Zaman Mediterranean Fresh

review star

No reviews yet

282 South Logan Street

Denver, CO 80209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Starters

Hummus

$7.99

Chickpeas blended with tahini and lemon. Served with one pita

Spicy Hummus

$7.99

Chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon, and hot pepper sauce. Served with one pita

Baba Ghanouj

Baba Ghanouj

$8.99

Roasted eggplant blended with tahini, lemon, and garlic. Served with one pita

Kebbeh

Kebbeh

$8.99

Bulgur dough, stuffed with minced beef, onion, and spices (3 pieces)

Grape Leaves

Grape Leaves

$8.99

6 seasoned grape leaves rolled with rice, onion, tomato, parsley, mint, and spices

Falafel

$8.99

Fried chickpea vegetable patties mixed with herbs and spices. Served with tahini dipping sauce (5 pieces)

Cheese Samboussek

Cheese Samboussek

$8.99

Fried house-made dough stuffed with a blend of white cheeses (3 pieces)

Meat Samboussek

Meat Samboussek

$8.99

Fried house-made dough stuffed with beef, onion, and spices (3 pieces)

Spinach Samboussek

Spinach Samboussek

$8.99

Fried house-made dough stuffed with spinach, onion, and spices (3 pieces)

Fresh Brick Oven Manakeesh/Pies

Za'atar Pie

Za'atar Pie

$2.99

Dried thyme, sumac, sesame seeds, and olive oil

Za’atar and Cheese Pie

Za’atar and Cheese Pie

$4.99

Blend of white cheeses melted between two layers of fresh baked dough, topped with za’atar

Labneh Za'atar Pie

Labneh Za'atar Pie

$2.99

Labneh topped with dried thyme, sumac, sesame seeds, and olive oil

Labneh Pie

Labneh Pie

$3.99

Lebneh topped with mint, tomato, cucumber, and olives

Cheese Pie

Cheese Pie

$2.99

Mix of white cheeses

Spinach Pie

$2.99

Spinach, onion, pomegranate molasses, and olive oil

Mouhamara Pie

Mouhamara Pie

$2.99

Blended spicy and sweet red pepper, onion, and pomegranate molasses

Mouhamara Cheese Pie

Mouhamara Cheese Pie

$3.99

Blended spicy and sweet red pepper, onion, cheese, and pomegranate molasses

Meat Pie

Meat Pie

$3.99

Ground beef marinated with yogurt, tahini, pomegranate molasses, onions, and spices

Meat and Veggie Pie

$3.99

Ground beef, mixed with tomato, onion, and spices

Turkey and Cheese Pie

Turkey and Cheese Pie

$4.99

Turkey, cheese, mayonnaise, mustard, pickles, tomato, and lettuce

Fresh Brick Oven Pizza

Vegetarian Pizza

Vegetarian Pizza

$14.99

Homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella, olives, mushrooms, onion, tomato, and green peppers

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.99

Homemade tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

Chicken Shawarma Pizza

Chicken Shawarma Pizza

$15.99

Homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella, and chicken shawarma

Beef Shawarma Pizza

Beef Shawarma Pizza

$15.99

Homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella, and beef shawarma

Gyros Pizza

$15.99

Tzatziki sauce, mozzarella, and Gyros beef

Nutella Pizza

Nutella Pizza

$14.99

Nutella spread, sliced bananas, and a drizzle of honey

Honey Cheese Pizza

$14.99

Mozzarella cheese and a drizzle of honey

Salads

Mediterranean Salad

$9.99

Lettuce tossed with tomato, cucumber, and mint. Topped with lemon and olive oil dressing

Tabouleh Salad

Tabouleh Salad

$9.99

Finely chopped parsley, tomato, onion, and cracked wheat. Topped with lemon and olive oil dressing.

Fattoush Salad

$9.99

Lettuce tossed with diced tomatoes, cucumbers, seasoned pita chips, topped with lemon and olive oil dressing, drizzled pomegranate molasses.

Sandwiches

Falafel Sandwich

Falafel Sandwich

$9.99

Fried falafel, parsley, mint, tomato, pickled turnips, pickles, hummus, and tahini sauce, served in pita bread or sandwich roll

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$9.99

Thinly sliced marinated chicken with pickles and garlic sauce, wrapped in a tortilla

Beef Shawarma Sandwich

$9.99

Thinly sliced marinated beef with pickled onion, tomato, parsley, and tahini sauce wrapped in a tortilla

Gyros Sandwich

$9.99

Thinly sliced Gyros meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce, served in Greek pita bread

Kafta Kabob Sandwich

$9.99

Seasoned ground beef, tomato, parsley, onion, tahini sauce, pomegranate molasses, and hummus, wrapped in a tortilla

Zaman Chicken Kabob Sandwich (Sheesh Tawook)

$9.99

Grilled marinated chicken breast with pickles, coleslaw, and Zaman sauce served on a sandwich roll

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese and Zaman sauce served on a sandwich roll

Zaman Philly Cheesesteak

Zaman Philly Cheesesteak

$9.99

Thinly shaved beef sauteed with onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Topped with melted provolone cheese and served on a sandwich roll with mayonnaise

Fajita Chicken Sandwich

Fajita Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Spiced chicken sauteed with onions and green peppers. Topped with American cheese and served on a sandwich roll with Zaman sauce

Zaman Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Seasoned chicken grilled with mushrooms, topped with white sauce, melted mozzarella, American cheese and Zaman sauce. Served on a sandwich roll

Plates

Chicken Shawarma Plate

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$18.99

Chicken Shawarma served with rice or fries, choice of salad, hummus, and one fresh pita bread

Beef Shawarma Plate

Beef Shawarma Plate

$18.99

Beef Shawarma served with rice or fries, choice of salad, hummus, and one fresh pita bread

Gyros Plate

Gyros Plate

$18.99

Gyros served with rice or fries, choice of salad, hummus, and one fresh pita bread

Chicken Kabob Plate

Chicken Kabob Plate

$19.99

Marinated chicken breast grilled on a skewer with tomato, green pepper, and onion (2 skewers). Served with rice or fries, choice of salad, hummus, and one fresh pita bread

Beef Kabob Plate

Beef Kabob Plate

$20.99

Marinated beef grilled on a skewer with tomatoes and onion (2 skewers). Served with rice or fries, choice of salad, hummus, and one fresh pita bread

Kafta Kabob Plate

$18.99

Seasoned ground beef with chopped onion and parsley, grilled on a skewer (2 skewers). Served with rice or fries, choice of salad, hummus, and one fresh pita bread

Combo Plate

Combo Plate

$22.99

1 Beef, 1 Chicken, and 1 Kafta kabob. Served with rice or fries, choice of salad, hummus, and one fresh pita bread

Veggie Combo Plate

Veggie Combo Plate

$16.99

Falafel (2 pieces), grape leaves (2 pieces), baba ghanouj, hummus, choice of 2 salads, and rice

Roasted Chicken Plate

$19.99

Half roasted marinated chicken, with garlic sauce and an assortment of pickles. Served with rice or fries, choice of salad, hummus, and one fresh pita bread

Zaman Specials

Zaman Chicken Shawarma Plate

Zaman Chicken Shawarma Plate

$16.99

Chicken shawarma, garlic sauce, and pickles wrapped in tortilla, grilled and sliced. Served with french fries, garlic sauce, and pickles

Zaman Beef Shawarma Plate

Zaman Beef Shawarma Plate

$16.99

Beef shawarma, onion, tomato, and tahini sauce wrapped in tortilla, grilled and sliced. Served with french fries, tahini sauce, and pickles

Zaman Chicken Strips

$12.99

4 chicken strips with fries, slider roll, coleslaw, and choice of sauce

Sides

French Fries

$4.99

Seasoned french fries

Pita Bread

$1.99

Coleslaw

$4.99

Housemade coleslaw

Rice

$4.99

White or Yellow rice

Extra Sauce

Garlic, Tahini, Zaman, Tzatziki, Hot Sauce, Spicy Garlic, Creamy Pomegranate, Creamy Mediterranean

Dessert

Baklava

$3.99

Layered phyllo pastry filled with chopped walnuts, finished with a simple sweet syrup

Warbat

Warbat

$4.99

Layers of thin phyllo dough filled with pistachios, sweetened with simple syrup

Grab-and-Go

Happy Hummus - Original

$4.99

Happy Hummus - Red Bell Pepper

$4.99

Happy Hummus - Tomato Basil

$4.99

Beverages

BEVERAGE

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

SUNKIST

$2.50

WATER

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bringing the Middle East to Denver. We deliver authentic Middle Eastern cuisine using recipes handed down from generation to generation, using only the finest fresh ingredients!

Website

Location

282 South Logan Street, Denver, CO 80209

Directions

