Pizza

Zalat Pizza - (Denton Hickory)

4,378 Reviews

$$

1120 W Hickory St

Denton, TX 76201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Cheesy App

Cheesy App

$9.99

Cheddar & mozzarella cheesy breadsticks with marinara, buffalo sauce and SriRANCHa™.

NO Parmesan and Red Pepper Packets Please

NO Parmesan and Red Pepper Packets Please

Saving the planet, one packet at a time!

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$8.99

Chopped romaine, red onions, grape tomatoes, shredded mozzarella, croutons, with a side of Italian dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Chopped romaine served with a side of Caesar dressing, grated Parmesan, and croutons.

1/2 House Salad

1/2 House Salad

$4.99

Chopped romaine, red onions, grape tomatoes, shredded mozzarella, croutons, with a side of Italian dressing.

1/2 Caesar Salad

1/2 Caesar Salad

$3.99

Chopped romaine served with a side of Caesar dressing, grated Parmesan, and croutons.

14” Large

14" Zealot (Our Supreme)

14" Zealot (Our Supreme)

$18.99

All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and chives.

14" Pepperoni Masterclass

14" Pepperoni Masterclass

$17.99

Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.

14" Sweet Revenge

14" Sweet Revenge

$19.99

Bacon onion jam with infinity swirls of house-made hot honey, mozzarella, salami, crushed red pepper, fresh basil, and a little extra basil on the side. This is likely the best pizza you have ever had in your life.

14" Loaded Notato

14" Loaded Notato

$18.99

Bacon, cheddar, jalapenos, chives, blue cheese ranch and SriRANCHa™.

14" Pineapple Express

14" Pineapple Express

$17.99

The Pineapple Express is sweet and heat perfection. Even people who hate pineapple on pizza LOVE our Pineapple Express! It has bacon, pineapple, crushed red pepper, jalapenos, teriyaki base with a little sesame seed and top swirl, and garnished with fresh cilantro post-bake. This may be our best pizza!

14" Buffalo Chicken

14" Buffalo Chicken

$18.99

Frank's hot sauce reduction, chicken, chives, and blue cheese ranch.

14" Pesto Veggie

14" Pesto Veggie

$17.99

This pizza pie starts with a Tompesto sauce base, a concoction of our house made pizza sauce and pine nut-free basil pesto. It’s topped with premium mozzarella, baby spinach, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, a house blend of spices, and garnished with chives and a balsamic reduction. It’s veggie pizza - but bougie.

14" Nashville Hot Chicken & Pickles

14" Nashville Hot Chicken & Pickles

$18.99

Texas meets Nashville! Crunchy pickles slathered with sweet and spicy Nashville Hot sauce, SriRANCHa™, chicken, and red onions. Crushed red pepper and black pepper add a little kick.

14" Margherita

14" Margherita

$18.99

Sliced Roma tomatoes, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze.

14" Elote

14" Elote

$17.99

SriRANCHa™ base, corn, lemon pepper, Parmesan, cilantro garnish, and Valentina swirl.

14" Meatza

14" Meatza

$18.99

All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, and bacon.

14" Chicken Teriyaki

14" Chicken Teriyaki

$18.99

Chicken, red onions, sweet teriyaki sauce base with a little sesame seed and swirl, and cilantro garnish.

14" Pho Shizzle

14" Pho Shizzle

$18.99

Chicken, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, hoisin and sriracha swirl, topped with basil and cilantro garnish.

14" Simple Basil

14" Simple Basil

$17.99

All-beef pepperoni, cracked black pepper, and fresh basil.

14" OG

14" OG

$17.99

All-beef pepperoni, salami, cracked black pepper, and pickled giardiniera.

14" Crave

14" Crave

$17.99

All-beef pepperoni, salami, cracked black pepper, and red onions.

14" Hottie

14" Hottie

$16.99

All-beef pepperoni, crushed red pepper, jalapeños, Tabasco, and Sriracha.

14" NYC

14" NYC

$13.99

New York-style pizza, slightly greasy, with extra oregano. Choose between Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, or Half Pepperoni / Half Sausage.

14" Pepperoni

14" Pepperoni

$14.99

Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.

14" Sausage

14" Sausage

$14.99

Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with sausage.

14" Cheese

14" Cheese

$13.99

Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese.

18” GIANT

18" Zealot (Our Supreme)

18" Zealot (Our Supreme)

$22.99

All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and chives.

18" Pepperoni Masterclass

18" Pepperoni Masterclass

$21.99

Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.

18" Sweet Revenge

18" Sweet Revenge

$23.99

Bacon onion jam with infinity swirls of house-made hot honey, mozzarella, salami, crushed red pepper, fresh basil, and a little extra basil on the side. This is likely the best pizza you have ever had in your life.

18" Loaded Notato

18" Loaded Notato

$22.99

Bacon, cheddar, jalapenos, chives, blue cheese ranch and SriRANCHa™.

18" Pineapple Express

18" Pineapple Express

$21.99

The Pineapple Express is sweet and heat perfection. Even people who hate pineapple on pizza LOVE our Pineapple Express! It has bacon, pineapple, crushed red pepper, jalapenos, teriyaki base with a little sesame seed and top swirl, and garnished with fresh cilantro post-bake. This may be our best pizza!

18" Buffalo Chicken

18" Buffalo Chicken

$22.99

Frank's hot sauce reduction, chicken, chives, and blue cheese ranch.

18" Pesto Veggie

18" Pesto Veggie

$21.99

This pizza pie starts with a Tompesto sauce base, a concoction of our house made pizza sauce and pine nut-free basil pesto. It’s topped with premium mozzarella, baby spinach, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, a house blend of spices, and garnished with chives and a balsamic reduction. It’s veggie pizza - but bougie.

18" Nashville Hot Chicken & Pickles

18" Nashville Hot Chicken & Pickles

$22.99

Texas meets Nashville! Crunchy pickles slathered with sweet and spicy Nashville Hot sauce, SriRANCHa™, chicken, and red onions. Crushed red pepper and black pepper add a little kick.

18" Margherita

18" Margherita

$22.99

Sliced Roma tomatoes, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze.

18" Elote

18" Elote

$21.99

SriRANCHa™ base, corn, lemon pepper, Parmesan, cilantro garnish, and Valentina swirl.

18" Meatza

18" Meatza

$22.99

All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, and bacon.

18" Chicken Teriyaki

18" Chicken Teriyaki

$22.99

Chicken, red onions, sweet teriyaki sauce base with a little sesame seed and swirl, and cilantro garnish.

18" Pho Shizzle

18" Pho Shizzle

$22.99

Chicken, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, hoisin and sriracha swirl, topped with basil and cilantro garnish.

18" Simple Basil

18" Simple Basil

$21.99

All-beef pepperoni, cracked black pepper, and fresh basil.

18" OG

18" OG

$21.99

All-beef pepperoni, salami, cracked black pepper, and pickled giardiniera.

18" Crave

18" Crave

$21.99

All-beef pepperoni, salami, cracked black pepper, and red onions.

18" Hottie

18" Hottie

$20.99

All-beef pepperoni, crushed red pepper, jalapeños, Tabasco, and Sriracha.

18" NYC

18" NYC

$16.99

New York-style pizza, slightly greasy, with extra oregano. Choose between Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, or Half Pepperoni / Half Sausage.

18" Pepperoni

18" Pepperoni

$18.99

Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.

18" Sausage

18" Sausage

$18.99

Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with sausage.

18" Cheese

18" Cheese

$16.99

Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese.

Sauces and SriRANCHa™

Marinara

Marinara

$0.99
Buffalo

Buffalo

$1.29
Blue Cheese Ranch

Blue Cheese Ranch

$0.99
Teriyaki

Teriyaki

$1.29
SriRANCHa™

SriRANCHa™

$0.99

Sriracha + ranch = housemade SriRANCHa™!

Drinks

Coke - Can

Coke - Can

$2.00
Diet Coke - Can

Diet Coke - Can

$2.00
Dr Pepper - Can

Dr Pepper - Can

$2.00
Sprite - Can

Sprite - Can

$2.00
Water - Bottle

Water - Bottle

$2.00

Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream

Half Baked®

Half Baked®

$8.50Out of stock

Chocolate & Vanilla Ice Creams mixed with Gobs of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough & Fudge Brownies

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

$8.50Out of stock

Chocolate Ice Cream with Fudge Brownies

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$8.50

Vanilla Ice Cream with Gobs of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Cherry Garcia®

Cherry Garcia®

$8.50Out of stock

Cherry Ice Cream with Cherries & Fudge Flakes

Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.50

This Ben & Jerry's frozen dessert includes strawberry cheesecake ice cream with strawberries and a graham cracker swirl. Now, that’s a heavenly dessert.

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We are Pizza Zealots!

Location

1120 W Hickory St, Denton, TX 76201

Directions

