  • Home
  • /
  • Ojai
  • /
  • Zaidee's - 1033 E. Ojai Avenue
A map showing the location of Zaidee's 1033 E. Ojai AvenueView gallery

Zaidee's 1033 E. Ojai Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

1033 E. Ojai Avenue

Ojai, CA 93023

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Burgers

California Burger

$15.00

8 oz. grilled patty with bacon, jack cheese, roasted poblano, avocado & spicy chipotle mayo

Bistro Burger

$15.00

8 oz. grilled patty with caramelized onion, sauteed mushrooms & smoked gouda

Zaidees Burger

$14.00

All-Day Mains

Smoked Turkey Club

$14.00

Turkey with bacon, tomato, smoked cheddar, lettuce, lemon aioli, double stacked on sourdough

Jalapeno Tuna Melt

$13.00

open-faced tuna salad, sweet pickled jalapeno relish, tomato & aged white cheddar

Crispy Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Crispy buffalo chicken with shredded lettuce, celery, pickles & blue cheese

BLT

$13.00

Smoky bacon, gem lettuce, vine ripe tomato & basil aioli on sourdough

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Blackened local rockfish, herb cabbage slaw, spicy mayo & lime

Garden Artichoke Wrap

$12.00

Artichoke and chickpea salad, avocado, lettuce, tomato, sprouts & red onion in a spinach wrap

Gooey Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$14.00

Aged white cheddar, mustard aioli on sourdough & butter pickles. Served with a cup of creamy tomato soup.

Steak Frites

$28.00

9 oz. grilled prime NY strip with roasted tomato & garlic aioli. Choice of fries or shoestring onion rings.

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Beer batter fried cod with french fries and malt vinegar

STEAK TACOS

$15.00

Dessert Special

$10.00

All-Day Sides

Side French Fries

$6.00

Side Shoestring Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Mixed Greens Salad

$6.00

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Side 1/2 Avocado

$2.50

Side Cup of Tuna

$6.00

Side Burger Patty

$6.00

Starters

Loaded Veggie Nachos

$12.00

Corn tortilla chips smothered with black beans, poblano queso, zucchini, pickled jalapeno & guacamole

Hot Honey Wings

$13.00

Chicken wings covered with red chili honey buffalo sauce. Served with veggie sticks & blue cheese.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Creamy spinach and artichoke dip served in cast iron with warm bread

CEVICHE VALLARTA SPECIAL

$12.00

Salads & Bowls

Chopped Cobb

$14.00

Chopped greens with grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, tomato, boiled egg & creamy blue cheese

Hawaiian Chicken Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens with turmeric grilled chicken, shaved red cabbage, fresh herbs, grilled pineapple, peanuts & miso ginger vinaigrette

Kale & Romaine Caesar

$11.00

gem lettuce, tuscan kale, lemon garlic breadcrumbs, parmesan anchovy dressing.

Snacks

Tee Bars

$3.26

Kind Bar

$3.50

Chips

$1.41

Dirty Chips

$2.30

Candy Bar

$2.09

SM Pnuts

$0.93

Desserts

FRESH FRUIT

$1.00

Well Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$9.50

Cadillac Margarita

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Greyhound

$9.50

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$14.00

John Daly

$9.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.50

Mai Tai

$9.50

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$13.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$8.50

