Zaika Capitol Hill
4,662 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1100 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Taylor Shellfish Farms - Melrose (Capitol Hill)
4.5 • 1,137
1521 Melrose Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Seattle
U:Don Fresh Japanese Noodle Station - Cap Hill
4.5 • 3,385
1640 12th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurant