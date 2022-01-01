  • Home
Zalat Slices ZS0002 - Houston Towne Lake

No reviews yet

9703 Barker Cypress Rd

Cypress, TX 77433

Appetizers

Salted ZA'Bites

Salted ZA'Bites

$3.99

Soft pretzel bites made with our pizza dough, lightly coated in real butter and coarse sea salt. Served with our mustard spiked, tangy SriRANCHa Yellow dipping sauce. These will be your new obsession.

Garlic Parmesan ZA'Bites

Garlic Parmesan ZA'Bites

$3.99

Soft pretzel bites made with our pizza dough, lightly coated in real butter, garlic, and parmesan cheese, and served with our signature ZA'Rancha.  Do it and thank us later.

Cheesy ZA'Bites

Cheesy ZA'Bites

$3.99

Soft pretzel bites made with our pizza dough, lightly cooked in real butter and coarse sea salt, and served with nacho cheese sauce. One of life's guilty pleasures.

BeignYAY Desserts

Original BeignYAYs

Original BeignYAYs

$3.99

Strawberry BeignYAYs

$3.99
Cinnamon Toast BeignYAYs

Cinnamon Toast BeignYAYs

$3.99

Soft pillowy pizza dough bites, baked to perfection, lightly covered in real butter, cinnamon, with a dusting of powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup. The memories of your grandma's French toast are on the house.

12" Medium

12" Cheese

12" Cheese

$13.79

Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese.

12" Pepperoni

12" Pepperoni

$14.99

Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.

12" Sausage+Pepperoni

12" Sausage+Pepperoni

$14.99

Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni and premium sausage.

12" Zealot (Our Supreme)

12" Zealot (Our Supreme)

$19.59

All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and chives.

12" Pepperoni Masterclass

12" Pepperoni Masterclass

$18.39

Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.

12" Buffalo Chicken

12" Buffalo Chicken

$19.59

Frank's hot sauce reduction, chicken, chives, and blue cheese ranch.

12" Meatza

12" Meatza

$19.59

All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, and bacon.

12" Nashville Hot Chicken & Pickles

12" Nashville Hot Chicken & Pickles

$19.59

Texas meets Nashville! Crunchy pickles slathered with sweet and spicy Nashville Hot sauce, SriRANCHa™, chicken, and red onions. Crushed red pepper and black pepper add a little kick.

12" Pesto Veggie

12" Pesto Veggie

$18.39

This pizza pie starts with a Tompesto sauce base, a concoction of our house made pizza sauce and pine nut-free basil pesto. It’s topped with premium mozzarella, baby spinach, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, a house blend of spices, and garnished with chives and a balsamic reduction. It’s veggie pizza - but bougie.

Pizza Flights

Pizza Flight (4 Slices)

Pizza Flight (4 Slices)

$19.49

Choose any 4 mouth-watering XL PIZZA SLICES and save money!

XL Slices

Cheese Slice

Cheese Slice

$4.99

Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese.

Pepperoni Slice

Pepperoni Slice

$4.99

Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.

Sausage+Pepperoni Slice

Sausage+Pepperoni Slice

$4.99

Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni and premium sausage.

Zealot (Our Supreme) Slice

Zealot (Our Supreme) Slice

$4.99

All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and chives.

Pepperoni Masterclass Slice

Pepperoni Masterclass Slice

$4.99

Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.

Buffalo Chicken Slice

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$4.99

Frank's hot sauce reduction, chicken, chives, and blue cheese ranch.

Meatza Slice

Meatza Slice

$4.99

All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, and bacon.

Nashville Hot Chicken & Pickles Slice

Nashville Hot Chicken & Pickles Slice

$4.99

Texas meets Nashville! Crunchy pickles slathered with sweet and spicy Nashville Hot sauce, SriRANCHa™, chicken, and red onions. Crushed red pepper and black pepper add a little kick.

Pesto Veggie Slice

Pesto Veggie Slice

$4.99

This pizza pie starts with a Tompesto sauce base, a concoction of our house made pizza sauce and pine nut-free basil pesto. It’s topped with premium mozzarella, baby spinach, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, a house blend of spices, and garnished with chives and a balsamic reduction. It’s veggie pizza - but bougie.

Dipping Sauces

SriRANCHa (2 oz)

SriRANCHa (2 oz)

$1.29
SriRANCHa Yellow (2 oz)

SriRANCHa Yellow (2 oz)

$1.59
Marinara (2 oz)

Marinara (2 oz)

$1.29
Maple Syrup (2 oz)

Maple Syrup (2 oz)

$1.29
Nacho Cheese (2 oz)

Nacho Cheese (2 oz)

$1.59

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Pizza zealots!

Location

9703 Barker Cypress Rd, Cypress, TX 77433

Directions

