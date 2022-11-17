Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zack Garvin's

218 Reviews

$$

102 Hwy. 80 East

Newton, MS 39345

Popular Items

Ribeye
Jr. Steak
Chicken Tenders

Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Half & Half

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Gallon of Tea

$5.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Water

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Apps

Bread & Butter Promo

$5.00

A loaf of freshly baked bread and a 6 oz Strawberry Butter

Crawfish Monica Cheese Fries

$13.00

Crawfish Monica Cheese Fries—Seasoned fries topped with a crawfish cream sauce, jack and cheddar, and bacon bits, served with our signature ranch

Feature App

$11.00

Hand-cut, hand-battered fried green tomatoes topped with Crawfish Monica

Tomato Fritters

$10.00

Twelve hand-cut, hand-battered fried green tomatoes topped with melted jack & cheddar and bacon bits, served with ranch

Blooming Onion

$10.00

Hand-carved, hand-battered colossal onion, served with honey mustard

Cheese Fries

$10.00

Seasoned fries layered with melted jack & cheddar and chopped bacon, served with ranch

Teaser Pleaser

$12.00

A combination of our signature appetizers including cheese fries, tomato fritters, and hand-battered onion rings, served with our signature ranch, honey mustard, and comeback

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Twelve hand-cut, hand-battered fried green tomatoes, served with our house-made cajun ketchup

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Hand-cut, hand-battered fried mozzarella, served with our house-made comeback

Half & Half

$11.00

Six hand-battered fried green tomatoes and six hand-battered tomato fritters, served with our signature ranch and house-made cajun ketchup

Crab Cakes

$11.00

Grilled crab cakes, served with our house-made remoulade

Onion Rings

$8.00

Hand-cut, hand-battered onion rings, served with honey mustard

1/2 Fritter

$6.50

Six hand-cut, hand-battered fried green tomatoes topped with melted jack & cheddar and bacon bits, served with ranch

1/2 FGT

$6.00

Six hand-cut, hand-battered fried green tomatoes, served with cajun ketchup

Salads

House Salad

$4.00

Freshly chopped green leaf and iceberg, hand-cut roma tomato, jack & cheddar, crouton, served with your choice of dressing

Chicken Salad

$11.00

Freshly chopped green leaf and iceberg, hand-cut roma tomato, jack & cheddar, crouton, your choice of grilled, blackened, fried, or buffalo chicken, served with your choice of dressing

Steak Salad

$13.00

Freshly chopped green leaf and iceberg, hand-cut roma tomato, jack & cheddar, crouton, your choice of grilled or fried steak cooked to the temperature of you choice, served with your choice of dressing

Kids' Menu

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Two hand-battered chicken tenders, served with your choice of side

Jr. Burger

$7.00

Hand-formed Certified Angus Beef patty topped with your choice of condiments, served with your choice of side

Jr. Cheeseburger

$7.00

Hand-formed Certified Angus Beef patty topped with cheese and your choice of condiments, served with your choice of side

Fried Catfish

$8.00

One hand-battered Heartland catfish filet, served with your choice of side

Shrimp

$8.00

Five hand-battered jumbo shrimp, served with your choice of side

Jr. Steak

$10.00

Hand-cut ribeye cooked to your desired temperature, served with your choice of side. We are not responsible for the quality of the child's ribeye when cooked above Medium.

Steaks

Chef's Feature

$37.00+

6 or 9 oz Filet / 11 or 14 oz hand-cut CAB Ribeye + a fried green tomato & crab cake stack finished with crawfish monica & two sauteed shrimp, served with a house salad, a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter, and your choice of side

Ribeye

$24.00+

8, 11, or 14 oz hand-cut Certified Angus Beef ribeye, served with a house salad, a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter, and your choice of side

Steak & Shrimp

$29.00

8 oz hand-cut Certified Angus Beef ribeye topped with six sauteed shrimp, served with a house salad, a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter, and your choice of side

Lafayette Ribeye

$32.00

11 oz hand-cut Certified Angus Beef ribeye served with crawfish etouffee, a house salad, a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter, and your choice of side

NY Strip

$28.00

12 - 13 oz hand-cut Certified Angus Beef New York Strip, served with a house salad, a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter, and your choice of side

6 oz Filet

$30.00

6 oz tender, flavorful filet, served with a house salad, a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter, and your choice of side

9 oz Filet

$38.00

9 oz tender, flavorful filet, served with a house salad, a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter, and your choice of side

Chopped Steak

$17.00

12 oz fresh, hand-formed Certified Angus Beef chopped steak topped with your choice of gravy, onions, and mushrooms, served with a house salad, a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter, and your choice of side

Entrée Extras

Crab Cake

$5.00

Sautéed Onions

$2.50

Sautéed Mushrooms

$2.50

Gravy

$2.50

Crawfish Etouffee

$4.50

Shrimp

$4.50+

Pesto Butter

$1.50

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.50

Fire Roasted Tomatoes

$4.50

Burgers

1/2 lb Burger

$13.00

8 oz hand-formed Certified Angus Beef patty topped with your choice of condiments on toasted sourdough, served with a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter and your choice of side

Creole Burger

$13.00

8 oz hand-formed Certified Angus Beef blackened patty topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and creole mustard on a toasted jalapeno roll, served with a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter and your choice of side

1/2 lb Cheeseburger

$13.00

8 oz hand-formed Certified Angus Beef patty topped with cheddar and your choice of condiments on toasted sourdough, served with a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter and your choice of side

Creole Cheeseburger

$13.00

8 oz hand-formed Certified Angus Beef blackened patty topped with pepperjack, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and creole mustard on a toasted jalapeno roll, served with a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter and your choice of side

Special Burger

$13.00

Sandwiched between a fresh sourdough bun, The Sam is an 8-ounce CAB patty topped with lettuce, pepperjack, hand-battered fried dill pickles, finished with our house-made comeback sauce , served with your choice of side and a slice of bread & strawberry butter

Fish, Seafood, Chicken

Chef's Redfish

$27.00

Grilled Redfish topped with grilled crab cake, finished with crawfish monica & two sauteed shrimp, served with your choice of side, salad, and a slice of bread & strawberry butter

Catfish

$19.00

Two 5-7 oz Heartland catfish filets available grilled or fried, served with a house salad, a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter and your choice of side

Redfish

$19.00

One 7-9 oz redfish filet available grilled or fried, served with a house salad, a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter and your choice of side

Fried or Sauteed Shrimp

$16.00

12 fried or sauteed jumbo shrimp, served with a house salad, a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter and your choice of side

Seafood Feast

$23.00

Eight hand-battered jumbo fried shrimp, one hand-battered fried Heartland catfish filet, and a grilled crab cake, served with a house salad, a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter and your choice of side

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

8 oz filet of salmon, lightly seasoned, grilled to perfection, finished with a bourbon glaze, served with a house salad, a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter and your choice of side

Sunday Chicken

$18.00

Grilled hand-cut chicken breast, topped with roma tomato, sauteed mushrooms, melted jack & cheddar, and bacon bits, served with a house salad, a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter and your choice of side

Grilled Chicken Breast

$16.00

Grilled hand-cut chicken breast brushed with our special sauce, served with a house salad, a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter and your choice of side

Chicken Tenders

$16.00

Four chicken tenders, available fried, grilled, blackened, or buffalo, served with a house salad, a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter and your choice of side

Sides

Baked Potato

$4.00

Butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon

Sweet Potato

$4.00

Butter, cinnamon, brown sugar, pecan

Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Wild Rice

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Cheese & Bacon Fries

$5.00

Bread & Butter Promo

$5.00

A loaf of freshly baked bread and a 6 oz Strawberry Butter

Loaf of Bread

$2.50

2 oz Strawberry Butter

$0.75

6 oz Strawberry Butter

$6.00

12 oz Strawberry Butter

$12.00

Desserts

Mile High Cheesecake

$5.00

New York Style Cheesecake topped with a white chocolate drizzle, served with strawberries

Double Fudge Candy Bar Cake

$6.00

A warm brownie topped with hot fudge, caramel, and white chocolate served with Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla ice cream

Grand Slam Pie

$6.00

Chocolate cookie crust filled with cheesecake, peanuts, caramel, white chocolate, brownie bits, and whipped cream

Sea Salt Carmel Cheesecake

$6.00

Salted caramel cheesecake topped with a white chocolate drizzle

Ice Cream

$2.00

Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Founded in 1994, we're a local restaurant in Newton, MS known for serving Certified Angus Beef®, Fried Green Tomatoes and Strawberry Butter. We look forward to serving you soon! Tuesday through Friday from 11:00 to 1:30, Thursday through Saturday from 5:00 to 9:30

Website

Location

102 Hwy. 80 East, Newton, MS 39345

Directions

