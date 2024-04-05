Zaika Indian Cuisine 1900 South Plate Street
1900 South Plate Street
Kokomo, IN 46902
Appetizer
- Samosa 2PC$5.99
Fried pastry with a savory filling of spiced potatoes, onions & green peas.
- Mixed Veg Pakora$8.99
Mixed vegetables (onion, potato & cauliflower) are deep-fried in spiced gran flour batter (Besan).
- Paneer Pakora 6pc$10.99
Batter frying Indian cottage cheese.
- Spring Roll$5.99
Traditional Chinese savory snack with a pastry filled vegatables rolled and fried. (2pc)
- Sweet Potato Chat$8.99
Sweet potato topped with spicy chana, sweet yogurt & mint chutney.
- Pani puri$8.99
Crispy, hollow fried dough balls, stuffed with potato & chickpeas together with spicy green, red, mango & sweet chutney (6 pcs).
- Masala Fries$8.99
Fries tossed in Indian spices.
- Masala Papad$5.99
Thin indian wafer deep fried or roasted.
- Chole Bhutre$15.99
It is a combination of chana masala & bhature, deep-fried bread made from maida.
- Chole puri$15.99
It is a combination of chana masala & puri, a deep-fried bread made from wheat.
- Amritsari Fish Pakora$14.99
Fried fish seasoned with Indian spices, ginger, garlic paste & gram flour (Besan)
- Manchurian$15.99
Choice of protein are cooked in soy sauce, lemon juice, tomato sauce & Manchurian sauce.
- 65$13.99
Spicy deep-fried south Indian chicken marinated with Indian herb, light soy sauce, gram flour (Besan).
- Chili$15.99
Choice of protein with seasoned paneer with green & red peppers, red onions, soy sauce & tomato sauce garnished with green onions.
- Peanut Masala$9.99
Salted peanuts mixed with onion, tomatoes, green chilli, lemon juice, salt & pepper
- Samosa chaat$15.99
- Butter chicken samosa$15.99
Soups
Tandoori Special
- Tandoori chicken 5pc$21.99
Tandoori chicken marinated overnight in ginger, garlic paste, yogurt, herbs & spices cooked in a clay oven.
- Malai Tikka$18.99
Creamy chicken tikka marinated with black pepper, cheese & light herbs.
- Mint Tikka$18.99
Boneless chicken marinated in green spices & yogurt.
- Chicken Tikka$20.99
Chicken tikka in which chicken is marinated in pickling spices.
- Seekh Kabob$18.99
Minced meat cooked with aromatic spices in a clay oven.
- Lamb Chop$28.99
Lamb chops marinated with yogurt, ginger, garlic, raw papaya paste & fenugreek leaves.
- Tandoori Salmon$26.99
Salmon marinated with yogurt, lemon juice, black pepper & ginger garlic paste.
- Tandoori shrimp 8pc$21.99
Prawns marinated with yogurt, turmeric, light soy sauce, lemon & hot sauce cooked in a clay oven.
- Zaika Special Mixed Grill$24.99
Variety of marinated tandoori items.
- Tandoori Paneer Tikka$17.99
Paneer cubes marinated overnight in ginger, garlic paste, yogurt, herbs & spices cooked in a clay oven.
Curries
- Curries$16.99
Choice if protein made with chopped onion, tomato, ginger, garlic & Punjabi tadka.
- Kadahi$16.99
Delicious, spicy & flavorful dish made with choice if protein, onion, green capsicum, red capsicum, ginger, garlic & fresh ground spices
- Butter masala$16.99
Choice of protein simmered in makhani gravy with a touch of heavy cream.
- Tikka masala$16.99
Choice of protein cooked in tomato & onion sauce
- Vandalloo$16.99
Goan dish with protein of choice potato, vinegar & peanut garlic chili paste.
- Punjabi masala$16.99
Choice of protein cooked with ginger, garlic, onion, tomato & yogurt.
- Chettinad$16.99
choice if protein cooked with Indian spices, chili, curry leaves & coconut milk.
- Mango$16.99
Choice of protein with chopped onion, tomato, ginger, garlic & mango chucks.
- Korma$16.99
Choice of protein cooked in a creamy korma sauce.
- Saag$18.99
Mustard green spinach, choice of protein, ginger, garlic & green chilli with a touch of cream & whipped butter.
