ZAI Restaurant & Nightclub
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
ZAI is a new world fusion restaurant and open-air rooftop bar located in downtown Las Vegas that has already generated buzz in the culinary scene. Led by Chef Noe, the restaurant offers innovative Latin American-inspired cuisine using fresh ingredients. Guests can enjoy small plates, entrees, and desserts, while ZAI Nightlife, the open-air rooftop bar, offers craft cocktails and stunning views of Downtown Las Vegas. The bar's signature drinks perfectly complement the restaurant's bold flavors. ZAI is the perfect destination for a night out with friends, a romantic date, or a special occasion.
Location
700 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Las Vegas
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurant
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurant