Zane's Restaurant 1150 Hermosa Ave
4,638 Reviews
$$$
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Zane's, located in the heart of Downtown Hermosa Beach offers simple dishes inspired by worldly flavors. The restaurant features a full bar with serving tredning cocktails like The Blood Orange Margherita. Zane's soulful vibe inside the restaurant allows customers to sit back, relax and feel comfortable in a dining atmosphere in the small beachtown of Hermosa Beach.
Location
1150 Hermosa Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Gallery
