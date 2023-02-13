Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zach's Cafe 6201 Van Nuys Blvd.

6201 Van Nuys Blvd.

Van Nuys, CA 91401

BEVERAGE

BOTTLED WATER

$1.25

CAN SODA

$1.75

COFFEE

$2.95

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.95

ICED TEA

$2.75

PELLEGRINO BOTTLE

$3.75

SPARKLING WATERS

$2.75

CUP OF WATER

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Open for lunch. Fresh salads, classic italian subs and homemade entrees. And a Three-Cheese-Mushroom Lasagna that you will dream about after the first bite.

6201 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys, CA 91401

