Zanti Cucina Italiana River Oaks

BEEF RAVIOLI

$28.00

Homemade fresh paste made with eggs, semolina and double 00 flour. Our ravioli is braised with braised beef stew recipe with roasted vegetables, demi glaze, flavored with fresh rosemary and fresh bay leaves. Deglazed with red wine and cooked for 8 hours over low heat. Half of the total filling is divided into two parts; one part is used for the ravioli filling which is mixed with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, and the other is reserved for the sauce. The ravioli is served in a sauce made from braised beef, butter, fresh sage leaves, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, and fresh chopped parsley.