- Zakary's
Zakary's
196 Reviews
$
612 N Limestone St
Gaffney, SC 29340
Popular Items
COFFEES
Espresso Double
The espresso (aka “short black”) is the foundation and the most important part to every espresso based drink.
Americano
A long black (aka “americano”) is hot water with an espresso shot extracted on top of the hot water.
Breve
A Breve is an espresso based drink with steamed Half & Half and micro-foam added to the coffee. This coffee is much sweeter and ultimately thicker compared to an espresso due to the steamed steamed Half & Half
Cappuccino
A cappuccino is similar to a latte. However the key difference between a latte and cappuccino is that a cappuccino has more foam.
Drip Cup
Latte
A café latte, or “latte” for short, is an espresso based drink with steamed milk and micro-foam added to the coffee.
Macchiato
The espresso in poured on top of steamed milk leaving a dark mark on top of the milk foam (“macchiato” means “stained" or "marked” in Italian).
Mocha
A mocha is a mix between a cappuccino and a hot chocolate. It is made by putting mixing chocolate powder with an espresso shot and then adding steamed milk and micro-foam into the beverage.
Undertoe
Zak's Specialty Drinks
White Turtle (White Mocha and Caramel)
White Snickers
The Snickers
Coach Cody
The Andes Mint Mocha
The Dirty Santa (Peppermint Mocha)
Sweet MawMaw Terri
The White Gummy Shark (Italian Soda)
The Very Berry (Italian Soda)
Butter Beer Latte
Reese`s (Mocha w/Salt and PB)
Gallon Turtle
Vanilla Bean (No Espresso White Mocha w/Van bean)
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Maple Bourbon
Smore's
Jessie James
Food
Nutter Butters
Danish
Kinder Egg
Chips
Biscotti
Kinder bar
Milano's
Fairlife Protein Drink 42G Protein
Bottled Syrup
Poptart
Bottled turtle
White Monster
Bag Of Beans
Filled Croissant
Muffin
Andes Mint Candy
Fruit Snacks
Oreos 6 CT
Blueberry Muffin
Bottled Pumpkin Spice
Lolipop
Cup Of Ice
PopsCorner Chips
Doughnuts
Rice Crispy Treats
Gallon
Half Gallon
Fig Newton
Italian Sodas
Italian soda \w energy
Hot Chocolate
Refreshers
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
612 N Limestone St, Gaffney, SC 29340