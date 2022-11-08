Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Italian
Seafood

Zane's Restaurant 1150 Hermosa Ave

4,638 Reviews

$$$

1150 Hermosa Ave

Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Brussel Sprouts
16oz Bone-in Rib Eye
6 LAYER CHOCOLATE CAKE

Starters

Ahi Tartar

Ahi Tartar

$17.00

wontons, avocado, soy, ginger

Grilled Artichoke

Grilled Artichoke

$14.00

Grilled to order, garlic aioli dipping sauce

Black Mussels

Black Mussels

$18.00

white wine, cream, shallots, chicken sausage, thai chili, fresh h erbs, kiffir lime

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$15.00

golden brown. served with chipotle aioli

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$17.00

butter, garlic, onion, baby kale, chili flakes

Tomato Soup

$8.00

Chicken Skewers

$14.00Out of stock

Loaded Truffle Tots Reggae

$8.00

Salads

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$13.00

romaine hearts, crumbled croutons, parmesan

House

House

$14.00

mixed greens, roasted corn, farmer's market tomatoes, goat cheese, croutons, champagne vinaigrette

Burrata

$14.00

Greek

$15.00

Classics

Zane's Burger

Zane's Burger

$16.00

Chicken Cutlet

$22.00
Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$23.00

Seafood

Cioppino

$30.00

Grilled King Ora Salmon

$29.00
Whole Branzino

Whole Branzino

$36.00
Seared Scallops

Seared Scallops

$35.00

Chilean Sea Bass

$38.00

Steaks

Skirt Steak

$32.00

Filet Mignon

$42.00

16oz Bone-in Rib Eye

$45.00

Surf N Turf

$59.00

Pasta

Butternut Squash Ravioli

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$18.00

BYO Pasta

$14.00
Linguini with Clams

Linguini with Clams

$24.00
Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$25.00
Rigatoni Bolognese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$19.00

Salsicce Blanco

$20.00
Spaghettini Mare

Spaghettini Mare

$27.00

Toms Pasta

$22.00

Black Truffle

$25.00

Seafood Pasta

$24.00

Rosa Salcicce

$20.00

Sharable Sides

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$8.50

Fried Cauliflower

$8.50

Caeser Brocollini

$8.50

Grilled Asparagus

$8.50

Sauteed Mushrooms

$8.50

Sauteed Baby Kale

$8.50

French Fries

$8.50

Truffled Tots

$8.50

Heirloom Potatoes

$8.50

Jasmine Rice

$5.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.50

Pizza

Pepperoni

$15.00

Truffled Mushroom

$15.00

Margherita

$14.00

Desserts

6 LAYER CHOCOLATE CAKE

6 LAYER CHOCOLATE CAKE

$10.00

WARM CINNAMON SUGARED CHURROS

$9.00
TIRAMISU

TIRAMISU

$8.00

CREME BRULEE

$8.00

AFFOGATO

$7.00

Vanilla Gelato

$5.00

Birthday Dessert

Pistachio Ricotta Cake

Pistachio Ricotta Cake

$9.00

Seasonal Sorbet

$9.00

50\50 Gelato

$8.00

Kids

Pasta with Marinara

$8.00

Pasta with Butter

$8.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Plain Grilled Chicken with French Fries

$13.00

Churros Stick

$4.00

1 Scoop Vanilla Gelato

$4.00

Extra

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Grilled Shrimp Skewer

$9.00

Focaccia Bread (Online Only)

Focaccia Bread

$3.50

2, 4, 6, 8 Who Do We Appreciate (Tips for Zane's Staff)

Wave

$5.00

Give a Wave to The Zane's Team to Say Thanks for Their Hard Work! Please Note: If You Are Making a Delivery Order, 100% of The Regular Tip You Leave Goes to The Delivery Drivers so Please Add This Option to Your Cart if You’d Like to Leave Anything for The Restaurant Staff Making Your Meal! if You’re Making a Pickup Order, Then Your Regular Tip Will Go to The Restaurant Staff :)

Thumbs Up

$10.00

Give a Thumbs up To the Zane's Team to Say Thanks for Their Hard Work! Please Note: If You Are Making a Delivery Order, 100% of The Regular Tip You Leave Goes to The Delivery Drivers so Please Add This Option to Your Cart if You’d Like to Leave Anything for The Restaurant Staff Making Your Meal! if You’re Making a Pickup Order, Then Your Regular Tip Will Go to The Restaurant Staff :)

A (6ft Away) High Five

$15.00

Give an Air High Five (social Distancing!) to The Zane's Team to Say Thanks for Their Hard Work! Please Note: If You Are Making a Delivery Order, 100% of The Regular Tip You Leave Goes to The Delivery Drivers so Please Add This Option to Your Cart if You’d Like to Leave Anything for The Restaurant Staff Making Your Meal! if You’re Making a Pickup Order, Then Your Regular Tip Will Go to The Restaurant Staff :)

Air Hug

$20.00

Give an Air Hug (social Distancing!) to The Zane's Team to Say Thanks for Their Hard Work! Please Note: If You Are Making a Delivery Order, 100% of The Regular Tip You Leave Goes to The Delivery Drivers so Please Add This Option to Your Cart if You’d Like to Leave Anything for The Restaurant Staff Making Your Meal! if You’re Making a Pickup Order, Then Your Regular Tip Will Go to The Restaurant Staff :)

Beer

Budweiser

$5.50

Bud Light

$5.50

Corona

$5.50

Hoegaarden

$6.95

Peroni

$6.95

Stella Artois

$6.95

Stella Artois Cidre

$6.95

Saint Archer Pale Ale

$6.95Out of stock

Firestone Walker 805 Blonde Ale

$6.95

New Belgium Fat Tire Amber Ale

$6.95

Sierra Nevada “Hazy Little Thing” IPA

$6.95

Golden Road Mango Cart Wheat Ale

$6.95

Ballast Point Sculpin IPA

$7.95

Ballast Point Grapefruit Sculpin IPA

$7.95

Elysian Space Dust IPA

$7.00

Elysian Full Contact Hazy IPA

$7.00

Golden Road Wolf Pup Session IPA

$7.00

Kona POG Seltzer

$5.50

Kona Strawberry Guava Seltzer

$5.50

Kona Starfruit Lime Seltzer

$5.50

Kona Tropical Punch Seltzer

$5.50

Heineken N\A

$7.00

Guiness

$7.00

Golden Road Guava

$7.00

Mode!o Especial

$7.00Out of stock

White Bottle

Btl Neyers Chardonnay

$50.00

Btl Lake Sonoma Chardonnay

$58.00

Btl Rombauer Chardonnay

$74.00

Btl Jermann Pinot Grigio

$58.00

Btl Allan Scott Sauvignon Blanc

$50.00

Btl Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00

Btl Denizot Sancerre

$62.00

Btl Figuire Magali Rose

$54.00

Btl Epiphany, Granache Rose

$62.00

Btl A to Z Riesling

$50.00

BTL Mengler Unoaked

$49.00

Red Bottle

Btl Laurelwood Pinot Noir

$54.00

Btl Davis Bynum Pinot Noir

$62.00

Btl En Route Pinot Noir

$79.00

Btl Aerena Cabernet

$58.00

Btl Post & Beam by Far Niente

$70.00

Btl Silver Oak

$99.00

Btl Nickel & Nickel Vaca Vista "Oak Noel"

$120.00

Btl Tooth & Nail The Fiend Red Blend

$58.00

Btl Domaine Bousquet RSV Malbec

$54.00

Btl Marramiero "Dama" Montepulciano

$58.00

Btl Textbook Merlot

$58.00

Btl Edmeadus Zinfandel

$54.00

Btl House Of Cards Red Blend

$56.00

Btl Abstract Blend By Orin Swift

$80.00

Btl “The Prisoner” Red Blend

$80.00

Btl Justin Isosceles Bordeaux Blend

$120.00

Sextant Cab Bottle

$58.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCorkage Fee
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Zane's, located in the heart of Downtown Hermosa Beach offers simple dishes inspired by worldly flavors. The restaurant features a full bar with serving tredning cocktails like The Blood Orange Margherita. Zane's soulful vibe inside the restaurant allows customers to sit back, relax and feel comfortable in a dining atmosphere in the small beachtown of Hermosa Beach.

Website

Location

1150 Hermosa Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Directions

Gallery
Zane's Restaurant image
Zane's Restaurant image
Zane's Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sea Level Restaurant and Lounge
orange star4.4 • 2,339
655 N Harbor Dr Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Mama D's - Hermosa Beach
orange starNo Reviews
2512 Pacific Coast Highway Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
View restaurantnext
SLAY Italian Kitchen
orange star5.0 • 665
1001 Manhattan Ave Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
View restaurantnext
Nando Trattoria - 1131 Manhattan Ave
orange star4.5 • 754
1131 Manhattan Ave Manhattan beach, CA 90266
View restaurantnext
Pura Vita Redondo Beach
orange star4.8 • 133
320 S. Catalina Ave Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Love & Salt
orange star4.8 • 3,478
317 Manhattan Beach Blvd. Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Hermosa Beach

Good Stuff Restaurant - Hermosa Beach
orange star4.4 • 3,595
1286 The Strand Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
View restaurantnext
Rabano - Hermosa Beach
orange star4.5 • 869
2516 Pacific Coast Hwy Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
View restaurantnext
Barnacles Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 692
837 Hermosa Ave Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
View restaurantnext
Brother's Burritos Original-Pier
orange star4.5 • 606
24 11th st Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
View restaurantnext
The Source Café - Hermosa Beach
orange star4.6 • 402
509 Pier Ave Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
View restaurantnext
Decadence Bar - Hermosa Beach
orange star4.3 • 224
1332 Hermosa Ave Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hermosa Beach
Redondo Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Torrance
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Gardena
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Marina Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston