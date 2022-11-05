Zach's Chicken Zach's Chicken - Laguna Hills

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

The Hangry Zach

Sandwiches and Tenders

Zach's Original

Zach's Original

$8.95

Chicken Tenders, Pickles with Zach's Sauce on a Brioche Bun.

The Sloppy Zach

The Sloppy Zach

$9.95

Chicken Tenders, Kaleslaw, Pickles with Zach's Sauce on a Brioche Bun.

The Kool Zach

The Kool Zach

$10.95

Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomato, Havarti Cheese with Ranch Dressing on a Brioche Bun.

The Little Zach

The Little Zach

$6.95

Two Chicken Tenders served with Pickles and Sauce of your choice.

The Happy Zach

The Happy Zach

$9.95

Three Chicken Tenders served with Pickles and Sauce of your choice.

The Hangry Zach

The Hangry Zach

$12.95

Four Chicken Tenders served with Pickles and Two Sauces of your choice.

Meals

Zach's Original

Zach's Original

$13.95

Chicken Fingers, Pickles with Zach's Sauce on a Brioche Bun and your choice of a side and drink.

The Sloppy Zach

The Sloppy Zach

$14.95

Chicken Fingers, Kaleslaw, Pickles with Zach's Sauce on a Brioche Bun and your choice of a side and drink.

The Kool Zach

The Kool Zach

$15.95

Chicken Fingers, Lettuce, Tomato, Havarti Cheese with Ranch Dressing on a Brioche Bun and your choice of a side and drink.

The Little Zach

The Little Zach

$11.95

Two Chicken Tenders served with Pickles and Sauce of your choice and your choice of a side and drink.

The Happy Zach

The Happy Zach

$14.95

Three Fingers served with Pickles, One Sauce and your choice of a side and drink.

The Hangry Zach

The Hangry Zach

$17.95

Four Fingers served with Pickles, Two Sauces, and your choice of a side and drink.

Sides & Extras

Kaleslaw

Kaleslaw

$3.50
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.50
French Fries

French Fries

$3.50
Sauces

Sauces

Choose from our Signature Homemade Sauces

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.95

Drinks

Soda

$2.25

12oz canned soda. Choose between Coke, Diet Coke and Sprite.

Fresh Brewed Ice Tea

$2.25

Handmade Lemonade

$2.95

Our Craft Lemonade is made the old-fashioned way.

Bottled Water

$2.25

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
