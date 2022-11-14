Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Zak the Baker

1,654 Reviews

$$

295 NW 26th St

Miami, FL 33127

Pastries

Croissant

Croissant

$3.75
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.50

Contains Dairy, Eggs, Tree Nuts, Soy, and Wheat

Pain Au Chocolat (Chocolate Croissant)

Pain Au Chocolat (Chocolate Croissant)

$4.00

Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat

Apple Turnover

Apple Turnover

$5.00

Contains: Dairy, Eggs, Soy, Wheat

Cheese Danish

Cheese Danish

$4.50

Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat

Pastelito Guava & Queso

Pastelito Guava & Queso

$3.00

Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50Out of stock
Vegan Banana Bread Slice

Vegan Banana Bread Slice

$4.00
Double chocolate babka Slice

Double chocolate babka Slice

$4.25Out of stock

Cookies & Muffins

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.50

Contains Dairy, Eggs, Soy, and Wheat

Flourless Chocolate Almond Cookie

Flourless Chocolate Almond Cookie

$4.25

Contains Eggs, Tree Nuts, Soy Made On Dairy Equipment

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Contains Dairy, Eggs, and Wheat

Flourless Chocolate Coconut Macaroon

Flourless Chocolate Coconut Macaroon

$3.75

Kosher non dairy - made on dairy equipment Contains: Eggs, Tree Nuts*, Soy. *FDA considers Coconuts a Tree nut

Savory Pastries

Sam & Cheese Croissant

Sam & Cheese Croissant

$6.50

Contains Dairy, Eggs, Fish, Sesame Seeds, Fish

Packaged Pastries

Double Chocolate Babka

Double Chocolate Babka

$12.00

Contains Dairy, Eggs, Soy, Wheat

Rugelach Box (8 Pieces)

Rugelach Box (8 Pieces)

$8.00Out of stock

Contains Dairy, Eggs, Tree Nuts, Wheat

Vegan Banana Bread

Vegan Banana Bread

$12.00

Granola

$6.75

Sourdoughs

Baguette

Baguette

$3.00

Sourdough Baguette

Seeded Baguette

Seeded Baguette

$3.50

Sourdough baguette with Flax, Millet, and Sesame Seeds

Jewish Rye Sourdough Loaf

Jewish Rye Sourdough Loaf

$7.00

Onions, Caraway Seeds, Flax Seeds, Corn Meal

Multigrain Sourdough Loaf

Multigrain Sourdough Loaf

$7.00

Oats, Flax Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Millet

Pumpkin Turmeric Loaf

$7.50
Whole Wheat Sourdough Loaf

Whole Wheat Sourdough Loaf

$7.50
Walnut & Cranberry Sourdough Loaf

Walnut & Cranberry Sourdough Loaf

$7.50

Wheat Flour, Walnuts, Cranberries

Country Wheat Sourdough Loaf

Country Wheat Sourdough Loaf

$7.00

Contains wheat.

Olive & Za'atar Sourdough Loaf

Olive & Za'atar Sourdough Loaf

$7.50Out of stock

Olives, Lemon Zest, Za'atar. Contains Sesame Seeds

Bagels

Plain Bagel- Half Dozen

Plain Bagel- Half Dozen

$12.00Out of stock

Everything Bagel- Half Dozen

$12.00

Onions, Sesame Seeds, Poppy Seeds, Garlic, and Salt Contains wheat, sesame.

Sesame Bagel- Half Dozen

Sesame Bagel- Half Dozen

$12.00

Contains sesame, wheat.

Sandwich Breads

Sourdough Whole Wheat Sandwich Bread

Sourdough Whole Wheat Sandwich Bread

$7.00
Challah Sandwich Bread

Challah Sandwich Bread

$6.00Out of stock

Contains Eggs

Spreads & Cream Cheese

Cream Cheese 8 oz

Cream Cheese 8 oz

$6.00

Contains: dairy Made in a facility that uses fish, wheat, peanuts, soy, and eggs Kosher Dairy

Nova Cream Cheese 8 oz

$10.50

Chive Cream Cheese 8 oz

$7.00

Salads & Proteins

Tuna Salad 8 oz

Tuna Salad 8 oz

$12.00
Nova 8 oz

Nova 8 oz

$24.00

Nova 4 oz

$12.00

Dressings

Kosher Krishna Sauce

Kosher Krishna Sauce

$9.00

Ready Brew

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.75

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

Espresso

Americano

Americano

$4.00
Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.50
Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00

Cortado

$4.00
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25
Latte

Latte

$4.75

Mocha Latte

$5.50

Lavender Latte

$6.25

Tea Lattes

Thé Au Lait

$5.00
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.50
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$6.00
Dirty Chai Latte

Dirty Chai Latte

$6.50

Steamed Milk

$2.50

Milk, Cold

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Chocolate Milk, Cold

$4.00

Golden Latte

$6.50

Dirty Golden Latte

$7.00

Hot Tea & Iced Tea

Iced Green Tea

$4.00

Iced Green Tea Lemonade

$4.75
Iced Hibiscus Tea

Iced Hibiscus Tea

$4.00
Iced Hibiscus Lemonade

Iced Hibiscus Lemonade

$4.75

Fresh lemonade topped up with hibiscus tea

Hot Teas

$3.75

Iced Black Tea

$4.00

Iced Black Tea Lemonade

$4.75

Juices & Water

House Lemonade

House Lemonade

$5.00
Fresh-squeezed Orange Juice

Fresh-squeezed Orange Juice

$5.50

Acqua Panna 0.5 L

$3.00

Acqua Panna 0.75 L

$5.00Out of stock

Acqua Panna 1 L

$7.00
San Pellegrino 0.5 L

San Pellegrino 0.5 L

$3.00

San Pellegrino 1 L

$7.00

Hot Water

Breakfast All Day

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Runny egg topped with salmon-bacon, white cheddar, garlic aioli serves on choice of brioche bun or multigrain sourdough. Contains: eggs, dairy, fish.

Bread, Butter & Jam

Bread, Butter & Jam

$6.00

Toasted Sourdough with house-made strawberry jam and butter.

Sandwiches

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$13.50

Tuna salad with fresh tarragon and cranberries, layers of sharp cheddar cheese, tomato, hot-pressed on sourdough country wheat bread Contains: dairy, eggs, fish, soy, wheat

Bagels

Sliced and Toasted Bagel

Sliced and Toasted Bagel

$2.25
Bagel with Cream Cheese

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$5.50

House Cream Cheese Spread. Contains Dairy, Wheat

Bagel with Chive Cream Cheese

Bagel with Chive Cream Cheese

$6.00

House Veggie (Bell Peppers) Cream Cheese Spread Contains Dairy, Wheat

Bagel with Nova Cream Cheese

$7.50

House Nova Cream Cheese Spread Contains Dairy, Fish, Wheat

Nova Bagel

Nova Bagel

$15.50

Served with cream cheese, tomato, dill, capers and onion Contains: dairy, fish, wheat

Tuna Salad Bagel

Tuna Salad Bagel

$13.00

Served with cream cheese, tomato, dill, capers and onion Contains: dairy, fish, wheat

Toasts

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$14.50

Freshly mashed avocado served on a sourdough multigrain toast topped with crumbled feta cheese(CY), and red pepper flakes. Contains Dairy and Wheat Contains: wheat, dairy

Soups

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$8.50

Lentils soup serves with a slice of toasted sourdough bread.

Salads

Local Green Salad

Local Green Salad

$12.50

Locally grown lettuce and baby sorrel from Imagine Farms, watermelon radish, red radish, challah breadcrumbs, shaved almonds, and house made Kosher Krishna dressing. Contains Soy, Tree Nuts and Wheat

NEW Kale Caesar Salad

NEW Kale Caesar Salad

$14.00

Lacinato kale topped with hazelnut gremolata, toasted challah crumbs, crispy shallots and an egg yolk and anchovy Caesar dressing Contains dairy, wheat, eggs and nuts Contains Dairy

Sides

Side of Eggs

$4.00

Side of Bread

$1.50

Side of Butter

$1.50

Side of Seasonal Guava Jam

$2.50

Side of Cream Cheese

$3.25

Side of Chive Cream Cheese

$3.75

Avocado Slices

$3.50

Side of Heirloom Tomatoes

$2.50

Side of Salmon Bacon

$6.50

Side of Nova

$6.00

Side of Tuna Salad

$6.00

Side of Nova Cream Cheese

$5.25

Side of Cucumber

$1.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Traditional artisan bakery in the Wynwood Arts District of Miami, Florida. Open bakery production with breakfast and lunch cafe.

Website

Location

295 NW 26th St, Miami, FL 33127

Directions

