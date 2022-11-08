Zane's Restaurant 1150 Hermosa Ave

A (6ft Away) High Five

$15.00

Give an Air High Five (social Distancing!) to The Zane's Team to Say Thanks for Their Hard Work! Please Note: If You Are Making a Delivery Order, 100% of The Regular Tip You Leave Goes to The Delivery Drivers so Please Add This Option to Your Cart if You’d Like to Leave Anything for The Restaurant Staff Making Your Meal! if You’re Making a Pickup Order, Then Your Regular Tip Will Go to The Restaurant Staff :)