Zamboni's Pizza Pub
184 7th St W
Saint Paul, MN 55102
Appetizers
Toasted Italian Cheesebread
Ciabatta bread with butter, a sprinkle of garlic and a blend of two cheeses. Served with marinara.
1/2 TIC
Ciabatta bread with butter, a sprinkle of garlic and a blend of two cheeses. Served with marinara.
1/2 Pepp TIC
Ciabatta bread with butter, a sprinkle of garlic and a blend of two cheeses. Topped with pepperoni. Served with marinara.
Pepp TIC
Ciabatta bread with butter, a sprinkle of garlic and a blend of two cheeses. Topped with pepperoni. Served with marinara.
Loaded Tots
Tator tots smothered in cheese sauce and bacon bits.
Chicken Fingers
Chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Portobello Bites
Breaded and fried strips of portobello with parmesan sauce.
Onion Rings
Small French Fry
Large French Fry
Small Tator Tots
Large Tator Tots
Toasted Ravioli
Pita Chips
Wings
Wiibs
Ribs
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Fresh romaine, onions, green peppers, green olives, pepperoni, salami, tomatoes, mozzarella, housemade croutons.
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine, parmesan, housemade croutons.
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Fresh romaine, parmesan, housemade croutons, roasted chicken breast.
Spinach Salad
Organic spinach, parmesan, red onion, egg, and housemade croutons.
Spinach Salad w/ Chicken
Organic spinach, parmesan, red onion, egg, housemade croutons, and roasted chicken breast.
Med Salad
Romaine, spinach, artichoke, kalamata olives, roasted red pepper, red onion, tomato, feta, cucumber, pita chips and balsamic vinaigrette.
Med Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine, spinach, artichoke, kalamata olives, roasted red pepper, red onion, tomato, feta, cucumber, pita chips, roasted chicken breast, and balsamic vinaigrette.
Med Salad w/ Gyro
Romaine, spinach, artichoke, kalamata olives, roasted red pepper, red onion, tomato, feta, cucumber, pita chips, savory gyro meat, and balsamic vinaigrette.
Side Salad
Fresh romaine, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, housemade croutons.
Pastas
Spaghetti
Housemade marinara and noodles. Add Enzo Zamboni's famous housemade meatballs for $.75 a piece. (Meatballs available a la carte for $1.25 a piece)
Add Meatball
7 Layer Lasagna
Housemade marinara, flat noodles, beef, sausage, ricotta, mozzarella and more mozzarella.
Veg Lasagna
Housemade marinara, flat noodles, organic spinach, roasted mushrooms, ricotta, mozzarella and more mozzarella.
Mostaccioli
Penne pasta, marinara, and mozzarella baked to a golden, gooey goodness. Add meatball at $.75 a piece.
Poached Ravioli Dinner
Cheese-stuffed raviolis. Poached and served with housemade marinara.
Toasted Ravioli Dinner
Cheese-stuffed raviolis. Panko, parmesan and herb-crusted. Toasted and served with housemade marinara.
Lady & The Tramp Special
Lady and The Tramp Special includes two servings of our excellent spaghetti with housemade italian meatballs (2 each), garlic toast, two garden salads, and two fountain sodas.
Sandwiches
Steak Bomb
The bomb diggity of sandwiches. Steak, roasted garlic mayo, spicy giardiniera, Swiss cheese.
Chicken Bomb
The bomb diggity of sandwiches. Chicken breast, roasted garlic mayo, spicy giardiniera, Swiss cheese.
Turkey Bomb
The bomb diggity of sandwiches. Turkey, roasted garlic mayo, spicy giardiniera, Swiss cheese.
Veg Bomb
The bomb diggity of sandwiches. Sautéed mushrooms, roasted garlic mayo, spicy giardiniera, Swiss cheese.
Philly Beef
Steak, sautéed green peppers, onions, and Swiss cheese.
Chicken Philly
Chicken breast, sautéed green peppers, onions, and Swiss cheese.
Turkey Philly
Turkey, sautéed green peppers, onions, and Swiss cheese.
Veg Philly
Sautéed mushrooms, green peppers, and onions. Swiss cheese.
Buffalo Bleu
BBQ Bacon
BBQ sauce, garlic mayo, roasted onion, bacon, Swiss cheese.
Italian Po' Boy
Crispy fried chicken, Italian slaw, garlic mayo, tomato.
Meatball Sandwich
Enzo Zamboni's famous meatballs swimming in marinara and topped with mozzarella.
Hot Dago
Italian sausage patty, grilled and smothered with marinara and mozzarella.
Chicken Parmesan
Fried chicken smothered in marinara, topped with ricotta and mozzarella then baked to gooey golden brown perfection.
Eggplant Parmesan
Panko-crusted eggplant smothered in marinara, topped with ricotta and mozzarella then baked to gooey golden brown perfection.
Porto Parmesan
Crispy portobello strips smothered in marinara, topped with ricotta and mozzarella then baked to gooey golden brown perfection.
Burgers
Cheeseburger
7 oz. fresh beef, charbroiled, served on a garlic buttered roll.
Hamburger
7 oz. fresh beef, charbroiled, served on a garlic buttered roll.
Juli Burger
Fried onion, bacon, Swiss cheese and BBQ sauce.
Olive Burger
Sautéed green and black olives, mozzarella.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
Sacre Bleu Burger
Fried onions, bleu cheese crumbles.
Zamboni Burger
Fried onions, mushrooms, pepperoni, marinara and mozzarella.
UN Burger - VEGETARIAN
A burger that's not a burger. Served with your choice of cheese.
Extras
Cookie
Cup of Soup TOMATO BASIL
Creamy Tomato Basil
Pint of Soup TOMATO BASIL
Side of Slaw
Extra Sauce on Side
Extra Meat
Double Meat
Meatball a la carte
Extra Cheese
Add Giardiniera
Side of Ranch
Side of Bleu
Side of Buff
Side of BBQ
Side of Teriyaki
Side of Garlic Mayo
Side of Tzatziki
Side of Marinara
Side of Garlic Sauce
Side of Parm Sauce
Extra Pita
Garlic Toast
Spumoni CUP
Spumoni PINT
Gyros
Gyro
Traditional, spit-roasted lamb/beef, tzatziki sauce, romaine, onion, tomato, cucumber.
Chicken Gyro
Roasted chicken breast, tzatziki sauce, romaine, onion, tomato, cucumber.
Veg Gyro
Sautéed mushrooms, tzatziki sauce, romaine, onion, tomato, cucumber.
Skinny G
Chicken gyro with carrot ginger vinaigrette.
G Salad
SKIP THE PITA! Traditional, spit-roasted lamb/beef, tzatziki sauce, onion, tomato, cucumber served over fresh romaine.
Hoagies
Specialty 10" Pizza
10" The Zamboni Pizza
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, bacon bits and mozzarella
10" Meat Lover’s Pizza
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, Canadian bacon, bacon bits, mozzarella.
10" Sausage & Roasted Vegetable
Tomato sauce, sausage, fresh thyme, roasted mushrooms, roasted red peppers, roasted onions and mozzarella.
10" Rosemary, The Italian Blonde
Olive oil or white sauce, fresh garlic, sausage, roasted red peppers, and fresh rosemary.
10" Das Kraut Pizza
Tomato sauce, saurkraut, sausage, salami, bacon bits and mozzarella.
10" Foo Fighter Pizza
Tomato sauce, garlic, sausage, pineapple, spicy giardiniera, fresh onion, basil and mozzarella.
10" The Greek Pizza
Cucumber sauce, gyro meat, red onions, artichokes, kalamata olives, mozzarella, feta, spinach and fresh tomatoes.
10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Our brilliant house made buffalo sauce, chicken, roasted onions, mozzarella and blue cheese crumbles.
10" Thai Chicken Pizza
Spicy Thai peanut sauce, fresh garlic, grilled chicken, mozzarella, cilantro, carrot ginger vinaigrette (Vegetarians sub pineapple for chicken)
10" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Smokey BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, mozzarella and cilantro.
10" Chicken Florentine Pizza
Creamy white sauce, chicken, mozzarella and fresh spinach
10" Roasted Veg
Tomato sauce, fresh thyme, roasted mushrooms, roasted red peppers, roasted onions, and mozzarella
10" Margarita Pizza
Olive oil, fresh garlic, house dried tomatoes, fresh basil and mozzarella.
10" The Farmer’s Market Pizza
Olive oil, garlic, spinach, mozzarella, feta, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, spicy giardiniera and fresh thyme.
10" Italian Fry
Two cheeses and a sprinkle of garlic, baked to gorgeous gooey perfection. Served with marinara.
Specialty 12" Pizza
12" The Zamboni Pizza
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, green pepper, onion, bacon bits and mozzarella.
12" Meat Lover’s Pizza
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, canadian bacon, bacon bits and mozzarella.
12" Sausage & Roasted Vegetable
Tomato sauce, sausage, fresh thyme, roasted mushrooms, roasted red peppers, roasted onions and mozzarella.
12" Rosemary, The Italian Blonde
Olive oil or white sauce, fresh garlic, sausage, roasted red peppers and fresh rosemary.
12" Das Kraut Pizza
Tomato sauce, saurkraut, sausage, salami, bacon bits and mozzarella.
12" Foo Fighter Pizza
Tomato sauce, garlic, sausage, pineapple, spicy giardiniera, fresh onion, basil and mozzarella.
12" The Greek Pizza
Cucumber sauce, gyro meat, red onions, artichokes, kalamata olives, mozzarella, feta, spinach, fresh tomato.
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Our brilliant housemade buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, roasted onions, mozzarella, bleu cheese crumbles
12" Thai Chicken Pizza
Spicy Thai peanut sauce, fresh garlic, grilled chicken, mozzarella, cilantro, carrot ginger vinaigrette (Vegetarians sub pineapple for chicken)
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Smokey bbq sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella, cilantro
12" Chicken Florentine Pizza
Creamy white sauce, chicken, mozzarella, fresh spinach
12" Roasted Veg
Tomato sauce, fresh thyme, roasted mushrooms, roasted red peppers, roasted onions, and mozzarella
12" Margarita Pizza
Olive oil, fresh garlic, house dried tomatoes, fresh basil and mozzarella.
12" The Farmer’s Market Pizza
Olive oil, garlic, spinach, mozzarella, feta, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, spicy giardiniera and fresh thyme.
12" Italian Fry
Two cheeses and a sprinkle of garlic, baked to gorgeous gooey perfection. Served with marinara.
Specialty 14" Pizza
14" The Zamboni Pizza
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, green pepper, onion, bacon bits and mozzarella.
14" Meat Lover’s Pizza
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, canadian bacon, bacon bits and mozzarella.
14" Sausage & Roasted Vegetable
Tomato sauce, sausage, fresh thyme, roasted mushrooms, roasted red peppers, roasted onions and mozzarella.
14" Rosemary, The Italian Blonde
Olive oil or white sauce, fresh garlic, sausage, roasted red peppers and fresh rosemary.
14" Das Kraut Pizza
Tomato sauce, saurkraut, sausage, salami, bacon bits and mozzarella.
14" Foo Fighter Pizza
Tomato sauce, garlic, sausage, pineapple, spicy giardiniera, fresh onion, basil and mozzarella.
14" The Greek Pizza
Cucumber sauce, gyro meat, red onions, artichokes, kalamata olives, mozzarella, feta, spinach, fresh tomato.
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Our brilliant housemade buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, roasted onions, mozzarella, bleu cheese crumbles
14" Thai Chicken Pizza
Spicy Thai peanut sauce, fresh garlic, grilled chicken, mozzarella, cilantro, carrot ginger vinaigrette (Vegetarians sub pineapple for chicken)
14" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Smokey bbq sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella, cilantro
14" Chicken Florentine Pizza
Creamy white sauce, chicken, mozzarella, fresh spinach
14" Roasted Veg
Tomato sauce, fresh thyme, roasted mushrooms, roasted red peppers, roasted onions, and mozzarella
14" Margarita Pizza
Olive oil, fresh garlic, house dried tomatoes, fresh basil and mozzarella.
14" The Farmer’s Market Pizza
Olive oil, garlic, spinach, mozzarella, feta, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, spicy giardiniera and fresh thyme.
14" Italian Fry
Two cheeses and a sprinkle of garlic, baked to gorgeous gooey perfection. Served with marinara.
Soda and Such
Coke
Diet Coke
Cherry Coke
Sprite
Mellow Yellow
Orange
Cranberry
Lemonade
Club Soda
Mexican Coke
Root Beer
Sweet Tea 20oz GOLD PEAK
Jarritos Mandarin
Jarritos Guava
Jarritos Lime
Jarritos Pineapple
Bottle Water
San Pel Aranciata&Fico D'India
San Pel Limonata
San Pel Pompellmo
Red Bull
Coke CAN 12oz
Diet Coke CAN 12oz
Sprite CAN 12oz
1% MILK
CHOCOLATE MILK
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Everything will be okay! 'Cept for the food. The food will be EXCELLENT!
