Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Zachary's Chicago Pizza - Pleasant Hill

1,700 Reviews

$$

140 Crescent Dr

Pleasant Hill, CA 94523

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Stuffed
Medium Thin
Large Stuffed Spinach and Mushroom

Stuffed Pizza

Small Stuffed

Small Stuffed

$19.65

Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.

Small Stuffed Barbecue Chicken

Small Stuffed Barbecue Chicken

$26.75

Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)

Small Stuffed Carne

Small Stuffed Carne

$26.85

Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella

Small Stuffed Chicken Special

$26.75

Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce

Small Stuffed Good Health

$26.75

Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust

Small Stuffed Mediterranean

$26.30

Red bell pepper, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese Note: Ingredients pre-mixed. Vegan option is not available.

Small Stuffed Spinach & Mushroom

Small Stuffed Spinach & Mushroom

$25.40

Our pride and joy! Fresh spinach, mushrooms and a blend of three cheeses and special spices

Small Stuffed Super Veggie

Small Stuffed Super Veggie

$25.80

Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on a wheat crust

Small Stuffed Zachary's Special

$25.80

Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom

Small Stuffed Weekly Special

$26.75

Hot Giardiniera Special (pronounced: jar-din-AIR-uh) comes with Italian sausage, onions, and mozzarella cheese topped with authentic Chicago-style hot giardiniera (a spicy blend of peppers, cauliflower, celery, and carrots). This classic Chicago condiment adds a nice kick of heat!

Medium Stuffed

Medium Stuffed

$24.00

Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.

Medium Stuffed Barbecue Chicken

Medium Stuffed Barbecue Chicken

$32.90

Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)

Medium Stuffed Carne

Medium Stuffed Carne

$33.20

Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella

Medium Stuffed Chicken Special

$32.90

Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce

Medium Stuffed Good Health

$32.90

Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust

Medium Stuffed Mediterranean

$32.20

Red bell pepper, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese Note: Ingredients pre-mixed. Vegan option is not available.

Medium Stuffed Spinach & Mushroom

Medium Stuffed Spinach & Mushroom

$31.15

Our pride and joy! Fresh spinach, mushrooms and a blend of three cheeses and special spices

Medium Stuffed Super Veggie

Medium Stuffed Super Veggie

$31.60

Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on a wheat crust

Medium Stuffed Zachary's Special

$31.60

Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom

Medium Stuffed Weekly Special

$32.90

Hot Giardiniera Special (pronounced: jar-din-AIR-uh) comes with Italian sausage, onions, and mozzarella cheese topped with authentic Chicago-style hot giardiniera (a spicy blend of peppers, cauliflower, celery, and carrots). This classic Chicago condiment adds a nice kick of heat!

Large Stuffed

Large Stuffed

$26.95

Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.

Large Stuffed BBQ

Large Stuffed BBQ

$37.50

Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)

Large Stuffed Carne

Large Stuffed Carne

$37.75

Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella

Large Stuffed Chicken Special

$37.50

Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce

Large Stuffed Good Health

$37.50

Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust

Large Stuffed Mediterranean

$36.85

Red bell pepper, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese Note: Ingredients pre-mixed. Vegan option is not available.

Large Stuffed Spinach and Mushroom

Large Stuffed Spinach and Mushroom

$35.95

Our pride and joy! Fresh spinach, mushrooms and a blend of three cheeses and special spices

Large Stuffed Super Veggie

Large Stuffed Super Veggie

$36.45

Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on a wheat crust

Large Stuffed Zacharys Special

$36.45

Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom

Large Stuffed Weekly Special

$37.50

Hot Giardiniera Special (pronounced: jar-din-AIR-uh) comes with Italian sausage, onions, and mozzarella cheese topped with authentic Chicago-style hot giardiniera (a spicy blend of peppers, cauliflower, celery, and carrots). This classic Chicago condiment adds a nice kick of heat!

Thin Pizza

Small Thin

Small Thin

$13.50

Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.

Small Thin Barbecue Chicken

Small Thin Barbecue Chicken

$20.05

Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)

Small Thin Carne

Small Thin Carne

$20.15

Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella

Small Thin Chicken Special

$20.05

Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce

Small Thin Good Health

$20.05

Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust

Small Thin Italian Tomato Thin

Small Thin Italian Tomato Thin

$18.85

A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with diced Roma tomatoes, chopped fresh spinach and mozzarella

Small Thin Mediterranean

Small Thin Mediterranean

$19.65

Red bell pepper, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese Note: Ingredients pre-mixed. Vegan option is not available.

Small Thin Pizza Blanca

Small Thin Pizza Blanca

$15.45

A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with mozzarella and ricotta de latte cheeses, garnished with fresh lemon

Small Thin Super Veggie

Small Thin Super Veggie

$19.50

Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on a wheat crust

Small Thin Zacharys Special

$19.50

Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom

Small Thin Weekly Special

$20.05

Hot Giardiniera Special (pronounced: jar-din-AIR-uh) comes with Italian sausage, onions, and mozzarella cheese topped with authentic Chicago-style hot giardiniera (a spicy blend of peppers, cauliflower, celery, and carrots). This classic Chicago condiment adds a nice kick of heat!

Medium Thin

Medium Thin

$16.80

Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.

Medium Thin Barbecue Chicken

Medium Thin Barbecue Chicken

$25.10

Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)

Medium Thin Carne

Medium Thin Carne

$25.25

Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella

Medium Thin Chicken Special

$25.10

Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce

Medium Thin Good Health

$25.10

Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust

Medium Thin Italian Tomato Thin

Medium Thin Italian Tomato Thin

$23.75

A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with diced Roma tomatoes, chopped fresh spinach and mozzarella

Medium Thin Mediterranean

Medium Thin Mediterranean

$24.50

Red bell pepper, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese Note: Ingredients pre-mixed. Vegan option is not available.

Medium Thin Pizza Blanca

Medium Thin Pizza Blanca

$19.50

A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with mozzarella and ricotta de latte cheeses, garnished with fresh lemon

Medium Thin Super Veggie

Medium Thin Super Veggie

$24.20

Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on a wheat crust

Medium Thin Zacharys Special

$24.20

Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom

Medium Thin Weekly Special

$25.10

Hot Giardiniera Special (pronounced: jar-din-AIR-uh) comes with Italian sausage, onions, and mozzarella cheese topped with authentic Chicago-style hot giardiniera (a spicy blend of peppers, cauliflower, celery, and carrots). This classic Chicago condiment adds a nice kick of heat!

Large Thin

Large Thin

$20.40

Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.

Large Thin Barbecue Chicken

Large Thin Barbecue Chicken

$30.60

Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)

Large Thin Carne

Large Thin Carne

$30.80

Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella

Large Thin Chicken Special

$30.60

Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce

Large Thin Good Health

$30.60

Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust

Large Thin Italian Tomato

Large Thin Italian Tomato

$29.40

A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with diced Roma tomatoes, chopped fresh spinach and mozzarella

Large Thin Mediterranean

Large Thin Mediterranean

$30.20

Red bell pepper, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese Note: Ingredients pre-mixed. Vegan option is not available.

Large Thin Pizza Blanca

Large Thin Pizza Blanca

$23.95

A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with mozzarella and ricotta de latte cheeses, garnished with fresh lemon

Large Thin Super Veggie

Large Thin Super Veggie

$29.65

Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on a wheat crust

Large Thin Zacharys Special

$29.65

Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom

Large Thin Weekly Special

$30.60

Hot Giardiniera Special (pronounced: jar-din-AIR-uh) comes with Italian sausage, onions, and mozzarella cheese topped with authentic Chicago-style hot giardiniera (a spicy blend of peppers, cauliflower, celery, and carrots). This classic Chicago condiment adds a nice kick of heat!

XL Thin

XL Thin

$23.95

Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.

XL Thin Barbecue Chicken

XL Thin Barbecue Chicken

$35.15

Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)

XL Thin Carne

XL Thin Carne

$35.25

Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella

XL Thin Chicken Special

$35.15

Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce

XL Thin Good Health

$35.15

Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust

XL Thin Italian Tomato

XL Thin Italian Tomato

$33.30

A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with diced Roma tomatoes, chopped fresh spinach and mozzarella

XL Thin Mediterranean

XL Thin Mediterranean

$34.25

Red bell pepper, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese Note: Ingredients pre-mixed. Vegan option is not available.

XL Thin Pizza Blanca

XL Thin Pizza Blanca

$27.70

A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with mozzarella and ricotta de latte cheeses, garnished with fresh lemon

XL Thin Super Veggie

XL Thin Super Veggie

$33.70

Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on a wheat crust

XL Thin Zacharys Special

$33.70

Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom

XL Thin Weekly Special

$35.15

Hot Giardiniera Special (pronounced: jar-din-AIR-uh) comes with Italian sausage, onions, and mozzarella cheese topped with authentic Chicago-style hot giardiniera (a spicy blend of peppers, cauliflower, celery, and carrots). This classic Chicago condiment adds a nice kick of heat!

Gluten-free Pizza

11" Pizza (serves 1-2)

Gluten-free Pizza

$16.85

Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.

GF Barbecue Chicken

$24.60

Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)

GF Carne

$24.65

Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella

GF Chicken Special

$24.60

Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce

GF Good Health

$24.60

Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella

GF Italian Tomato

$22.85

A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with diced Roma tomatoes, chopped fresh spinach and mozzarella

GF Mediterranean

$23.15

Red bell pepper, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese Note: Ingredients pre-mixed. Vegan option is not available.

GF Pizza Blanca

$18.90

A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with mozzarella and ricotta de latte cheeses, garnished with fresh lemon

GF Zacharys Special

$23.05

Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom

GF Super Veggie

$23.05

Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese

GF Weekly Special

$24.60

Hot Giardiniera Special (pronounced: jar-din-AIR-uh) comes with Italian sausage, onions, and mozzarella cheese topped with authentic Chicago-style hot giardiniera (a spicy blend of peppers, cauliflower, celery, and carrots). This classic Chicago condiment adds a nice kick of heat!

