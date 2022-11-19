Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Zakary's

196 Reviews

$

612 N Limestone St

Gaffney, SC 29340

Order Again

Popular Items

White Turtle (White Mocha and Caramel)
Macchiato
Mocha

COFFEES

Espresso Double

$2.00+

The espresso (aka “short black”) is the foundation and the most important part to every espresso based drink.

Americano

$3.00+

A long black (aka “americano”) is hot water with an espresso shot extracted on top of the hot water.

Breve

$5.00+

A Breve is an espresso based drink with steamed Half & Half and micro-foam added to the coffee. This coffee is much sweeter and ultimately thicker compared to an espresso due to the steamed steamed Half & Half

Cappuccino

$4.00+

A cappuccino is similar to a latte. However the key difference between a latte and cappuccino is that a cappuccino has more foam.

Drip Cup

$2.00+

Latte

$4.00+

A café latte, or “latte” for short, is an espresso based drink with steamed milk and micro-foam added to the coffee.

Macchiato

$4.00+

The espresso in poured on top of steamed milk leaving a dark mark on top of the milk foam (“macchiato” means “stained" or "marked” in Italian).

Mocha

$5.00+

A mocha is a mix between a cappuccino and a hot chocolate. It is made by putting mixing chocolate powder with an espresso shot and then adding steamed milk and micro-foam into the beverage.

Undertoe

$2.50

COLD BREWS

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Protein Cold Brew

$4.00+Out of stock

Flavors

Boba Tea

$6.00+

TEAS

Tea

$2.00+

Hand Steeped tea with a variety of flavors

Tea Latte

$4.00+

Hand Steeped tea with a variety of flavors with steamed milk

Smoothies

Smoothie

$5.00+

Fruit blendeded with ice and water untill deliciously smooth

Zak's Specialty Drinks

White Turtle (White Mocha and Caramel)

$5.00+

White Snickers

$5.00+

The Snickers

$5.00+

Coach Cody

$5.00+

The Andes Mint Mocha

$5.00+

The Dirty Santa (Peppermint Mocha)

$5.00+

Sweet MawMaw Terri

$5.00+

The White Gummy Shark (Italian Soda)

$5.00+

The Very Berry (Italian Soda)

$5.00+

Butter Beer Latte

$4.00+

Reese`s (Mocha w/Salt and PB)

$4.00+

Gallon Turtle

$40.00

Vanilla Bean (No Espresso White Mocha w/Van bean)

$3.50+

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.00+

Maple Bourbon

$5.00+

Smore's

$5.00+

Mocha

$5.00+

A mocha is a mix between a cappuccino and a hot chocolate. It is made by putting mixing chocolate powder with an espresso shot and then adding steamed milk and micro-foam into the beverage.

Jessie James

$4.00+

MILKSHAKES

Milkshake

$5.00+

Food

Nutter Butters

$1.50

Danish

$2.00

Kinder Egg

$1.25

Chips

$1.00

Biscotti

$1.00

Kinder bar

$2.50

Milano's

$1.25

Fairlife Protein Drink 42G Protein

$4.00

Bottled Syrup

$15.00

Poptart

$1.50

Bottled turtle

$5.00

White Monster

$3.00

Bag Of Beans

$14.00

Filled Croissant

$2.00

Muffin

$2.00

Andes Mint Candy

$0.25

Fruit Snacks

$1.50

Oreos 6 CT

$1.50

Blueberry Muffin

$2.00

Bottled Pumpkin Spice

$3.50

Lolipop

$0.50

Cup Of Ice

$0.75

PopsCorner Chips

$1.50

Doughnuts

$1.00

Rice Crispy Treats

$1.00

Gallon

$40.00

Half Gallon

$20.00

Fig Newton

$2.50

A Digital Purchase (Copy)

A Cup of Kindness

$3.50

A pay-it-forward option Make sure to leave your note in the "special instructions" tab

Shirts

Rexy

$12.00

Longy

$12.00

Pointy

$12.00

Zakarys Traditional Espresso 12oz WB

$12.00

Italian Sodas

Large Italian Soda

$5.00

Rawr Italian Soda

$6.00

Medium Italian Soda

$4.00

Brought Own Drink

$2.00

Baby Turtle

Baby Turtle (No Espresso Mocha w/Caramel)

$3.00+

Italian soda \w energy

Medium Italian Soda /w Energy

$5.00

Large Italian Soda /w Energy

$6.00

Rawr Italian Soda /w Energy

$7.00

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Refreshers

Light and airy fruit drinks that consist of real fruit puree and water and lightly caffeinated with Green Coffee Extract.

Strawberry Acai Refresher

$5.00+

Wild Berry Refresher

$5.00+

Watermellon Cucumber Mint Refresher

$5.00+

Blood Orange Cocounut Ginger Refresher

$5.00+

Dragon Fruit Lychee Refresher

$5.00+

Peach Mango Refresher

$5.00+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

612 N Limestone St, Gaffney, SC 29340

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Zakary's image
Map
