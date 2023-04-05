Restaurant header imageView gallery

ZAI Restaurant & Nightclub

700 Fremont Street

Las Vegas, NV 89101

Temptations

The Board

$29.00

cheeses I meats | bacon | jalapeño marmalade | dipping oil I vegetales | honey mustard | pickles I bread

Edamame

$12.00

garlic | búfalo sauce | ranch | blue cheese

Cok-a-Doodle Sliders

$15.00

brioche I chili aioli I pickles | smoked honey

Tiradito

$21.00

scallop I cítricos | roasted jalapeño I roasted black garlic | cilantro | spicy soy sauce

Wonton

$8.00

molidas | col | zanahoria I apio I pepino I salsa bruja | machucada | salsa agridulce

Nashville Shrimp

$16.00

honey yum yum sauce | tobiko | chile de árbol | cabbage | yucatecan onions

Corn Ribs

$7.00

spread | cotija cheese tan I cilantro pop rocks

Banh Mi Bao

$13.00

pork belly | fixings I chile de arbol kewpie

Fries

$8.00

garlic I parmesan | cilantro | truffle oil I pesto aioli I chile de arbol aioli | watermelon bbq

Boneless Wings

$15.00

buffazai sauce I carrot I celery | house dressings

Tataki

$18.00

tuna | salsa cacahuate | serrano I garlic shaves | furikake I crispy onion

Salmon Carpaccio

$18.00

truffle togarashi I grapes I green onions | pickled radish I ikura wasabi aioli I sunomono cucumber | garlic chips

Some Greens

La Romelia

$16.00

lettuce | mandarín I apple | cucumber | red onion | carrots | avocado | cranberry I caramelized walnut I citrus vinaigrette

Ribbons

$16.00

carrot | zucchini | yellow squash | cranberry | cilantro | limoncello vinaigrette

Braised Cabbage

$14.00

balsamic I citrus | tahini sauce

Tomatoes

$19.00

pesto curd | quesillos | balsamic

Crave

nashville shrimp I carrots | cream cheese | tempura | crumble | aioli | rice chicharrón
Sushi Bunker

$18.00

shrimp I crab I cucumber I avocado | crispy onion I carrots | serrano | honey | yum yum sauce | eel sauce

Sushi Gamba

$18.00

nashville shrimp I carrots | cream cheese | tempura | crumble | aioli | rice chicharrón

Pulpo Catalan

$21.00

potato | chorizo I capers I olives I cítrus | squid aioli | romesco sauce

Pozole Undon

$15.00

pork belly | cabbage I green onion I radishes | hominy bok choy | shiitake mushrooms | boiled egg | sesame oil | avocado | fried wonton skins

Wagyu Sando

$26.00

spicy cheddar | bacon jalapeño marmalade I yakiniku glace | truffle kewpie

Steak

$30.00

skirt I coffee demi glace | chimichurri butter | mashed potatoes I pesto I chips

Tortellinis

$22.00

cheeses I mushroom sauce I pancetta I truffle oil

Mussels

$18.00

thai green curry I bread

Hamburguer

$16.00

beef | brioche I cheese | caper pesto | caramelized red onion | lettuce | ZAI tries

Enchiladas

$28.00

duck confit I chinese pancakes I chilhuacle sauce I sour cream | lettuce

Ribs

$19.00

pork | watermelon bog | cabbage | corn

Seafood Risotto

$26.00

scallops | mussels | shrimp I sour cream | ajillo I greens

Cannelloni

$34.00

filet | mushrooms | miso bechamel | chile sauce I toasted peanuts

Salmon

$24.00

passion fruit glaze I saffron rice | quail egg | citrus supremes I brócoli

Crispy Chicken

$24.00

mash potato I white country gravy

Al Pastor Cauliflower

$18.00

al pastor I pineapple | avocado gel

Flat Bread

$16.00

Pesto I mozzarella | mortadella I orange I fennel I fig jam | pistachios | lemon | blue cheese

Indulgence

Chocorol

$14.00

hazelnut cream | strawberry coulis | cream | red berries

Fried Milk

$14.00

maíz ice cream | berries | cinnamon pop corn I caramel

Shibuya

$11.00

local honey | vanilla ice cream | cinnamon red berries I gold

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
ZAI is a new world fusion restaurant and open-air rooftop bar located in downtown Las Vegas that has already generated buzz in the culinary scene. Led by Chef Noe, the restaurant offers innovative Latin American-inspired cuisine using fresh ingredients. Guests can enjoy small plates, entrees, and desserts, while ZAI Nightlife, the open-air rooftop bar, offers craft cocktails and stunning views of Downtown Las Vegas. The bar's signature drinks perfectly complement the restaurant's bold flavors. ZAI is the perfect destination for a night out with friends, a romantic date, or a special occasion.

700 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

