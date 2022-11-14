- Home
Zaitoon Kitchen - Latham
1,427 Reviews
$$
471 troy schenectady rd.
Latham, NY 12110
BURGERS, WRAPS &SANDWICHES
SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH 2for1
Crispy chicken tender on a toasted brioche bun with chipotle mayonnaise, lettuce and cheese.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich With Fries
Crispy chicken tender on a toasted brioche bun with chipotle mayonnaise, lettuce and cheese. Served with fries
Zk Lamb Cheese Burger
Fresh lamb and beef blended in our house seasoning, cooked to perfection. Topped with American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, saute onions, and house sauce (spin sauce)
Zk Lamb Cheese Burger W Fries & FT Drink
Fresh lamb and beef blended in our house seasoning, cooked to perfection. Topped with lettuce, tomato, sauté onions, and house sauce (spin sauce) Served with fries and soda
Chicken Kabob Naan Wraps
Cage free, halal chicken breast chunks marinated in our special sauce and turned over a flaming open grill.
Beef and Lamb Minced (Kofta) Naan Wraps
Veggie fed, halal ground beef marinated in our special sauce and turned over a flaming open grill.
Ground Chicken (Kofta) Naan Wraps
Cage free, halal ground chicken marinated in our special sauce and turned over a flaming open grill.
Fish Naan Wraps
Whitening fish breaded in our house mix and fried.
Felafel Naan Wraps
Hand tossed chickpeas, parsley and herbs goldenly fried
Beef Kabob Naan Wraps
Veggie fed, halal beef marinated in our special sauce and turned over a flaming open grill.
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
Cage free, Halal Shawarma seasoned Chicken sandwich! Served On Naan wrap with your choice of Fries or rice, topped with lettuce, pickles, and our homemade garlic sauce.
Beef & Lamb Gyro Sandwich
Veggie Fed, Halal Beef and Lamb Gyro Sandwich. Served on Pita Bread with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Turnips, and our homemade white Spin Sauce.
Grilled Chicken Kabob Sandwich
Cage free, Veggie fed, halal Grilled chicken sandwich! Served on a Toasted Bun with Cheese, Lettuce, and choice of Homemade garlic or Spicy Chipotle Sauce!
RICE BOWLS
RICE PLATES
Chicken Kabob Rice Plate
Cage free, veggie fed, halal chicken breast chunks marinated in our special sauce and turned over a flaming open grill.
Beef and Lamb Minced (Kofta) Rice Plate
Veggie fed, halal ground beef and Lamb marinated in our special sauce and turned over a flaming open grill.
Ground Chicken Rice Plate
Cage free, halal ground chicken marinated in our special sauce and turned over a flaming open grill.
Felafel Rice Plate
chickpeas, parsley and herbs blended together and fried to golden crispy
Fish Rice Plate
Whitening fish breaded in our house mix and fried.
Lamb Chops Rice Plate
Veggie fed, halal lamb chops marinated in our special sauce over night and turned over a flaming open grill.
Beef Kabob Rice Plate
Cage free, veggie fed, Beef chunks marinated in our special sauce and turned over a flaming open grill.
Fried Kibbeh Rice Plate
Crunchy Outer layer made with Burghul wheat. Filled with meat, walnuts, and blend of in house spices. Fried to perfection!
Beef & Lamb Gyro Rice Plate
Grass fed, Halal Beef and Lamb Gyro Pieces served over Rice with a side salad and white spin sauce.
Chicken Shawarma Rice Plate
Cage free, veggie fed, halal Chicken Shawarma served over rice with a side salad and white spin sauce!
FAMILY PLATTERS
FAMILY PLATTER#1 MIXED KABOBS (FEEDS 6-8)
Feeds 6-8 Includes , 2 chicken kabob, 2 Beef&lamb kofta, 2 Ground chicken Kofta, fish, 10Pc of Falafel, Trio 1, and 1 two litter Pepsi beverage of your choice.(Pepsi, Diet, Gingerale, Orange Crush, Sierra mist)
FAMILY PLATTER #2 MEAT LOVERS PLATTER
2 Beef & lamb kofta Kabob, 2 Chicken kabob, 1 Lamb Burger with fries, 1 Boneless wings&fries, Rice, Salad
FAMILY PLATTER#3 VEGGIE LOVERS PLATTER
Trio 1, Trio 2, with naan, 1 side salad,1 side of Rice
Trio Sample 1
Classic Hummus, r.red hummus & baba ganoush with naan.
Trio Sample 2
ALL veggie- Borani Banjan, Bolagni and falafel
SMALL PLATES
Bolagni
Veggie stuffed naan turned over a hot skillet.
Hummus
Chickpeas pureed with tahini, lemon juice, fresh garlic and kosher salt.served with naan.
Roasted R. Pepper Hummus
Fresh roasted red peppers pureed with chickpeas, tahini and garlic. Served with naan.
Baba Ganoush
Baked eggplant, chilled in our house sauce. served with naan.
Borani Banjan
Fried eggplant served with house sauce and yogurt. Served with naan.
4 Chicken tenders with fries
Boneless chicken bites served with seasoned fries.
Boneless Chicken Bites W Fries
SIDES
Side of Rice
Basmati seasoned rice.
Kabuli Rice
Caramelized carrots and raisins recommended rice topping.
Naan
Hand stretched bread.
Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, fried naan chips, olive oil, sumac with fresh lemon juice.
Fattoush Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, fried naan chips, olive oil, sumac with fresh lemon juice.
Falafel
Chickpeas and herbs fried to crisp.
Fried Kibbeh
Crunchy Outer layer made with Burghul wheat. Filled with meat, walnuts, and blend of in house spices. Fried to perfection! (4 Pieces)
French Fries
Mixed in house herbs.
Stuffed Rice Leaves
Extra Sauce
Single Skewer
SALADS
Chicken Kabob Salad
Cage free, halal chicken breast chunks marinated in our special sauce and turned over a flaming open grill, On top of a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers. Served with our homemade white sauce.
Beef and Lamb Minced (Kofta) Salad
Ground. Veggie fed, halal ground beef marinated in our special sauce and turned over a flaming open grill, On top of a bed of Lettuce, Tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers. Served with our Homemade white sauce.
Ground Chicken (Kofta) Salad
Ground. Cage free, halal ground chicken marinated in special sauce and turned over a flaming open grill, On top of a bed of Lettuce, Tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers. Served with our Homemade white sauce.
Fish Salad
Whitening fish breaded in our house mix and fried, On top of a bed of Lettuce, Tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers. Served with our Homemade white sauce.
Felafel Salad
Hand tossed chickpeas, parsley and herbs goldenly fried, On top of a bed of Lettuce, Tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers. Served with our Homemade white sauce.
Lamb Chops Salad
Grass-fed 3 Frenched lamb chops served with a fattoush or garden salad.
Beef Kabob Salad
Veggie fed, halal beef marinated in our special sauce and turned over a flaming open grill, On top of a bed of Lettuce, Tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers. Served with our Homemade white sauce.
DESSERT
Baklava Rolls
Thin filo dough brushed with Meezan's own ghee butter filled with a warm spiced mix of ground nuts. Hand rolled and baked to a golden brown crisp then soaked in a simple syrup. Made by Meezan kitchen! contains: walnuts, pecans, nutmeg, cinnamon, clarified butter, spice blend
Double Pistachio Baklava Squares
4 Delicious double pistachio Baklava squares
Cashew Baklava
Macarons
Cannoli
2 deep-fried tubes of pastry filled with sweetened and flavored ricotta cheese and chocolate chips topped with powdered sugar.
Shuaibi with cream
One fresh homemade Shuaibi with cream.
Pistachio Cake Cubed
2 layers of fluffy white velvet cake Pistachio Ganache filling Pistachio white chocolate buttercream 2 servings of cake! Made by Meezan Kitchen!
Cinnamon Roll Cake Cubed
2 layers of Cinnamon Swirl cake Cinnamon Brown Sugar Caramel Filling Rich and Creamy Cream Cheese Frosting 2 servings of cake! Made by Meezan kitchen!
Homemade Rice pudding
Homemade Rice pudding topped with Cinnamon.
Pumpkin Cookie Butter Cake Cubed
Pumpkin cookie Butter Cake Cubed! Pumpkin cake with pumpkin ganache, crushed Biscoff cookies, topped with biscoff buttercream! Made by Meezan Kitchen!
Peanut Butter Cup Cake Cubed
Peanut butter Cup Cake Cubed made by Meezan Kitchen!
Caramel Peanut Butter Cake Cubed
Baklava Cheesecake Cake Cubed
Rich creamy cheesecake filling with layers of Baklava Fil-O Crumble ™ with a hint of our signature cinnamon caramel. Made by Meezan kitchen!
Pumpkin Pecan Cheesecake Cake Cubed
Pumpkin Pecan Cheesecake Cake Cubed Made by Zaitoon Kitchen!
Pear Almond Olive Oil Cake Cubed
Pear Almond Olive Oil Cake Cubed Made by Meezan Kitchen!
Chocolate Hazelnut Cake Cubed
Biscute cake
Faluda
Full Tray Of Baklava
Thin filo dough brushed with Meezan's own ghee butter filled with a warm spiced mix of ground nuts. Hand rolled and baked to a golden brown crisp then soaked in a simple syrup. Made by Meezan kitchen!
Appetizers & Sides
1/2 Tray Rice
1/2 Tray Kabuli Rice ( carrot& raisins)
1/2 Tray Garden Salad
1/2 Tray Fattoush Salad
1/2 Tray Naan
1/2 Tray Bolagni (10pcs)
1/2 Tray Banjan
1/2 Tray Hummus
1/2 Tray Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
1/2 Tray Baba Ganoush
1/2 Tray Trio DIp
1/2 Tray Biscuit Cake (10 pcs)
1/2 Tray Baklava (10 pcs)
Full Tray Rice
Full Tray Kabuli Rice ( carrot& raisins)
Full Tray Garden Salad
Full Tray Fattoush Salad
Full Tray Naan
Full Tray Bolagni (20 pcs)
Full Tray Banjan
Full Tray Hummus
Full Tray Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
Full Tray Baba Ganoush
Full Tray Trio Dip
Full Tray Biscuit Cake (20 pcs)
Full Tray Baklava (20pcs)
1/2 Mixed Desserts
Full Tray Mix Desserts
Protein
Full Tray Mix Grill Kabob
Full Tray Chicken Kofta Kabob
Full Tray Chicken Kabob
Full Tray Lamb&Beef Minced Kofta Kabob
Full Tray Beef Kabob
Full Tray Falafel (90 pcs)
Full Tray Fried Fish (20 pcs)
1/2 Tray Beef Kabob
Full Tray Lamb Chop
1/2 Tray Mix Grill kabob
1/2 Tray Chicken Kofta Kabob
1/2 Tray Chicken Kabob
1/2 Tray Lamb&Beef Minced Kofta Kabob
1/2 Tray Fried Fish (10 pcs)
1/2 Tray Falafel
Full Tray Lamb Kabob
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
471 troy schenectady rd., Latham, NY 12110