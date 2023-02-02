Main picView gallery

Zalim Hot Chicken & Burgers

3 E Palisade Ave

Englewood, NJ 07631

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Chicken Sandwiches

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Nashville hot chicken, pickles, coleslaw, chipotle aioli sauce, on a brioche bun.

Grilled Chicken Tikka Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Tikka Sandwich

$10.95

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato Cheese, Served on a sesame bun

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Crispy chicken deep in buffalo sauce topped with blue cheese sauce, and butter lettuce.

Beef Burgers

Our signature burgers are always freshly made, hand-smashed to order with 100% Certified Angus Beef that is grass-fed

Smash Burger

$6.95

Singe Angus Beef patty, American cheese, onions, pickles, smash sauce, toasted potato bun.

Double Smash Burger

$8.95

Double Angus Beef patty, American cheese, onions, pickles, smash sauce, toasted potato bun.

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$8.95

Mix Vegetable of Carrots, Green Beans and Potatos.

Fries

Regualr Fries

Regualr Fries

$3.45

Masala Fries

$4.45
Loaded Chicken Fries

Loaded Chicken Fries

$9.95

Fries, fried chicken, fried chicken, smash sauce, pickled jalapeno, coleslaw, Aioli sauce.

Loaded Beef Fries

$11.95

Fries, beef, fried chicken, smash sauce, pickled jalapeno, coleslaw, Aioli sauce.

Sides

Chicken Tender

$3.95

Mac & Cheese

$4.45Out of stock

Coleslaw

$1.45

Extra Cheese

$0.45
Pickles

Pickles

$0.45

Extra Sauce

$0.95

All Combos

All Zalim Combos Are Served with: Regular, or Masala Fries. Can Soda, Or Poland Spring.

Chicken Sandwiches Combo

$13.95

Single Smash Burger Combo

$9.95

Double Smash Burger Combo

$12.45

Two Chicken Tenders Combo

$11.95

Veggie Sandwich Combo

$12.45

Drinks

Hot Masala Chai

$2.95
Can Soda

Can Soda

$1.95
Poland Spring Water

Poland Spring Water

$1.95
Glass Bottle Soda

Glass Bottle Soda

$3.45

Sparkling Water

$2.95

Still Water Bottle

$3.45

Red Bull

$3.45

Shakes

Strawberry Shake

$5.95

Chocolate Shake

$5.95

Vanilla Shake

$5.95

Cookies & Cream Shake

$6.95

Malted Shake

$6.95

Classic Black & White Shake

$6.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy Our Delicious Juicy Burger!

3 E Palisade Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631

Main pic

