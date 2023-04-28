A map showing the location of Zack's Wings and Pizza 600 Main StreetView gallery

Zack's Wings and Pizza 600 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

600 Main Street

North Wilkesboro, NC 28659

Zack's Food Menu

Appetizers

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.99

Garlic Cheesy Bread

$6.99

w/ marinara

House Chips Basket

$6.99

w/ ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

w/ marinara

Fried Pickle Chips

$6.99

w/ ranch

Fried Mushrooms Cajun Style

$6.99

Buffalo Chips Basket

$6.99

w/ ranch

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

w/ ranch

Basket Fries

$5.99

Bacon Cheese Fries Basket

$7.99

w/ ranch

Cheese Fries Basket

$6.99

w/ ranch

Salads

Chicken Tender Salad

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.99

Blackened Chicken Salad

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$7.99

Large Garden Salad

$5.99

Small House Salad

$3.50

Chef Salad

$7.99

Specialty Chicken

Firehouse Leg Quarter

$3.99

Firehouse Breast Quarter

$5.99

Firehouse Chicken Half

$7.99

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Shrimp

Large Hot or Cold Boiled 1/2 Pound

$9.99

Large Grilled or Breaded & Fried

$9.99

Large Shrimp Scampi

$9.99

garlic butter grilled

Calibash Popcorn Shrimp

$9.99

Lasagna

Meaty Cheesy Italian Lasagna

$8.99

3/4 pound of lasagna with house salad and garlic bread

Jumbo Wings

5 Jumbo Wings

$5.99

10 Jumbo Wings

$10.99

15 Jumbo Wings

$15.99

25 Jumbo Wings

$25.99

Boneless Wings

5 Boneless Wings

$4.25

10 Boneless Wings

$7.99

15 Boneless Wings

$11.99

25 Boneless Wings

$19.99

Stromboli

Philly Cheese Steak Stromboli

$8.99

steak, mozzarella, onions, green peppers, pizza sauce, mushrooms

Philly Chicken n Cheese Stromboli

$8.99

chicken grilled peppers onions mushrooms

Pizza Stromboli

$7.99

pizza sauce w/ pepperoni & fresh mozzarella

Veggie Stromboli

$7.99

mushrooms/ onion/ banana peppers/ tomatoes

Breaded Chicken Stromboli

$8.99

chicken/ mushrooms/ onion/ banana peppers

Build Your Own Stromboli

$8.99

up to 5 toppings & mozzarella

Grilled Chicken Stromboli

$8.99

Sandwiches

Fried or Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

Spicey Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

Grilled Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

Philly Steak n Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Philly Chicken n Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Burgers

1/4 Pound Burger

$4.99

1/4 Pound Cheeseburger

$5.25

Double Cheeseburger

$7.50

1/2 Pound Texas Burger

$7.50

Specialty Pizzas

Medium 12"

$15.99

Large 14"

$17.99

Extra Large 16"

$19.99

9" Low Carb No Crust 3 Topping Pizza

$9.99

Build Your Own Pizza

Medium 12"

$8.99

plain cheese

Large 14"

$10.99

plain cheese

X-Large 16"

$12.99

plain cheese

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$3.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$3.99

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$3.99

Kids Boneless Wings w/ Fries

$3.99

Kids Corn Dog w/ Fries

$3.99

Sides

French Fries

$2.49

Cheese Fries

$2.99

House Chips

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$1.49

Buffalo Chips

$2.99

Baked Beans

$1.49

Bacon Cheese Fries

$3.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

with butter and sour cream

Everyday Specials

Large 3 Topping Pizza & 20 Boneless Wings

$19.99

Lg 3 Top Pizza & 12 Jumbo Wings

$24.99

Drinks

Pepsi

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Dr Pepper

$1.99

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.99

Mountain Dew

$1.99

Diet Mtn Dew

$1.99

Sierra Mist

$1.99

Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Coffee

$1.99

Pink Lemonade

$1.99

Kids Drink

$1.00

Water

1/2 N 1/2 Tea

$1.99

Dessert

Homemade Peach Cobbler

$1.99

Homemade Peach Cobbler With Ice Cream

$2.99

Beer

Reg Beer

$3.50

House Draft

$2.50

Craft Draft

$5.00

Reg Bottle

$3.50

Craft Bottle

$4.50

Reg Pitcher

$12.00

Craft Pitcher

$15.00

Bottle Special

$3.00

Misc.

Ranch Pint

$3.50

Ranch 1/2 Pint

$2.00

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Extra Wing Sauce

$0.50

Texas Toast

$0.75

Rolls

$0.75

Celery

$1.00

2 Liter Drink

$2.00

Zack's Daily Specials

Monday Wings

Wing Special

Tuesday Lasagna

Lasagna Special

$7.95

Wednesday Chicken

Chicken Special

$6.95

Thursday Shrimp

1 Pound

$14.95

1/2 Pound

$8.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

600 Main Street, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

