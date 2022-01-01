Zander's Pizza
123 N. Main St.
Dickson, TN 37055
Popular Items
Appetizers
15" Large Pizzas
The Zander Large
Homemade italian sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, and soppressata
The Dickson Large
Italian sausage, onions, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, and black olives
The White Bluff Large
Our white pizza with creamy ricotta cheese and olive oil finished with fresh arugula and baby spinach
The Chicken Bacon Ranch Large
An olive oil based pizza with chicken, bacon and our made from scratch buttermilk ranch
The J.R. Large
Our Buffalo chicken pizza with buffalo sauce, spicy chicken, onions, bacon & banana peppers finished with blue cheese dressing
Pepperoni Large
A true American favorite, the humble pepperoni pizza
The Burns Large
Made from scratch BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, and bacon
The Charlotte Large
Bell peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, and fire roasted tomatoes
The Hawaiian Large
A simple classic with canadian bacon and fire roasted pineapple
The Zack Large
Italian sausage, onions, and mushrooms
Margherita Large
Fresh mozzarella, whole leaf basil, fire roasted tomatoes and pure olive oil
Cheese Pizza Large
Fresh mozzarella and our signature 4 cheese blend
Custom Pizza Large
Custom pizzas include Red Sauce, Mozzarella, and Z's Cheese blend; add more toppings below... We recommend no more than 6 toppings
Custom Half & Half Pizza
Build your own pizza, one half at a time, any way you like it!
10" Personal Pizzas
The Zander Personal
Homemade italian sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, and soppressata
The Dickson Personal
Italian sausage, onions, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, and black olives
The White Bluff Personal
our white pizza with creamy ricotta cheese and olive oil finished with fresh arugula and baby spinach
The Chicken Bacon Ranch Personal
An olive oil based pizza with chicken, bacon and our made from scratch buttermilk ranch
The J.R. Personal
Our Buffalo chicken pizza with buffalo sauce, spicy chicken, onions, bacon & banana peppers finished with blue cheese dressing
Pepperoni Personal
A true American favorite, the humble pepperoni pizza
The Burns Personal
Made from scratch BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, and bacon
The Charlotte Personal
Bell peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, and fire roasted tomatoes
The Hawaiian Personal
A simple classic with canadian bacon and fire roasted pineapple
The Zack Personal
Italian sausage, onions, and mushrooms
Margherita Personal
Fresh mozzarella, whole leaf basil, fire roasted tomatoes and pure olive oil
Cheese Personal
Fresh mozzarella and our signature 4 cheese blend
Custom Pizza Personal
Custom pizzas include Red Sauce, Mozzarella, and Z's Cheese Blend; add more toppings below. No Half pizzas for 10" personal size. We recommend no more than 6 toppings.
Calzones
The Zander Calzone
Homemade italian sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon & soppressata
The Dickson Calzone
Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers & black olives
The White Bluff Calzone
Creamy ricotta cheese, olive oil, arugula & baby spinach
The Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone
Chicken, bacon & our made from scratch buttermilk ranch
The J.R. Calzone
Spicy buffalo chicken, onions, bacon & banana peppers served with sides of our bleu cheese dressing and house buffalo sauce
Pepperoni Calzone
A true American favorite, the humble pepperoni pizza
The Burns Calzone
A Southern favorite with chicken, red onions, bacon, and served with a side of our from scratch BBQ sauce
The Charlotte Calzone
For the veggie lovers, with bell peppers , onions, black olives, mushrooms & fire roasted tomatoes
The Hawaiian Calzone
A simple classic with canadian bacon & fire roasted pineapple
The Zack Calzone
Italian sausage, onions & mushrooms
Margherita Calzone
Fresh mozzarella, whole leaf basil, fire roasted tomatoes and pure olive oil
Cheese Calzone
Creamy fresh mozzarella and our signature three cheese blend
Custom Calzone
Build your calzone just the way you like it!
The Luke Calzone
a calzone stuffed with meatballs, fresh mozzarella, our signature cheese blend, brushed with garlic butter and served with marinara sauce
Salads
Cobb
Romaine, tomatoes, bacon, hard boiled eggs, chicken, avocado, red onion, bleu cheese & choice of dressing
Caprese
Fresh tomatoes & fresh mozzarella topped with whole basil leaves, olive oil & sweet balsamic reduction
Caesar Salad (big)
Romaine, parmesan cheese with caesar dressing
Mediterranean Salad (big)
mixed greens, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onion & feta with Italian dressing
House Salad (big)
House Salad includes mixed greens, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and feta cheese
Custom Salad (big)
Build your salad just the way you like!
Ceasar Salad (side)
romaine, parmesan cheese with caesar dressing
Mediterranean Salad (side)
mixed greens, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onion & feta with Italian dressing
House Salad (side)
House Salad includes mixed greens, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and feta cheese
Custom Salad (side)
Build your salad just the way you like!
Extras
Marinara Sauce
Garlic Butter
BBQ Sauce
Buffalo Sauce
Honey
Sorghum
Buttermilk Ranch
Bleu Cheese Dressing
Cesar Dressing
Honey Mustard
Creamy Balsamic House Dressing
Italian Dressing
Sweet Balsamic Reduction
Seasonal Vinaigrette
Olive Oil
Apple Cider Vinegar
Balsamic Vinegar
Drinks
Draft Beer
Music City Light (Larger)
32oz Growler of Draft Beer
Four Sons, PB&K (Sour)
32oz Growler of Draft Beer
Diskin Cider, Daydream (Cider)
32oz Growler of Draft Beer
Old Nation, Electron Brown Ale (Nitro)
32oz Growler of Draft Beer
Orpheus, Transmigration of Souls (DBL-IPA)
32oz Growler of Draft Beer
Brooklyn, Black Chocolate (Stout)
32oz Growler of Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Bearded Iris, Homestyle (IPA)
16oz Can
Hap & Harry's , Lager (Lager)
12oz Bottle
Honky Tonk, Cherry Berliner Weisse (Sour)
Honky Tonk, West Coast (IPA)
12oz Can
Little Harpeth, Chicken Scratch (Pilsner)
12oz Can
Mayday, Boro Blonde (Blonde)
12oz Can
New Heights, Naval Gazer (Stout)
16oz Can
Yazoo, Dos Perros (Brown Ale)
12oz Bottle
Yazoo , Gerst (Amber)
12oz Bottle
Sierra Nevada, Pale Ale
12oz Bottle
Diskin Cider, Bob's Your Uncle (Dry)
16oz Can
Diskin Cider, Tiki Tonik (Pineapple)
16oz Can
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Zander's Woodfired Pizza serves the best pizza, salad and ice cream in Dickson, TN. Focused on fresh, locally sourced ingredients with friendly hometown service. All pizza is made fresh in house with only the best ingredients and then cooked in a wood fired oven.
