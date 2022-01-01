Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Pizza

Zander's Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

123 N. Main St.

Dickson, TN 37055

Popular Items

Cheese Sticks
The Zander Personal
Cheese Personal

Appetizers

Meatballs & Marinara

Meatballs & Marinara

$9.50

House made meatballs baked in marinara sauce and topped with fresh mozzarella cheese

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$7.00

includes your choice of dipping sauce

Bread Sticks

Bread Sticks

$5.00

includes your choice of dipping sauce

15" Large Pizzas

The Zander Large

The Zander Large

$24.00

Homemade italian sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, and soppressata

The Dickson Large

The Dickson Large

$24.00

Italian sausage, onions, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, and black olives

The White Bluff Large

The White Bluff Large

$20.00

Our white pizza with creamy ricotta cheese and olive oil finished with fresh arugula and baby spinach

The Chicken Bacon Ranch Large

The Chicken Bacon Ranch Large

$22.00

An olive oil based pizza with chicken, bacon and our made from scratch buttermilk ranch

The J.R. Large

The J.R. Large

$22.00

Our Buffalo chicken pizza with buffalo sauce, spicy chicken, onions, bacon & banana peppers finished with blue cheese dressing

Pepperoni Large

Pepperoni Large

$19.00

A true American favorite, the humble pepperoni pizza

The Burns Large

The Burns Large

$21.00

Made from scratch BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, and bacon

The Charlotte Large

The Charlotte Large

$21.00

Bell peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, and fire roasted tomatoes

The Hawaiian Large

The Hawaiian Large

$20.00

A simple classic with canadian bacon and fire roasted pineapple

The Zack Large

The Zack Large

$21.00

Italian sausage, onions, and mushrooms

Margherita Large

Margherita Large

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, whole leaf basil, fire roasted tomatoes and pure olive oil

Cheese Pizza Large

Cheese Pizza Large

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella and our signature 4 cheese blend

Custom Pizza Large

Custom Pizza Large

$18.00

Custom pizzas include Red Sauce, Mozzarella, and Z's Cheese blend; add more toppings below... We recommend no more than 6 toppings

Custom Half & Half Pizza

Custom Half & Half Pizza

$18.00

Build your own pizza, one half at a time, any way you like it!

10" Personal Pizzas

No half pizzas for 10" personal size, thanks.
The Zander Personal

The Zander Personal

$12.00

Homemade italian sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, and soppressata

The Dickson Personal

The Dickson Personal

$12.00

Italian sausage, onions, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, and black olives

The White Bluff Personal

The White Bluff Personal

$10.00

our white pizza with creamy ricotta cheese and olive oil finished with fresh arugula and baby spinach

The Chicken Bacon Ranch Personal

The Chicken Bacon Ranch Personal

$11.00

An olive oil based pizza with chicken, bacon and our made from scratch buttermilk ranch

The J.R. Personal

The J.R. Personal

$11.00

Our Buffalo chicken pizza with buffalo sauce, spicy chicken, onions, bacon & banana peppers finished with blue cheese dressing

Pepperoni Personal

Pepperoni Personal

$9.50

A true American favorite, the humble pepperoni pizza

The Burns Personal

The Burns Personal

$11.50

Made from scratch BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, and bacon

The Charlotte Personal

The Charlotte Personal

$11.50

Bell peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, and fire roasted tomatoes

The Hawaiian Personal

The Hawaiian Personal

$10.00

A simple classic with canadian bacon and fire roasted pineapple

The Zack Personal

The Zack Personal

$11.00

Italian sausage, onions, and mushrooms

Margherita Personal

Margherita Personal

$9.50

Fresh mozzarella, whole leaf basil, fire roasted tomatoes and pure olive oil

Cheese Personal

Cheese Personal

$9.00

Fresh mozzarella and our signature 4 cheese blend

Custom Pizza Personal

Custom Pizza Personal

$9.00

Custom pizzas include Red Sauce, Mozzarella, and Z's Cheese Blend; add more toppings below. No Half pizzas for 10" personal size. We recommend no more than 6 toppings.

Calzones

The Zander Calzone

The Zander Calzone

$13.00

Homemade italian sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon & soppressata

The Dickson Calzone

The Dickson Calzone

$13.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers & black olives

The White Bluff Calzone

The White Bluff Calzone

$11.00

Creamy ricotta cheese, olive oil, arugula & baby spinach

The Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

The Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$12.00

Chicken, bacon & our made from scratch buttermilk ranch

The J.R. Calzone

The J.R. Calzone

$12.00

Spicy buffalo chicken, onions, bacon & banana peppers served with sides of our bleu cheese dressing and house buffalo sauce

Pepperoni Calzone

Pepperoni Calzone

$10.50

A true American favorite, the humble pepperoni pizza

The Burns Calzone

The Burns Calzone

$12.50

A Southern favorite with chicken, red onions, bacon, and served with a side of our from scratch BBQ sauce

The Charlotte Calzone

The Charlotte Calzone

$12.50

For the veggie lovers, with bell peppers , onions, black olives, mushrooms & fire roasted tomatoes

The Hawaiian Calzone

The Hawaiian Calzone

$11.00

A simple classic with canadian bacon & fire roasted pineapple

The Zack Calzone

The Zack Calzone

$12.00

Italian sausage, onions & mushrooms

Margherita Calzone

Margherita Calzone

$10.50

Fresh mozzarella, whole leaf basil, fire roasted tomatoes and pure olive oil

Cheese Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$10.00

Creamy fresh mozzarella and our signature three cheese blend

Custom Calzone

Custom Calzone

$10.00

Build your calzone just the way you like it!

The Luke Calzone

The Luke Calzone

$12.25

a calzone stuffed with meatballs, fresh mozzarella, our signature cheese blend, brushed with garlic butter and served with marinara sauce

Salads

Cobb

Cobb

$16.00

Romaine, tomatoes, bacon, hard boiled eggs, chicken, avocado, red onion, bleu cheese & choice of dressing

Caprese

Caprese

$9.00

Fresh tomatoes & fresh mozzarella topped with whole basil leaves, olive oil & sweet balsamic reduction

Caesar Salad (big)

Caesar Salad (big)

$12.00

Romaine, parmesan cheese with caesar dressing

Mediterranean Salad (big)

Mediterranean Salad (big)

$14.00

mixed greens, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onion & feta with Italian dressing

House Salad (big)

House Salad (big)

$12.00

House Salad includes mixed greens, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and feta cheese

Custom Salad (big)

Custom Salad (big)

$9.00

Build your salad just the way you like!

Ceasar Salad (side)

Ceasar Salad (side)

$6.00

romaine, parmesan cheese with caesar dressing

Mediterranean Salad (side)

Mediterranean Salad (side)

$7.00

mixed greens, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onion & feta with Italian dressing

House Salad (side)

House Salad (side)

$6.00

House Salad includes mixed greens, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and feta cheese

Custom Salad (side)

Custom Salad (side)

$5.00

Build your salad just the way you like!

Extras

Marinara Sauce

Marinara Sauce

$0.75
Garlic Butter

Garlic Butter

$0.75
BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$0.75
Buffalo Sauce

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75
Honey

Honey

$0.75
Sorghum

Sorghum

$0.75
Buttermilk Ranch

Buttermilk Ranch

$0.75
Bleu Cheese Dressing

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.75
Cesar Dressing

Cesar Dressing

$0.75
Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.75
Creamy Balsamic House Dressing

Creamy Balsamic House Dressing

$0.75

Italian Dressing

$0.75
Sweet Balsamic Reduction

Sweet Balsamic Reduction

$0.75
Seasonal Vinaigrette

Seasonal Vinaigrette

$0.75
Olive Oil

Olive Oil

$0.75
Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar

$0.75

Balsamic Vinegar

$0.75

Drinks

Blackberry Izze

Blackberry Izze

$1.50
Clementine Izze

Clementine Izze

$1.50
Apple Izze

Apple Izze

$1.50
Grapefruit Izze

Grapefruit Izze

$1.50
Boylan's Root Beer

Boylan's Root Beer

$2.00
Boylan's Cane Cola

Boylan's Cane Cola

$2.00
Boylan's Black Cherry Soda

Boylan's Black Cherry Soda

$2.00
Boylan's Creme Soda

Boylan's Creme Soda

$2.00
Boylan's Ginger Ale

Boylan's Ginger Ale

$2.00

Draft Beer

32oz Growlers of our draft beer, check us out on Untappd for the most up to date selection!

Music City Light (Larger)

$6.75

32oz Growler of Draft Beer

Four Sons, PB&K (Sour)

$11.75

32oz Growler of Draft Beer

Diskin Cider, Daydream (Cider)

$10.50

32oz Growler of Draft Beer

Old Nation, Electron Brown Ale (Nitro)

$12.50

32oz Growler of Draft Beer

Orpheus, Transmigration of Souls (DBL-IPA)

$11.25

32oz Growler of Draft Beer

Brooklyn, Black Chocolate (Stout)

$10.50

32oz Growler of Draft Beer

Bottled Beer

Bearded Iris, Homestyle (IPA)

Bearded Iris, Homestyle (IPA)

$6.30

16oz Can

Hap & Harry's , Lager (Lager)

Hap & Harry's , Lager (Lager)

$5.00

12oz Bottle

Honky Tonk, Cherry Berliner Weisse (Sour)

Honky Tonk, Cherry Berliner Weisse (Sour)

$5.75
Honky Tonk, West Coast (IPA)

Honky Tonk, West Coast (IPA)

$5.25

12oz Can

Little Harpeth, Chicken Scratch (Pilsner)

Little Harpeth, Chicken Scratch (Pilsner)

$5.00

12oz Can

Mayday, Boro Blonde (Blonde)

Mayday, Boro Blonde (Blonde)

$5.00

12oz Can

New Heights, Naval Gazer (Stout)

New Heights, Naval Gazer (Stout)

$7.00

16oz Can

Yazoo, Dos Perros (Brown Ale)

Yazoo, Dos Perros (Brown Ale)

$5.00

12oz Bottle

Yazoo , Gerst (Amber)

Yazoo , Gerst (Amber)

$5.00

12oz Bottle

Sierra Nevada, Pale Ale

Sierra Nevada, Pale Ale

$5.25

12oz Bottle

Diskin Cider, Bob's Your Uncle (Dry)

Diskin Cider, Bob's Your Uncle (Dry)

$7.00

16oz Can

Diskin Cider, Tiki Tonik (Pineapple)

Diskin Cider, Tiki Tonik (Pineapple)

$7.00

16oz Can

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Zander's Woodfired Pizza serves the best pizza, salad and ice cream in Dickson, TN.  Focused on fresh, locally sourced ingredients with friendly hometown service.  All pizza is made fresh in house with only the best ingredients and then cooked in a wood fired oven.

Website

Location

123 N. Main St., Dickson, TN 37055

Directions

Gallery
Zander's Wood Fired Pizza image
Zander's Wood Fired Pizza image
Zander's Wood Fired Pizza image
Zander's Wood Fired Pizza image

