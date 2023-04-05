Restaurant header imageView gallery
Zachary's Chicago Pizza - Main St.

No reviews yet

337 B Main St.

Pleasanton, CA 94566

Large Stuffed
Small Thin
Large Stuffed Spinach and Mushroom

Stuffed Pizza

Small Stuffed

$19.65

Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.

Small Stuffed Barbecue Chicken

Small Stuffed Barbecue Chicken

$26.75

Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)

Small Stuffed Carne

Small Stuffed Carne

$26.85

Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella

Small Stuffed Chicken Special

$26.75

Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce

Small Stuffed Good Health

$26.75

Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust

Small Stuffed Mediterranean

$26.30

Red bell pepper, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese Note: Ingredients pre-mixed. Vegan option is not available.

Small Stuffed Spinach & Mushroom

Small Stuffed Spinach & Mushroom

$25.40

Our pride and joy! Fresh spinach, mushrooms and a blend of three cheeses and special spices

Small Stuffed Super Veggie

Small Stuffed Super Veggie

$25.80

Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on a wheat crust

Small Stuffed Zachary's Special

Small Stuffed Zachary's Special

$25.80

Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom

Small Stuffed Weekly Special

$26.75

Hot Giardiniera Special (pronounced: jar-din-AIR-uh) comes with Italian sausage, onions, and mozzarella cheese topped with authentic Chicago-style hot giardiniera (a spicy blend of peppers, cauliflower, celery, and carrots). This classic Chicago condiment adds a nice kick of heat!

Medium Stuffed

$24.00

Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.

Medium Stuffed Barbecue Chicken

Medium Stuffed Barbecue Chicken

$32.90

Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)

Medium Stuffed Carne

Medium Stuffed Carne

$33.20

Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella

Medium Stuffed Chicken Special

$32.90

Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce

Medium Stuffed Good Health

$32.90

Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust

Medium Stuffed Mediterranean

$32.20

Red bell pepper, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese Note: Ingredients pre-mixed. Vegan option is not available.

Medium Stuffed Spinach & Mushroom

Medium Stuffed Spinach & Mushroom

$31.15

Our pride and joy! Fresh spinach, mushrooms and a blend of three cheeses and special spices

Medium Stuffed Super Veggie

Medium Stuffed Super Veggie

$31.60

Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on a wheat crust

Medium Stuffed Zachary's Special

Medium Stuffed Zachary's Special

$31.60

Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom

Medium Stuffed Weekly Special

$32.90

Hot Giardiniera Special (pronounced: jar-din-AIR-uh) comes with Italian sausage, onions, and mozzarella cheese topped with authentic Chicago-style hot giardiniera (a spicy blend of peppers, cauliflower, celery, and carrots). This classic Chicago condiment adds a nice kick of heat!

Large Stuffed

$26.95

Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.

Large Stuffed BBQ

Large Stuffed BBQ

$37.50

Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)

Large Stuffed Carne

Large Stuffed Carne

$37.75

Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella

Large Stuffed Chicken Special

$37.50

Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce

Large Stuffed Good Health

$37.50

Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust

Large Stuffed Mediterranean

$36.85

Red bell pepper, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese Note: Ingredients pre-mixed. Vegan option is not available.

Large Stuffed Spinach and Mushroom

Large Stuffed Spinach and Mushroom

$35.95

Our pride and joy! Fresh spinach, mushrooms and a blend of three cheeses and special spices

Large Stuffed Super Veggie

Large Stuffed Super Veggie

$36.45

Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on a wheat crust

Large Stuffed Zachary's Special

Large Stuffed Zachary's Special

$36.45

Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom

Large Stuffed Weekly Special

$37.50

Hot Giardiniera Special (pronounced: jar-din-AIR-uh) comes with Italian sausage, onions, and mozzarella cheese topped with authentic Chicago-style hot giardiniera (a spicy blend of peppers, cauliflower, celery, and carrots). This classic Chicago condiment adds a nice kick of heat!

Thin Pizza

Small Thin

Small Thin

$13.50

Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.

Small Thin Barbecue Chicken

Small Thin Barbecue Chicken

$20.05

Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)

Small Thin Carne

Small Thin Carne

$20.15

Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella

Small Thin Chicken Special

$20.05

Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce

Small Thin Good Health

$20.05

Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust

Small Thin Italian Tomato Thin

Small Thin Italian Tomato Thin

$18.85

A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with diced Roma tomatoes, chopped fresh spinach and mozzarella

Small Thin Mediterranean

Small Thin Mediterranean

$19.65

Red bell pepper, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese Note: Ingredients pre-mixed. Vegan option is not available.

Small Thin Pizza Blanca Thin

Small Thin Pizza Blanca Thin

$15.45

A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with mozzarella and ricotta de latte cheeses, garnished with fresh lemon

Small Thin Super Veggie

Small Thin Super Veggie

$19.50

Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on a wheat crust

Small Thin Zachary's Special

$19.50

Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom

Small Thin Weekly Special

$20.05

Hot Giardiniera Special (pronounced: jar-din-AIR-uh) comes with Italian sausage, onions, and mozzarella cheese topped with authentic Chicago-style hot giardiniera (a spicy blend of peppers, cauliflower, celery, and carrots). This classic Chicago condiment adds a nice kick of heat!

Medium Thin

Medium Thin

$16.80

Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.

Medium Thin Barbecue Chicken

Medium Thin Barbecue Chicken

$25.10

Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)

Medium Thin Carne

Medium Thin Carne

$25.25

Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella

Medium Thin Chicken Special

$25.10

Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce

Medium Thin Good Health

$25.10

Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust

Medium Thin Italian Tomato Thin

Medium Thin Italian Tomato Thin

$23.75

A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with diced Roma tomatoes, chopped fresh spinach and mozzarella

Medium Thin Mediterranean

Medium Thin Mediterranean

$24.50

Red bell pepper, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese Note: Ingredients pre-mixed. Vegan option is not available.

Medium Thin Pizza Blanca

Medium Thin Pizza Blanca

$19.50

A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with mozzarella and ricotta de latte cheeses, garnished with fresh lemon

Medium Thin Super Veggie

Medium Thin Super Veggie

$24.20

Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on a wheat crust

Medium Thin Zachary's Special

$24.20

Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom

Medium Thin Weekly Special

$25.10

Hot Giardiniera Special (pronounced: jar-din-AIR-uh) comes with Italian sausage, onions, and mozzarella cheese topped with authentic Chicago-style hot giardiniera (a spicy blend of peppers, cauliflower, celery, and carrots). This classic Chicago condiment adds a nice kick of heat!

Large Thin

Large Thin

$20.40

Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.

Large Thin Barbecue Chicken

Large Thin Barbecue Chicken

$30.60

Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)

Large Thin Carne

Large Thin Carne

$30.80

Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella

Large Thin Chicken Special

$30.60

Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce

Large Thin Good Health

$30.60

Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust

Large Thin Italian Tomato

Large Thin Italian Tomato

$29.40

A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with diced Roma tomatoes, chopped fresh spinach and mozzarella

Large Thin Mediterranean

Large Thin Mediterranean

$30.20

Red bell pepper, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese Note: Ingredients pre-mixed. Vegan option is not available.

Large Thin Pizza Blanca

Large Thin Pizza Blanca

$23.95

A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with mozzarella and ricotta de latte cheeses, garnished with fresh lemon

Large Thin Super Veggie

Large Thin Super Veggie

$29.65

Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on a wheat crust

Large Thin Zachary's Special

$29.65

Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom

Large Thin Weekly Special

$30.60

Hot Giardiniera Special (pronounced: jar-din-AIR-uh) comes with Italian sausage, onions, and mozzarella cheese topped with authentic Chicago-style hot giardiniera (a spicy blend of peppers, cauliflower, celery, and carrots). This classic Chicago condiment adds a nice kick of heat!

XL Thin

XL Thin

$23.95

Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.

XL Thin Barbecue Chicken

XL Thin Barbecue Chicken

$35.15

Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)

XL Thin Carne

XL Thin Carne

$35.25

Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella

XL Thin Chicken Special

$35.15

Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce

XL Thin Good Health

$35.15

Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust

XL Thin Italian Tomato

XL Thin Italian Tomato

$33.30

A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with diced Roma tomatoes, chopped fresh spinach and mozzarella

XL Thin Mediterranean

XL Thin Mediterranean

$34.25

Red bell pepper, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese Note: Ingredients pre-mixed. Vegan option is not available.

XL Thin Pizza Blanca

XL Thin Pizza Blanca

$27.70

A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with mozzarella and ricotta de latte cheeses, garnished with fresh lemon

XL Thin Super Veggie

XL Thin Super Veggie

$33.70

Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on a wheat crust

XL Thin Zachary's Special

$33.70

Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom

XL Thin Weekly Special

$35.15

Hot Giardiniera Special (pronounced: jar-din-AIR-uh) comes with Italian sausage, onions, and mozzarella cheese topped with authentic Chicago-style hot giardiniera (a spicy blend of peppers, cauliflower, celery, and carrots). This classic Chicago condiment adds a nice kick of heat!

Gluten-free Pizza

11" Pizza (serves 1-2). If you have a gluten intolerance please be advised that your pizzas will be prepared and cooked on surfaces exposed to wheat flour.

Gluten-free Pizza

$16.85

Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.

GF Barbecue Chicken

$24.60

Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)

GF Carne

$24.65

Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella

GF Chicken Special

$24.60

Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce

GF Good Health

$24.60

Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella

GF Italian Tomato

$22.85

A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with diced Roma tomatoes, chopped fresh spinach and mozzarella

GF Mediterranean

$23.15

Red bell pepper, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese Note: Ingredients pre-mixed. Vegan option is not available.

GF Pizza Blanca

$18.90

A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with mozzarella and ricotta de latte cheeses, garnished with fresh lemon

GF Zachary's Special

$23.05

Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom

GF Super Veggie

$23.05

Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese

GF Weekly Special

$24.60

Hot Giardiniera Special (pronounced: jar-din-AIR-uh) comes with Italian sausage, onions, and mozzarella cheese topped with authentic Chicago-style hot giardiniera (a spicy blend of peppers, cauliflower, celery, and carrots). This classic Chicago condiment adds a nice kick of heat!

Single Size Salads

Serves 1.

Caesar Salad Single

$7.75

Romaine lettuce tossed with Zachary's Caesar dressing, croutons, and aged parmesan.

Spring Salad Single

$7.75

Mixed spring greens, red grapes, dried cranberries, Gorgonzola cheese and tossed with shallot vinaigrette.

Garden Salad Single

$7.75

Mixed spring greens, red bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, and tomatoes.

Spinach Salad Single

$7.75

Baby spinach, feta cheese, croutons, red onion, and tomatoes (bacon optional).

Arugula Salad Single

$7.75

Arugula, Fuji apples, fennel, champagne vinaigrette, and shaved parmesan.

Shared / Entree Size Salads

Serves 2-4.

Caesar Salad Entree

$15.25

Romaine lettuce tossed with Zachary's Caesar dressing, croutons, and aged parmesan.

Spring Salad Entree

$15.25

Mixed spring greens, red grapes, dried cranberries, Gorgonzola cheese and tossed with shallot vinaigrette.

Garden Salad Entree

$15.25

Mixed spring greens, red bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, and tomatoes.

Spinach Salad Entree

$15.25

Baby spinach, feta cheese, croutons, red onion, and tomatoes (bacon optional).

Arugula Salad Entrée

$15.25

Arugula, Fuji apples, fennel, champagne vinaigrette, and shaved parmesan.

Party Salads (Take-out Only)

Serves 6-10.

Party Caesar Salad

$27.25

Romaine lettuce tossed with Zachary's Caesar dressing, croutons, and aged parmesan.

Party Spring Salad

$27.25

Mixed spring greens, red grapes, dried cranberries, Gorgonzola cheese and tossed with shallot vinaigrette.

Party Garden Salad

$27.25

Mixed spring greens, red bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, and tomatoes.

Party Spinach Salad

$27.25

Baby spinach, feta cheese, croutons, red onion, and tomatoes (bacon optional).

Party Arugula Salad

$27.25

Arugula, Fuji apples, fennel, champagne vinaigrette, and shaved parmesan.

Starters

Zachary's Meatballs

Zachary's Meatballs

$11.25

Three house-made meatballs in marinara, garnished with aged parmesan and focaccia breadsticks.

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$14.50

Crispy baked chicken wings served with house-made blue cheese or ranch dressing & carrot and celery sticks.

Roasted Cauliflower

$8.00

Lightly roasted bite-sized cauliflower, tossed with fresh garlic and a blend of spices. Served with house-made aioli.

Sides

3oz Ranch

$1.50

Limit restrictions may apply depending on the size of your order. Thank you for your understanding.

3oz Caesar

$2.50

Limit restrictions may apply depending on the size of your order. Thank you for your understanding.

3oz Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.50

Limit restrictions may apply depending on the size of your order. Thank you for your understanding.

3oz Mustard French

$1.50

Limit restrictions may apply depending on the size of your order. Thank you for your understanding.

3oz Blue Cheese

$1.50

Limit restrictions may apply depending on the size of your order. Thank you for your understanding.

Non-Alcoholic

Water

Filtered water from the fountain.

Soda Water

Coke

$2.95

Fountain drink

Diet Coke

$2.95

Fountain drink

Sprite

$2.95

Fountain drink

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Fountain drink

Lemonade

$2.95

Fountain drink

Iced Tea

$2.70

Freshly brewed

Arnold Palmer

$2.70

Half lemonade, half iced tea

Shirley Temple

$3.70

Fountain drink (no refills)

Kid's Soda

$1.95

Fountain drink (no refills)

Boylan Rootbeer

$3.70

Bottled

Apple Juice

$3.70

Bottled

Mineral Water

$4.70

Bottled

Aranciata

$3.70

Canned

Limonata

$3.70

Canned

Horizon Milk

$2.45

Carton

Horizon Choc Milk

$2.45

Carton

Izze Clementine

$3.70

Bottled

Izze Blackberry

$3.70

Bottled

Limeade Slushie

$5.00

Coconut Pineapple Slushie

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Over 225 'Best Pizza' Awards. An Employee-Owned Company!

Location

337 B Main St., Pleasanton, CA 94566

Directions

