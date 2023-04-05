ZAI Restaurant & Nightclub

Restaurant info

ZAI is a new world fusion restaurant and open-air rooftop bar located in downtown Las Vegas that has already generated buzz in the culinary scene. Led by Chef Noe, the restaurant offers innovative Latin American-inspired cuisine using fresh ingredients. Guests can enjoy small plates, entrees, and desserts, while ZAI Nightlife, the open-air rooftop bar, offers craft cocktails and stunning views of Downtown Las Vegas. The bar's signature drinks perfectly complement the restaurant's bold flavors. ZAI is the perfect destination for a night out with friends, a romantic date, or a special occasion.

