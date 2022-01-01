Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zalat Pizza Z0019 - Houston Woodway

review star

No reviews yet

5750 Woodway Drive, Suite 118

Houston, TX 77057

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Cheesy App

Cheesy App

$9.99

Cheddar & mozzarella cheesy breadsticks with marinara, buffalo sauce and SriRANCHa™.

NO Parmesan and Red Pepper Packets Please

NO Parmesan and Red Pepper Packets Please

Saving the planet, one packet at a time!

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$8.99

Chopped romaine, red onions, grape tomatoes, shredded mozzarella, croutons, with a side of Italian dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Chopped romaine served with a side of Caesar dressing, grated Parmesan, and croutons.

1/2 House Salad

1/2 House Salad

$4.99

Chopped romaine, red onions, grape tomatoes, shredded mozzarella, croutons, with a side of Italian dressing.

1/2 Caesar Salad

1/2 Caesar Salad

$3.99

Chopped romaine served with a side of Caesar dressing, grated Parmesan, and croutons.

14” Large

14" Zealot (Our Supreme)

14" Zealot (Our Supreme)

$18.99

All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and chives.

14" Pepperoni Masterclass

14" Pepperoni Masterclass

$17.99

Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.

14" Sweet Revenge

14" Sweet Revenge

$19.99

Bacon onion jam with infinity swirls of house-made hot honey, mozzarella, salami, crushed red pepper, fresh basil, and a little extra basil on the side. This is likely the best pizza you have ever had in your life.

14" Loaded Notato

14" Loaded Notato

$18.99

Bacon, cheddar, jalapenos, chives, blue cheese ranch and SriRANCHa™.

14" Pineapple Express

14" Pineapple Express

$17.99

The Pineapple Express is sweet and heat perfection. Even people who hate pineapple on pizza LOVE our Pineapple Express! It has bacon, pineapple, crushed red pepper, jalapenos, teriyaki base with a little sesame seed and top swirl, and garnished with fresh cilantro post-bake. This may be our best pizza!

14" Buffalo Chicken

14" Buffalo Chicken

$18.99

Frank's hot sauce reduction, chicken, chives, and blue cheese ranch.

14" Pesto Veggie

14" Pesto Veggie

$17.99

This pizza pie starts with a Tompesto sauce base, a concoction of our house made pizza sauce and pine nut-free basil pesto. It’s topped with premium mozzarella, baby spinach, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, a house blend of spices, and garnished with chives and a balsamic reduction. It’s veggie pizza - but bougie.

14" Nashville Hot Chicken & Pickles

14" Nashville Hot Chicken & Pickles

$18.99

Texas meets Nashville! Crunchy pickles slathered with sweet and spicy Nashville Hot sauce, SriRANCHa™, chicken, and red onions. Crushed red pepper and black pepper add a little kick.

14" Margherita

14" Margherita

$18.99

Sliced Roma tomatoes, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze.

14" Elote

14" Elote

$17.99

SriRANCHa™ base, corn, lemon pepper, Parmesan, cilantro garnish, and Valentina swirl.

14" Meatza

14" Meatza

$18.99

All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, and bacon.

14" Chicken Teriyaki

14" Chicken Teriyaki

$18.99

Chicken, red onions, sweet teriyaki sauce base with a little sesame seed and swirl, and cilantro garnish.

14" Pho Shizzle

14" Pho Shizzle

$18.99

Chicken, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, hoisin and sriracha swirl, topped with basil and cilantro garnish.

14" Simple Basil

14" Simple Basil

$17.99

All-beef pepperoni, cracked black pepper, and fresh basil.

14" OG

14" OG

$17.99

All-beef pepperoni, salami, cracked black pepper, and pickled giardiniera.

14" Crave

14" Crave

$17.99

All-beef pepperoni, salami, cracked black pepper, and red onions.

14" Hottie

14" Hottie

$16.99

All-beef pepperoni, crushed red pepper, jalapeños, Tabasco, and Sriracha.

14" NYC

14" NYC

$13.99

New York-style pizza, slightly greasy, with extra oregano. Choose between Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, or Half Pepperoni / Half Sausage.

14" Pepperoni

14" Pepperoni

$14.99

Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.

14" Sausage

14" Sausage

$14.99

Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with sausage.

14" Cheese

14" Cheese

$13.99

Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese.

18” GIANT

18" Zealot (Our Supreme)

18" Zealot (Our Supreme)

$22.99

All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and chives.

18" Pepperoni Masterclass

18" Pepperoni Masterclass

$21.99

Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.

18" Sweet Revenge

18" Sweet Revenge

$23.99

Bacon onion jam with infinity swirls of house-made hot honey, mozzarella, salami, crushed red pepper, fresh basil, and a little extra basil on the side. This is likely the best pizza you have ever had in your life.

18" Loaded Notato

18" Loaded Notato

$22.99

Bacon, cheddar, jalapenos, chives, blue cheese ranch and SriRANCHa™.

18" Pineapple Express

18" Pineapple Express

$21.99

The Pineapple Express is sweet and heat perfection. Even people who hate pineapple on pizza LOVE our Pineapple Express! It has bacon, pineapple, crushed red pepper, jalapenos, teriyaki base with a little sesame seed and top swirl, and garnished with fresh cilantro post-bake. This may be our best pizza!

18" Buffalo Chicken

18" Buffalo Chicken

$22.99

Frank's hot sauce reduction, chicken, chives, and blue cheese ranch.

18" Pesto Veggie

18" Pesto Veggie

$21.99

This pizza pie starts with a Tompesto sauce base, a concoction of our house made pizza sauce and pine nut-free basil pesto. It’s topped with premium mozzarella, baby spinach, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, a house blend of spices, and garnished with chives and a balsamic reduction. It’s veggie pizza - but bougie.

18" Nashville Hot Chicken & Pickles

18" Nashville Hot Chicken & Pickles

$22.99

Texas meets Nashville! Crunchy pickles slathered with sweet and spicy Nashville Hot sauce, SriRANCHa™, chicken, and red onions. Crushed red pepper and black pepper add a little kick.

18" Margherita

18" Margherita

$22.99

Sliced Roma tomatoes, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze.

18" Elote

18" Elote

$21.99

SriRANCHa™ base, corn, lemon pepper, Parmesan, cilantro garnish, and Valentina swirl.

18" Meatza

18" Meatza

$22.99

All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, and bacon.

18" Chicken Teriyaki

18" Chicken Teriyaki

$22.99

Chicken, red onions, sweet teriyaki sauce base with a little sesame seed and swirl, and cilantro garnish.

18" Pho Shizzle

18" Pho Shizzle

$22.99

Chicken, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, hoisin and sriracha swirl, topped with basil and cilantro garnish.

18" Simple Basil

18" Simple Basil

$21.99

All-beef pepperoni, cracked black pepper, and fresh basil.

18" OG

18" OG

$21.99

All-beef pepperoni, salami, cracked black pepper, and pickled giardiniera.

18" Crave

18" Crave

$21.99

All-beef pepperoni, salami, cracked black pepper, and red onions.

18" Hottie

18" Hottie

$20.99

All-beef pepperoni, crushed red pepper, jalapeños, Tabasco, and Sriracha.

18" NYC

18" NYC

$16.99

New York-style pizza, slightly greasy, with extra oregano. Choose between Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, or Half Pepperoni / Half Sausage.

18" Pepperoni

18" Pepperoni

$18.99

Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.

18" Sausage

18" Sausage

$18.99

Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with sausage.

18" Cheese

18" Cheese

$16.99

Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese.

Sauces and SriRANCHa™

Marinara

Marinara

$0.99
Buffalo

Buffalo

$1.29
Blue Cheese Ranch

Blue Cheese Ranch

$0.99
Teriyaki

Teriyaki

$1.29
SriRANCHa™

SriRANCHa™

$0.99

Sriracha + ranch = housemade SriRANCHa™!

Drinks

Coke - Can

Coke - Can

$2.00
Diet Coke - Can

Diet Coke - Can

$2.00
Dr Pepper - Can

Dr Pepper - Can

$2.00
Sprite - Can

Sprite - Can

$2.00
Water - Bottle

Water - Bottle

$2.00

Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream

Half Baked®

Half Baked®

$8.50

Chocolate & Vanilla Ice Creams mixed with Gobs of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough & Fudge Brownies

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

$8.50

Chocolate Ice Cream with Fudge Brownies

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$8.50

Vanilla Ice Cream with Gobs of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Cherry Garcia®

Cherry Garcia®

$8.50

Cherry Ice Cream with Cherries & Fudge Flakes

Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.50

This Ben & Jerry's frozen dessert includes strawberry cheesecake ice cream with strawberries and a graham cracker swirl. Now, that’s a heavenly dessert.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Pizza Zealots!

Location

5750 Woodway Drive, Suite 118, Houston, TX 77057

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Local Foods Tanglewood
orange starNo Reviews
5740 SAN FELIPE ST STE. 130 HOUSTON, TX 77057
View restaurantnext
Los Tios - San Felipe
orange star4.6 • 1,114
5161 San Felipe St Houston, TX 77056
View restaurantnext
Adair Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
5161 San Felipe street Houston, TX 77057
View restaurantnext
High Tower Cafe - San Felipe
orange starNo Reviews
5599 San Felipe Houston, TX 77056
View restaurantnext
Craft Pita
orange star4.8 • 1,642
1920 Fountain View Dr. Houston, TX 77057
View restaurantnext
Cabo Bob's Burritos - Fountain View
orange starNo Reviews
1810 Fountain View Dr Houston, TX 77057
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston