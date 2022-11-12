Zahra - Downtown Allentown Market
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving authentic middle eastern dishes in a fast casual atmosphere
Location
27 North 7th Street, Allentown, PA 18101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Johnny's Artswalk Diner - Downtown Allentown Market
No Reviews
27 North 7th Street Allentown, PA 18101
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Allentown
The Vegan Butcher - Allentown - 768 Union Blvd
4.5 • 1,295
768 Union Blvd allentown, PA 18109
View restaurant
More near Allentown