Zaidee's 1033 E. Ojai Avenue
1033 E. Ojai Avenue
Ojai, CA 93023
Burgers
All-Day Mains
Smoked Turkey Club
Turkey with bacon, tomato, smoked cheddar, lettuce, lemon aioli, double stacked on sourdough
Jalapeno Tuna Melt
open-faced tuna salad, sweet pickled jalapeno relish, tomato & aged white cheddar
Crispy Buffalo Chicken
Crispy buffalo chicken with shredded lettuce, celery, pickles & blue cheese
BLT
Smoky bacon, gem lettuce, vine ripe tomato & basil aioli on sourdough
Fish Tacos
Blackened local rockfish, herb cabbage slaw, spicy mayo & lime
Garden Artichoke Wrap
Artichoke and chickpea salad, avocado, lettuce, tomato, sprouts & red onion in a spinach wrap
Gooey Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup
Aged white cheddar, mustard aioli on sourdough & butter pickles. Served with a cup of creamy tomato soup.
Steak Frites
9 oz. grilled prime NY strip with roasted tomato & garlic aioli. Choice of fries or shoestring onion rings.
Fish & Chips
Beer batter fried cod with french fries and malt vinegar
STEAK TACOS
Dessert Special
All-Day Sides
Starters
Loaded Veggie Nachos
Corn tortilla chips smothered with black beans, poblano queso, zucchini, pickled jalapeno & guacamole
Hot Honey Wings
Chicken wings covered with red chili honey buffalo sauce. Served with veggie sticks & blue cheese.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Creamy spinach and artichoke dip served in cast iron with warm bread
CEVICHE VALLARTA SPECIAL
Salads & Bowls
Chopped Cobb
Chopped greens with grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, tomato, boiled egg & creamy blue cheese
Hawaiian Chicken Salad
Mixed greens with turmeric grilled chicken, shaved red cabbage, fresh herbs, grilled pineapple, peanuts & miso ginger vinaigrette
Kale & Romaine Caesar
gem lettuce, tuscan kale, lemon garlic breadcrumbs, parmesan anchovy dressing.
Snacks
Well Cocktails
Bloody Mary
Cadillac Margarita
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee
John Daly
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashion
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Zaidee's Cocktails
Adrian's Famous Bloody Mary
Tito's Spicy tomato, horseradish, lemon
Classic Vodka Martini
Tito's Beefeater, Dry vermouth
Classic Gin Martini
the Z
Tanqueray 10, Campari, Camparo Antica, Sweet Vermouth
Margarita
El Jimador Blanco, Triple Sec, Fresh Lime
Fairway Old Fashioned
Bulleit Bourbon, Demerara Sugar, Angostura Bitters
Manhattan
Knob Creek Rye, Sweet Vermouth, Bitters
Soule Sunset
Bacardi, Fresh Lime, Simple Syrup
Cucumber Martini
Hennessey, Cointreau, Lemon
Spicy Margarita
Guavacita Margarita
Negroni
Limoncello Lemondrop
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Pear
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Skyy
Stlichnaya
Tito's
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Absolut Pear
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Ketel One
DBL Skyy
DBL Stolichnaya
DBL Tito's
Well Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Tanqueray
Empress
DBL Well Gin
DBL Beefeater
DBL Bombay Sapphire
DBL Tanqueray
Well Rum
Bacardi
Malibu
Captain Morgan
Castillo
DBL Well Rum
DBL Bacardi
DBL Malibu
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Midori
Well Tequila
Jose Cuervo
Jimador
Cozadores Reposado
Patron Silver
Hornitos Anejo
Hornitos Reposado
LALO
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Jose Cuervo
DBL Jimador
DBL Cozadores Reposado
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Hornitos Anejo
