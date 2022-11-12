Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zahra - Downtown Allentown Market

review star

No reviews yet

27 North 7th Street

Allentown, PA 18101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma bowl
Fattoush Salad
Chicken Shawarma wrap

Apps and Salads

Mini Hummus + chips

$3.00

Small cup of our homemade hummus served with pita chips

Mini Babaganouj + chips

$3.00

Small cup of babaganouj served with pita chips

Hummus

$6.00

hummus served with pita bread

Babaganouj

$6.00

Smoked eggplant dip served with pita bread

Tabouli

$7.00

parsley and tomato salad with lemon and olive oil dressing

Fattoush Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, red cabbage, tomato, cucumber, pita chips and feta cheese tossed in a lemon garlic dressing

Zahra appetizer

$7.00

fried cauliflower topped with garlic tehini sauce

Falafel appetizer

$7.00

3 falafel patties topped with tehini and veggies

Shawarma Nachos

$12.00

pita chips topped with your choice of chicken or steak shawarma topped with feta cheese tehini and veggies

Shawarma fries

$12.00

fries topped with your choice of chicken or steak shawarma topped with feta cheese, tehini and veggies

Violette's Vegan Split Pea Soup

$4.00

split peas, rice, onions

Wraps

Zahra wrap

$10.00

fried cauliflower, tehini, lettuce, tomato and cucumber

Chicken Shawarma wrap

$11.00

whipped garlic, tehini and veggies

Steak Shawarma wrap

$12.00

whipped garlic spread, tehini and veggies

Falafel wrap

$10.00

Our family recipe chickpea patties, tehini and veggies

Kefta (Burger or wrap)

$11.00

ground beef and lamb with middle eastern spices on your choice of a brioche bun or pita, tehini and veggies

Bowls

Zahra bowl

$10.00

fried cauliflower, tehini, tomato, cucumber, pickles and turnips

Chicken Shawarma bowl

$11.00

tehini, veggies and whipped garlic

Steak Shawarma bowl

$12.00

Falafel bowl

$10.00

tehini, tomato, cucumber, pickles and turnips

Zahra Signature bowl

$16.00

A little bit of everything! Tossed salad, rice, chicken, fried cauliflower, feta and hummus

Sides

Zahra fries

$4.00

our famous fries tossed in whipped garlic

Zataar fries

$4.00

whipped garlic, sesame seeds, thyme and oregano

Sumac fries

$4.00

whipped garlic, sumac

Side salad

$4.00

romaine lettuce, red cabbage tossed in our house dressing

Side of rice

$3.00

Drinks

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.00

Mango Juice

$4.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Turkish coffee

$3.00

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Perrier

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Beer

Bottles

$6.00

Cans

$6.00

Miller Lite / Corona

$5.00

Dessert

Baklava

$3.00

walnuts, filo dough and pistachio

Halva

$3.00

sesame cake vegan and gluten free

Chocolate Halva

$3.00

chocolate sesame cake gluten free

ADD ONS

Extra Chicken Shawarma

$3.00

Extra Steak Shawarma

$4.00

Extra Tehini Sauce

$0.50

Extra Whipped Garlic

$0.75

Extra Pita Bread

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving authentic middle eastern dishes in a fast casual atmosphere

Location

27 North 7th Street, Allentown, PA 18101

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Americus Hotel
orange starNo Reviews
555 Hamilton st Allentown, PA 18101
View restaurantnext
Pennsylvania Rye Company
orange starNo Reviews
536 Hamilton st Allentown, PA 18103
View restaurantnext
Johnny's Artswalk Diner - Downtown Allentown Market
orange starNo Reviews
27 North 7th Street Allentown, PA 18101
View restaurantnext
Wafa's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
515 W. HAMILTON ST Allentown, PA 18101
View restaurantnext
Brü Daddy's Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
732 W Hamilton St Allentown, PA 18101
View restaurantnext
Blended - 27 North 7th Street Suite 130
orange starNo Reviews
27 North 7th Street Suite 130 Allentown, PA 18101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Allentown

The Shelby
orange star4.8 • 4,989
707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104 Allentown, PA 18106
View restaurantnext
Grille 3501
orange star4.5 • 4,011
3501 Broadway Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
New York Gyro - Allentown
orange star4.3 • 2,423
513 N 7th St Allentown, PA 18102
View restaurantnext
The Vegan Butcher - Allentown - 768 Union Blvd
orange star4.5 • 1,295
768 Union Blvd allentown, PA 18109
View restaurantnext
Grumpy's BBQ Roadhouse
orange star4.3 • 1,280
3000 Mauch Chunk Rd Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
The Udder Bar - 1852 W Allen St. Allentown, Pa 18104
orange star4.7 • 972
1852 W Allen St Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Allentown
Emmaus
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Bethlehem
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Macungie
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Hellertown
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Fogelsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Quakertown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston