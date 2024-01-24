- Home
Zamboni's on 7th
No reviews yet
174 7th St W
St. Paul, MN 55102
FOOD
Appetizers
- Wings$15.95
Crispy wings tossed in your choice of buffalo, BBQ, or house-dry rub. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
- Chicken Fingers$14.95
Buttermilk-marinated tenders, house breaded, served with chips and your choice of dipping sauce.
- Toasted Italian Cheese Bread$9.45
- Loaded Tots$13.95
Crispy tots smothered in parmesan cheese sauce and topped with maple bacon
- Nachos$12.95Out of stock
Fresh corn tortilla chips, green onions, lettuce, black olives, diced tomatoes, and jalapeños. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of chili or salsa for dipping.
- Toasted Ravioli$10.95
(4) Four cheese raviolis house-breaded and deep-fried, served with marinara.
- Meatballs$14.95Out of stock
(4) House-rolled meatballs served with marinara and Texas toast
- Hot Spinach con Queso Dip$11.95Out of stock
Blend of hot pepper cheese, spinach, diced tomato, sour cream and garlic. Served hot with fresh tortilla chips.
- Walleye Fingers$16.95
House breaded and deep-fried, served with a cucumber garlic sauce and tartar sauce.
- Large French Fry$6.00
- Large Tator Tots$6.00
- Ribs$6.75+Out of stock
- Wiibs$11.75+Out of stock
Salads
- Caesar Salad$11.95
Fresh romaine, parmesan, croutons tossed in caesar dressing.
- Z' Chop Chop$15.95
Mixed greens, garbanzo beans, diced tomato, salami, turkey, mozzarella, parmesan and basil tossed in house-made creamy balsamic.
- Med Salad$14.45
Mixed greens, artichoke, kalamata olives, roasted red pepper, red onion, tomato, feta, cucumber, pita chips and balsamic vinaigrette.
- Garden Salad$7.95
Mixed green, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, croutons. Choice of dressing.
Soup / Chili
Gyros
- GYRO$14.95
Traditional, spit-roasted lamb/beef, tzatziki sauce, romaine, onion, tomato, cucumber served in a grilled pita.
- G Salad$9.50
SKIP THE PITA! Traditional, spit-roasted lamb/beef, tzatziki sauce, onion, tomato, cucumber served over fresh romaine.
- Skinny G$9.50
Chicken gyro with carrot ginger vinaigrette.
- All-American Gyro$12.00
Traditional, spit-roasted lamb/beef, American cheese, tzatziki sauce, romaine, onion, tomato, pickles.
Burgers
Sandwiches
- Bomb Sandwich$16.95
The bomb diggity of sandwiches. Your choice of beef or chicken sautéed with spicy giardiniera and Swiss cheese, placed in a toasty roll with roasted garlic mayo.
- Philly Sandwhich$15.95
Your choice or steak or chicken, sautéed green peppers, onions, and Swiss cheese placed in a toasty roll with roasted garlic mayo.
- 8 Ball$16.95
Grilled chicken breast, barbecue sauce, bacon, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, lettuce and garlic mayo on a toasty bun.
- 7th Streeter (Grilled Cheese)$13.95
Cheddar, Swiss, sunflower seeds, minced onion toasty wild rice bread.
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$16.95
Toasted sourdough, fried chicken smothered in marinara, topped with ricotta, parmesan and mozzarella then baked to gooey golden perfection.
- Meatball Sandwich$16.95
Toasted sourdough, Enzo Zamboni's famous meatballs swimming in marinara. Topped with ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan, then baked to gooey golden perfection.
- Sausage & Peppers$15.95
Toasted sourdough roll, spicy Italian sausage, sautéed red and green peppers and onion, side of marinara and parmesan cheese sauce.
- Reuben$15.95
- Italian Po' Boy$11.25
Crispy fried chicken, Italian slaw, garlic mayo, tomato.
Sides / Extras
- Extra Sauce on Side$0.75
- Extra Meat$2.50
- Double Meat$5.00
- Extra Cheese$0.75
- Add Giardiniera$0.75
- Side of Parm Sauce$0.75
- Side of Ranch$0.75
- Side of Bleu$0.75
- Side of Buff$0.75
- Side of BBQ$0.75
- Side of Garlic Mayo$0.75
- Side of Tzatziki$0.75
- Side of Marinara$0.75
- Texas Toast$2.45
- Extra Pita$2.45
- Side of Slaw$1.25
- Side of Garlic Sauce$1.25
- Side of Sour Cream$0.75
Hoagies
Pastas
- Spaghetti$8.50
Housemade marinara and noodles. Add Enzo Zamboni's famous housemade meatballs for $.75 a piece. (Meatballs available a la carte for $1.25 a piece)
- Add Meatball$1.50
- 7 Layer Lasagna$10.50
Housemade marinara, flat noodles, beef, sausage, ricotta, mozzarella and more mozzarella.
- VEG Mostaccioli$10.50
Housemade marinara, flat noodles, organic spinach, roasted mushrooms, ricotta, mozzarella and more mozzarella.
- Mostaccioli$9.50
Penne pasta, marinara, and mozzarella baked to a golden, gooey goodness. Add meatball at $.75 a piece.
- Poached Ravioli Dinner$9.50
Cheese-stuffed raviolis. Poached and served with housemade marinara.
- Toasted Ravioli Dinner$10.50
Cheese-stuffed raviolis. Panko, parmesan and herb-crusted. Toasted and served with housemade marinara.
- Lady & The Tramp Special$22.50
Lady and The Tramp Special includes two servings of our excellent spaghetti with housemade italian meatballs (2 each), garlic toast, two garden salads, and two fountain sodas.
PIZZA
Specialty 12" Pizza
- 12" Cheese$15.45
- 12" Pepperoni$17.45
- 12" Sausage$17.45
- 12" Sausage & Pepp$19.45
- 12" The Zamboni Pizza$20.95
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, green pepper, onion, bacon bits and mozzarella.
- 12" Meat Lover’s Pizza$20.95
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, canadian bacon, bacon bits and mozzarella.
- 12" Rosemary, The Italian Blonde$20.95
Olive oil or white sauce, fresh garlic, sausage, roasted red peppers and fresh rosemary.
- 12" Foo Fighter Pizza$20.95
Tomato sauce, garlic, sausage, pineapple, spicy giardiniera, fresh onion, basil and mozzarella.
- 12" Chicken Florentine Pizza$20.95
Creamy white sauce, chicken, mozzarella, fresh spinach
- 12" Thai Chicken Pizza$20.95
Spicy Thai peanut sauce, fresh garlic, grilled chicken, mozzarella, cilantro, carrot ginger vinaigrette (Vegetarians sub pineapple for chicken)
- 12" Margarita Pizza$19.45
Olive oil, fresh garlic, house dried tomatoes, fresh basil and mozzarella.
- 12" The Farmer’s Market Pizza$20.95
Olive oil, garlic, spinach, mozzarella, feta, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, spicy giardiniera and fresh thyme.
- 12" The Greek Pizza$20.95
Cucumber sauce, gyro meat, red onions, artichokes, kalamata olives, mozzarella, feta, spinach, fresh tomato.
- 12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$20.95
Our brilliant housemade buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, roasted onions, mozzarella, bleu cheese crumbles
- 12" BBQ Chicken Pizza$20.95
Smokey bbq sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella, cilantro
- 12" Roasted Veg$20.95
Tomato sauce, fresh thyme, roasted mushrooms, roasted red peppers, roasted onions, and mozzarella
- 12" Sausage & Roasted Vegetable$20.95
Tomato sauce, sausage, fresh thyme, roasted mushrooms, roasted red peppers, roasted onions and mozzarella.
- 12" Das Kraut Pizza$20.95
Tomato sauce, saurkraut, sausage, salami, bacon bits and mozzarella.
- 12" Italian Fry$19.45
Two cheeses and a sprinkle of garlic, baked to gorgeous gooey perfection. Served with marinara.
Specialty 10in Pizza
- 10in The Zamboni Pizza$14.00
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, bacon bits and mozzarella
- 10in Meat Lover’s Pizza$14.00
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, Canadian bacon, bacon bits, mozzarella.
- 10in Sausage & Roasted Vegetable$14.00
Tomato sauce, sausage, fresh thyme, roasted mushrooms, roasted red peppers, roasted onions and mozzarella.
- 10in Rosemary, The Italian Blonde$14.00
Olive oil or white sauce, fresh garlic, sausage, roasted red peppers, and fresh rosemary.
- 10in Das Kraut Pizza$14.00
Tomato sauce, saurkraut, sausage, salami, bacon bits and mozzarella.
- 10in Foo Fighter Pizza$14.00
Tomato sauce, garlic, sausage, pineapple, spicy giardiniera, fresh onion, basil and mozzarella.
- 10in The Greek Pizza$15.00
Cucumber sauce, gyro meat, red onions, artichokes, kalamata olives, mozzarella, feta, spinach and fresh tomatoes.
- 10in Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.00
Our brilliant house made buffalo sauce, chicken, roasted onions, mozzarella and blue cheese crumbles.
- 10in Thai Chicken Pizza$14.00
Spicy Thai peanut sauce, fresh garlic, grilled chicken, mozzarella, cilantro, carrot ginger vinaigrette (Vegetarians sub pineapple for chicken)
- 10in BBQ Chicken Pizza$14.00
Smokey BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, mozzarella and cilantro.
- 10in Chicken Florentine Pizza$14.00
Creamy white sauce, chicken, mozzarella and fresh spinach
- 10in Roasted Veg$14.00
Tomato sauce, fresh thyme, roasted mushrooms, roasted red peppers, roasted onions, and mozzarella
- 10in Margarita Pizza$14.00
Olive oil, fresh garlic, house dried tomatoes, fresh basil and mozzarella.
- 10in The Farmer’s Market Pizza$14.00
Olive oil, garlic, spinach, mozzarella, feta, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, spicy giardiniera and fresh thyme.
- 10in Italian Fry$11.25
Two cheeses and a sprinkle of garlic, baked to gorgeous gooey perfection. Served with marinara.
Specialty 14" Pizza
- 14" The Zamboni Pizza$21.50
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, green pepper, onion, bacon bits and mozzarella.
- 14" Meat Lover’s Pizza$21.50
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, canadian bacon, bacon bits and mozzarella.
- 14" Sausage & Roasted Vegetable$21.50
Tomato sauce, sausage, fresh thyme, roasted mushrooms, roasted red peppers, roasted onions and mozzarella.
- 14" Rosemary, The Italian Blonde$21.50
Olive oil or white sauce, fresh garlic, sausage, roasted red peppers and fresh rosemary.
- 14" Das Kraut Pizza$21.50
Tomato sauce, saurkraut, sausage, salami, bacon bits and mozzarella.
- 14" Foo Fighter Pizza$21.50
Tomato sauce, garlic, sausage, pineapple, spicy giardiniera, fresh onion, basil and mozzarella.
- 14" The Greek Pizza$22.50
Cucumber sauce, gyro meat, red onions, artichokes, kalamata olives, mozzarella, feta, spinach, fresh tomato.
- 14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$21.50
Our brilliant housemade buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, roasted onions, mozzarella, bleu cheese crumbles
- 14" Thai Chicken Pizza$21.50
Spicy Thai peanut sauce, fresh garlic, grilled chicken, mozzarella, cilantro, carrot ginger vinaigrette (Vegetarians sub pineapple for chicken)
- 14" BBQ Chicken Pizza$21.50
Smokey bbq sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella, cilantro
- 14" Chicken Florentine Pizza$21.50
Creamy white sauce, chicken, mozzarella, fresh spinach
- 14" Roasted Veg$21.50
Tomato sauce, fresh thyme, roasted mushrooms, roasted red peppers, roasted onions, and mozzarella
- 14" Margarita Pizza$21.50
Olive oil, fresh garlic, house dried tomatoes, fresh basil and mozzarella.
- 14" The Farmer’s Market Pizza$21.50
Olive oil, garlic, spinach, mozzarella, feta, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, spicy giardiniera and fresh thyme.
- 14" Italian Fry$16.25
Two cheeses and a sprinkle of garlic, baked to gorgeous gooey perfection. Served with marinara.
Call for Open Hours
Sports bar and restaurant with fantastic tavern style pizza, delicious cheese steaks and gyros located directly across the street from the XCEL ENERGY CENTER, Downtown St. Paul. Come in and enjoy anytime and every time….but especially before, during and after games, shows and concerts!
174 7th St W, St. Paul, MN 55102