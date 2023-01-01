  • Home
Zalat Pizza Z0029 - Dallas White Rock

No reviews yet

7238 Gaston Ave

Dallas, TX 75214

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Online Menu

Appetizers

Cheesy App

Cheesy App

$9.99

Cheddar & mozzarella cheesy breadsticks with marinara, buffalo sauce and SriRANCHa™.

NO Parmesan and Red Pepper Packets Please

NO Parmesan and Red Pepper Packets Please

Saving the planet, one packet at a time!

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Chopped romaine, red onions, grape tomatoes, shredded mozzarella, croutons, with a side of Italian dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.99Out of stock

Chopped romaine served with a side of Caesar dressing, grated Parmesan, and croutons.

1/2 House Salad

1/2 House Salad

$4.99Out of stock

Chopped romaine, red onions, grape tomatoes, shredded mozzarella, croutons, with a side of Italian dressing.

1/2 Caesar Salad

1/2 Caesar Salad

$3.99Out of stock

Chopped romaine served with a side of Caesar dressing, grated Parmesan, and croutons.

14” Large

14" Zealot (Our Supreme)

14" Zealot (Our Supreme)

$18.99

All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and chives.

14" Pepperoni Masterclass

14" Pepperoni Masterclass

$17.99

Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.

14" Sweet Revenge

14" Sweet Revenge

$19.99

Bacon onion jam with infinity swirls of house-made hot honey, mozzarella, salami, crushed red pepper, fresh basil, and a little extra basil on the side. This is likely the best pizza you have ever had in your life.

14" Loaded Notato

14" Loaded Notato

$18.99

Bacon, cheddar, jalapenos, chives, blue cheese ranch and SriRANCHa™.

14" Pineapple Express

14" Pineapple Express

$17.99

The Pineapple Express is sweet and heat perfection. Even people who hate pineapple on pizza LOVE our Pineapple Express! It has bacon, pineapple, crushed red pepper, jalapenos, teriyaki base with a little sesame seed and top swirl, and garnished with fresh cilantro post-bake. This may be our best pizza!

14" Buffalo Chicken

14" Buffalo Chicken

$18.99

Roasted chicken covered with infinity swirls of hot buffalo sauce, blue cheese ranch, and mozzarella cheese. A gameday favorite, but on pizza

14" Pesto Veggie

14" Pesto Veggie

$17.99Out of stock

This pizza pie starts with a Tompesto sauce base, a concoction of our house made pizza sauce and pine nut-free basil pesto. It’s topped with premium mozzarella, baby spinach, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, a house blend of spices, and garnished with chives and a balsamic reduction. It’s veggie pizza - but bougie.

14" Nashville Hot Chicken & Pickles

14" Nashville Hot Chicken & Pickles

$18.99

Texas meets Nashville! Crunchy Bread & Butter pickles slathered with sweet and spicy Nashville Hot sauce, SriRANCHa™, chicken, and red onions. Crushed red pepper and black pepper add a little kick.

14" Margherita

14" Margherita

$18.99

Sliced Roma tomatoes, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze.

14" Elote

14" Elote

$17.99

SriRANCHa™ base, corn, lemon pepper, Parmesan, cilantro garnish, and Valentina swirl.

14" Meatza

14" Meatza

$18.99

All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, and bacon.

14" Chicken Teriyaki

14" Chicken Teriyaki

$18.99

Chicken, red onions, sweet teriyaki sauce base with a little sesame seed and swirl, and cilantro garnish.

14" Pho Shizzle

14" Pho Shizzle

$18.99

Chicken, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, hoisin and sriracha swirl, topped with basil and cilantro garnish.

14" Simple Basil

14" Simple Basil

$17.99

All-beef pepperoni, cracked black pepper, and fresh basil.

14" OG

14" OG

$17.99

All-beef pepperoni, salami, cracked black pepper, and pickled giardiniera.

14" Crave

14" Crave

$17.99

All-beef pepperoni, salami, cracked black pepper, and red onions.

14" Hottie

14" Hottie

$16.99

All-beef pepperoni, crushed red pepper, jalapeños, Tabasco, and Sriracha.

14" NYC

14" NYC

$13.99

New York-style pizza, slightly greasy, with extra oregano. Choose between Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, or Half Pepperoni / Half Sausage.

14" Pepperoni

14" Pepperoni

$14.99

Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.

14" Sausage

14" Sausage

$14.99

Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with sausage.

14" Cheese

14" Cheese

$13.99

Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese.

18” GIANT

18" Zealot (Our Supreme)

18" Zealot (Our Supreme)

$22.99

All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and chives.

18" Pepperoni Masterclass

18" Pepperoni Masterclass

$21.99

Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.

18" Sweet Revenge

18" Sweet Revenge

$23.99

Bacon onion jam with infinity swirls of house-made hot honey, mozzarella, salami, crushed red pepper, fresh basil, and a little extra basil on the side. This is likely the best pizza you have ever had in your life.

18" Loaded Notato

18" Loaded Notato

$22.99

Bacon, cheddar, jalapenos, chives, blue cheese ranch and SriRANCHa™.

18" Pineapple Express

18" Pineapple Express

$21.99

The Pineapple Express is sweet and heat perfection. Even people who hate pineapple on pizza LOVE our Pineapple Express! It has bacon, pineapple, crushed red pepper, jalapenos, teriyaki base with a little sesame seed and top swirl, and garnished with fresh cilantro post-bake. This may be our best pizza!

18" Buffalo Chicken

18" Buffalo Chicken

$22.99

Roasted chicken covered with infinity swirls of hot buffalo sauce, blue cheese ranch, and mozzarella cheese. A gameday favorite, but on pizza

18" Pesto Veggie

18" Pesto Veggie

$21.99Out of stock

This pizza pie starts with a Tompesto sauce base, a concoction of our house made pizza sauce and pine nut-free basil pesto. It’s topped with premium mozzarella, baby spinach, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, a house blend of spices, and garnished with chives and a balsamic reduction. It’s veggie pizza - but bougie.

18" Nashville Hot Chicken & Pickles

18" Nashville Hot Chicken & Pickles

$22.99

Texas meets Nashville! Crunchy Bread & Butter pickles slathered with sweet and spicy Nashville Hot sauce, SriRANCHa™, chicken, and red onions. Crushed red pepper and black pepper add a little kick.

18" Margherita

18" Margherita

$22.99

Sliced Roma tomatoes, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze.

18" Elote

18" Elote

$21.99

SriRANCHa™ base, corn, lemon pepper, Parmesan, cilantro garnish, and Valentina swirl.

18" Meatza

18" Meatza

$22.99

All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, and bacon.

18" Chicken Teriyaki

18" Chicken Teriyaki

$22.99

Chicken, red onions, sweet teriyaki sauce base with a little sesame seed and swirl, and cilantro garnish.

18" Pho Shizzle

18" Pho Shizzle

$22.99

Chicken, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, hoisin and sriracha swirl, topped with basil and cilantro garnish.

18" Simple Basil

18" Simple Basil

$21.99

All-beef pepperoni, cracked black pepper, and fresh basil.

18" OG

18" OG

$21.99

All-beef pepperoni, salami, cracked black pepper, and pickled giardiniera.

18" Crave

18" Crave

$21.99

All-beef pepperoni, salami, cracked black pepper, and red onions.

18" Hottie

18" Hottie

$20.99

All-beef pepperoni, crushed red pepper, jalapeños, Tabasco, and Sriracha.

18" NYC

18" NYC

$16.99

New York-style pizza, slightly greasy, with extra oregano. Choose between Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, or Half Pepperoni / Half Sausage.

18" Pepperoni

18" Pepperoni

$18.99

Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.

18" Sausage

18" Sausage

$18.99

Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with sausage.

18" Cheese

18" Cheese

$16.99

Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese.

Sauces and SriRANCHa™

Marinara

Marinara

$0.99
Buffalo

Buffalo

$1.29
Blue Cheese Ranch

Blue Cheese Ranch

$0.99
Teriyaki

Teriyaki

$1.29
SriRANCHa™

SriRANCHa™

$0.99

Sriracha + ranch = housemade SriRANCHa™!

Drinks

Coke - Can

Coke - Can

$2.00
Diet Coke - Can

Diet Coke - Can

$2.00
Dr Pepper - Can

Dr Pepper - Can

$2.00
Sprite - Can

Sprite - Can

$2.00
Water - Bottle

Water - Bottle

$2.00

LB Packing Instructions

Delivery Information

NOTE: Delivery is fulfilled by third party services

For delivery issues, please call Zalat Pizza using the phone number on the order confirmation email.

We want your feedback! Please let us know how we did via our Looper email follow up

Takeout Instructions

FYI: This is a Pickup Order

For Delivery, please go back to Locations, select Delivery, add your address, and select the delivery location

Tip is defaulted due to a software issue. You can adjust by entering any amount. We are working on fixing this!

We want your feedback! Please let us know how we did via our Looper email follow up

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Pizza Zealots!

Location

7238 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75214

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