Veg curries
- Sahi Daal$15.99
Black lentils tempered with cumin seeds, garlic, onion & tomato.
- Daal Tadka$14.99
Yellow dal tempered with cumin seeds, garlic, onion & tomato.
- Chana Masala$15.99
Chickpeas are cooked with onion, tomato & chana masala.
- Baigan Bhartha$15.99
Eggplant roasted in a clay oven mash cooked with Indian spices.
- Amritsari Paneer burji$16.99
Soft fresh crumbled cottage cheese (paneer) in a hearty tomato based gravy with a touch of heavy cream.
- Aloo Gobi$15.99
Cauliflower & potatoes along with some Indian spices & lots of fresh ginger & cilantro.
- Rajma Masala$15.99
Kidney Beans tempered with cumin seeds, garlic, onion & tomato
- Palak Paneer$16.99
Spinach, paneer, ginger, garlic & green chili with a touch of cream & whipped butter.
- Bhindi Masala$15.99
Freshly cut okra cooked with onion, tomato & ginger.
- Malai Kofta$16.99
Paneer, potato, white pepper powder, mixed vegetables & cardamom in a dumpling that is simmered in onion gravy with a touch of heavy cream.
- Matter Paneer$16.99
Cottage cheese paneer & peas cooked in a spicy & flavorful onion & tomato-based curry
- Mushroom Masala$15.99
Button mushrooms & green peas with creamy onion & tomato gravy.
- Mix Veg Handi$15.99
Curry made with mixed vegetables & consists of plenty of cashews.
- Punjabi Saag$16.99
Mustard green spinach, ginger, garlic & green chili with a touch of cream & whipped butter.
Rice & Grains
- Rice$3.99
Steamed long-grain rice.
- Fried Rice$14.99
Long grain rice cooked with vegetables & aromatic pulses.
- Biryani$17.99
Long grain rice cooked with vegetables & aromatic pulses.
- Naan$3.99
Bread Cooked In Clay Oven
- Stuffed Naan$4.99
Bread Cooked In Clay Oven
- Parantha$4.99
Stuffed Bread Cooked in clay oven
- Roti$3.99
Wheet flour bread
- Raita$2.99
Made from low-fat curds, cucumber, and tomatoes which is flavored with coriander and cumin seed powder.
- Plain Yogurt$3.99
Yogurt is a fermented milk product.
Indo-Chinese
- Hakka Noodles$14.99
Noodles stir-fried with soy sauce, tomato sauce, vinegar & vegetables.
- Schezwan Noodles$15.99
Noodles tossed in tradition wok served with schezwan sauce.
- Hakka Rice$16.99
Rice stir-fried with soy sauce, tomato sauce, vinegar & vegetables
- Schezwan Rice$17.99
Fried rice tossed in tradition wok served with schezwan sauce
- Zaika spcl masala noodles$15.99
Specialties
- Birria Taco 3PC$11.99
Beef Taco served with Consomme
- Chicken over Rice$15.99
Served with Rice
- Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Served with Fries
- Fish Sandwich$13.99
Served with Fries
- Chicken tikka Taco$11.99
Tikka Sauce,Veggies
- Chicken Fry$12.99
- Veg Noodle Burger$8.99
potato patty,onion,tomato
- Butter Chicken Pasta$13.99
Butter Sauce,chicken pasta
- Wings 6PC$10.99
Traditional wings served with celery
Kids Meal
Dessert
- Rice Kheer$6.99
Rice, sugar, milk, raisins & nuts (almond, cashew & pistachio)
- Gulab Jamun$6.99
Classic Indian sweet made with milk solids, sugar rose & cardamon powder.
- Falooda$9.99
Falooda is a Muglai cuisine version of a cold dessert made with noodles, basil seeds, milk, sugar & served with different flavored ice creams
- Ras Malai$6.99
Bengali delicacy of spongy soft cheese dumplings that are cooked in sugar syrup & then socked in creamy cardamom saffron milk.
- Fruit Custard$7.99
Summer dessert made with mixed fruits, milk & custard powder
- Pistachio Kulfi$6.99
Condensed milk, evaporated milk, pistachio & sugar
- Tutty Fruity Ice Cream$6.99
Ice cream with candied fruit.
- Vanilla Ice Cream$7.99
Served with Chocolate Chip Brownie