Zalate imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Zalate

review star

No reviews yet

102 Stekoia Ln

Knoxville, TN 37912

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco Crispy Shrimp
Taco Carne Asada
Quesabirria

Antojitos

Aguachile de Camaron

$13.00

Spicy Serrano Jalapeno Pepper + Cilantro Sauce + Red Onion Slices + Cucumber + Avocado + House Made Chips

Nachos

$12.00

House Made Chips +Queso Dip + Roasted Corn + Black Beans + Fresh Jalapenos + Pastor (Pork)+ Avocado Crema

Cantina Fries

$11.00

Battered Fries+ Shredded Cheese+ Fresh Cilantro + Pastor

Chicharrones

$7.49

Just Fried Pork Rings + Chile Dusted + House Buffalo Sauce

De Luxe Guacamole

$9.00

Avocado + Lime + Cilantro + Jalapeno + House Made Chips

Queso Fundido

$10.00

Melted Cheese +Roasted Jalapenos + Chorizo + House Tortillas

Hot Fried Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Hot Fried Chicken Tenders+ Cilantro+ Signature Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Salsa + House Made Chips

Cheese Dip

$4.50

LG Cheese Dip

$9.00

ChoriDip

$10.00

Pico Dip

$8.00

Dinner Specials

BARBACOA RAMEN

$15.00Out of stock

FRIED BURRITO

$14.00Out of stock

CARNE ASADA

$17.50Out of stock

TAQ MEXICANOS

$13.00Out of stock

TACOS CLASICOS

$14.75Out of stock

ENCHILADAS VERDES

$14.50Out of stock

CHEESTEAK QUESADILLA

$14.00Out of stock

COZUMEL RICE

$16.00Out of stock

CARNITAS EN SALSA VERDE

$16.00Out of stock

BARBCOA B WRAP

$14.00Out of stock

Tacos

Taco Pastor

$3.50

All the tacos are served with up to 2 options.

Taco Pork Belly

$3.50

All the tacos are served with up to 2 options.

Taco Carnitas

$3.50

All the tacos are served with up to 2 options.

Taco Chorizo

$3.50

All the tacos are served with up to 2 options.

Taco Carne Asada

$3.75

All the tacos are served with up to 2 options.

Taco Fried Avocado

$3.50

All the tacos are served with up to 2 options.

Taco Crispy Shrimp

$3.50

All the tacos are served with up to 2 options.

Taco Crispy Fish

$3.50

All the tacos are served with up to 2 options.

Taco Blackened Shrimp

$3.50

All the tacos are served with up to 2 options.

Taco Blackened Fish

$3.50

All the tacos are served with up to 2 options.

Taco Grill Chicken

$3.25

All the tacos are served with up to 2 options.

Taco Barbacoa

$4.00

All the tacos are served with up to 2 options.

Quesabirria

$5.00

All the tacos are served with up to 2 options.

Taco Hot Fried Chicken

$3.25

All the tacos are served with up to 2 options.

Taco Lengua

$4.75

COMBO QUESABIRRIA 2 TACOS

$11.00

COMBO QUESABIRRIA 3 TACOS

$14.00

Battered Cauliflower

$3.50

Burritos

Burrito Pork Belly

$11.00

Burrito Pastor

$11.00

Burrito Hot Fried Chicken

$11.00

Burrito Carne Asada

$11.50

Burrito Chorizo

$11.00

Burrito Carnitas

$10.00

Burrito Barbacoa

$11.00

Burrito Cachete

$12.00

Burrito Pollo Asado

$11.00

Burrito Pescado

$11.00

Burrito Lengua

$14.00

Burrito Camarones

$13.00

Quesadilla

Quesadilla Pork Belly

$11.00

Quesadilla Pastor

$11.00

Quesadilla Hot Fried Chicken

$11.00

Quesadilla Carne Asada

$11.50

Quesadilla Chorizo

$11.00

Quesadilla Carnitas

$10.00

Quesadilla Barbacoa

$11.00

Quesadilla Cachete

$11.00

Queso Quesadilla

$5.00

Quesadilla Pollo Asado

$11.00

Quesadilla Shrimp

$13.00

Quesadilla Lengua

$14.00

Quesadilla Veggie

$11.00

Huaraches

Huarache Pork Belly

$11.00

Huarache Pastor

$11.00

Huarache Hot Fried Chicken

$11.00

Huarache Carne Asada

$11.50

Huarache Chorizo

$11.00

Huarache Carnitas

$10.00

Huarache Barbacoa

$11.00

Huarache Cachete

$13.00

Huarache Pollo Asado

$11.00

Huarache Lengua

$14.00

Huarache Camarones

$13.00

Not A Taco

Zalate Salad

$12.00

Spring Mix Salad + Grilled Chicken + Sundried Cranberries+ Honey Roasted Pecans+ Fresh Cheese + Strawberries + Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette

Ranchero Bowl

$11.00

Protein Choice+ Cilantro Lime Rice+ Black Beans + Sour Cream + Pico de Gallo

Burrito Bowl

$12.00

Protein Choice+ Black Beans+ Roasted Corn + Sour Cream+ Pico de Gallo + Cilantro Lime Rice

ACP Z

$11.00

Sides

Street Corn

$4.00

Plantains

$4.00

Signature Salad

$4.50

Black Beans

$3.00

Battered Fries

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Pico de Gallo

$2.50

Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Side Cheese Dip

$3.49

Side Guacamole

$3.49

Chipotle Sauce

$1.25

Ranch Side

$1.00

Tortillas

$1.00

Side Lechuga

$1.00

Side Rice

$3.50

Avocado

$2.75

Tomatillo

$1.50

House Salsa Side

$1.50

Jalapeños

$1.00

Side Steak

$8.50

Side Pollo Asado

$7.00

Chips

$1.50

Side Consommé

$4.00

Side Camarones

$9.00

To Go Charge

$0.35

Fresh Tomatoes

$1.50

Kid's Menu

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Served with battered fries.

Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Homemade Pizza

ACP

$6.00

Postres

Pastel Tres Leches

$5.00

Flan

$5.00

Tequilasu

$6.00

A la Carte

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

House Salsa

$3.00

Tomatillo Sauce

$2.00

Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Take Out Charge

$0.35

Muneca Lele

$50.00Out of stock

Muneca Lele Small

$25.00

Chiles Toreados

$4.00

Playera

$20.00

Vaso

$5.00

Cover

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Street Tacos, Cantina and more !

Location

102 Stekoia Ln, Knoxville, TN 37912

Directions

Gallery
Zalate image

Similar restaurants in your area

Chivo Taqueria
orange star4.6 • 335
314 S Gay St Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
Don Gallo - Hardin Valley - 10681 Hardin Valley Rd
orange star4.3 • 908
10681 Hardin Valley Rd Knoxville, TN 37932
View restaurantnext
Chapuline’s StreeTacos
orange star4.7 • 916
2024 E Hunt Rd Maryville, TN 37804
View restaurantnext
Panchos Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 2,478
2715 US-411 Maryville, TN 37801
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Knoxville

Cotton Eyed Joe
orange star4.1 • 4,417
11220 Outlet Dr Knoxville, TN 37932
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Knoxville TN
orange star4.6 • 3,564
111 N Central St. Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
The Tomato Head - Market Square
orange star4.7 • 2,537
12 Market Sq Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
A Dopo Pizza
orange star4.8 • 2,304
516 Williams St Knoxville, TN 37917
View restaurantnext
Casa Don Gallo
orange star4.6 • 1,742
7741 S Northshore dr #108 Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Ruby Sunshine - Knoxville
orange star4.1 • 1,356
37 Market Square Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Knoxville
Alcoa
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Maryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Kodak
review star
No reviews yet
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Townsend
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Pigeon Forge
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Gatlinburg
review star
Avg 3.9 (19 restaurants)
Morristown
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston