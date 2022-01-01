Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Zandra's Taqueria - Haymarket

220 Reviews

$$

14600 Washington St

Suite 146

Haymarket, VA 20169

Popular Items

Queso 6oz
Chicken Empanadas Pack
Chips & Salsa Roja

Margaritas - Alcohol To Go *Must Provide ID At Pick Up

Traditional Margarita To Go 16oz

Traditional Margarita To Go 16oz

$9.00
Jalapeno Infused Margarita Togo 16oz

Jalapeno Infused Margarita Togo 16oz

$10.00
Mixed Berry Infused Margarita Togo 16oz

Mixed Berry Infused Margarita Togo 16oz

$10.00

D - Appetizers

Chicken Empanadas Pack

Chicken Empanadas Pack

$9.50

5 mini empanadas stuffed with chicken and cheese

Chips & Salsa Roja

Chips & Salsa Roja

$4.50

Chips & Salsa Roja Additional salsa available for $2 each Choice of: Salsa Verde, Spicy Salsa Raja, or Pico

Elote

Elote

$4.50

Zandras Mexican street corn on the cob

Guacamole 6oz

Guacamole 6oz

$9.00

Served with a bag of chips

Queso 6oz

Queso 6oz

$8.00

Served with a bag of Chips

Queso w/ Chorizo 6oz

Queso w/ Chorizo 6oz

$9.50

Queso w/ Chorizo 6oz Served with a small bag of chips

Queso w/Bean Chili 6oz

Queso w/Bean Chili 6oz

$9.50

Queso w/Bean Chili 6oz Served with a small bag of Chips

D - Traditional Taco Packs

Carne Asada Traditional Taco Pack

Carne Asada Traditional Taco Pack

$14.00

Carne Asada served with cilantro, onion, sliced radish, fresh lime and zandras signature hot sauce

Carnitas Traditional Taco Pack

Carnitas Traditional Taco Pack

$12.00

Homemade Shredded pork served with cilantro, onion, sliced radish, fresh lime and zandras signature hot sauce

Chorizo Traditional Taco Pack

Chorizo Traditional Taco Pack

$12.00

Homemade ground chorizo served with cilantro, onion, sliced radish, fresh lime and zandras signature hot sauce

Grilled Chicken Traditional Taco Pack

Grilled Chicken Traditional Taco Pack

$12.00

Grilled street chicken served with cilantro, onion, sliced radish, fresh lime and zandras signature hot sauce

Shredded Beef Traditional Taco Pack

Shredded Beef Traditional Taco Pack

$14.00

Shredded beef served with cilantro, onion, sliced radish, fresh lime and zandras signature hot sauce

D - Tacos Packs

Taco Pack come with your choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas and enough proteins/toppings to make 3 tacos.
Al Pastor Taco Pack

Al Pastor Taco Pack

$13.50

Cubed Pork, Grilled Pineapple, Onion & Cilantro Blend

Americano Taco Pack

Americano Taco Pack

$14.50

Ground Bison, Chuck Short Rib & Brisket Blend, Lettuce, Pico, Queso

Birria Taco Pack

Birria Taco Pack

$15.50

Shredded Beef, Onion, Cilantro, Cheese

Brussel Sprout Taco Pack

Brussel Sprout Taco Pack

$13.50

Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts, Roasted Corn Salsa, Pickled Onion, Vegan Green Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Taco Pack (Spicy)

Buffalo Chicken Taco Pack (Spicy)

$13.50

Crispy Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Signature Buffalo, Spicy Level 2 Peppers

Carne Asada Taco Pack

Carne Asada Taco Pack

$15.50

Carne Asada, Sautéed Peppers & Onions, Elote Corn

Chicken Bacon Ranch Taco Pack

Chicken Bacon Ranch Taco Pack

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Signature Ranch, Lettuce

Chorizo & Eggs Taco Pack

Chorizo & Eggs Taco Pack

$13.50

Ground Chorizo, Pico, Over Easy Egg, Signature Ranch

Cuban Taco Pack

Cuban Taco Pack

$14.00

Shredded Pork, Lettuce, Pico, Pickled Cucumber, Oaxaca, Cabbage Slaw

Falafel Taco Pack

Falafel Taco Pack

$13.50

Falafel, Pico, Queso Fresco, Lettuce, Vegan Green

Fried Chicken Taco Pack

Fried Chicken Taco Pack

$14.00

Crispy Fried Chicken, Cabbage Slaw, Elote Corn, Sante Fe Dressing

Grilled Mahi Mahi Taco Pack

Grilled Mahi Mahi Taco Pack

$15.50

Mahi Mahi Mango Salsa, Cabbage Slaw, Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch

Roasted Cauliflower Taco Pack (Spicy)

Roasted Cauliflower Taco Pack (Spicy)

$13.50

Roasted Cauliflower, Black Bean Chili, Vegan Green

Szechuan Pork Belly Taco Pack

Szechuan Pork Belly Taco Pack

$15.00

Pork Belly, Brussel Sprouts Flash Fried, Fresh Jalapeños, Cilantro, Szechuan Saice

D - Other Non Taco Items

Birria Quesadilla

Birria Quesadilla

$12.00
Carne Asada Quesadilla

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$12.00

Served with Lettuce, Pico, Sour Cream on the side

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Served with Lettuce, Pico, Sour Cream on the side

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Served with Lettuce, Pico, Sour Cream on the side

Chorizo Quesadilla

Chorizo Quesadilla

$10.00

Served with Lettuce, Pico, Sour Cream on the side

Pork Quesadilla

Pork Quesadilla

$11.00

Served with Lettuce, Pico, Sour Cream on the side

Shrimp Quesadilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.00

D - Dessert

Churros

Churros

$5.50

Churros, fired and covered in cinnamon sugar

D - Soda & Water To Go

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$2.75

All the deliciousness of Coke but made with cane sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup

Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$2.75Out of stock

All the deliciousness of Sprite but made with cane sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup

Coke

Coke

$2.50

20oz Plastic Bottle Coke Cola

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50

20oz plastic Diet Coke

Sprite

Sprite

$2.50

20oz Plastic Bottle Crisp and clean. No caffeine.

Minute Maid Lemonade

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet and tangy lemonade

Dasani Bottled Water

Dasani Bottled Water

$2.50

Thirst quenching Dasani

Mexican Fanta

Mexican Fanta

$2.75

Glass Bottle Fanta

Pure Leaf Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

$2.75
check markIntimate
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

14600 Washington St, Suite 146, Haymarket, VA 20169