Negroni

$13.00

Old Fashion

$13.00

Salty Dog

$9.50

Screwdriver

$7.50

Sea Breeze

$7.50

Sidecar

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.50

Tom Collins

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$13.00

Zaidee's Cocktails

Adrian's Famous Bloody Mary

$11.00

Tito's Spicy tomato, horseradish, lemon

Classic Vodka Martini

$13.00

Tito's Beefeater, Dry vermouth

Classic Gin Martini

$13.00

the Z

$13.00

Tanqueray 10, Campari, Camparo Antica, Sweet Vermouth

Margarita

$12.00

El Jimador Blanco, Triple Sec, Fresh Lime

Fairway Old Fashioned

$13.00

Bulleit Bourbon, Demerara Sugar, Angostura Bitters

Manhattan

$12.00

Knob Creek Rye, Sweet Vermouth, Bitters

Soule Sunset

$11.00

Bacardi, Fresh Lime, Simple Syrup

Cucumber Martini

$14.00

Hennessey, Cointreau, Lemon

Spicy Margarita

$13.00

Guavacita Margarita

$13.00

Negroni

$13.00

Limoncello Lemondrop

$12.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$7.00

Absolut

$9.00

Absolut Pear

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Skyy

$8.00

Stlichnaya

$9.00

Tito's

$9.00

DBL Well Vodka

$10.50

DBL Absolut

$13.50

DBL Absolut Pear

$13.50

DBL Grey Goose

$15.00

DBL Ketel One

$13.50

DBL Skyy

$12.00

DBL Stolichnaya

$13.50

DBL Tito's

$13.50

Well Gin

$7.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Empress

$11.00

DBL Well Gin

$10.50

DBL Beefeater

$12.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$15.00

DBL Tanqueray

$13.50

Well Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Castillo

$9.00

DBL Well Rum

$10.50

DBL Bacardi

$12.00

DBL Malibu

$12.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$13.50

DBL Midori

$13.50

Well Tequila

$7.00

Jose Cuervo

$8.00

Jimador

$8.00

Cozadores Reposado

$10.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Hornitos Anejo

$9.00

Hornitos Reposado

$9.00

LALO

$11.00

DBL Well Tequila

$10.50

DBL Jose Cuervo

$12.00

DBL Jimador

$12.00

DBL Cozadores Reposado

$15.00

DBL Patron Silver

$15.00

DBL Hornitos Anejo

$13.50

DBL Hornitos Reposado

$13.50

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Fireball

$8.00

Seagrams VO

$8.00

Gentleman Jack

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Larceny

$9.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$10.50

DBL Crown Royal

$15.00

DBL Fireball

$12.00

DBL Seagrams VO

$12.00

DBL Gentleman Jack

$15.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$13.50

DBL Jim Beam

$13.50

DBL Jameson

$13.50

DBL Larceny

$13.50

DBL Makers Mark

$15.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$12.00

Well Scotch

$7.00

Dewars

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

Macallan

$10.00

Glenfiddich

$12.00

Laphroaig

$9.00

DBL Well Scotch

$10.50

DBL Dewars

$15.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$15.00

DBL Macallan

$15.00

Baileys

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Amaretto

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Remi Martin VSOP

$10.00

Midori

$9.00

Fernet

$12.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Aperol

$12.00

Disaronno

$11.00

DBL Baileys

$15.00

DBL Campari

$15.00

DBL Amaretto

$15.00

DBL Kahlua

$15.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$15.00

DBL Remi Martin VSOP

$15.00

Beer

805

$6.50

Chiefs Peak IPA

$6.50

Coors Light

$6.00

Dos Topas

$6.50

VENTURA COAST PALE ALE

$6.50

Modelo Especial

$6.50

Spectro IPA

$6.50

Stella

$6.50

Guiness

$7.00

EVENT BEER

$3.73

AS MICHELADA

$1.00

P 805

$22.00

P Chief's Peak IPA

$22.00

P Coors Light

$18.00

P Dos Topas

$22.00

P Made West Vintra Light

$22.00

P Modelo Especial

$22.00

P Spectro IPA

$22.00

P Stella

$22.00

805 16

$6.50

Chiefs Peak 12

$6.00

Coors Light 16

$6.00

Heineken 00 12

$6.00

Michelob Ultra 16

$6.00

Miller Lite 12

$5.00

Modelo Especial 12

$6.00

MW Standard 16

$6.50

White Claw 12

$6.00

AS MICHELADA

$1.00

6 Pk 12oz Dom Beer

$20.98

6 Pk 12oz Prem Beer

$25.64

6pk 16oz Dom Beer

$23.31

6pk 16oz Prem Beer

$27.97

Chiefs Peak IPA 20z

$7.50

Spectro IPA 20z

$7.50

Dos Topas 20z

$7.50

805 20z

$7.50

Stella 20z

$7.50

Modelo Especial 20z

$7.50

Made West Vintra Light 20z

$7.50

Coors Light 20z

$7.00

AS MICHELADA

$1.00

Chiefs Peak IPA 32z

$11.50

Spectro IPA 32z

$11.50

Dos Topas 32z

$11.50

805 32z

$11.50

Stella 32z

$11.50

Modelo Especial 32z

$11.50

Made West Vintra Light 32z

$11.50

Coors Light 32z

$10.50

AS MICHELADA

$1.00

Wine

GLS Vignetti del Sole

$9.00

GLS Poe Wines Ultraviolet Sparkling Rosé

$13.00

GLS Ca Furlan Prosecco

$11.00

BTL Vignetti del Sole

$36.00

BTL Poe Wines Ultraviolet Sparkling Rosé

$52.00

BTL Champagne Paul Laurent

$80.00

GLS The Pinot Project

$10.00

GLS Seaglass Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GLS Bramito Chardonnay

$12.00

GLS Crossings SB

$8.00

GLS Fess Parker

$10.00

GLS Rose & Son White Blend

$11.00

GLS Summerland

$10.00

BTL The Pinot Project, Pinot Grigio

$40.00

BTL Seaglass Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BTL Bramito Chardonnay

$48.00

BTL Fess Parker Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL Crossings Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

BTL Ravines Wine Cellars, Dry Riesling

$45.00

BTL Rose & Son, Skin Ferment “Brioche”

$44.00

BTL White Rock Vineyards, Chardonnay

$90.00

BTL Summerland Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

GLS Brander Rose

$12.00

GLS Revealed Rose

$10.00

BTL Brander

$48.00

BTL Revealed

$40.00

GLS J Vineyards Pinot

$12.00

GLS Fess Parker Pinot

$11.00

GLS Louis Martini Cabernet

$10.00

GLS Serial Cabernet

$12.00

GLS Rose & Son Red Blend

$11.00

GLS Eric Kent Red Blend

$11.00

GLS Clos Bellane Red Blend

$13.00

GLS Revealed Syrah

$11.00

BTL J Vineyards Pinot Noir

$48.00

BTL Clos Bellane

$52.00

BTL Fess Parker Pinot Noir

$44.00

BTL Cain Vineyard & Winery, NV16 Cain Cuvée

$55.00

BTL Lúuma, Cabernet Sauvignon

$55.00

BTL Rose & Son, Merlot/Cabernet Franc

$44.00

BTL Sky Vineyards, Zinfandel Estate

$75.00

BTL Louis Martini

$40.00

BTL Serial Cabernet

$48.00

BTL Eric Kent Red Blend

$44.00

BTL Revealed Syrah

$44.00

BTL Lieu Dit Cabernet Franc

$50.00

West + Wilder, White Blend

$11.00

West + Wilder, Still Rosé

$11.00

West + Wilder, Red Blend

$11.00

NA Beverages

Coffee

$2.33

Hot Tea

$2.33

Ice Tea - Small

$2.00

Ice Tea - Large

$3.50

Arnold Palmer - Small

$2.75

Arnold Palmer - Large

$3.25

Soda - Small

$2.75

Soda - Large

$3.25

Lemonade - Small

$2.75

Lemonade - Large

$3.25

Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Water Bottle - Small

$1.87

Water Bottle - Large

$2.79

Ice - Cup

$1.00

Ice - Cooler

$2.00

Milk

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Virgin Cocktails

$6.00

Wedding Beverages

Wedding Wine

$7.46

Wedding Beer

$6.52

Wedding Cocktail

$8.39
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Located in beautiful ojai californa

Location

1033 E. Ojai Avenue, Ojai, CA 93023

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Dutchess
orange starNo Reviews
457 E Ojai Avenue Ojai, CA 93023
View restaurantnext
Agave Maria's - Ojai
orange starNo Reviews
106 S Montgomery St Ojai, CA 93023
View restaurantnext
Ojai Rôtie
orange starNo Reviews
469 East Ojai Avenue Ojai, CA 93023
View restaurantnext
Casa de Lago - 715 E Ojai ave
orange starNo Reviews
715 E Ojai ave Ojai, CA 93023
View restaurantnext
Jim and Rob's
orange starNo Reviews
214 W. OJAI AVE Ojai, CA 93023
View restaurantnext
Sage - Ojai
orange starNo Reviews
217 E Matilija St Ojai, CA 93023
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ojai

The Ojai Beverage Company Taphouse
orange star4.7 • 411
655 E Ojai Ave Ojai, CA 93023
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ojai
Ventura
review star
Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)
Oxnard
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Camarillo
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Santa Barbara
review star
Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)
Moorpark
review star
No reviews yet
Thousand Oaks
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Simi Valley
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Valencia
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Chatsworth
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston