Zaika 410 Old Santa Fe Trl Ste A

Build Your Own Meals

Bombay Burrito

$12.00

A soft, warm tortilla with your choice of curry, filling and chutney.

Curry Bowl

$12.00

All the good stuff you get in a burrito minus the tortilla.

Salad Bowl

$12.00

Fresh salad topped with your favorite curry, filling and chutney.

Chips Bowl

$12.00

Your favorite curry, filling and chutney heaped onto crisp fries and chips. It's naught!

Signature Burritos

Bombay Bollywood Special

$10.00

Chicken tikka masala, rice and bombay fries in a tortilla.

Deccan Korma

$11.00

Beef korma, rice with sweet chili surprise in a flour tortilla.

Punjab Express

$10.00

Tandoori chicken, rice with sweet onion relish in a tortilla.

The Big V (V)

$10.00

Crispy paneer, cashews in a tortilla.

The Big Vegan (Vg)

$9.00

Lentil cakes, cashews in a tortilla.

Dr Palak

$11.00

Beef and spinach in a tortilla.

Zaika Garlic Grenade (V)

$10.00

Garlic tortilla, garlic paneer, garlic cashews, garlic mayo, garlic chili...BOOM!

The Lone Ranger

$10.00

Plain grilled chicken in a tortilla.

Vegan Wrap or Salad

Lentil Cake Salad

$9.00

Delicious spinach and red lentil cakes with cilantro, chutneys, mint leaves and Indian salad (tomato, bell pepper, cucumber and beetroot)

Lentil Cake Wrap

$9.00

Delicious spinach and red lentil cakes, cilantro, chutneys and Indian salad wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla.

Sides & Appetizers

Idli with Sambar

$6.00

Vada with Sambar

$6.00

Vegetable Samosa

$5.00

Vegetable Spring Roll

$5.00

Chuney Cups

$3.00

Mini Pappadum

$3.00

Naan

$3.00

Brown rice

$1.00

Beverage

Homemade Mango Lassi

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

Coconut Water

$3.00

Still Water

$3.00

Sparkiling Water

$3.00

San Pellegrino Limonata

$3.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Dessert

Gulab Jamun

$3.00

Honey Puffs

Rasmalai

$3.00

Cheese Dumplings

Baklava

$3.00

Saffron Rice Pudding

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:45 am - 1:45 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 1:45 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 1:45 pm
Friday10:45 am - 1:45 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 1:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Bold Indian Flavors Redefined.

Location

410 Old Santa Fe Trl Ste A, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Directions

