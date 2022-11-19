Zaika Capitol Hill

Zaika imageView gallery

COCKTAILS

Chai Old Fashioned

$16.00

Evan Williams Bourbon/Cardamom & Clove Bitters/Chai Honey Syrup

Sapphire Shikanji

$15.00

Opihr Gin/Butterfly Pea Flower Syrup/Lemon Juice/Soda

Mumbai Mule

$14.00

Infuse Spirits Mango Habanero Vodka/Mango Puree/Lime Juice/Ginger Beer

Chai Toddy

$12.00

Evan Williams Bourbon/Chai Honey Syrup/Hot Water/Lemon

East India #206

$17.00

Remy Martin Cognac/Apple Cucumber Simple Syrup/Pineapple Juice/Angostura/Ginger Bitters

Madras

$11.00

Heritage Elk Rider Rye Whiskey/Carrot Juice/Turmeric/Honey Simple Syrup/Cayenne & Black Pepper/Lemon Twist

Gulabo

$15.00

Bira White Shandy

$11.00

Arette Blanco Tequila/Aam Panna Juice/Simple Syrup/Lime Juice/Mint/Soda

CITR Rum Lassi

$13.00

Jeera Bira

$12.00

The Chai - Rish

$13.00

MOCKTAILS

Orgeat Lemonade

$8.00

Orgeat/Butterfly Pea Flower Syrup/Lemon Juice/Soda

Mumbai Mocktail Mule

$9.00

Mango Puree/Habanero Shrub/Lime Juice/Ginger Beer

Mango Lemonade

$8.00

Your choice of one our house-made seasonal shrubs mixed with soda water

CITR NA Lassi

$8.00

Mango Lassi

$8.00

Sweet Lassi

$8.00

Masala Lassi

$8.00

Jeera Masala

$9.00

Sweet Harvest

$9.00

Santra Sharbat

$9.00

Fresh Lime soda

$8.00

BEER

IPA Bale Breaker Top Cutter

$7.00

Pale Everybody's Mountain Mama

$7.00

Porter Reuben's Robust

$7.00

Hefeweizen Pelican

$7.00

Red Kulshan Red Cap Irish Red

$7.00Out of stock

Pilsner Black Raven

$7.00Out of stock

Cider Locust Dry

$7.00Out of stock

Himilayan Snowman 22oz ABV 7

$16.00

Bira White 12oz ABV 4.9

$7.00

Bira IPA 12oz ABV 4.9

$7.00

Bira Blonde 12oz ABV 4.9

$7.00

1947 22oz ABV 4.72

$16.00

Montucky 16oz ABV 4.1

$5.00

Heineken 12oz Abv 5%

$6.00Out of stock

Heineken 0.0 12oz Na

$6.00Out of stock

Pacifico 12oz Abv 4.5%

$6.00Out of stock

Rainier 16oz Abv 4.6%

$5.00Out of stock

Locust Cold Pressed Cider

$6.00

WINE, GLASS

Deer & Finch Cabernet Glass

$7.00

Syrah Luke Glass

$14.00

Chardonnay Deer & Lark Glass

$7.00

White Alexandria Nicole Shepherd’s Mark Glass

$12.00

Alex Nicole Rosé Glass

$11.00

Bubbly Glass

$8.00

TC BdB Brut Glass

$10.00Out of stock

GZ Rosé Brut Glass

$14.00Out of stock

Bubbly Glass

$7.00Out of stock

Alex Nicole Rosé Glass

$11.00Out of stock

WINE, BOTTLE

Chardonney Barrel Press Bottle

$28.00

White Alexandria Nicole Shepherd’s Mark Bottle

$48.00

White Vijay Amritraj Reserve Bottle

$60.00

Pinot Noir Pretender Bottle

$48.00

Red Vijay Amritraj Reserve Bottle

$60.00

Syrah Luke Bottle

$56.00

Cabernet In Sheep’s Clothing Bottle

$52.00

Rosé Grover Zampa Soirée Bottle

$40.00

Cabernet Deer & Finch Bottle

$28.00

Sauv Blanc Liquid Light BTL

$44.00

Sauv Blanc Townshend Bottle

$40.00

Alex Nicole Rosé Bottle

$40.00

Riesling Chateau Ste. Michelle Bottle

$24.00Out of stock

Merlot Barnard Griffin Bottle

$36.00Out of stock

Grüner-Veltliner Joel Gott Bottle

$44.00Out of stock

Brut Trevari Cellars Blanc De Blanc Bottle

$36.00Out of stock

Rosé Kind Stranger Bottle

$40.00Out of stock

Alex Nicole Rosé Bottle

$40.00

Chardonney Deer & Lark Bottle

$28.00

NA BEV

Chai

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Soda Water

Water

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Hot Water

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Thumbs Up

$5.00

Limca

$5.00

GENERAL COCKTAILS

Long Island

$14.00

Shareables / Small Plates

Mushroom Steak

$14.00

Vegetarian Yogurt Mousse/Avocado/Sev/Chutneys

Cauliflower Koliwada

$14.00

Vegetarian Crispy Cauliflower/Peanut Chutney/Tomato 65

Baked Zafrani Chicken Fondue

$14.00

Vegan/Gluten-Free Puffed Rice/Mango/Tamarind Gel/Mint Chutney

Prawn Ghee Roast

$16.00

Chili Paneer

$17.00

Dahi Puri

$14.00Out of stock

Kale Chaat

$14.00

Vegetarian Crispy Kale/Tamarind Gel/Mint Chutney

Cottage On The Pond

$16.00

Vegetarian Breaded Paneer/Chili Celery Sauce

Goat Cheese & Peas Kulcha

$12.00

Dairy-Free/Gluten-Free Tuna/Puffed Rice/Mango/Tamarind Gel/Mint Chutney

Chili chicken

$17.00

Paneer Vegetable shashlik

$16.00

Chicken Burger

$20.00

Aaloo Tikki Burger

$20.00

Paneer Burger

$20.00

Peri Peri Fries

$8.00

Garlic Prawn Sambal

$16.00Out of stock

Gilafi Chicken Seekh Kabab

$14.00Out of stock

Jumbo Tiger Prawns/Sambal/Wasabi Mayo

Prawn Skewers

$14.00Out of stock

Gluten-Free Chicken Tenders/Garlic Cheese Fondue

Large Plates

Jackfruit Kofta

$24.00

Vegetarian Mixed Vegetables/Amul Butter & Cheese/Ladi Pav

Paneer Pinwheel

$24.00

Vegetarian Makhni Gravy/Fenugreek/Pistachios

Malabar Veg Dum Biriyani

$24.00

Spiced Ground Lamb/Sunnyside Up Egg/Green Peas

Kaffir Lime chicken Tikka

$26.00

Chicken Dum Biriyani

$26.00

Jumbo Prawns/Salmon/Mussels/Alleppey Sauce

Lamb Kheema Paav

$28.00

Goat Bhuna

$30.00

Mumbai Paav Bhaji

$22.00
Salmon Moilee

$30.00

Salmon/Potato Cake/Coconut Cream

Afgani Chicken Kebab

$26.00

Classic Butter Chicken

$24.00

Chicken Tenders/Makhani Sauce/Fenugreek

Lamb Pepper Fry

$28.00

Onion Gravy/Ginger Julian/Rogan Oil

Kashmiri Mutton Rogan Josh

$30.00

Accompaniments / Sides

Garlic Naan

$5.00

Butter Naan

$5.00

Plain Naan

$5.00

Lachha Paratha

$7.00

Rosemary Naan

$5.00

Onion Cilantro Naan

$6.00

Tandoori Roti

$5.00

Paav

$5.00

SD Rice

$2.00

Biriyani Rice

$6.00

Mixed Veg Raita

$6.00

Chutney Platter

$8.00

Chopped Onion Platter

$3.00

Peanut Chutney

$2.00

Tomatillo Chutney

$2.00

Tamarind Chutney

$2.00

Mint Chutney

$2.00

Desserts

Daulat Ki Chaat

$14.00

Chikoo Kulfi

$14.00

Mango Kulfi

$14.00

Jackfruit Kulfi

$14.00

Guava Kulfi

$14.00

Mango Mousse

$10.00

Gulab Jamun

$10.00

Rasmalai

$10.00

Kheer

$10.00

Saffron Pistacio Kulfi

$14.00Out of stock

Free VDay Dessert

Out of stock

Fennel Anise Ice Cream

$10.00Out of stock

APPETIZERS

Bharwan Paneer Tikka

$14.00

Chili Chicken

$17.00

Chili Paneer

$17.00

Vegetable Samosa

$10.00

NON-VEGETARIAN

Lamb Kadhai

$26.00

Chicken Tikka Saagwala

$24.00

Chicken Kadhai

$24.00

Lamb Vindaloo

$26.00

Chicken Tikka Masala

$24.00

Chicken Chettinad

$24.00

VEGETARIAN

Paneer Tikka Masala

$22.00

Shahi Paneer

$22.00

Kashmiri Kofta

$22.00

Daal Makhani

$20.00

Paalak Paneer

$22.00

Kadhai Paneer

$22.00

Bhindi Do Pyaza

$22.00

BREADS

Garlic Naan

$5.00

Butter Naan

$5.00

Rosemary Naan

$5.00

Tandoori Roti

$5.00

Onion Cilantro Naan

$6.00

Laccha Paratha

$7.00

Paav

$5.00

Vegetarian Entrees

Fire Roasted Eggplant Bharta

$22.00

Aloo Gobi

$22.00

Daal Tadka

$22.00

Shahjani Paneer

$22.00

Mattar Paneer

$22.00

Pindi Chole

$22.00

Veg Korma

$22.00

Chicken Entrees

Mango Chicken

$24.00

Chicken Korma

$24.00

Chicken Curry

$24.00

Chicken Coconut Curry

$24.00

Seafood Entrees

Fish Coconut Curry

$26.00

Ginger Prawn Masala

$26.00Out of stock

Jheenga Saag

$26.00Out of stock

King Prawn Korma

$26.00Out of stock

Mixed Seafood Masala

$26.00Out of stock

Shrimp Balchao

$26.00Out of stock

Lamb Entrees

Lamb Rogan Josh

$26.00

Lamb Tikka Masala

$26.00

Lamb Saag

$26.00

Lamb Coconut Curry

$26.00

Lamb Curry

$26.00

Goat Entrees

Goat Curry

$28.00

Goat Kadhai

$28.00

Goat Biryani

$28.00

Tandoori Entrees

Creamy Malai Chicken

$24.00

Tandoori Prawns

$26.00

Hariyali Chicken Kebab

$24.00

Chicken Tikka

$24.00

Chutneys Mixed Grill

$26.00

Tandoori Chicken

$24.00

Biriyani/Pilau

Goat Biryani

$28.00

Lamb Biryani

$26.00

Prawn Biryani

$26.00

Egg Biryani

$23.00

Rice Pilau

$16.00

Shrimp Karwa

$11.99Out of stock

Bharwan Paneer Tikka

$11.99

Chutneys Special Pakoras

$6.00Out of stock

Vegetable Samosas

$7.99

Lentil Soup

$5.99Out of stock

Aloo Tikki

$7.99

Chutney's Green Salad

$6.99Out of stock

Chutney's Special Salad

$8.99Out of stock

HH Food

Kale Chaat

$10.00

Cottage On The Pond

$10.00

Chili Paneer

$12.00

Chili Chicken

$12.00

Aloo Tikki Burger

$12.00

Chicken Burger

$12.00

Mango Kulfi

$10.00

Jackfruit Kulfi

$10.00

Chikoo Kulfi

$10.00

Saffron-Pistachio Kulfi

$10.00Out of stock

Daulat Ki Chaat

$10.00

HH Drinks

Chai Old Fashioned

$11.00

Mumbai Mule

$10.00

CITR Rum Lassi

$8.00

Madras

$8.00

Gulabo

$10.00

Mumbai Mocktail

$6.00

Fresh Lime Soda

$5.00

Mango Lemonade

$4.00

HH Beer/Wine

Everybody's IPA

$5.00

Bale Breaker Pale Ale

$5.00

Pelican Hefe

$5.00

Kulshan Red Ale

$5.00

Ruben's Porter

$5.00Out of stock

Black Raven Pilsner

$5.00

D&F Cabernet

$5.00

D&L Chardonney

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Zaika image

