzarella cheese topped with authentic Chicago-style hot giardiniera (a spicy blend of peppers, cauliflower, celery, and carrots). This classic Chicago condiment adds a nice kick of heat!
Medium Thin
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
Medium Thin Barbecue Chicken
Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)
Medium Thin Carne
Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella
Medium Thin Chicken Special
Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce
Medium Thin Good Health
Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust
Medium Thin Italian Tomato Thin
A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with diced Roma tomatoes, chopped fresh spinach and mozzarella
Medium Thin Mediterranean
Red bell pepper, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese Note: Ingredients pre-mixed. Vegan option is not available.
Medium Thin Pizza Blanca
A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with mozzarella and ricotta de latte cheeses, garnished with fresh lemon
Medium Thin Super Veggie
Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on a wheat crust
Medium Thin Zacharys Special
Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom
Medium Thin Weekly Special
Hot Giardiniera Special (pronounced: jar-din-AIR-uh) comes with Italian sausage, onions, and mozzarella cheese topped with authentic Chicago-style hot giardiniera (a spicy blend of peppers, cauliflower, celery, and carrots). This classic Chicago condiment adds a nice kick of heat!
Large Thin
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
Large Thin Barbecue Chicken
Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)
Large Thin Carne
Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella
Large Thin Chicken Special
Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce
Large Thin Good Health
Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust
Large Thin Italian Tomato
A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with diced Roma tomatoes, chopped fresh spinach and mozzarella
Large Thin Mediterranean
Red bell pepper, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese Note: Ingredients pre-mixed. Vegan option is not available.
Large Thin Pizza Blanca
A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with mozzarella and ricotta de latte cheeses, garnished with fresh lemon
Large Thin Super Veggie
Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on a wheat crust
Large Thin Zacharys Special
Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom
Large Thin Weekly Special
Hot Giardiniera Special (pronounced: jar-din-AIR-uh) comes with Italian sausage, onions, and mozzarella cheese topped with authentic Chicago-style hot giardiniera (a spicy blend of peppers, cauliflower, celery, and carrots). This classic Chicago condiment adds a nice kick of heat!
XL Thin
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
XL Thin Barbecue Chicken
Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)
XL Thin Carne
Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella
XL Thin Chicken Special
Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce
XL Thin Good Health
Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust
XL Thin Italian Tomato
A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with diced Roma tomatoes, chopped fresh spinach and mozzarella
XL Thin Mediterranean
Red bell pepper, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese Note: Ingredients pre-mixed. Vegan option is not available.
XL Thin Pizza Blanca
A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with mozzarella and ricotta de latte cheeses, garnished with fresh lemon
XL Thin Super Veggie
Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on a wheat crust
XL Thin Zacharys Special
Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom
XL Thin Weekly Special
Hot Giardiniera Special (pronounced: jar-din-AIR-uh) comes with Italian sausage, onions, and mozzarella cheese topped with authentic Chicago-style hot giardiniera (a spicy blend of peppers, cauliflower, celery, and carrots). This classic Chicago condiment adds a nice kick of heat!
Gluten-free Pizza
Gluten-free Pizza
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
GF Barbecue Chicken
Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)
GF Carne
Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella
GF Chicken Special
Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce
GF Good Health
Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella
GF Italian Tomato
A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with diced Roma tomatoes, chopped fresh spinach and mozzarella
GF Mediterranean
Red bell pepper, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese Note: Ingredients pre-mixed. Vegan option is not available.
GF Pizza Blanca
A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with mozzarella and ricotta de latte cheeses, garnished with fresh lemon
GF Zacharys Special
Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom
GF Super Veggie
Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese
GF Weekly Special
Hot Giardiniera Special (pronounced: jar-din-AIR-uh) comes with Italian sausage, onions, and mozzarella cheese topped with authentic Chicago-style hot giardiniera (a spicy blend of peppers, cauliflower, celery, and carrots). This classic Chicago condiment adds a nice kick of heat!
Single Sized Salads
Single Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with Zachary's Caesar dressing, croutons, and aged parmesan.
Single Spring Salad
Mixed spring greens, red grapes, dried cranberries, Gorgonzola cheese and tossed with shallot vinaigrette.
Single Garden Salad
Mixed spring greens, red bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, and tomatoes.
Single Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, feta cheese, croutons, red onion, and tomatoes. (bacon optional).
Single Arugula Salad
Arugula, Fuji apples, fennel, champagne vinaigrette, and shaved parmesan.
Shared / Entree Sized Salads
Entree Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with Zachary's Caesar dressing, croutons, and aged parmesan.
Entree Spring Salad
Mixed spring greens, red grapes, dried cranberries, Gorgonzola cheese and tossed with shallot vinaigrette.
Entree Garden Salad
Mixed spring greens, red bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, and tomatoes.
Entree Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, feta cheese, croutons, red onion, and tomatoes (bacon optional).
Entree Arugula Salad
Arugula, Fuji apples, fennel, champagne vinaigrette, and shaved parmesan.
Party Salads (Take-out Only)
Party Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with Zachary's Caesar dressing, croutons, and aged parmesan.
Party Spring Salad
Mixed spring greens, red grapes, dried cranberries, Gorgonzola cheese and tossed with shallot vinaigrette.
Party Garden Salad
Mixed spring greens, red bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, and tomatoes.
Party Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, feta cheese, croutons, red onion, and tomatoes (bacon optional).
Party Arugula Salad
Arugula, Fuji apples, fennel, champagne vinaigrette, and shaved parmesan.
Starters
Sides
3oz Ranch
Limit restrictions may apply depending on the size of your order. Thank you for your understanding.
3oz Caesar
Limit restrictions may apply depending on the size of your order. Thank you for your understanding.
3oz Balsamic Vinaigrette
Limit restrictions may apply depending on the size of your order. Thank you for your understanding.
3oz Mustard French
Limit restrictions may apply depending on the size of your order. Thank you for your understanding.
3oz Blue Cheese
Limit restrictions may apply depending on the size of your order. Thank you for your understanding.
Non-Alcoholic Beverage
Coke
Fountain drink
Diet Coke
Fountain drink
Sprite
Fountain drink
Dr. Pepper
Fountain drink
Lemonade
Fountain drink
Iced Tea
Freshly brewed
Arnold Palmer
Half lemonade, half iced tea.
Kid's Soda
Fountain drink (no refills)
Boylan Rootbeer
Bottled
Apple Juice
Bottled
Mineral Water
Bottled
Aranciata
Canned
Limonata
Canned
Horizon Milk
Carton
Horizon Choc Milk
Carton
Izze Clementine
Bottled
Izze Blackberry
Bottled
Bottled Water
Bottled
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Over 225 'Best Pizza' Awards. An Employee-Owned Company!
140 Crescent Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523