- Home
- /
- Marietta
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- ZAMA MEXICAN CUISINE
ZAMA MEXICAN CUISINE
No reviews yet
2550 Sandy Plains Rd Suite 300
Marietta, GA 30066
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Guacamole
Cheese Dip
Zama's Texas Dip
Large bowl of our delicious, mouthwatering melted cheese with grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp.
Tropical Golden Shrimp
A dozen crispy, lightly-breaded shrimp with sweet and flaky coconut. Served with mango sweet and sour sauce.
Tostones
Empanadas
Three stuffed fried pastries with choice of brisket, pulled chicken or cheese with mushrooms, presented with cilantro sauce, and salsa de arbol.
Lettuce Tacos
Delicious black beans, Mexican rice, and fried or grilled chicken cooked with salsa ranchera. Served with iceberg lettuce and tomatoes to make tacos.
Chicken Fingers
Six flavorful pieces of lightly breaded chicken breast. Served with french fries and a side of honey mustard.
Queso Fundido Maya
Melted V and V Supremo chihuahua cheese, crumbles of meaty V and V Supremo Mexican chorizo, juicy chunks of carnitas, corn, spicy salsa ahumada, and pico de gallo. Choice of warm flour or corn tortillas.
Taquitos Tradicionales
Three crispy rolled corn tortillas filled with delicious pulled chicken, pork, or brisket (seasoned with pico, de gallo, and salsa ranchera). Topped with melted cheese, salsa verde, lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema.
Ceviche Duo
A mix of shrimp, tilapia, cooked with fresh lime juice, crushed tomatoes, red onions, peppers, mango, and cilantro. Garnished with fresh avocado.
Sweet Plantains
A classic from the south of Mexico! Delicious fried plantains covered with tasty queso fresco.
Mexican Street Corn
Corn roasted over an open grill and coated with salt, chile powder, butter, cotija cheese, lime juice, and chipotle mayonnaise.
Mexican Meatballs
Tender and juicy Mexican meatballs with our delicious mashed potatoes and salsa, garnished with sour cream and parsley. Choice of corn or flour tortilla.
Mejillones en escabeche
Fresh mussels with tomatoes, onions, roasted corn, and a touch of lime.
Soup
Caldo De Frijoles Negros Soup
Black bean soup.
Caldo Del Mar Soup
Shrimp and tilapia cooked in broth with Mexican rice, mushrooms, pico de gallo. Served with side of tortilla chips, and avocado slices. ONLY COMES IN BOWL.
Caldo De Pollo Soup
Chicken soup.
Caldo De Res Soup
Tasty brisket soup.
Caldo De Papay Pollo Soup
Potato chicken soup - pulled chicken and potato in a perfect combination.
Caldo De Albondigas
Mexican juicy meatballs in our special spicy soup with tortilla strips and avocado slices.
Salad
Ensalada de la Casa
Lettuce, spinach, red cabbage, carrots, avocado pico de gallo, and shredded cheese with smoked chipotle balsamic vinaigrette.
Santa Fe Salad
Served on a bed of iceberg lettuce, romaine lettuce, red, cabbage, carrots, tomato, avocado, bacon, shredded cheese, and crispy corn tortilla strips. Choice of dressing.
Campestre Chicken Salad
Delicious grilled chicken on a bed of spring mix (seasonal greens). Accompanied with mandarin slices, sprinkled gorgonzola cheese, roasted almonds, dried cranberries, crispy corn tortilla strips, and drizzled with exquisite cranberry balsamic vinaigrette.
Chicken Fajita Salad
Juicy grilled chicken on a bed of mexi beans, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and crema. Served in a large crispy flour tortilla shell or a bowl.
Taco Loco Salad
Seasoned pulled chicken on a bed of lettuce, shredded chese crema, diced tomatoes, and lightly drizzled with melted cheese. Served in a large crispy flour tortilla or bowl.
Maya Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce, topped with roasted corn, carrots, red cabbage, cucumber, tomatoes, and avocado. Served with cilantro vinaigrette.
Grilled Salmon Salad
Salmon fillet on a bed of spring mix seasonal greens, and dried cranberries, toasted almonds, fresh strawberries, and shredded cheese. Topped with crispy corn tortillas strips, Garnished with our mango vinaigrette.
Nachos
Cheese Nachos
Beans Nachos
Ground Beef Nachos
Pulled Chicken Nachos
Beans and Ground Beef Nachos
Pulled Pork Nachos
Texas Grilled Nachos
Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp, onions, and peppers. Served on a bed of crispy tortilla chips topped with lettuce, melted cheese, crema, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Texas Grilled Chicken Nachos
Grilled chicken, onions, and peppers. Served on a bed of crispy tortilla chips topped with lettuce, melted cheese, crema, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Texas Grilled Shrimp Nachos
Grilled shrimp, onions, and peppers. Served on a bed of crispy tortilla chips topped with lettuce, melted cheese, crema, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Texas Grilled Skirt Steak Nachos
Grilled steak, onions, and peppers. Served on a bed of crispy tortilla chips topped with lettuce, melted cheese, crema, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Grande Nachos
Choice of pulled chicken, shredded pork, or ground beef on a bed of tortilla chips topped with beans, lettuce, diced tomatoes, mouthwatering melted cheese, and crema.
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Comes with one side salad, Mexican coleslaw, rice, beans, or fries.
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Comes with one side salad, Mexican coleslaw, rice, beans, or fries.
Pulled Chicken Quesadilla
Comes with one side salad, Mexican coleslaw, rice, beans, or fries.
Mushrooms Quesadilla
Comes with one side salad, Mexican coleslaw, rice, beans, or fries.
Tasty Brisket Quesadilla
Comes with one side salad, Mexican coleslaw, rice, beans, or fries.
Potato Quesadilla
Comes with one side salad, Mexican coleslaw, rice, beans, or fries.
Pulled Pork Quesadilla
Comes with one side salad, Mexican coleslaw, rice, beans, or fries.
Veggie Quesadilla
Comes with one side salad, Mexican coleslaw, rice, beans, or fries.
Spinach Quesadilla
Comes with one side salad, Mexican coleslaw, rice, beans, or fries.
Fajita Quesadilla
Our juicy skirt steak, marinated chicken or tasty shrimp, with sauteed bell peppers and onions. Comes with one side salad, Mexican coleslaw, rice, beans, or fries.
Chipotle Quesadilla
Pulled chicken or tasty brisket cooked with our tangy homemade chipotle sauce. Comes with one side salad, Mexican coleslaw, rice, beans, or fries.
Quesadilla Marina
Seafood quesadilla succulent tilapia and shrimp grilled with pico de gallo and our delightful salsa chipotle. Comes with one side side salad, Mexican coleslaw, rice, beans, or fries.
Texas Grilled Quesadilla
Juicy skirt steak, marinated chicken, and tasty shrimp with sauteed bell peppers, and onions. Comes with one side salad, Mexican coleslaw, rice, beans, or fries.
Burritos
Texas Burrito De La Casa Burrito
Our famous Texas burrito filled with grilled skirt steak, chicken, and shrimp. Topped with salsa ranchera and melted cheese.Served with guacamole salad, Mexican rice, and charro beans.
Seafood Burrito
Flavorful grilled shrimp, tilapia and pico de gallo, smothered with salsa ranchera and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and mexi-beans.
Burrito Supremo
For burrito lovers seasoned pulled chicken or ground beef, topped with lettuce, cheese, crema, and diced tomatoes.
Burrito De Carnitas
Pork burrito pulled pork (seasoned with pico de gallo and salsa ranchera), topped with melted cheese, with or without jalapenos. Served with Mexican rice and mexi-beans.
Zama Grill Burrito
Our mouthwatering grilled steak or chicken rolled in a flour tortilla and covered with our tasty cheese dip, with or without jalapenos. Served with Mexican rice and mexi beans.
Burrito Americano
Our tasty ground beef or seasoned pulled chicken burrito covered with mouthwatering melted cheese, with or without jalapenos. Served with Mexican rice and mexi-beans.
Burrito Al Gusto
Grilled skirt steak or chicken, onions, cilantro, Mexican rice, mexi-beans and your choice of hot or mild salsa rolled in a large flour tortilla. Topped with crema, avocado, and crispy corn tortilla strips.
Burrito Desmechado
Tasty brisket (seasoned with pico de gallo and salsa ranchera) topped with melted cheese, with or without jalapenos. Served with Mexican rice and mexi-beans.
Burrito Ranchero
Our famous grilled chicken, grilled onions and peppers, topped with our zesty salsa ranchera, melted cheese and fresh avocado. Served with Mexican rice and mexi-beans.
California Burrito
Grilled Steak or Chicken with fried potatoes, guacamole, sour cream, and shredded cheese rolled in a flour tortilla.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas De Carnitas
Three pork enchiladas (seasoned with pico de gallo and salsa ranchera), smothered with melted cheese. With or without jalapenos. Served with Mexican rice, mexi-beans, crema, guacamole, and diced tomatoes.
Suizas Enchiladas Verdes
Three pork enchiladas (seasoned with pico de gallo and salsa ranchera), smothered with melted cheese. With or without jalapenos. Served with Mexican rice, mexi-beans, crema, guacamole, and diced tomatoes.
Enchiladas del Rancho
Three brisket enchiladas covered with our zesty salsa ranchera. Served with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and diced tomatoes.
Enchiladas Marinas
Seafood enchiladas three enchiladas stuffed with delicious shrimp, tilapia and pico de gallo. Smothered in our famous melted cheese, with or without jalapenos and salsa ranchera. Served with Mexican rice, mexi-beans, and Mexican coleslaw.
Enchiladas Trio
One ground beef, one seasoned pulled chicken and one cheese enchilada covered with lettuce, cheese, creama, and diced tomatoes.
Tacos
Baja Ensenada Fish Tacos
Lightly breaded tilapia, filled with Mexican coleslaw, chipotle mayonnaise and pickled jalapenos. Served with Mexican rice, mama's charro beans with three tacos.
Cozumel Shrimp Tacos
Grilled or lightly-breaded, filled with Mexican coleslaw, chipotle mayonnaise and pickled jalapenos. Served with Mexican rice and mama's charro beans. Served with three tacos.
Authentic Tacos Al Pork Pastor
Juicy grilled pork. Cooked with grilled fresh pineapple and Mexican Vand V supremo chorizo, topped with cilantro and raw onions. Served with Mexican rice and mama's charro beans. Served with three tacos.
Authentic Tacos Al Steak Pastor
Juicy grilled steak. Cooked with grilled fresh pineapple and Mexican v and v supremo chorizo, topped with cilantro and raw onions. Served with Mexican rice and mama's charro beans. Served with three tacos.
Amigos Tinga Tacos
Pulled chicken seasoned with adobo chipotle, topped with raw red onions, cilantro, served with Mexican rice, mama's charro beans with three tacos.
Grilled Fish Tacos
Grilled tilapia topped with pico de gallo and avocado slices. Served with salsa verde, Mexican rice, mama's charro beans, and with three tacos.
Skinny Tacos
Lechuga wrap tacos grilled marinated chicken breast or sauteed tilapia tacos wrapped in fresh romaine lettuce, topped with avocado, pico de gallo, and tartar sauce. Served with three tacos.
Southern Chicken Tacos
Lightly breaded chicken, filled with Mexican coleslaw, drizzled with chipotle mayonnaise and topped with pickled jalapenos. Served with mama's charro beans and Mexican rice. Served with three tacos.
Maya Tacos
Delicious steak tacos with chipotle coleslaw, blue cheese, and fried onions. Served with mama's charro beans, mexi rice, and with three tacos.,
Tacos De Asada
Grilled skirt steak cooked with pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice, mexi-beans, lettuce, sour cream, diced tomatoes, andwith three tacos.
Tacos De Carnitas
Shredded pork (seasoned with pico de gallo & salsa ranchera). Served with Mexican rice, mexi-beans, lettuce, crema,pico de gallo and with three tacos.
Tacos Desmechados
Tender and tasty brisket (seasoned with pico de gallo and salsa ranchera), served with Mexican rice, mexi-beans, lettuce, crema, diced tomatoes, and with three tacos.
Buffalo Chicken Tacos
Lightly breaded chicken drenched with our delicious wing sauce, filled with Mexican coleslaw. Served with your choice mama's charro beans or rice and with three tacos.
Tacos Al Carbon
Street tacos grilled skirt steak or chicken, topped with raw red onions and cilantro. Served with Mexican rice, mexi-beans, and spicy salsa ahumada and with three tacos.
Zama's Selection Tacos
Selection of four tacos steak, chicken, shrimp, and brisket. Served with avocado slices, raw onions, and cilantro. Accompanied with sauces and with three tacos.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos
Grilled shrimp tossed in our chipotle sauce, topped with pico de gallo and avocado slices. Served with Mexi-rice, mama's charro beans and with three tacos.
Salmon Tacos
Mouthwatering grilled salmon soft tacos topped with red cabbage, cilantro, and tartar sauce. Served with Mexican rice, a side salad and with three tacos.
Combinations
La De Mi Abuelo
One taco, two enchiladas, and Mexican rice.
La De Mi Papa
Two tacos, one enchilada, and one chili con queso.
La De Mi Tio
One enchilada, one taco, Mexican rice, and mexi-beans.
La De Mi Hermano
Two tacos, Mexican rice, and mexi-beans.
La De Mi Prima
One burrito, one enchilada, and one chile relleno.
La De Mi Mama
One burrito, one taco, Mexican rice, and mexi-beans.
La De Mi Vecina
Two enchiladas, Mexican rice, and mexi-beans.
La De Mi Amiga
One enchilada, one tamale, Mexican rice, and mexi-beans.
La De Mi Abuela
One burrito, one taco, and one enchilada.
La De Mi Cunado
One burrito, one enchilada, Mexican rice, and mexi-beans.
La De Todos
Create your own combination choosing any two items with Mexican rice and mexi-beans (burrito, enchilada, taco, chalupa, chile relleno, chili con queso, tostada, tamale).
Steaks
Steak Ranchero
Grilled skirt steak topped with melted cheese and our delicious salsa ranchera. Served with Mexican rice, Mexi-beans, lettuce, crema, and diced tomatoes.
Steak Americano Surf and Turf Mexican Style
Grilled skirt steak or grilled chicken topped with grilled shrimp, melted cheese and our zesty salsa ranchera. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, diced tomatoes and avocado.
Arrachera Steak
Our juicy skirt steak rolled in a cambray onion. Served with mama's charro beans, Mexican rice and guacamole garnished with chiles toreados and salsa de chile de arbol on the side.
Steak a Caballo
Juicy skirt steak cooked with pico de gallo and salsa ranchera, topped with two over-medium eggs. Served with mexi-beans and Mexican rice, side salad of lettuce, guacamole, & pico de gallo.
Steak Skillet
Our delicious marinated steak or ground beef on a bed of rice topped to perfection with roasted com, black beans, red and green penners, fried egg and tostones
Carde Asada
Grilled skirt steak presenred on a bed of sizzling onions and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, mexi beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and crema.
Tampiquena Steak
Grilled skirt steak (marinated in our zama recipe), served with a cheese enchilada, Mexican rice, mexi beans, guacamole, and crema.
Seafood
Camarones al Chipotle
Chipotle shrimp 12 grilled shrimp tossed with creamy chipotle sauce. Served with mashed potatoes, coleslaw, and asparagus.
Zama's Tilapia and Shrimp
Grilled tilapia and shrimp, flambeed with tequila and cooked with pico de gallo. Smothered in our mouthwatering melted cheese. Served with grilled asparagus, chipotle mashed potatoes, and Mexican coleslaw.
Mexican Seafood Skillet
Mussels and shrimp. Served on a bed of our delicious Mexican rice, black beans, roasted vegetables, corn, red and green peppers.
Tropical Mango Salmon
Succulent salmon fillet, grilled to order. Served with grilled asparagus, homemade tropical sauce, chopped tomatoes, and chipotle mashed potatoes.
Tilapia Milanese
Lightly breaded tender tilapia fillet, drizzled with our chipotle mayonnaise. Served with black beans, Mexican rice, and Mexican coleslaw.
Salmon and Veggie Skillet
Succulent salmon fillet grilled to order, served on a bed of Mexican rice, red and green peppers, carrots, roasted corn, and asparagus.
Camarones al Fuego
Very spicy shrimp 12 shrimp tossed in spicy sauce, accompanied by cooked bell peppers and onions. Served with Mexican rice, mexi beans and guacamole salad.
Camarones Deluxe
12 Grilled shrimp cooked with sauteed onions tossed with mouthwatering melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, mexi-beans, lettuce, tomatoes and crema.
Chicken
Pollo Asado
Tasty grilled chicken breast sizzling hot on a bed of bell peppers and onions. Tossed with v and v Supremo Mexican chorizo and cheese dip (with or without jalapenos). Served with Mexican rice, mexi-beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and crema. Choice of warm flour or corn tortillas.
Pollo Chipotle
Tasty grilled chicken breast topped in Mexican chipotle sauce. Served with mashed potatoes or rice, mama's charro beans, lettuce, crema, and pico de gallo.
Milanesa Mexicana
Lightly-breaded chicken breast drizzled with our chipotle mayonnaise. Served with mama's charro beans, Mexican rice and Mexican coleslaw.
Pollo Ranchero
Chicken breast grilled to perfection, topped with cheese and our salsa ranchera. Served with Mexican rice, mexi-beans, lettuce, crema, and diced tomatoes.
Chicken Skillet
Our marinated chicken breast or pulled chicken on a bed of Mexican rice, topped with black beans, green and red peppers, roasted corn, and drizzled with cheese dip (choose with or without jalapenos).
Pollo A Caballo
Marinated chicken cooked with pico de gallo andsalsa ranchera, topped with two over-medium eggs. Served with mexi-beans and Mexican rice, side salad of lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo.
American Dishes
Pizza Mexicana
Crispy flour tortilla sliced and topped with mexi-beans, delicious ground beef or our tasty pulled chicken, with melted cheese, pico de gallo, and jalapenos.
Zama's Wrap
Grilled or lightly breaded chicken, stuffed with romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, avocado, bacon and chipotle mayo. Served with french fries. Your choice of wrap flour or spinach.
Zama's Mexican Burger
Delicious Mexican burger topped with bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, jalapenos, chihuahua cheese, and mexi-chorizo. Served with french fries.
Zama's Wings
10 Juicy chicken wings tossed in your choice of hot, mild, or BBQ sauce, served with celery, carrots. Choice of dressing.
Chimichanga
Crispy rolled flour tortilla filled with Mexi-beans, seasoned pulled chicken or brisket (seasoned with pico de gallo and salsa ranchera), and topped with mouthwatering melted cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and crema.
Grill Chicken Sandwich
Mexican style grilled or lightly breaded chicken breast. Served with lettuce, avocado, tomato, jalapenos, chihuahua cheese, and mexi-chorizo with french fries.
Chimi Rica
Crispy rolled flour tortilla filled with seasoned pulled chicken or brisket (seasoned with pico de gallo and salsa ranchera) and topped with mouthwatering melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, mexi-beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & crema.
Mexican Specialties
Carnitas
Braised, juicy chunks of pork marinated in our secret juices. Served with Mexican rice, mama's charro beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, salsa verde and our spicy salsa ahumada.
Flautas
Three crispy corn tortillas filled with our tasty brisket (seasoned with pico de gallo and salsa ranchera) or our delicious pulled chicken. Served with Mexican rice, mexi-beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and crema.
Texas Fajitas
Grilled skirt steak, chicken and shrimp sizzling hot, on a bed of bell peppers and onions. Served with Mexican rice, mexi-beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and crema. Choice of warm flour or corn tortillas.
Chicken Fajitas
Fajitas grilled chicken (marinated in our own zama's recipe) sizzling hot, on a bed of bell peppers and onions. Served with Mexican rice, mexi-beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and crema. Choice of warm flour or corn tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas
Fajitas grilled shrimp (marinated in our own zama's recipe) sizzling hot, on a bed of bell peppers and onions. Served with Mexican rice, mexi-beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and crema. Choice of warm flour or corn tortillas.
Steak Fajitas
Fajitas grilled skirt steak (marinated in our own zama's recipe) sizzling hot, on a bed of bell peppers and onions. Served with Mexican rice, mexi-beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and crema. Choice of warm flour or corn tortillas.
Chilies Divorciados
Two poblano peppers stuffed with supremo chihuahua cheese, and choice of seasoned pulled chicken, seasoned brisket or cheese only. Served with Mexican rice, mexi-beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and crema.
Traditional Mexican
Tostadas Del Pueblo
Three tostadas with pulled chicken, tasty brisket, and juicy pork topped with mexi-beans, lettuce, queso fresco, avocado slices, and drizzled with chipotle mayonnaise.
Sopes Mexicano
Choice of steak, chicken, or shrimp. Two freshly made thick corn tortillas topped with mexi-beans, lettuce, queso fresco, crema, pico de gallo, and a slice of fresh avocado.
Zama's Tortas Mexicanas
Bolillo bread stuffed with either tasty brisket or pulled chicken, mexi-beans, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, jalapenos, queso fresco, chipotle mayonnaise, and side of french fries.
Torta De Milanesa De Carne O De Pollo
Bolillo bread stuffed with breaded chicken or steak mexi-beans, lettuce, tomatoes, avocados, queso fresco, Vand V supremo chorizo, chipotle mayonnaise, pickled jalapenos, and side of french fries.
Authentic Mexican Huarache
Choice of steak, chicken, or shrimp on an original, freshly made long thick corn tortilla topped with mexi-beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, crema, and slices of fresh avocado.
A La Carte
Sides
Veggie Lovers
Veggie Burrito
Grilled spinach, onions, peppers, and mushrooms rolled inside a flour tortilla, covered with salsa ranchera. Topped with crema, lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo.
Veggie Tacos
Three delicious corn or flour tortillas filled with sauteed onions, green and red peppers, roasted corn, spinach, and mushrooms. Served with veggie rice and black beans.
Veggie Pizza Mexicana
Crispy flour tortilla, sliced. Topped with black beans, onions, spinach, grilled tomatoes, mushrooms, pico de gallo, melted cheese and jalapenos.
Veggie Skillet
Our white rice in perfect combination with mushrooms, roasted corn, green and red peppers, and tomatoes. All cooked with salsa ranchera.
Veggie Fajitas
Grilled tomatoes, spinach, roasted corn and mushrooms. Presented steaming hot on a bed of bell peppers and onions. Served with veggie rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and crema. Choice of warm flour or corn tortillas on the side.
Veggie Lovers Combo 1
One cheese enchilada.cheese chile relleno, veggie rice, and black beans.
Veggie Lovers Combo 2
Two black bean enchiladas, veggie rice, and guacamole salad.
Veggie Lovers Combo 3
One potato enchilada, cheese burrito, and veggie rice.
Veggie Lovers Combo 4
One cheese enchilada, black bean burrito, and veggie rice.
Veggie Lovers Combo 5
One cheese enchilada, chalupa, and two black bean tacos.
Veggie Lovers Combo 6
Two spinach enchiladas, veggie rice, and black beans.
Kids Mains
Taco
Choose two side items. Includes a beverage.
Burrito
Choose two side items. Includes a beverage.
Enchilada
Choose two side items. Includes a beverage.
Mini Quesadilla
Choose two side items. Includes a beverage.
Burger
Choose two side items. Includes a beverage.
Grilled Chicken Tenders
Choose one side item. Includes a beverage.
Junior Quesadilla
Cheese, seasoned pulled chicken or ground beef, and choose one side. Includes a beverage.
Mini Nachos
Cheese, seasoned pulled chicken or grounded beef.
Chicken Tenders
Choose one side item. Includes a beverage.
Chicken
Choose one side item. Includes a beverage. For kids under 12.
Steak
Choose one side item. Includes a beverage.
Desserts
Homemade Brownie
A warm, rich chocolate brownie, infused with coffee powder. Topped with vanilla ice cream & drizzled with chocolate and caramel syrup. Garnished with whipped cream, fresh mint, and a cherry.
Dulce De La Pasion
A little tart and tangy, perfectly blended passion fruit mousse.
Fruit Salad
Tropical fruit mix with Mexican cream, and condensed milk.
Fried Vanilla Ice Cream
Indulgent vanilla ice cream, covered with crunchy granola, lightly deep fried & drizzled with honey. Served in a tortilla shell. Garnished with whipped cream, fresh mint, a cherry, and dusted with cinnamon.
Homemade Flan
A delicious and silky Mexican custard. Garnished with caramelized sugar, whipped cream, fresh mint, a cherry and dusted with cinnamon.
Churros
Delicious homemade pastry sticks covered in cinnamon sugar with chocolate syrup. Garnished with whipped cream, fresh mint, and cherry. Served with or without vanilla ice cream.
Teas & More
Lemonade
Natural Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
2550 Sandy Plains Rd Suite 300, Marietta, GA 30066