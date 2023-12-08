- Home
Zachary's Pizza
No reviews yet
202 E Broad St.
Saint Pauls, NC 28384
Appetizers / Salads
Appetizers.
- French Fries$7.50
All natural skin on
- Cheese Fries$10.00
Served with ranch dressing
- Bacon Cheese Fries$13.00
Served with ranch dressing
- Fried Mozzarella Sticks$10.25
6 pieces. Served with marinara sauce
- Garlic Bread with Marinara Sauce$6.60
- Garlic Bread with Cheese and Marinara$8.25
A small loaf of fresh crusty bread baked with garlic butter, mozzarella cheese & served with marinara sauce
- Spanakopita$10.00
Two freshly made pieces with filo dough and stuffed with spinach and feta and ricotta cheeses
- Tzatziki$9.75
Traditional Greek yogurt dip made with cucumbers, garlic, parsley & extra virgin olive oil. Served with kalamata olives, pepperoncini pepper & pita bread
- Chicken Tenders$9.00
4 pieces. Served with ranch dressing, BBQ or honey mustard
- Chicken Tenders with Fries$12.75
Served with ranch dressing, BBQ or honey mustard
- 6 Pieces Wings$11.00
Dipped in our homemade sauces. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
- 10 Pieces Wings$17.00
Dipped in our homemade sauces. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
- 20 pieces Wings$30.00
Dipped in our homemade sauces. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
Salads.
- Small Tossed Salad$6.35
Romaine lettuce, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives & pepperoncini peppers
- Small Antipasto Salad$9.50
A tossed salad with ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni & provolone cheese
- Small Cajun Chicken Salad$11.25
Tossed salad with our grilled chicken and Cajun spices
- Small Chef Salad$9.50
Tossed salad with ham, turkey, Genoa salami and provolone cheese
- Small Crispy Chicken Salad$10.60
Tossed salad with crispy chicken tenders
- Small Greek Salad$10.85+
Tossed salad with feta cheese & optional anchovies upon request
- Small Greek Village Salad$10.85
Feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, bell peppers, kalamata olives, extra virgin olive oil, vinegar & Greek spices. We use high-quality feta cheese imported from Greece
- Small Grilled Chicken Salad$10.60
Tossed salad with our Greek style marinated grilled chicken
- Regular Tossed Salad$9.50
Romaine lettuce, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives & pepperoncini peppers
- Regular Antipasto Salad$14.00
A tossed salad with ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni & provolone cheese
- Regular Cajun Chicken Salad$16.15
Tossed salad with our grilled chicken and Cajun spices
- Regular Chef Salad$14.00
Tossed salad with ham, turkey, Genoa salami and provolone cheese
- Regular Crispy Chicken Salad$15.75
Tossed salad with crispy chicken tenders
- Regular Greek Salad$16.00
Tossed salad with feta cheese & optional anchovies upon request
- Regular Greek Village Salad$16.00
Feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, bell peppers, kalamata olives, extra virgin olive oil, vinegar & Greek spices. We use high-quality feta cheese imported from Greece
- Regular Grilled Chicken Salad$15.75
Tossed salad with our Greek style marinated grilled chicken
Burgers / Calzones / Stromboli
Burgers.
- Classic Burger$8.00Out of stock
- Classic Cheeseburger$8.50Out of stock
- Bacon Burger$9.75Out of stock
- Bacon Cheeseburger$10.25Out of stock
- Bacon BBQ Cheeseburger$10.75Out of stock
- Zachary's Burger$10.75Out of stock
Sauteed mushrooms & onions, Swiss - American cheese
- Lee's Cajun Burger$11.25Out of stock
Sauteed mushrooms & onions, bacon, Swiss - American cheese & Cajun spices
Calzones / Stromboli.
Grinders / Subs / Cheesesteaks
Italian Style Hot Oven Grinders.
Hot Oven Subs.
- Half 8" Grilled Chicken$11.75
- Half 8" Grilled Chicken Italian$12.00
Grilled onions & bell peppers
- Half 8" Ham & Smoked Turkey$10.75
- Half 8" House Sub$11.75
Ham, smoked turkey breast and Genoa salami
- Half 8" Imported Ham$9.35
- Half 8" Italian$10.25
Ham & Genoa salami
- Half 8" Smoked Turkey Breast$10.00
- Half 8" Super Italian$11.25
Ham, Genoa salami & pepperoni
- Whole 11" Grilled Chicken$15.50
- Whole 11" Grilled Chicken Italian$16.00
Grilled onions & bell peppers
- Whole 11" Ham & Smoked Turkey$14.50
- Whole 11" House Sub$15.50
Ham, smoked turkey breast and Genoa salami
- Whole 11" Imported Ham$12.80
- Whole 11" Italian$14.00
Ham & Genoa salami
- Whole 11" Smoked Turkey Breast$13.75
- Whole 11" Super Italian$14.75
Ham, Genoa salami & pepperoni
Philly Cheese Steaks.
- Half 8" Cheese Steak$12.00Out of stock
- Half 8" Cheese Steak with Mushrooms$12.60Out of stock
- Half 8" Cheese Steak with Onion$12.60Out of stock
- Half 8" Cheese Steak with Peppers$12.60Out of stock
- Half 8" Cheese Steak with Peppers & Onions$13.20Out of stock
- Half 8" Steak (No Cheese)$11.00Out of stock
- Whole 11" Cheese Steak$15.00Out of stock
- Whole 11" Cheese Steak with Mushrooms$15.60Out of stock
- Whole 11" Cheese Steak with Onion$15.60Out of stock
- Whole 11" Cheese Steak with Peppers$15.60Out of stock
- Whole 11" Cheese Steak with Peppers & Onions$16.20Out of stock
- Whole 11" Steak (No Cheese)$14.00Out of stock
Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
Small 10" Gourmet Pizzas
- Small 10" All Meat Pizza$17.00
Mozzarella, ham, bacon, sausage, pepperoni, hamburger
- Small 10" Athenian Pizza (White)$19.65
Fresh grilled chicken, mozzarella, feta cheese, fresh spinach, tomatoes & extra virgin olive oil
- Small 10" Greek Pizza (Red)$16.40
Mozzarella, feta cheese, olives, tomatoes, olive oil, spices & fresh garlic
- Small 10" Half & Half Pizza
- Small 10" Hawaiian Deluxe$15.05
Ham, bacon & pineapple
- Small 10" Hawaiian Pizza$13.70
Ham & pineapple
- Small 10" Macedonian Pizza (White)$16.00
Mozzarella, feta cheese, fresh spinach, extra virgin olive oil & fresh garlic
- Small 10" Veggie Pizza$17.50
Mozzarella, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, banana peppers
- Small 10" Zachary's Special Pizza$18.35
Mozzarella, onions, bell peppers, pepperoni, hamburger, sausage & mushrooms
Large 16" Gourmet Pizzas
- Large 16" All Meat Pizza$29.25
Mozzarella, ham, bacon, sausage, pepperoni, hamburger
- Large 16" Athenian Pizza (White)$31.00
Fresh grilled chicken, mozzarella, feta cheese, fresh spinach, tomatoes & extra virgin olive oil
- Large 16" Greek Pizza (Red)$27.25
Mozzarella, feta cheese, olives, tomatoes, olive oil, spices & fresh garlic
- Large 16" Half & Half Pizza
- Large 16" Hawaiian Deluxe$24.60
Ham, bacon & pineapple
- Large 16" Hawaiian Pizza$21.95
Ham & pineapple
- Large 16" Macedonian Pizza (White)$26.00
Mozzarella, feta cheese, fresh spinach, extra virgin olive oil & fresh garlic
- Large 16" Veggie Pizza$30.00
Mozzarella, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, banana peppers
- Large 16" Zachary's Special Pizza$31.90
Mozzarella, onions, bell peppers, pepperoni, hamburger, sausage & mushrooms
Pasta / Baked Italian / Greek
Simply Pasta
Gourmet Pasta
- Spaghetti with Oglio & Olio$11.00
Sautéed garlic, extra virgin olive oil & spices (upon request with anchovies)
- Penne with Oglio & Olio$11.00
Add chicken. Sautéed garlic, extra virgin olive oil & spices (upon request with anchovies)
- Zesty Alfredo Penne$14.25
Prepared with butter, imported Parmesan & Romano cheese & heavy cream
- Zesty Alfredo Linguine$14.25
Prepared with butter, imported Parmesan & Romano cheese & heavy cream
- Tortellini Alfredo$16.85
- Zesty Chicken Alfredo Penne$20.75
- Zesty Chicken Alfredo Linguine$20.75
- Zesty Shrimp Alfredo Penne$22.75
- Zesty Shrimp Alfredo Linguine$22.75
- Ilias Shrimp Scampi (Made with Penne)$19.00
Pasta and shrimp tossed in a white wine, olive oil and garlic sauce
- Anastasia's Chicken Athena Florentine (Made with Penne)$18.50
Grilled fresh chicken, fresh baby spinach, fresh garlic, tomatoes & feta cheese
- Christos Shrimp Athena Florentine (Made with Penne)$20.50
Grilled fresh shrimp, fresh baby spinach, fresh garlic, tomatoes & feta cheese
- Yianni's Lemon Chicken Broccoli (Made with Penne)$18.45
Grilled chicken, broccoli, fresh garlic, squeezed fresh lemon sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and Greek herbs & spices and served over pasta
- Taso's Mediterranean Tortellini$19.95
Prepared with sherry wine, cream sauce, Italian sausage & bacon
- Salmon Dinner$22.95
Baked Italian Dishes
Greek Specialties
- Lamb Gyro$12.50
Grilled lamb and beef, tomatoes & red onions, with homemade tzatziki sauce and served on pita bread
- Chicken Gyro$12.50
Grilled chicken with tomatoes and red onion, with homemade tzatziki sauce and served on pita bread
- Spanakopita Platter$14.85
Two freshly made pieces with filo dough and stuffed with spinach, feta and ricotta cheeses. Served with Greek salad
Beverages / Sides / Bambini (Kids) / Desserts
Beverages.
Sides.
Bambini - Kid's Menu.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
We specialize in Greek , Italian, and American cuisine. Pizza is our real specialty.
202 E Broad St., Saint Pauls, NC 28384