Single Sized Salads

Serves 1.

Single Caesar Salad

$7.75

Romaine lettuce tossed with Zachary's Caesar dressing, croutons, and aged parmesan.

Single Spring Salad

$7.75

Mixed spring greens, red grapes, dried cranberries, Gorgonzola cheese and tossed with shallot vinaigrette.

Single Garden Salad

$7.75

Mixed spring greens, red bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, and tomatoes.

Single Spinach Salad

$7.75

Baby spinach, feta cheese, croutons, red onion, and tomatoes. (bacon optional).

Single Arugula Salad

$7.75

Arugula, Fuji apples, fennel, champagne vinaigrette, and shaved parmesan.

Shared / Entree Sized Salads

Serves 2-4.

Entree Caesar Salad

$15.25

Romaine lettuce tossed with Zachary's Caesar dressing, croutons, and aged parmesan.

Entree Spring Salad

$15.25

Mixed spring greens, red grapes, dried cranberries, Gorgonzola cheese and tossed with shallot vinaigrette.

Entree Garden Salad

$15.25

Mixed spring greens, red bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, and tomatoes.

Entree Spinach Salad

$15.25

Baby spinach, feta cheese, croutons, red onion, and tomatoes (bacon optional).

Entree Arugula Salad

$15.25

Arugula, Fuji apples, fennel, champagne vinaigrette, and shaved parmesan.

Party Salads (Take-out Only)

Serves 6-10.

Party Caesar Salad

$27.25

Romaine lettuce tossed with Zachary's Caesar dressing, croutons, and aged parmesan.

Party Spring Salad

$27.25

Mixed spring greens, red grapes, dried cranberries, Gorgonzola cheese and tossed with shallot vinaigrette.

Party Garden Salad

$27.25

Mixed spring greens, red bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, and tomatoes.

Party Spinach Salad

$27.25

Baby spinach, feta cheese, croutons, red onion, and tomatoes (bacon optional).

Party Arugula Salad

$27.25

Arugula, Fuji apples, fennel, champagne vinaigrette, and shaved parmesan.

Starters

Zachary's Meatballs

$11.25

Three house-made meatballs in marinara, garnished with aged parmesan and focaccia breadsticks.

Sides

3oz Ranch

$1.50

Limit restrictions may apply depending on the size of your order. Thank you for your understanding.

3oz Caesar

$2.50

Limit restrictions may apply depending on the size of your order. Thank you for your understanding.

3oz Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.50

Limit restrictions may apply depending on the size of your order. Thank you for your understanding.

3oz Mustard French

$1.50

Limit restrictions may apply depending on the size of your order. Thank you for your understanding.

3oz Blue Cheese

$1.50

Limit restrictions may apply depending on the size of your order. Thank you for your understanding.

Non-Alcoholic Beverage

Coke

$2.95

Fountain drink

Diet Coke

$2.95

Fountain drink

Sprite

$2.95

Fountain drink

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Fountain drink

Lemonade

$2.95

Fountain drink

Iced Tea

$2.70

Freshly brewed

Arnold Palmer

$2.70

Half lemonade, half iced tea.

Kid's Soda

$1.95

Fountain drink (no refills)

Boylan Rootbeer

$3.70

Bottled

Apple Juice

$3.70

Bottled

Mineral Water

$4.70

Bottled

Aranciata

$3.70

Canned

Limonata

$3.70

Canned

Horizon Milk

$2.45

Carton

Horizon Choc Milk

$2.45

Carton

Izze Clementine

$3.70

Bottled

Izze Blackberry

$3.70

Bottled

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottled

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markQR Codes
check markCorkage Fee
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Over 225 'Best Pizza' Awards. An Employee-Owned Company!

Website

Location

140 Crescent Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523

Directions

Gallery
Zachary's Chicago Pizza image
Banner pic
Zachary's Chicago Pizza image
Zachary's Chicago Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Manakish
orange starNo Reviews
2905 N. Main st. Walnut Creek, CA 94597
View restaurantnext
Melo's Pizza and Pasta - Pleasant Hill
orange starNo Reviews
1660 Contra Costa Blvd. Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
View restaurantnext
DeVino's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2221 Morello Ave Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
View restaurantnext
Doppio Zero - Concord
orange star4.3 • 1,037
2025 Diamond Blvd Concord, CA 94520
View restaurantnext
Slice House - Walnut Creek
orange star4.0 • 1,276
1500 Mt Diablo Walnut Creek, CA 94596
View restaurantnext
Pizza Antica, Lafayette
orange star4.1 • 1,771
3600 Mt. Diablo Blvd. Lafayette, CA 94549
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Pleasant Hill

Jamba - 000156 - Pleasant Hill
orange star4.4 • 117
65 Crescent Dr. Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pleasant Hill
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Walnut Creek
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Martinez
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Benicia
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
El Cerrito
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Albany
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston