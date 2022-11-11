Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zamboni's Pizza Pub

review star

No reviews yet

184 7th St W

Saint Paul, MN 55102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

14" BYO
Wings
Gyro

Appetizers

Toasted Italian Cheesebread

$8.00

Ciabatta bread with butter, a sprinkle of garlic and a blend of two cheeses. Served with marinara.

1/2 TIC

$4.50

Ciabatta bread with butter, a sprinkle of garlic and a blend of two cheeses. Served with marinara.

1/2 Pepp TIC

$5.75

Ciabatta bread with butter, a sprinkle of garlic and a blend of two cheeses. Topped with pepperoni. Served with marinara.

Pepp TIC

$9.50

Ciabatta bread with butter, a sprinkle of garlic and a blend of two cheeses. Topped with pepperoni. Served with marinara.

Loaded Tots

$9.00

Tator tots smothered in cheese sauce and bacon bits.

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Portobello Bites

$8.75

Breaded and fried strips of portobello with parmesan sauce.

Onion Rings

$7.75

Small French Fry

$3.25

Large French Fry

$6.00

Small Tator Tots

$3.25

Large Tator Tots

$6.00

Toasted Ravioli

$8.00

Pita Chips

$6.50

Wings

$11.00+

Wiibs

$11.75+

Ribs

$6.75+

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$10.25

Fresh romaine, onions, green peppers, green olives, pepperoni, salami, tomatoes, mozzarella, housemade croutons.

Caesar Salad

$9.75

Fresh romaine, parmesan, housemade croutons.

Caesar Salad w/ Chicken

$12.75

Fresh romaine, parmesan, housemade croutons, roasted chicken breast.

Spinach Salad

$10.25

Organic spinach, parmesan, red onion, egg, and housemade croutons.

Spinach Salad w/ Chicken

$13.25

Organic spinach, parmesan, red onion, egg, housemade croutons, and roasted chicken breast.

Med Salad

$11.00

Romaine, spinach, artichoke, kalamata olives, roasted red pepper, red onion, tomato, feta, cucumber, pita chips and balsamic vinaigrette.

Med Salad w/ Chicken

$14.00

Romaine, spinach, artichoke, kalamata olives, roasted red pepper, red onion, tomato, feta, cucumber, pita chips, roasted chicken breast, and balsamic vinaigrette.

Med Salad w/ Gyro

$14.00

Romaine, spinach, artichoke, kalamata olives, roasted red pepper, red onion, tomato, feta, cucumber, pita chips, savory gyro meat, and balsamic vinaigrette.

Side Salad

$5.25

Fresh romaine, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, housemade croutons.

Pastas

Spaghetti

$8.50

Housemade marinara and noodles. Add Enzo Zamboni's famous housemade meatballs for $.75 a piece. (Meatballs available a la carte for $1.25 a piece)

Add Meatball

$1.50

7 Layer Lasagna

$10.50

Housemade marinara, flat noodles, beef, sausage, ricotta, mozzarella and more mozzarella.

Veg Lasagna

$10.50

Housemade marinara, flat noodles, organic spinach, roasted mushrooms, ricotta, mozzarella and more mozzarella.

Mostaccioli

$9.50

Penne pasta, marinara, and mozzarella baked to a golden, gooey goodness. Add meatball at $.75 a piece.

Poached Ravioli Dinner

$9.50

Cheese-stuffed raviolis. Poached and served with housemade marinara.

Toasted Ravioli Dinner

$10.50

Cheese-stuffed raviolis. Panko, parmesan and herb-crusted. Toasted and served with housemade marinara.

Lady & The Tramp Special

$22.50

Lady and The Tramp Special includes two servings of our excellent spaghetti with housemade italian meatballs (2 each), garlic toast, two garden salads, and two fountain sodas.

Sandwiches

Steak Bomb

$11.25

The bomb diggity of sandwiches. Steak, roasted garlic mayo, spicy giardiniera, Swiss cheese.

Chicken Bomb

$11.25

The bomb diggity of sandwiches. Chicken breast, roasted garlic mayo, spicy giardiniera, Swiss cheese.

Turkey Bomb

$11.25Out of stock

The bomb diggity of sandwiches. Turkey, roasted garlic mayo, spicy giardiniera, Swiss cheese.

Veg Bomb

$11.25

The bomb diggity of sandwiches. Sautéed mushrooms, roasted garlic mayo, spicy giardiniera, Swiss cheese.

Philly Beef

$11.25

Steak, sautéed green peppers, onions, and Swiss cheese.

Chicken Philly

$11.25

Chicken breast, sautéed green peppers, onions, and Swiss cheese.

Turkey Philly

$11.25Out of stock

Turkey, sautéed green peppers, onions, and Swiss cheese.

Veg Philly

$11.25

Sautéed mushrooms, green peppers, and onions. Swiss cheese.

Buffalo Bleu

$11.25

BBQ Bacon

$11.25

BBQ sauce, garlic mayo, roasted onion, bacon, Swiss cheese.

Italian Po' Boy

$11.25

Crispy fried chicken, Italian slaw, garlic mayo, tomato.

Meatball Sandwich

$11.25

Enzo Zamboni's famous meatballs swimming in marinara and topped with mozzarella.

Hot Dago

$11.25

Italian sausage patty, grilled and smothered with marinara and mozzarella.

Chicken Parmesan

$11.25

Fried chicken smothered in marinara, topped with ricotta and mozzarella then baked to gooey golden brown perfection.

Eggplant Parmesan

$11.25

Panko-crusted eggplant smothered in marinara, topped with ricotta and mozzarella then baked to gooey golden brown perfection.

Porto Parmesan

$11.25

Crispy portobello strips smothered in marinara, topped with ricotta and mozzarella then baked to gooey golden brown perfection.

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$10.25

7 oz. fresh beef, charbroiled, served on a garlic buttered roll.

Hamburger

$10.25

7 oz. fresh beef, charbroiled, served on a garlic buttered roll.

Juli Burger

$11.00

Fried onion, bacon, Swiss cheese and BBQ sauce.

Olive Burger

$11.00

Sautéed green and black olives, mozzarella.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.00

Sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese.

Sacre Bleu Burger

$11.00

Fried onions, bleu cheese crumbles.

Zamboni Burger

$11.50

Fried onions, mushrooms, pepperoni, marinara and mozzarella.

UN Burger - VEGETARIAN

$10.25

A burger that's not a burger. Served with your choice of cheese.

Extras

Cookie

$3.00

Cup of Soup TOMATO BASIL

$4.00

Creamy Tomato Basil

Pint of Soup TOMATO BASIL

$7.50

Side of Slaw

$1.25

Extra Sauce on Side

$0.75

Extra Meat

$2.50

Double Meat

$5.00

Meatball a la carte

$1.75Out of stock

Extra Cheese

$0.75

Add Giardiniera

$0.75

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Bleu

$0.75

Side of Buff

$0.75

Side of BBQ

$0.75

Side of Teriyaki

$0.75

Side of Garlic Mayo

$0.75

Side of Tzatziki

$0.75

Side of Marinara

$0.75

Side of Garlic Sauce

$1.25

Side of Parm Sauce

$0.75

Extra Pita

$1.50

Garlic Toast

$1.50

Spumoni CUP

$3.00Out of stock

Spumoni PINT

$5.75Out of stock

Gyros

Gyro

$9.50

Traditional, spit-roasted lamb/beef, tzatziki sauce, romaine, onion, tomato, cucumber.

Chicken Gyro

$9.50

Roasted chicken breast, tzatziki sauce, romaine, onion, tomato, cucumber.

Veg Gyro

$9.50

Sautéed mushrooms, tzatziki sauce, romaine, onion, tomato, cucumber.

Skinny G

$9.50

Chicken gyro with carrot ginger vinaigrette.

G Salad

$9.50

SKIP THE PITA! Traditional, spit-roasted lamb/beef, tzatziki sauce, onion, tomato, cucumber served over fresh romaine.

Hoagies

Hoagie

$10.50+

Mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted garlic mayo and italian dressing on an Italian white hoagie roll. Toasty!

Specialty 10" Pizza

10" The Zamboni Pizza

$14.00

Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, bacon bits and mozzarella

10" Meat Lover’s Pizza

$14.00

Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, Canadian bacon, bacon bits, mozzarella.

10" Sausage & Roasted Vegetable

$14.00

Tomato sauce, sausage, fresh thyme, roasted mushrooms, roasted red peppers, roasted onions and mozzarella.

10" Rosemary, The Italian Blonde

$14.00

Olive oil or white sauce, fresh garlic, sausage, roasted red peppers, and fresh rosemary.

10" Das Kraut Pizza

$14.00

Tomato sauce, saurkraut, sausage, salami, bacon bits and mozzarella.

10" Foo Fighter Pizza

$14.00

Tomato sauce, garlic, sausage, pineapple, spicy giardiniera, fresh onion, basil and mozzarella.

10" The Greek Pizza

$15.00

Cucumber sauce, gyro meat, red onions, artichokes, kalamata olives, mozzarella, feta, spinach and fresh tomatoes.

10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Our brilliant house made buffalo sauce, chicken, roasted onions, mozzarella and blue cheese crumbles.

10" Thai Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Spicy Thai peanut sauce, fresh garlic, grilled chicken, mozzarella, cilantro, carrot ginger vinaigrette (Vegetarians sub pineapple for chicken)

10" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Smokey BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, mozzarella and cilantro.

10" Chicken Florentine Pizza

$14.00

Creamy white sauce, chicken, mozzarella and fresh spinach

10" Roasted Veg

$14.00

Tomato sauce, fresh thyme, roasted mushrooms, roasted red peppers, roasted onions, and mozzarella

10" Margarita Pizza

$14.00

Olive oil, fresh garlic, house dried tomatoes, fresh basil and mozzarella.

10" The Farmer’s Market Pizza

$14.00

Olive oil, garlic, spinach, mozzarella, feta, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, spicy giardiniera and fresh thyme.

10" Italian Fry

$11.25

Two cheeses and a sprinkle of garlic, baked to gorgeous gooey perfection. Served with marinara.

Specialty 12" Pizza

12" The Zamboni Pizza

$18.75

Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, green pepper, onion, bacon bits and mozzarella.

12" Meat Lover’s Pizza

$18.75

Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, canadian bacon, bacon bits and mozzarella.

12" Sausage & Roasted Vegetable

$18.75

Tomato sauce, sausage, fresh thyme, roasted mushrooms, roasted red peppers, roasted onions and mozzarella.

12" Rosemary, The Italian Blonde

$18.75

Olive oil or white sauce, fresh garlic, sausage, roasted red peppers and fresh rosemary.

12" Das Kraut Pizza

$18.75

Tomato sauce, saurkraut, sausage, salami, bacon bits and mozzarella.

12" Foo Fighter Pizza

$18.75

Tomato sauce, garlic, sausage, pineapple, spicy giardiniera, fresh onion, basil and mozzarella.

12" The Greek Pizza

$19.75

Cucumber sauce, gyro meat, red onions, artichokes, kalamata olives, mozzarella, feta, spinach, fresh tomato.

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.75

Our brilliant housemade buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, roasted onions, mozzarella, bleu cheese crumbles

12" Thai Chicken Pizza

$18.75

Spicy Thai peanut sauce, fresh garlic, grilled chicken, mozzarella, cilantro, carrot ginger vinaigrette (Vegetarians sub pineapple for chicken)

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.75

Smokey bbq sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella, cilantro

12" Chicken Florentine Pizza

$18.75

Creamy white sauce, chicken, mozzarella, fresh spinach

12" Roasted Veg

$18.75

Tomato sauce, fresh thyme, roasted mushrooms, roasted red peppers, roasted onions, and mozzarella

12" Margarita Pizza

$18.75

Olive oil, fresh garlic, house dried tomatoes, fresh basil and mozzarella.

12" The Farmer’s Market Pizza

$18.75

Olive oil, garlic, spinach, mozzarella, feta, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, spicy giardiniera and fresh thyme.

12" Italian Fry

$13.75

Two cheeses and a sprinkle of garlic, baked to gorgeous gooey perfection. Served with marinara.

Specialty 14" Pizza

14" The Zamboni Pizza

$21.50

Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, green pepper, onion, bacon bits and mozzarella.

14" Meat Lover’s Pizza

$21.50

Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, canadian bacon, bacon bits and mozzarella.

14" Sausage & Roasted Vegetable

$21.50

Tomato sauce, sausage, fresh thyme, roasted mushrooms, roasted red peppers, roasted onions and mozzarella.

14" Rosemary, The Italian Blonde

$21.50

Olive oil or white sauce, fresh garlic, sausage, roasted red peppers and fresh rosemary.

14" Das Kraut Pizza

$21.50

Tomato sauce, saurkraut, sausage, salami, bacon bits and mozzarella.

14" Foo Fighter Pizza

$21.50

Tomato sauce, garlic, sausage, pineapple, spicy giardiniera, fresh onion, basil and mozzarella.

14" The Greek Pizza

$22.50

Cucumber sauce, gyro meat, red onions, artichokes, kalamata olives, mozzarella, feta, spinach, fresh tomato.

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.50

Our brilliant housemade buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, roasted onions, mozzarella, bleu cheese crumbles

14" Thai Chicken Pizza

$21.50

Spicy Thai peanut sauce, fresh garlic, grilled chicken, mozzarella, cilantro, carrot ginger vinaigrette (Vegetarians sub pineapple for chicken)

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.50

Smokey bbq sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella, cilantro

14" Chicken Florentine Pizza

$21.50

Creamy white sauce, chicken, mozzarella, fresh spinach

14" Roasted Veg

$21.50

Tomato sauce, fresh thyme, roasted mushrooms, roasted red peppers, roasted onions, and mozzarella

14" Margarita Pizza

$21.50

Olive oil, fresh garlic, house dried tomatoes, fresh basil and mozzarella.

14" The Farmer’s Market Pizza

$21.50

Olive oil, garlic, spinach, mozzarella, feta, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, spicy giardiniera and fresh thyme.

14" Italian Fry

$16.25

Two cheeses and a sprinkle of garlic, baked to gorgeous gooey perfection. Served with marinara.

BYO Pizza

10" BYO

$9.50

12" BYO

$11.50

14" BYO

$13.50

Gluten Free BYO

$15.50

Pizzandwich

$8.00

Soda and Such

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Cherry Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Mellow Yellow

$2.25

Orange

$2.25

Cranberry

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Club Soda

$1.75

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Sweet Tea 20oz GOLD PEAK

$4.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.50

Jarritos Guava

$3.50Out of stock

Jarritos Lime

$3.50

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.50

Bottle Water

$2.00Out of stock

San Pel Aranciata&Fico D'India

$3.25Out of stock

San Pel Limonata

$3.25Out of stock

San Pel Pompellmo

$3.25Out of stock

Red Bull

$4.00

Coke CAN 12oz

$2.00

Diet Coke CAN 12oz

$2.00

Sprite CAN 12oz

$2.00

1% MILK

$3.00Out of stock

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.00Out of stock

2 Liters

2L Coke

$4.00

2L Diet Coke

$4.00

2L Sprite

$4.00

2L Fanta

$4.00

2L Barq's

$4.00

2L Mellow Yellow

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Everything will be okay! 'Cept for the food. The food will be EXCELLENT!

Website

Location

184 7th St W, Saint Paul, MN 55102

Directions

Gallery
Zamboni's Pizza Pub image
Zamboni's Pizza Pub image
Zamboni's Pizza Pub image
Zamboni's Pizza Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Parlour St. Paul
orange starNo Reviews
267 W 7th Street Saint Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
DeGidio‘s Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
425 7th Street West Saint Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Hope Breakfast Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1 Leech St Saint Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
The Pillbox Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
400 Wabasha #220 St. Paul, MN 55101
View restaurantnext
Afro Deli & Grill- St Paul
orange starNo Reviews
5 W 7th Place St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Apostle Supper Club - St. Paul
orange starNo Reviews
253 Kellogg Blvd West St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Saint Paul
Cathedral Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
West Seventh
review star
No reviews yet
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Mac-Groveland
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
West Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
St. Anthony Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Summit Hill
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston