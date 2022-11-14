Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Zak the Baker
1,654 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Traditional artisan bakery in the Wynwood Arts District of Miami, Florida. Open bakery production with breakfast and lunch cafe.
Location
295 NW 26th St, Miami, FL 33127
Gallery