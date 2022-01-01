Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zandra's Manassas

2,068 Reviews

$$

9114 Center St

Manassas, VA 20110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

16 oz Traditional Margarita
C- Chips & Queso
C- Chips & Salsa

Carryout Appetizers

C- Chips & Salsa

C- Chips & Salsa

$4.00
C- Chips & Guacamole

C- Chips & Guacamole

$9.00
C- Chips & Queso

C- Chips & Queso

$8.00
C- Chips & Queso w/Bean Chili

C- Chips & Queso w/Bean Chili

$9.00
C- Chicken Empanadas

C- Chicken Empanadas

$10.00
C- Traditional Elote

C- Traditional Elote

$4.00

Traditional Taco Packs

Carne Asada Traditional Taco pack

Carne Asada Traditional Taco pack

$14.00

Come with Zandra’s hot signature sauces, onions, cilantro, sliced radish, and Pico

Carnitas Traditional Taco pack

Carnitas Traditional Taco pack

$12.00

Come with Zandra’s hot signature sauces, onions, cilantro, sliced radish, and Pico

Chorizo Traditional Taco pack

Chorizo Traditional Taco pack

$12.00

Come with Zandra’s hot signature sauces, onions, cilantro, sliced radish, and Pico

Grilled Chicken Traditional Taco pack

Grilled Chicken Traditional Taco pack

$12.00

Come with Zandra’s hot signature sauces, onions, cilantro, sliced radish, and Pico

Shredded Beef Traditional Taco pack

Shredded Beef Traditional Taco pack

$14.00

Come with Zandra’s hot signature sauces, onions, cilantro, sliced radish, and Pico

Tacos Packs

Taco Pack come with your choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas and enough proteins/toppings to make 3 tacos.
Al Pastor Taco Pack

Al Pastor Taco Pack

$13.50

Cubed Pork, Grilled Pineapple, Onion, Cilantro

Americano Taco Pack

Americano Taco Pack

$14.50

Ground Bison, Chuck, Short Rib, & Brisket Blend, Lettuce, Pico, Queso

Baja Chicken Taco Pack

Baja Chicken Taco Pack

$13.50

Grilled Chicken, Lime Slaw, Black Bean Salsa, Cilantro & Green Onions

Birria Taco Pack

Birria Taco Pack

$15.50

Zandra's Special Blend Beef, Oaxaca, Onions & Cilantro

Brussel Sprout Taco Pack

Brussel Sprout Taco Pack

$13.50

Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts, Roasted Corn Salsa, Pickled Onion, Vegan Green Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Taco Pack

Buffalo Chicken Taco Pack

$13.50

Crispy Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Signature Ranch, Buffalo Sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch Taco Pack

Chicken Bacon Ranch Taco Pack

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Signature Ranch, Lettuce

Chorizo & Eggs Taco Pack

Chorizo & Eggs Taco Pack

$13.50

Ground Chorizo, Pico, Signature Ranch, Over Easy Egg

Cuban Taco Pack

Cuban Taco Pack

$14.00

Shredded Pork, Lettuce, Pico, Pickled Cucumber, Oaxaca, Cabbage Slaw

Falafel Taco Pack

Falafel Taco Pack

$13.50

Falafel, Pico, Queso Fresco, Lettuce, Tzatziki

Fried Chicken Taco Pack

Fried Chicken Taco Pack

$14.00

Crispy Fried Chicken, Cabbage Slaw, Elote Corn, Sante Fe Dressing

Grilled Mahi Mahi Taco Pack

Grilled Mahi Mahi Taco Pack

$15.50

Mahi Mahi, Mango Salsa, Cabbage Slaw, Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch

Roasted Cauliflower Taco Pack

Roasted Cauliflower Taco Pack

$13.50

Roasted Cauliflower, Vegan Green Sauce

Szechuan Pork Belly Taco Pack

Szechuan Pork Belly Taco Pack

$15.00Out of stock

Pork Belly, Fried Brussel Sprouts, Cilantro, Fresh Jalapeños, Szechuan Sauce

Carryout Non Tacos

Birra Quesadilla

Birra Quesadilla

$11.00

Served with Lettuce, Pico, & Sour Cream on Side

Bison Quesadilla

Bison Quesadilla

$12.00

Served with Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream on the side

Carne Asada Quesadilla

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$12.00

Served with Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream on the side

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Served with Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Served with Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream on the side

Chorizo Quesadilla

Chorizo Quesadilla

$10.00

Served with Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream on the side

Pork Quesadilla

Pork Quesadilla

$11.00

Served with Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream on the side

Carryout Kids Menu

Kid's Cheese Dilla

Kid's Cheese Dilla

$4.00

Served with Lettuce, Pico, & Sour Cream on Side

Kid's Chicken Taco

Kid's Chicken Taco

$2.50

Chicken, Lettuce, Cheese

Kids Chicken Dilla

Kids Chicken Dilla

$6.00

Served with Lettuce, Pico, & Sour Cream on Side

Carryout Desserts

C- Churros

C- Churros

$6.00

Carryout Soda

Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Margaritas - Alcohol To Go *Must Provide ID At Pick Up

16 oz Traditional Margarita

16 oz Traditional Margarita

$9.00

16 oz Traditional Margarita

16 oz Mixed Berry Margarita

16 oz Mixed Berry Margarita

$10.00Out of stock

16 oz Mixed Berry Margarita

16 oz Jalapeno Margarita

16 oz Jalapeno Margarita

$10.00

16 oz Jalapeno Margarita

16 oz Habanero Margarita

16 oz Habanero Margarita

$10.00Out of stock

16 oz Habanero Margarita

Beer - Alcohol To Go *Must Provide ID At Pick Up

Bud Light

Bud Light

$6.00
Budweiser

Budweiser

$6.00
Coors Light

Coors Light

$6.00
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$6.00
Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$6.00
Corona

Corona

$7.00
Dos Equis Lager

Dos Equis Lager

$7.00
DB Orange Smash

DB Orange Smash

$7.00
White Claw Black Cherry

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00
White Claw Watermelon

White Claw Watermelon

$6.00
White Claw Mango

White Claw Mango

$6.00

Wine - Alcohol To Go *Must Provide ID At Pick Up

Kim Crawford Sauv 250ml

Kim Crawford Sauv 250ml

$6.50Out of stock
Kim Crawford Rose 250ml

Kim Crawford Rose 250ml

$6.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

9114 Center St, Manassas, VA 20110

Directions

Gallery
Zandra's Taqueria image
Zandra's Taqueria image
Zandra's Taqueria image

Similar restaurants in your area

La China Poblana Taqueria - 9792 Center St
orange star4.5 • 647
9792 Center St Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
The Philadelphia Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
9413 Main Street Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Monza - Manassas
orange star4.4 • 832
9108 Center Street Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Doug's Deli
orange starNo Reviews
9366 Main Street Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Public House Kitchen & Brewery
orange star4.3 • 440
9406 Battle St Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Crossroads Tabletop Tavern
orange star4.4 • 932
9412 Main St Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Manassas

The All American Steakhouse - Manassas
orange star4.3 • 3,180
5594 Ashland Community Sq Manassas, VA 20112
View restaurantnext
Bella Vita Italian Restaurant - Manassas
orange star4.3 • 1,381
9675 Liberia Ave Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Crossroads Tabletop Tavern
orange star4.4 • 932
9412 Main St Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Monza - Manassas
orange star4.4 • 832
9108 Center Street Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Tortino Mare
orange star4.5 • 787
120 Kent Village Sq Manassas Park, VA 20111
View restaurantnext
CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille
orange star4.5 • 725
9413 West St Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Manassas
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Centreville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Chantilly
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)
Lorton
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Woodbridge
review star
Avg 3.7 (41 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Herndon
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston