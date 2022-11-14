Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern
Mediterranean

Zaitoon Kitchen - Latham

1,427 Reviews

$$

471 troy schenectady rd.

Latham, NY 12110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Kabob Rice Plate
French Fries
Chicken Kabob Naan Wraps

BURGERS, WRAPS &SANDWICHES

Freshly baked naan topped with your choice of our hearty protein, house salad and spin sauce.
SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH 2for1

SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH 2for1

$9.50

Crispy chicken tender on a toasted brioche bun with chipotle mayonnaise, lettuce and cheese.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich With Fries

Spicy Chicken Sandwich With Fries

$9.50

Crispy chicken tender on a toasted brioche bun with chipotle mayonnaise, lettuce and cheese. Served with fries

Zk Lamb Cheese Burger

Zk Lamb Cheese Burger

$10.00

Fresh lamb and beef blended in our house seasoning, cooked to perfection. Topped with American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, saute onions, and house sauce (spin sauce)

Zk Lamb Cheese Burger W Fries & FT Drink

Zk Lamb Cheese Burger W Fries & FT Drink

$12.50

Fresh lamb and beef blended in our house seasoning, cooked to perfection. Topped with lettuce, tomato, sauté onions, and house sauce (spin sauce) Served with fries and soda

Chicken Kabob Naan Wraps

Chicken Kabob Naan Wraps

$11.50

Cage free, halal chicken breast chunks marinated in our special sauce and turned over a flaming open grill.

Beef and Lamb Minced (Kofta) Naan Wraps

Beef and Lamb Minced (Kofta) Naan Wraps

$12.00

Veggie fed, halal ground beef marinated in our special sauce and turned over a flaming open grill.

Ground Chicken (Kofta) Naan Wraps

Ground Chicken (Kofta) Naan Wraps

$11.50

Cage free, halal ground chicken marinated in our special sauce and turned over a flaming open grill.

Fish Naan Wraps

$11.00

Whitening fish breaded in our house mix and fried.

Felafel Naan Wraps

Felafel Naan Wraps

$10.00

Hand tossed chickpeas, parsley and herbs goldenly fried

Beef Kabob Naan Wraps

Beef Kabob Naan Wraps

$11.00

Veggie fed, halal beef marinated in our special sauce and turned over a flaming open grill.

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$10.00

Cage free, Halal Shawarma seasoned Chicken sandwich! Served On Naan wrap with your choice of Fries or rice, topped with lettuce, pickles, and our homemade garlic sauce.

Beef & Lamb Gyro Sandwich

Beef & Lamb Gyro Sandwich

$10.00

Veggie Fed, Halal Beef and Lamb Gyro Sandwich. Served on Pita Bread with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Turnips, and our homemade white Spin Sauce.

Grilled Chicken Kabob Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Kabob Sandwich

$7.50

Cage free, Veggie fed, halal Grilled chicken sandwich! Served on a Toasted Bun with Cheese, Lettuce, and choice of Homemade garlic or Spicy Chipotle Sauce!

RICE BOWLS

Basmati rice, mix veggies stew, hummus, fried naan chips- choice of Chicken Kabob or Falafal.

Chicken Rice Bowl

$9.50

Cage free, halal Chicken Kabobs with Basmati rice, mix veggies stew, hummus, and fried naan chips! Served with White Spin Sauce!

Falafel Rice Bowl

$9.00

Delicious Vegan Falafel with Basmati rice, mix veggies stew, hummus, and fried naan chips! Served with White Spin sauce!

RICE PLATES

Choose 1 of our basmati rice seasoned or kabuli and top it with 1 of our hearty proteins. Includes side salad and naan.
Chicken Kabob Rice Plate

Chicken Kabob Rice Plate

$13.50

Cage free, veggie fed, halal chicken breast chunks marinated in our special sauce and turned over a flaming open grill.

Beef and Lamb Minced (Kofta) Rice Plate

Beef and Lamb Minced (Kofta) Rice Plate

$14.00

Veggie fed, halal ground beef and Lamb marinated in our special sauce and turned over a flaming open grill.

Ground Chicken Rice Plate

Ground Chicken Rice Plate

$13.00

Cage free, halal ground chicken marinated in our special sauce and turned over a flaming open grill.

Felafel Rice Plate

Felafel Rice Plate

$11.00

chickpeas, parsley and herbs blended together and fried to golden crispy

Fish Rice Plate

$12.00

Whitening fish breaded in our house mix and fried.

Lamb Chops Rice Plate

Lamb Chops Rice Plate

$19.00

Veggie fed, halal lamb chops marinated in our special sauce over night and turned over a flaming open grill.

Beef Kabob Rice Plate

Beef Kabob Rice Plate

$14.00

Cage free, veggie fed, Beef chunks marinated in our special sauce and turned over a flaming open grill.

Fried Kibbeh Rice Plate

Fried Kibbeh Rice Plate

$12.00

Crunchy Outer layer made with Burghul wheat. Filled with meat, walnuts, and blend of in house spices. Fried to perfection!

Beef & Lamb Gyro Rice Plate

$12.50

Grass fed, Halal Beef and Lamb Gyro Pieces served over Rice with a side salad and white spin sauce.

Chicken Shawarma Rice Plate

$13.50

Cage free, veggie fed, halal Chicken Shawarma served over rice with a side salad and white spin sauce!

FAMILY PLATTERS

FAMILY PLATTER#1 MIXED KABOBS (FEEDS 6-8)

$100.00

Feeds 6-8 Includes , 2 chicken kabob, 2 Beef&lamb kofta, 2 Ground chicken Kofta, fish, 10Pc of Falafel, Trio 1, and 1 two litter Pepsi beverage of your choice.(Pepsi, Diet, Gingerale, Orange Crush, Sierra mist)

FAMILY PLATTER #2 MEAT LOVERS PLATTER

$69.00

2 Beef & lamb kofta Kabob, 2 Chicken kabob, 1 Lamb Burger with fries, 1 Boneless wings&fries, Rice, Salad

FAMILY PLATTER#3 VEGGIE LOVERS PLATTER

$28.00

Trio 1, Trio 2, with naan, 1 side salad,1 side of Rice

Trio Sample 1

Trio Sample 1

$13.00

Classic Hummus, r.red hummus & baba ganoush with naan.

Trio Sample 2

Trio Sample 2

$13.00

ALL veggie- Borani Banjan, Bolagni and falafel

SMALL PLATES

Top off your appetite with one of our hand picked plates.
Bolagni

Bolagni

$7.50

Veggie stuffed naan turned over a hot skillet.

Hummus

Hummus

$6.50

Chickpeas pureed with tahini, lemon juice, fresh garlic and kosher salt.served with naan.

Roasted R. Pepper Hummus

$6.50

Fresh roasted red peppers pureed with chickpeas, tahini and garlic. Served with naan.

Baba Ganoush

$6.50

Baked eggplant, chilled in our house sauce. served with naan.

Borani Banjan

Borani Banjan

$7.50

Fried eggplant served with house sauce and yogurt. Served with naan.

4 Chicken tenders with fries

$9.50

Boneless chicken bites served with seasoned fries.

Boneless Chicken Bites W Fries

$9.00

SIDES

Side of Rice

$4.00

Basmati seasoned rice.

Kabuli Rice

$5.50

Caramelized carrots and raisins recommended rice topping.

Naan

$1.50

Hand stretched bread.

Garden Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, fried naan chips, olive oil, sumac with fresh lemon juice.

Fattoush Salad

$7.50

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, fried naan chips, olive oil, sumac with fresh lemon juice.

Falafel

$6.00

Chickpeas and herbs fried to crisp.

Fried Kibbeh

Fried Kibbeh

$8.00

Crunchy Outer layer made with Burghul wheat. Filled with meat, walnuts, and blend of in house spices. Fried to perfection! (4 Pieces)

French Fries

$4.50

Mixed in house herbs.