DBL Hornitos Reposado
Well Whiskey
Crown Royal
Fireball
Seagrams VO
Gentleman Jack
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Jameson
Larceny
Makers Mark
Seagrams 7
Bulleit
Knob Creek
Buffalo Trace
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Fireball
DBL Seagrams VO
DBL Gentleman Jack
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Jameson
DBL Larceny
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Seagrams 7
Well Scotch
Dewars
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Macallan
Glenfiddich
Laphroaig
DBL Well Scotch
DBL Dewars
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
DBL Macallan
Baileys
Campari
Amaretto
Kahlua
Grand Marnier
Remi Martin VSOP
Midori
Fernet
Frangelico
Aperol
Disaronno
DBL Baileys
DBL Campari
DBL Amaretto
DBL Kahlua
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Remi Martin VSOP
Beer
805
Chiefs Peak IPA
Coors Light
Dos Topas
VENTURA COAST PALE ALE
Modelo Especial
Spectro IPA
Stella
Guiness
EVENT BEER
AS MICHELADA
P 805
P Chief's Peak IPA
P Coors Light
P Dos Topas
P Made West Vintra Light
P Modelo Especial
P Spectro IPA
P Stella
805 16
Chiefs Peak 12
Coors Light 16
Heineken 00 12
Michelob Ultra 16
Miller Lite 12
Modelo Especial 12
MW Standard 16
White Claw 12
AS MICHELADA
6 Pk 12oz Dom Beer
6 Pk 12oz Prem Beer
6pk 16oz Dom Beer
6pk 16oz Prem Beer
Chiefs Peak IPA 20z
Spectro IPA 20z
Dos Topas 20z
805 20z
Stella 20z
Modelo Especial 20z
Made West Vintra Light 20z
Coors Light 20z
AS MICHELADA
Chiefs Peak IPA 32z
Spectro IPA 32z
Dos Topas 32z
805 32z
Stella 32z
Modelo Especial 32z
Made West Vintra Light 32z
Coors Light 32z
AS MICHELADA
Wine
GLS Vignetti del Sole
GLS Poe Wines Ultraviolet Sparkling Rosé
GLS Ca Furlan Prosecco
BTL Vignetti del Sole
BTL Poe Wines Ultraviolet Sparkling Rosé
BTL Champagne Paul Laurent
GLS The Pinot Project
GLS Seaglass Pinot Grigio
GLS Bramito Chardonnay
GLS Crossings SB
GLS Fess Parker
GLS Rose & Son White Blend
GLS Summerland
BTL The Pinot Project, Pinot Grigio
BTL Seaglass Pinot Grigio
BTL Bramito Chardonnay
BTL Fess Parker Chardonnay
BTL Crossings Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Ravines Wine Cellars, Dry Riesling
BTL Rose & Son, Skin Ferment “Brioche”
BTL White Rock Vineyards, Chardonnay
BTL Summerland Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Brander Rose
GLS Revealed Rose
BTL Brander
BTL Revealed
GLS J Vineyards Pinot
GLS Fess Parker Pinot
GLS Louis Martini Cabernet
GLS Serial Cabernet
GLS Rose & Son Red Blend
GLS Eric Kent Red Blend
GLS Clos Bellane Red Blend
GLS Revealed Syrah
BTL J Vineyards Pinot Noir
BTL Clos Bellane
BTL Fess Parker Pinot Noir
BTL Cain Vineyard & Winery, NV16 Cain Cuvée
BTL Lúuma, Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Rose & Son, Merlot/Cabernet Franc
BTL Sky Vineyards, Zinfandel Estate
BTL Louis Martini
BTL Serial Cabernet
BTL Eric Kent Red Blend
BTL Revealed Syrah
BTL Lieu Dit Cabernet Franc
West + Wilder, White Blend
West + Wilder, Still Rosé
West + Wilder, Red Blend
NA Beverages
Coffee
Hot Tea
Ice Tea - Small
Ice Tea - Large
Arnold Palmer - Small
Arnold Palmer - Large
Soda - Small
Soda - Large
Lemonade - Small
Lemonade - Large
Juice
Red Bull
Hot Chocolate
Gatorade
Water Bottle - Small
Water Bottle - Large
Ice - Cup
Ice - Cooler
Milk
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
Virgin Cocktails
Wedding Beverages
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
Located in beautiful ojai californa
1033 E. Ojai Avenue, Ojai, CA 93023
