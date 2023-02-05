Main picView gallery

Zafiros Mexican Grill y Cantina

5204 Colleyville Blvd

Colleyville, TX 76034

Entradas

Guacamole Fresco

$11.00

Nachos

$14.00

Refried beans, cheddar, pico de gallo, fresno peppers, cotija cheese.

Quesadilla

$16.00

Shredded jack cheese, peppers, onions, cremini mushrooms on fresh flour tortillas.

Queso Blanco

$10.00

Oaxaca cheese, tomatoes, poblano peppers, serrano peppers.

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Colossal shrimp, fresh avocado, jicama, onion, cucumber, and serrano peppers in a spicy, tangy tomato sauce.

Carmen’s Tinga Tostadas

$14.00

Slow cooked chipotle chicken tinga atop a thin layer of refried beans, savoy cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, avocado.

Fajitas

Served sizzling with onions and peppers, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and cheese. Refried beans and Mexican rice.

Fajita Chicken

$28.00

Fajita Chicken served sizzling with onions and peppers, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and cheese. Refried beans and Mexican rice.

Fajita Steak

$30.00

Fajita Steak served sizzling with onions and peppers, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and cheese. Refried beans and Mexican rice.

Fajita Combo

$30.00

Fajita Chicken, Shrimp and Steak served sizzling with onions and peppers, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and cheese. Refried beans and Mexican rice.

Fajita Ribeye

$39.00

Seasoned 14 oz Ribeye served sizzling with onions and peppers, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and cheese. Refried beans and Mexican rice.

Mex y Tex

Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Chimichanga

$18.00

Two hand rolled burritos, filled with cheese and your choice of fajita beef, fajita chicken, or chipotle chicken tinga topped with your favorite salsa or queso. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Flautas

$18.00

Crispy corn tortillas rolled with chicken. Tomatillo salsa, mexican crema, cotija cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Mexico City Combo

$19.00

One crispy taco, a beef or chicken enchilada, and a tamale. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Tamales

$18.00Out of stock

Handmade chicken tamales. Salsa roja and salsa verde. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Beef Enchiladas

$18.00

Picadillo, salsa roja, white onion, cotija cheese, mexican crema. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Chicken Enchiladas

$18.00

Pulled Chicken, salsa roja, bell pepper, red onion, cotija cheese, avocado poblano ranch salsa. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Shrimp Enchiladas

$24.00

Colossal shrimp, sour cream sauce, tomatillo salsa, serrano, cotija cheese, mexican crema. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Enchiladas Tres Especial

$20.00

One chicken, one beef picadillo, and one shrimp enchilada. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Vegetarian Enchiladas

$17.00

Cremini mushroom, red onion, squash, cauliflower, carrots, jalapeno tomatillo salsa, cotija cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Tacos

Served with mexican rice and refried beans.

Baja Fish Tacos

$22.00

Beer batter fried atlantic cod, savoy cabbage, serrano mayo, radish, guajillo salsa, served on flour tortilla. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Barbacoa Tacos

$18.00

In-house slow roasted beef barbacoa, pickled red onion, guajillo salsa served on corn tortilla. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Crispy Tacos

$16.00

Crispy corn tortillas with beef picadillo, or traditional seasoned ground beef. shredded monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, cilantro, and crema. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Michoacán Carnitas Tacos

$18.00

In-house slow roasted pork carnitas, fresh yellow onion, radish, cotija cheese, tomatillo salsa, served on corn tortilla. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Tacos al Carbon

$21.00

Steak or Chicken Fajita, pico de gallo and queso blanco. House made fresh corn tortillas. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Tacos del Mar

$24.00

Blackened fish of the day, savoy cabbage, fried fresno pepper, grilled corn, radish, avocado, serrano mayo, guajillo salsa served on flour tortilla.

Platos Fuertes

Chuleta de Puerco

$39.00

House brined double bone-in pork chop, ancho chili sauce, papas de madre, roasted veggies.

Mi Madre's Flank Steak

$26.00

Madre’s secret recipe. Marinated flank steak cooked on an open flame, sliced very thin, mexican sweet corn, papas de madre.

Huarache

$15.00

Handmade Masa Cake, topped with slow cooked carnitas, barbacoa, chicken tinga, or beef picadillo. Topped with diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, pickled onion, queso fresco, cilantro. Served with roasted tomato salsa, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans, mexican rice.

Mar y Tierra

$44.00

9 oz peppercorn crusted Certified Black Angus Filet stuffed with oaxaca cheese, grilled colossal shrimp topped with chimichurri, served with roasted veggies and poblano rice.

Milanesa

$22.00

Pan seared lightly breaded chicken breast, tomatillo salsa, cucumber tomato salad, and poblano rice.

Pollo Asado

$24.00

Marinaded roasted chicken, house made ancho chili sauce, served with papas de madre and roasted veggies.

Ribeye Carne Asada

$49.00

Hand-cut 20 oz bone-in ribeye, rubbed with seasonings and organic dark roasted Oaxaca coffee, tomatillo salsa, served with charro beans and papas de Madre.

Grilled Mexican Spiced Salmon

$30.00

Grilled salmon seasoned with mexican spices served on a bed of poblano rice, topped with a light and citrusy avocado cucumber salsa. Served with charro beans.

Tequila Lime Pescado

$39.00

Fresh fish of the day, encrusted with crushed plantain crisps, pan seared and topped with a tequila lime butter sauce. papas de madre, sauteed kale and cherry tomato medley.

Pescado Veracruz

$34.00

Seared fresh fish of the day over poblano rice in a tomato, olive, caper veracruz sauce.

Chef's Feature

$47.00

Sopa y Ensalada

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$10.00

Chicken and vegetables, jack cheese, tortilla strips, cilantro, and a slice of avocado.

Ahi Tuna Salad

$18.00

Blackened Ahi Tuna, mango, cucumber, avocado, pickled red onion, jicama, radish, pepita seed, feta cheese, mixed greens and savoy cabbage tossed in a cilantro lime vinaigrette.

Ceasar Salad

$12.00

Fresh petite romaine lettuce, house made caesar dressing, hand shaved reggiano parmesan cheese and house baked croutons.

Ensalada Playa del Carmen

$18.00

Mixed Greens, spring mix and kale, fresh pineapple chunks, blueberries, toasted macadamia nuts, fresh mango, kiwi, jicama, radish sticks, cucumber, fresno peppers, grapes, feta, strawberries, pineapple/mango vinaigrette with fresh toasted coconut.

Nino's

Served with rice and beans

Nino's Chicken Breast Grilled

$9.00

Served with beans and rice.

Nino's Flautas

$9.00

Served with beans and rice.

Nino's Quesadilla

$9.00

Served with beans and rice.

Nino's Tacos

$9.00

Served with beans and rice.

Sides

Charro Beans

$5.00

Elote

$5.00

Mexican Rice

$5.00

Mexican Sweet Corn

Papas de Madre

$5.00

Poblano Rice

$5.00

Refried Pinto Beans

$5.00

Roasted Veggies

$5.00

Side Salad

$8.00

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side Salsa

Side Tortillas

Side Avocado

$3.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Churros

$9.00Out of stock

Flan

$9.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Tres Leches

$9.00

Beverages

Coca Cola Products

$3.00

Limonada

$4.00Out of stock

Jarritos

$5.00

Evian

$4.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$5.50

Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

$5.50

Gin

Bombay (Well)

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Vodka

Absolute

$7.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Kettle One

$7.00

Smirnoff (Well)

$6.00

Titos

$7.00

Rum

Bacardi Light

$7.00

Sailor Jerry Spiced

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Scotch/Whiskey

Glenlivet

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Johnny Walker Black

$10.50

Johnny Walker Red (Well)

$7.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Bourbon

Bulleit

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Jim Beam (Well)

$6.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Cordial/Liqueur

Bulleit

Wild Turkey 101

Woodford Reserve

Makers Mark

Jack Daniels

Tequila/Mezcal

123 organic Blanco

$14.00

Avion reserva 44

$39.00

Avion Silver

$10.00

Casa Noble Anejo

$20.00Out of stock

Casa Noble Crystal Blanco

$12.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Joven Mezcal

$19.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$100.00

Clase Azul Plata

$35.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$45.00

Corazon Anejo

$10.00

Del Maguey VIDA Organic Mezcal

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

Don Julio 70th Anejo

$20.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00Out of stock

Dulce Vida Organic 100 Anejo

$15.00

Dulce Vida Organic 80 Blanco

$10.00

El Jimador Anejo

$10.00

El Jimador Reposado (Well)

$9.00

El Jimador Silver

$8.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$13.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$18.00Out of stock

Gran Centenario Anejo

$10.00

Gran Centenario Reposado

$10.00

Herradura Anejo

$16.00

Herradura Reposado

$12.00

Herradura seleccion suprema

$65.00

Herradura Silver

$11.00

Hornitos Black Barrel Anejo

$9.00

Hornitos Plata

$8.00

Hornitos Reposado

$8.00

Marca Negra Espadin Mezcal

$18.00

Milagro Reposado

$9.00

Milagro Silver

$8.00

Noble Coyote Mezcal Maguey Jabali

$32.00Out of stock

Patron Anejo

$18.00

Patron Reposado

$17.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Roca Patron Silver

$20.00

Tequila Ocho Reposado

$15.00

Cocktails

Apple Pie Mezcal Margarita

$15.00

Bourbon & Berries

$14.00

Classic Daiquiri

$12.00

Cosmo

$13.00

El Jefe Grande

$35.00

Guava Margarita

$12.00

Jalapeno Cucumber Margarita

$13.00

Mango Margarita

$12.00

Maple Smoked Old Fashioned

$15.00

Margarita de Casa

$11.00

Margarita Swirl

$13.00

Mexican Mule

$13.00

Michelada

$8.00

Mimosas

$7.00

Mojito Clasico

$12.00

Oaxaca Old Fashioned

$16.00

Paloma Clasico

$15.00

Pumpkin Spice Old Fashioned

$13.00

Ranch Water

$12.00

Sangria

$9.00

Spanish Sapphire Gin & Tonic

$12.00

Strawberry Margarita de Casa

$11.00

Tamarindo Margarita

$13.00

Vida Paloma

$13.00

Watermelon Basil Margarita

$15.00

Z Floater

$15.00

Z Top Shelf

$16.00

Draft Beers

Corona Extra Draft

$7.00

Dos Eques Lager

$7.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Jai Alai IPA

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona Extra Bottle

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Lone Star

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00Out of stock

Modelo Negro

$6.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Sol

$6.00

Stella

$7.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Canned Beer

Deep Ellum IPA

$7.00

Jai Alai IPA

$7.00

Velvet Hammer IPA

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

At Zafiros, we take pride in using only the freshest ingredients daily. We’ve brought from-scratch family recipes from Acapulco, Cabo, Cancun, and Mexico City to life. Relax, enjoy great food, great drinks, and of course, great company. ¡Bienvenidos!

Location

5204 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville, TX 76034

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