Stuffed Rice Leaves

$5.00Out of stock

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Single Skewer

SALADS

Choose one of our styles garden or fattoush freshly diced tomato, onions, lettuce, radish, green onions, laced with lemon, cilantro and sumac.
Chicken Kabob Salad

Chicken Kabob Salad

$11.50

Cage free, halal chicken breast chunks marinated in our special sauce and turned over a flaming open grill, On top of a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers. Served with our homemade white sauce.

Beef and Lamb Minced (Kofta) Salad

Beef and Lamb Minced (Kofta) Salad

$12.00

Ground. Veggie fed, halal ground beef marinated in our special sauce and turned over a flaming open grill, On top of a bed of Lettuce, Tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers. Served with our Homemade white sauce.

Ground Chicken (Kofta) Salad

Ground Chicken (Kofta) Salad

$11.50

Ground. Cage free, halal ground chicken marinated in special sauce and turned over a flaming open grill, On top of a bed of Lettuce, Tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers. Served with our Homemade white sauce.

Fish Salad

$11.00

Whitening fish breaded in our house mix and fried, On top of a bed of Lettuce, Tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers. Served with our Homemade white sauce.

Felafel Salad

Felafel Salad

$10.50

Hand tossed chickpeas, parsley and herbs goldenly fried, On top of a bed of Lettuce, Tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers. Served with our Homemade white sauce.

Lamb Chops Salad

Lamb Chops Salad

$17.50

Grass-fed 3 Frenched lamb chops served with a fattoush or garden salad.

Beef Kabob Salad

Beef Kabob Salad

$12.00

Veggie fed, halal beef marinated in our special sauce and turned over a flaming open grill, On top of a bed of Lettuce, Tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers. Served with our Homemade white sauce.

DESSERT

We offer great selection of desserts. Local and Fresh-We use Meezan Kitchen for our desserts. Meezan is a local Artisan Bakery located in Niskayuna, NY. They make fresh to order baked goods and elevated Pastry's for us daily.
Baklava Rolls

Baklava Rolls

$5.50

Thin filo dough brushed with Meezan's own ghee butter filled with a warm spiced mix of ground nuts. Hand rolled and baked to a golden brown crisp then soaked in a simple syrup. Made by Meezan kitchen! contains: walnuts, pecans, nutmeg, cinnamon, clarified butter, spice blend

Double Pistachio Baklava Squares

Double Pistachio Baklava Squares

$5.50

4 Delicious double pistachio Baklava squares

Cashew Baklava

$5.50

Macarons

$5.00
Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.00

2 deep-fried tubes of pastry filled with sweetened and flavored ricotta cheese and chocolate chips topped with powdered sugar.

Shuaibi with cream

Shuaibi with cream

$4.50

One fresh homemade Shuaibi with cream.

Pistachio Cake Cubed

Pistachio Cake Cubed

$7.75Out of stock

2 layers of fluffy white velvet cake Pistachio Ganache filling Pistachio white chocolate buttercream 2 servings of cake! Made by Meezan Kitchen!

Cinnamon Roll Cake Cubed

Cinnamon Roll Cake Cubed

$7.75

2 layers of Cinnamon Swirl cake Cinnamon Brown Sugar Caramel Filling Rich and Creamy Cream Cheese Frosting 2 servings of cake! Made by Meezan kitchen!

Homemade Rice pudding

Homemade Rice pudding

$5.00

Homemade Rice pudding topped with Cinnamon.

Pumpkin Cookie Butter Cake Cubed

Pumpkin Cookie Butter Cake Cubed

$7.75Out of stock

Pumpkin cookie Butter Cake Cubed! Pumpkin cake with pumpkin ganache, crushed Biscoff cookies, topped with biscoff buttercream! Made by Meezan Kitchen!

Peanut Butter Cup Cake Cubed

Peanut Butter Cup Cake Cubed

$7.75Out of stock

Peanut butter Cup Cake Cubed made by Meezan Kitchen!

Caramel Peanut Butter Cake Cubed

$7.75Out of stock
Baklava Cheesecake Cake Cubed

Baklava Cheesecake Cake Cubed

$7.75

Rich creamy cheesecake filling with layers of Baklava Fil-O Crumble ™ with a hint of our signature cinnamon caramel. Made by Meezan kitchen!

Pumpkin Pecan Cheesecake Cake Cubed

$7.75

Pumpkin Pecan Cheesecake Cake Cubed Made by Zaitoon Kitchen!

Pear Almond Olive Oil Cake Cubed

Pear Almond Olive Oil Cake Cubed

$7.75

Pear Almond Olive Oil Cake Cubed Made by Meezan Kitchen!

Chocolate Hazelnut Cake Cubed

$7.75
Biscute cake

Biscute cake

$5.00
Faluda

Faluda

$5.75Out of stock

Full Tray Of Baklava

$35.00Out of stock

Thin filo dough brushed with Meezan's own ghee butter filled with a warm spiced mix of ground nuts. Hand rolled and baked to a golden brown crisp then soaked in a simple syrup. Made by Meezan kitchen!

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Pure Leaf

$2.50

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Hot green Tea

$2.00

Hot black Tea

$2.00

Hot Moroccan mint Tea

$2.00

Chai Spice Tea

$2.00

Chamomile Tea

$2.00

Earl Grey Tea

$2.00

Pomegranate Raspberry Tea

$2.00

2 Litter Soda

$5.00

Appetizers & Sides

1/2 Tray Rice

$30.00

1/2 Tray Kabuli Rice ( carrot& raisins)

$35.00

1/2 Tray Garden Salad

$30.00

1/2 Tray Fattoush Salad

$35.00

1/2 Tray Naan

$15.00

1/2 Tray Bolagni (10pcs)

$45.00

1/2 Tray Banjan

$40.00

1/2 Tray Hummus

$40.00

1/2 Tray Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$40.00

1/2 Tray Baba Ganoush

$40.00

1/2 Tray Trio DIp

$45.00

1/2 Tray Biscuit Cake (10 pcs)

$40.00

1/2 Tray Baklava (10 pcs)

$40.00

Full Tray Rice

$50.00

Full Tray Kabuli Rice ( carrot& raisins)

$60.00

Full Tray Garden Salad

$50.00

Full Tray Fattoush Salad

$55.00

Full Tray Naan

$20.00

Full Tray Bolagni (20 pcs)

$85.00

Full Tray Banjan

$75.00

Full Tray Hummus

$70.00

Full Tray Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$70.00

Full Tray Baba Ganoush

$70.00

Full Tray Trio Dip

$75.00

Full Tray Biscuit Cake (20 pcs)

$75.00

Full Tray Baklava (20pcs)

$75.00

1/2 Mixed Desserts

$45.00

Full Tray Mix Desserts

$75.00

Protein

Full Tray Mix Grill Kabob

$160.00

Full Tray Chicken Kofta Kabob

$160.00

Full Tray Chicken Kabob

$160.00

Full Tray Lamb&Beef Minced Kofta Kabob

$175.00

Full Tray Beef Kabob

$180.00

Full Tray Falafel (90 pcs)

$95.00

Full Tray Fried Fish (20 pcs)

$135.00

1/2 Tray Beef Kabob

$90.00

Full Tray Lamb Chop

$325.00

1/2 Tray Mix Grill kabob

$85.00

1/2 Tray Chicken Kofta Kabob

$85.00

1/2 Tray Chicken Kabob

$85.00

1/2 Tray Lamb&Beef Minced Kofta Kabob

$90.00

1/2 Tray Fried Fish (10 pcs)

$75.00

1/2 Tray Falafel

$55.00

Full Tray Lamb Kabob

$180.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

471 troy schenectady rd., Latham, NY 12110

Directions

Gallery
Zaitoon Kitchen image
Zaitoon Kitchen image
Zaitoon Kitchen image
Zaitoon Kitchen image

Popular restaurants in Latham

Vintage Pizza - 688 New Loudon Rd
orange star4.3 • 318
688 New Loudon Rd Latham, NY 12110
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Latham
Troy
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Rensselaer
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Clifton Park
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Schenectady
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
East Greenbush
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Saratoga Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Schuylerville
review star
No reviews yet
New Lebanon
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston