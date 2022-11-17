Zack Garvin's
Popular Items
Beverages
Apps
Bread & Butter Promo
A loaf of freshly baked bread and a 6 oz Strawberry Butter
Crawfish Monica Cheese Fries
Crawfish Monica Cheese Fries—Seasoned fries topped with a crawfish cream sauce, jack and cheddar, and bacon bits, served with our signature ranch
Feature App
Hand-cut, hand-battered fried green tomatoes topped with Crawfish Monica
Tomato Fritters
Twelve hand-cut, hand-battered fried green tomatoes topped with melted jack & cheddar and bacon bits, served with ranch
Blooming Onion
Hand-carved, hand-battered colossal onion, served with honey mustard
Cheese Fries
Seasoned fries layered with melted jack & cheddar and chopped bacon, served with ranch
Teaser Pleaser
A combination of our signature appetizers including cheese fries, tomato fritters, and hand-battered onion rings, served with our signature ranch, honey mustard, and comeback
Fried Green Tomatoes
Twelve hand-cut, hand-battered fried green tomatoes, served with our house-made cajun ketchup
Fried Mozzarella
Hand-cut, hand-battered fried mozzarella, served with our house-made comeback
Half & Half
Six hand-battered fried green tomatoes and six hand-battered tomato fritters, served with our signature ranch and house-made cajun ketchup
Crab Cakes
Grilled crab cakes, served with our house-made remoulade
Onion Rings
Hand-cut, hand-battered onion rings, served with honey mustard
1/2 Fritter
Six hand-cut, hand-battered fried green tomatoes topped with melted jack & cheddar and bacon bits, served with ranch
1/2 FGT
Six hand-cut, hand-battered fried green tomatoes, served with cajun ketchup
Salads
House Salad
Freshly chopped green leaf and iceberg, hand-cut roma tomato, jack & cheddar, crouton, served with your choice of dressing
Chicken Salad
Freshly chopped green leaf and iceberg, hand-cut roma tomato, jack & cheddar, crouton, your choice of grilled, blackened, fried, or buffalo chicken, served with your choice of dressing
Steak Salad
Freshly chopped green leaf and iceberg, hand-cut roma tomato, jack & cheddar, crouton, your choice of grilled or fried steak cooked to the temperature of you choice, served with your choice of dressing
Kids' Menu
Chicken Tenders
Two hand-battered chicken tenders, served with your choice of side
Jr. Burger
Hand-formed Certified Angus Beef patty topped with your choice of condiments, served with your choice of side
Jr. Cheeseburger
Hand-formed Certified Angus Beef patty topped with cheese and your choice of condiments, served with your choice of side
Fried Catfish
One hand-battered Heartland catfish filet, served with your choice of side
Shrimp
Five hand-battered jumbo shrimp, served with your choice of side
Jr. Steak
Hand-cut ribeye cooked to your desired temperature, served with your choice of side. We are not responsible for the quality of the child's ribeye when cooked above Medium.
Steaks
Chef's Feature
6 or 9 oz Filet / 11 or 14 oz hand-cut CAB Ribeye + a fried green tomato & crab cake stack finished with crawfish monica & two sauteed shrimp, served with a house salad, a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter, and your choice of side
Ribeye
8, 11, or 14 oz hand-cut Certified Angus Beef ribeye, served with a house salad, a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter, and your choice of side
Steak & Shrimp
8 oz hand-cut Certified Angus Beef ribeye topped with six sauteed shrimp, served with a house salad, a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter, and your choice of side
Lafayette Ribeye
11 oz hand-cut Certified Angus Beef ribeye served with crawfish etouffee, a house salad, a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter, and your choice of side
NY Strip
12 - 13 oz hand-cut Certified Angus Beef New York Strip, served with a house salad, a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter, and your choice of side
6 oz Filet
6 oz tender, flavorful filet, served with a house salad, a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter, and your choice of side
9 oz Filet
9 oz tender, flavorful filet, served with a house salad, a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter, and your choice of side
Chopped Steak
12 oz fresh, hand-formed Certified Angus Beef chopped steak topped with your choice of gravy, onions, and mushrooms, served with a house salad, a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter, and your choice of side
Entrée Extras
Burgers
1/2 lb Burger
8 oz hand-formed Certified Angus Beef patty topped with your choice of condiments on toasted sourdough, served with a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter and your choice of side
Creole Burger
8 oz hand-formed Certified Angus Beef blackened patty topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and creole mustard on a toasted jalapeno roll, served with a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter and your choice of side
1/2 lb Cheeseburger
8 oz hand-formed Certified Angus Beef patty topped with cheddar and your choice of condiments on toasted sourdough, served with a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter and your choice of side
Creole Cheeseburger
8 oz hand-formed Certified Angus Beef blackened patty topped with pepperjack, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and creole mustard on a toasted jalapeno roll, served with a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter and your choice of side
Special Burger
Sandwiched between a fresh sourdough bun, The Sam is an 8-ounce CAB patty topped with lettuce, pepperjack, hand-battered fried dill pickles, finished with our house-made comeback sauce , served with your choice of side and a slice of bread & strawberry butter
Fish, Seafood, Chicken
Chef's Redfish
Grilled Redfish topped with grilled crab cake, finished with crawfish monica & two sauteed shrimp, served with your choice of side, salad, and a slice of bread & strawberry butter
Catfish
Two 5-7 oz Heartland catfish filets available grilled or fried, served with a house salad, a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter and your choice of side
Redfish
One 7-9 oz redfish filet available grilled or fried, served with a house salad, a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter and your choice of side
Fried or Sauteed Shrimp
12 fried or sauteed jumbo shrimp, served with a house salad, a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter and your choice of side
Seafood Feast
Eight hand-battered jumbo fried shrimp, one hand-battered fried Heartland catfish filet, and a grilled crab cake, served with a house salad, a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter and your choice of side
Grilled Salmon
8 oz filet of salmon, lightly seasoned, grilled to perfection, finished with a bourbon glaze, served with a house salad, a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter and your choice of side
Sunday Chicken
Grilled hand-cut chicken breast, topped with roma tomato, sauteed mushrooms, melted jack & cheddar, and bacon bits, served with a house salad, a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter and your choice of side
Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled hand-cut chicken breast brushed with our special sauce, served with a house salad, a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter and your choice of side
Chicken Tenders
Four chicken tenders, available fried, grilled, blackened, or buffalo, served with a house salad, a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter and your choice of side
Sides
Baked Potato
Butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon
Sweet Potato
Butter, cinnamon, brown sugar, pecan
Seasoned Fries
Steamed Broccoli
Wild Rice
Cheese & Bacon Fries
Loaf of Bread
2 oz Strawberry Butter
6 oz Strawberry Butter
12 oz Strawberry Butter
Desserts
Mile High Cheesecake
New York Style Cheesecake topped with a white chocolate drizzle, served with strawberries
Double Fudge Candy Bar Cake
A warm brownie topped with hot fudge, caramel, and white chocolate served with Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla ice cream
Grand Slam Pie
Chocolate cookie crust filled with cheesecake, peanuts, caramel, white chocolate, brownie bits, and whipped cream
Sea Salt Carmel Cheesecake
Salted caramel cheesecake topped with a white chocolate drizzle
Ice Cream
Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla
Founded in 1994, we're a local restaurant in Newton, MS known for serving Certified Angus Beef®, Fried Green Tomatoes and Strawberry Butter.
