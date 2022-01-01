Zandra's Manassas
2,068 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
9114 Center St, Manassas, VA 20110
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Manassas
The All American Steakhouse - Manassas
4.3 • 3,180
5594 Ashland Community Sq Manassas, VA 20112
View restaurant
Bella Vita Italian Restaurant - Manassas
4.3 • 1,381
9675 Liberia Ave Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurant