Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zaftig

review star

No reviews yet

2 stanton corner road

Swan Lake, NY 12783

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Menu

Starter

Beef Eggroll

$5.99

Beef Empanadas

$11.99

Chicken Poppers

$14.95

Spicy

Chicken Wings

$14.99

10 Pieces

Classic Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Crispy Beef

$16.99

Crispy Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Deli Roll

$5.99

Dirty Fries

$13.99

French fries topped with pulled beef, caramelized onions, garlic mayo, and BBQ sauce

Fried Beef Wontons

$9.99

Mexican Tacos

$15.99

2 tacos filled with pulled beef drizzled with bbq sauce

Pastrami Eggroll

$4.99

Pretzel Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Pulled Beef Pizza

$13.99

2 slices meat pizza

Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$13.99

Hot Dog

$4.99

Soup

Chicken Soup

$7.99+

With Noodles And Matzoh ball

Mushroom Barley Soup

$7.49+Out of stock

Cream Of Chicken Soup

$7.49+

Butternut Squash Soup

$7.49+Out of stock

Vegetable Soup

$7.49+

Wonton Soup

$7.99+Out of stock

Main Dishes

Slice Breaded Chicken Cutlet

$8.99

Brisket Per Lb.

$32.99

Chicken Fingers breaded Plate

$23.99

Crispy Chicken Fingers Plate

$23.99

Fried Chicken Schnitzel Plate

$23.99

Grilled Baby Chicken Plate

$24.99

Grilled Chicken Plate

$23.99

Grilled Chicken Cutlet

$8.99

Pastrami Plate

$29.99

Pretzel Chicken Fingers Plate

$23.99

Prime Rib Steak

$46.99

16 oz. grilled prime rib steak Served with two sides

Shawarma Plate

$26.99Out of stock

Tehini , hummus, Israeli salad, falafel,pita

Slice Baby Chicken

$9.99

Pastrami Per Lb.

$24.99

Sides

Beef Cigars

$9.99Out of stock

3 Pieces

Chinese Fried Rice

$6.99+

Franks 'N' Blanks

$7.99

Green Beans

$5.99

Grilled Vegetables

$8.99+

an assortment of vegetables grilled to perfection

Mashed Potatoes

$6.99+

Mini Eggrolls

$6.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Potato Chips

$6.99

Potato Cigars

$6.99

Potato Kugel

$4.49

Regular French Fries

$5.99

Rice

$5.99+

Shlishkas

$6.99+

Spicy French Fries

$5.99

Stir Fry Vegetables

$6.99+

Overnight Potato Kugel Per Lb.

$8.99

Sandwiches

Zaftig Ground Chicken Wrap

$19.99

Cold Deli Wrap

$11.99

deli meat of your choice

Steak Wrap

$20.99

succulent steak in a wrap

Baby Chicken Wrap

$16.99

grilled baby chicken in a wrap

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$16.99

Savory grilled chicken, vegetables

Hot Dog With Bun

$5.49

classic hot dog with mustard and ketchup

Zaftig Burger

$21.99

chicken patty, sunny side up egg, garlic aioli, zaftig dressing, mixed greens, sautéed onions

Pastrami Burger

$21.99

beef patty, pastrami, lettuce, tomato, pickles, sautéed onion ,BBQ sauce

Country Burger

$18.99

corned beef, fried onions, sautéed mushrooms, roasted pepper, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mustard

Classic Burger

$14.99

beef patty, lettuce, pickles, tomato, dressing

Blazing Sandwich

$24.99

Grilled chicken, pastrami, onions, lettuce, spicy mayo, schug, hot pepper, tomatoes

Zaftig Sandwich

$24.99

BBQ chicken breast, pulled beef, sautéed onion, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard dressing

Steak Sandwich

$24.99

Shaved Steak with grilled peppers

Swan Sandwich

$24.99

pastrami, schnitzel, sautéed onion, tomato, spring leaves, sour pickles, pesto spice

Pickled Tongue Sandwich

$34.99

Steamed tongue

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$18.99

Schawarma Sandwich

$20.99

Corned Beef Sandwich

$23.99

Corned beef slices

Tender Pulled beef Sandwich

$22.99

Sweet and tangy pulled beef

Pretzelita Chicken Sandwich

$18.99

Schnitzel slices Coated With Crushed Pretzel Crumbs

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$18.99

schnitzel slices coated with corn flakes

Classic Schnitzel Sandwich

$18.99

schnitzel slices coated with corn flake crumbs

Pastrami Sandwich

$20.99

Hot pastrami

Savory Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$18.99

grilled chicken slices

Baby Chicken Sandwich

$20.99

chicken slices

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$22.99

Slices Brisket

Salad

Baby chicken salad

$20.99

grilled baby chicken with honey mustard dressing

Broccoli salad

$6.99Out of stock

Classic Salad

$19.99

Cold cut salad

$17.99

Cole slaw

$4.99

Create your own salad

$19.99

Crispy mushroom salad

$17.99Out of stock

Purple cabbage, fried mushroom, corn nuts, cherry tomato, sliced peppers, quinoa

Cucumber salad

$6.99

Grilled chicken ceasar salad

$19.99

grilled chicken strips with ceaser dressing

Grilled pastrami salad

$20.99

soft grilled pastrami

Israeli salad

$5.99

Pasta salad

$4.99

Potato salad

$5.99

Pulled beef salad

$20.99

tender pulled beef

Purple cabbage salad

$4.99
Schnitzel salad

Schnitzel salad

$19.99

crispy schnitzel strips with ceaser dressing

Steak salad

$22.99

shaved strips of rib eye

Dessert

Churros

$9.95

Hot Apple Cobbler

$5.99

Create Your Own Smoothie

$9.99

Fruity Slush

$4.00+

Drinks

Drink bottle

$3.00

Spritzly

$3.00

Mayim Chaim Soda

$3.00

Zaftig Mango Drink

$3.99Out of stock

Zaftig Limonana Drink

$3.99Out of stock

Zaftig Strawberry Drink

$3.99Out of stock

Zaftig Pina Colada Drink

$3.99Out of stock

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Snapple

$3.00

Soda Can

$2.75

Water Bottle

$2.00

Bread

Small Challah

$6.49

Medium Challah

$7.99

Large Challah

$9.99

Small Sourdough

$9.99

Big Sourdough

$20.99

Baguette

$1.75

Club Bread

$1.75

Burger Bun

$1.75

Hot Dog Bun

$1.75

Sourdough Baguette

$2.50

Pita

$1.75

Laffa

$3.00

Egg kichel

$7.49

Snackers

$4.99

Egg Kichel Big

$11.99

Egg Kichel Small

$7.99

Wafer cake

$14.99

Thursday-Leil Shishi/Shabbos

Thursday - Leil Shishi/Shabbos

Apple Strudel

$8.99

Capon Per Lb.

$16.99

Chulent Egg

$2.49

Chulent Parve Per Lb.

$6.49

Chulent Regular per lb.

$8.99

Classic Chulent Combo

$18.99

Chulent, kishka, potato kugel

Corned Beef Per Lb.

$26.99

Dips Plate

$16.99

Choice of four dips

Fish Plate

$19.99

Two gefilta slices , Fish sauce , Three dips.

Honey Mustard Brisket Per Lb.

$32.99

Honey Mustard Kielbasa

$24.99

Honey Smoked Turkey Breast Per Lb.

$15.99

Hot Farfel

$5.99+

Hot Liver

$8.49

Freshly sautèed chicken liver

Hot Pastrami Per Lb.

$24.99

Jachnun

$3.49

Jerky Bag

$13.99

Kishka

$3.99

London Broil Per Lb.

$36.99

Marrow

$6.49

Navel Pastrami Per Lb.

$24.99

Onion Kugel Per Lb.

$14.99

Overnight Potato Kugel Per Lb.

$8.99

Pastrami Per Lb.

$23.99

Pickled Tongue Per Lb.

$79.99

Salami Chips

$6.99

Salt 'N' Pepper Kugel Per Lb.

$6.99

Short Ribs Per Lb.

$39.99

Smoked Brisket Per Lb.

$32.99

Smoked Kielbasa Per Lb.

$24.99

Smoked Turkey Breast Per Lb .

$15.99

Square Flanken Per Lb.

$34.99

Super Leil Shishi Egg Plate

$29.99

Chulent egg, chulent sauce, gala, hot saute liver, chopped liver, griven,crackers

Sweet Lukshen Kugel Per Lb.

$6.99

Turkey Pastrami Per Lb.

$15.49

Turkey Roll Per Lb.

$14.99

VIP Chulent Per Lb.

$11.99

VIP Chulent Plate

$49.99

VIP chulent, yaptchik, marrow bone, chulent egg, jachnun, kishka, flanken, sour dough bagguette

Yaptchik Per Lb.

$11.99

beef yapchik

Yerushalmi Kugel Per Lb.

$6.99

Zaftig Chulent Combo

$34.99

Chulent, potato kugel, kishka, chulent egg, jachnun, brisket, sour pickle, Cole slaw, bagguette

Drinks

Grape juice

$4.79

Seltzer

$1.99

Catering

potato kugel 9x13

$40.00

brisket 9x13

$150.00

chulent 9x13

$65.00

kishka 9x13

$35.00

yaptchik 9x13

$65.00

chicken nuugets 9x13

$70.00

grilled chicken 9x13

$70.00

grilled baby chiccken 9x13

$85.00

breaded schnitzel 9x13

$70.00

chciken finger 9x13

$70.00

mashed potato 9x13

$50.00

chicken lo main 9x13

$75.00

frank n blanks 9x13

$70.00

Tongue 9x13

$200.00

roast beef 9x13

$145.00

pepper steak 9x13

$140.00

pastrami 9x13

$175.00

ferfel 9x13

$50.00

rice 9 x13

$45.00

noodle cabbage 9 x13

$40.00

french fries 9 x13

$55.00

string beans 9 x13

$45.00

gnocchi with pulled beef 9 x13

$65.00

grilled peppers 9x13

$65.00

lukshen kugel 9x13

$50.00

chicken ceraser salad 9x13

$65.00

cold cut salad 9x13

$65.00

brocoli salad 9x13

$65.00

side of salmon

$125.00

meat board

$235.00

cured fish

cold cut platter 14

$99.00

cold cut platter 16

$129.00

cold cut platter 12

$75.00

gefilta fish platter

$55.00

munchie platter

$89.00

chicken finger platter

$99.00

burger platter

$99.00

wrap platter

$75.00

shabbos package Standard

$145.00

• 2 challah • 1 bilka • 2 Salmon • Medium gefilta • Tomato dip • Jalepino dip • Eggplant dip • Horseradish • 2 lb chicken sopup • Sm. Chick peas • Matzho balls n noodles • 1 sm. Kugal • 2 slices chicken • Small ferfel • 16 oz compote • Medium egg • liver • 3lb beef cholent • 2 kishka • Cold cuts • Coel slaw

shabbos package Deluxe

$199.00

• 3 challah • 4 salmon • 4 gefilta • Tomato dip • Jalepino dip • Eggplant dip • Olive dip • Horseradish • 2 lb chicken soup • Chickpeas lima combo • Matzoh ball and noodles • 2 brisket-beef additional 15.00 • Medium ferfel • Sweet carrots • Small potato kuga • 16 oz compote • Medium, eggs • Liver combo • Beef gala • 3 lb beef chulant • Kishka • Potato kugal • Yerushalmi kugal • 2 seltzer • 1 32 oz grape juice • Cole salw • Sour pickles • Cucumber salad

Meat Board 9x12

$145.00

Meat board 12x18

$245.00

Meat Board 18x26

$399.99

Meat board Tower

$749.99

Potato kugel Full Size

$70.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Food Comes Zaftig

Location

2 stanton corner road, Swan Lake, NY 12783

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Star Bar and Grill - 10 School St Suite 2
orange starNo Reviews
10 School St Suite 2 Liberty, NY 12754
View restaurantnext
Benji and Jakes
orange starNo Reviews
5 Horseshoe Lake Rd White Lake, NY 12786
View restaurantnext
Cabernet Franks - 38 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
38 Main Street Parksville, NY 12768
View restaurantnext
Conover Club
orange starNo Reviews
1 Hills Resort Rd Callicoon Center, NY 12724
View restaurantnext
Woodridge Sushi Spot - 14 Green Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
14 Green Avenue Woodridge, NY 12789
View restaurantnext
The Dale
orange star4.7 • 25
4 Post Hill Road 1A Mountain Dale, NY 12763
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Swan Lake
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Goshen
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
New Paltz
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Highland
review star
No reviews yet
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Branchville
review star
No reviews yet
Newburgh
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston