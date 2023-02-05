Zafiros Mexican Grill y Cantina
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
At Zafiros, we take pride in using only the freshest ingredients daily. We’ve brought from-scratch family recipes from Acapulco, Cabo, Cancun, and Mexico City to life. Relax, enjoy great food, great drinks, and of course, great company. ¡Bienvenidos!
Location
5204 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville, TX 76034
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Colleyville
4.9 • 925
4712 Colleyville Blvd Colleyville, TX 76034
View restaurant
Hattie Marie's Texas BBQ - Hurst, Tx - 480 Grapevine Hwy
No Reviews
480 Grapevine Hwy Hurst, TX 76054
View restaurant
Burning Rice - Hurst
No Reviews
520 Grapevine Highway, Suite 200, Hurst, TX 76054 Hurst, TX 76054
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Colleyville
Costa Vida - Colleyville - Colleyville
4.7 • 4,731
5615 Colleyville Blvd Colleyville, TX 76034
View restaurant
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Colleyville
4.9 • 925
4712 Colleyville Blvd Colleyville, TX 76034
View restaurant
More near Colleyville