Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zade's Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

22 E. Chicago Ave.

Naperville, IL 60540

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Zade's Burger
Pigs in a Blanket

Groupies

Hand Cut Fries

Hand Cut Fries

$9.00

z sauce, sambal tomato and garlic aioli dipping sauces

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.00

blue cheese, green onion, celery hearts

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$12.00

green goddess ranch

6 Wings

6 Wings

$14.00

served with celery, carrots & choice and blue cheese or ranch

12 Wings

12 Wings

$25.00

served with celery, carrots & choice and blue cheese or ranch

Rhode Island Calamari

Rhode Island Calamari

$16.00

garlic herb butter, hot cherry peppers, banana peppers

Sweet & Sour Brussels Sprouts

Sweet & Sour Brussels Sprouts

$11.00
Guajillo BBQ Pork Nachos

Guajillo BBQ Pork Nachos

$17.00

queso, pico de gallo, pickled chilies, green onions, lime crema

Pigs in a Blanket

$13.00

Andouille Sausage/puff pasatry/beer mustard

Kale and Artichoke Dip

$16.00

tuscan kale/artichokes/garlic/shallots/parmesan cream/bread crumbs/tortilla chips

Mini Pulled Pork Sliders

$14.00

1/2 LB Boneless

$13.00

1 LB Boneless

$24.00

Zade's Quesadilla

$14.00

Steak Quesadilla

$19.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$19.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$18.00

Buffalo Spring Rolls

$15.00

Southwestern Chicken Rolls

$15.00

Elevator Music

"Everything" Wedge

"Everything" Wedge

$15.00

iceberg wedge, bacon lardons, avocado, cherry tomato, maytag blue cheese, green goddess ranch

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

baby gem, garlic and herb croutons, avocado, aleppo chili, pecorino vinaigrette

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$15.00

iceberg + romaine, pepperoni, aged provolone, pepperoncini, cherry tomato, marinated artichokes, red onion, castelvetrano olives, fried chickpeas, celery, piquillo peppers, creamy italian dressing

Southwestern Salad

$14.00

iceberg/romaine/cheddar/cilantro slaw/fresh corn/avocado/tortilla strips/poblano ranch

Turkey Chili Cup

$4.00

Turkey Chili Bowl

$7.00

Lolla-Pie-Loo-Za's

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

san marzano tomato, brick cheese, parmesan, basil

Mushroom Pizza

$18.00

brick cheese, taleggio, parmesan, grilled mixed mushrooms, chives, truffle honey

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

san marzano tomato, pepperoni, giardiniera, brick cheese

Burrata Pizza

Burrata Pizza

$19.00

parmesan, garlic, crispy kale, lemon

Sausage Pizza

$18.00

san marzano tomato, crumbled sausage, red onion, basil, oregano, spicy breadcrumbs

Greatest Hits

Chimichurri Steak Sandwich

$19.00
Drive-in "Double Smash"

Drive-in "Double Smash"

$17.00

cheddar, american, lotsa pickles, shredded iceberg, tomato, red onion, z sauce

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$25.00

battered walleye, malt vinegar fries, charred lemon

Fish Tacos

$19.00
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

slaw, pickles, z sauce, brioche bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

slow braised pork shoulder, slaw, guajillo bbq, crispy shallots, pickles

Taco Tuesday Special

$10.00

Truffle Burger

$22.00

6 oz. brisket blend, gruyere, truffle aioli, maitake mushrooms, garlic chips, shaved truffle, truffle parmesan fries

Zade's Burger

$18.00

6 oz. brisket blend, jalapeno popper, marrownaise, onion jam, arugula, pepper jack cheese

Steak Tacos

$20.00

Al Pastor Tacos

$19.00

Beyond Burger

$18.00

Desserts

Greek Cheesecake

$11.00

Nutella Budino

$10.00Out of stock

Sides

Z sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Guajillo BBQ

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Gochujang Sesame

$0.50

Sd Fries

$6.00

Sd Mac

$8.00

Sd B Sprouts

$8.00

Kid's Food

Kid's Burger

$9.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kid's Pizza

$9.00

Merchandise

Zade's T-shirt

$20.00

Zade's Button-down shirt

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

At Zade’s Lounge, we believe sophistication is a dish best served in moderation. We believe in sipping an old fashioned on polished leather while football plays on the big screen. While old friends may raise a toast with single malt, they welcome new friends with a round of cold ones. We know that life tends to get more buttoned up as it goes along, but often times its greatest joys come from undoing a button or two. So, pull up a seat, grab a drink, and order something delicious. Tonight is only as sophisticated as you make it.

Website

Location

22 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, IL 60540

Directions

Gallery
Zade's Lounge image
Banner pic
BG pic
Zade's Lounge image

Similar restaurants in your area

Chez Francois Poutinerie
orange starNo Reviews
22 East Chicago Avenue Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Front Street Cantina - Naperville
orange starNo Reviews
15 West Jefferson Avenue Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Rosebud Naperville
orange star3.5 • 235
22 E Chicago Ave Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
La Sorella Di Francesca
orange starNo Reviews
18 W. JEFFERSON AVE. NAPERVILLE, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Firecakes - Naperville Promenade
orange starNo Reviews
50 S Main Street Suite 136 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Lil Donkeys - Naperville
orange starNo Reviews
120 Water Street Suite 122 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Naperville

Egg Harbor Cafe - Naperville
orange star4.5 • 4,283
175 Jackson Avenue Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Fiamme
orange star4.4 • 3,122
19 Washington St Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Naperville
orange star4.4 • 2,763
123 WATER STREET Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Quiubo
orange star4.5 • 2,421
120 Water St Suite 122 Suite 122 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Fontinas Italian Kitchen - 1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131
orange star4.7 • 1,770
1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Eggs Inc - Naperville
orange star4.4 • 1,718
220 S Washington St Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Naperville
Lisle
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Woodridge
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Wheaton
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
Downers Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Glen Ellyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
West Chicago
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston