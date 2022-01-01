Zanti Cucina Italiana River Oaks
1958 West Gray Suite 101
Houston, TX 77019
STARTERS
MUSSELS ALLA TARANTINA
1 LB Fresh mussels sautéed with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, and Italian pepperoncino, deglazed with white wine. the dish is finished with the classic homemade pomodoro sauce and fresh basil laminate. they are served in a hot deep dish and accompanied by a rustic Pugliese bread
BLACK TRUFFLE BEEF TARTARE
4 oz Angus Choice Beef : Knife-cut beef fillet, marinated with lemon vinaigrette, dijon mustard dressing, extra virgin olive oil, salt, ground black pepper, truffle oil, dehydrated tomato, chopped celery, Parmigiano Reggiano slices, chopped capers, chopped parsley . Served on a bed of arugula baby and grilled Tuscan bread In front of the client the Chef is going to laminate 3 gr of fresh seasonal black truffle are laminated ,our truffle is fresh, and we have it according to the season. Brought from Alba, Piemonte Italy.
OCTOPUS CARPACCIO
5 oz of thinly sliced octopus carpaccio seasoned with salt, pink peppercorn, lemon dressing, extra virgin olive oil, squid ink salt, served whit mixed green salad with thinly sliced fennel, heirloom cherry tomato, and tossed with lemon vinaigrette, salt, and pepper
MEDITERRANEAN HUMMUS
Classic homemade chickpea hummus accompanied by a combination of kalamata and cerignola olives, finished with fresh mint leaves and extra virgin olive oil. Served with a classic bread from Sardinia named: Carasau RECOMMENDED DISH FOR VEGAN
ZANTI ARTICHOKE
4 Whole heart and stem artichokes grilled, sautéed with butter, dehydrated tomato, diced crispy Pancetta, and laminated basil , glazed with white wine. this dish is finished with 2 oz of fresh creamy Stracciatella cheese.
FRITTO MISTO MEDITERRANEO
Combination of 8oz of squid rings and head, 2 oz headless shrimp 26/30, 2 oz whole artichoke and slices of Mediterranean yellow lemon all breaded with OO pizza flour and fried. This dish is accompanied by garlic aioli and classic arabbiata sauce (spicy) and half a yellow lemon.
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
Tower of previously fried eggplant between layers of mozarella, parmigiano reggiano cheese and fresh basil. All baked and served on a hot plate with pomodoro sauce, decorated with parsley-scented extra virgin olive oil and a fresh basil leaf. It is advisable to offer grated parmesan cheese in top off eggplant at the table in front of the client.
SCAMPI AGLIO OLIO AND PEPERONCINO
2 pieces of fresh shrimp U7 with head, Butterflied and grilled with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, Italian peperoncino, fresh yellow lemon zest and chopped parsley. Accompanied by a grilled rustic Pugliese bread and grilled yellow lemon. Remember that the SCAMPI AGLIO OLIO & PEPERONCINO have only two units and you can sell one more unit for $
BURRATA CAPRESE
Fresh artisanal burrata cheese, served with baby arugula tossed with extra virgin olive oil , rustic cut heirloom tomato, homemade rustic pesto, roasted pistachio and maldon salt flakes. Accompanied by a grilled rustic Pugliese bread.
SALADS
ARTICHOKE AND ROASTED BEETS
Grilled artichoke hearts and roasted beets cubes, with Italian herbs and marinated with oregano vinaigrette. Served with a base of natural goat cheese foam and finished with fried crispy quinoa , micro celery.
CACIO E PEPE SALAD
Heart of hydroponic baby gem lettuce cut in half infused with our 25-year-old balsamic vinegar, Topped with artisan cacio e pepe dressing and thin slices of Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. Finished with extra virgin olive oil and fresh cracked black pepper.
TUNA SALAD
4 oz yellow ahi tuna seared and sliced, served with baby kale lettuce leaves, baby arugula, parsley leaves, shaved parmigiano Reggiano, thinly fresh sliced red onion, fennel prongs, tossed with lemon vinaigrette. Finished with maldon flake salt and extra virgin olive oil
FRUTTI DI MARE SOUP
mussel, clam, baby scallop, shrimp, squid, pomodoro sauce, peperoncini, garlic, white wine, and grilled Pugliese bread
CHARCUTERIE
CHARCUTERIE BOARD PICCOLO
Combination of meats and cheeses imported from Italy chosen by our Italian chef. In which, when tasting the different meats and cheeses, you will be touring Italy from north to south having an amazing experience. Served with rustic grilled Italian bread, honeycomb, marcona almond, olives cerignola. In this plate the client can choose three different sizes, which are listed below. Small - 2 meat of your choice (1.5 ounce of each) 1 cheese (1.5 ounce of your choice)
CHARCUTERIE BOARD MEDIO
Combination of meats and cheeses imported from Italy chosen by our Italian chef. In which, when tasting the different meats and cheeses, you will be touring Italy from north to south having an amazing experience. Served with rustic grilled Italian bread, honeycomb, marcona almond, olives cerignola. In this plate the client can choose three different sizes, which are listed below. Medium - 3 meats of your choice (1.5 ounce of each) 2 cheese (1.5 ounce of your choice)
CHARCUTIERIE BOARD GRANDE
Combination of meats and cheeses imported from Italy chosen by our Italian chef. In which, when tasting the different meats and cheeses, you will be touring Italy from north to south having an amazing experience. Served with rustic grilled Italian bread, honeycomb, marcona almond, olives cerignola. In this plate the client can choose three different sizes, which are listed below. Large - 4 meats of your choice (1.5 ounce of each) 3 cheese (1.5 ounce of your choice)
PIZZA
VEGETARIAN PIZZA
Mushroom, zucchini, asparagus, mozarella, roasted red pepper, arugula, artichoke, oregano and mozzarella.
PEPPERONI PIZZA
Mozzarella and pepperoni.
NEAPOLITAN PIZZA
Pizza made with the classic Neapolitan style, the dough is stretched by hand and baked with San Marzano pomodoro sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, grated parmesan cheese, spicy Italian sausage crumbles, pepperoni, and salami. Finished with a little dried oregano and fresh Italian basil leaf.
MARGHERITA PIZZA
Pizza made with the classic Neapolitan style, the dough is stretched by hand and baked with San Marzano pomodoro sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, and grated Parmesan cheese. It is served with fresh basil leaves and extra virgin olive oil.
PESTO & SALAME GOLFETTA PIZZA
Pizza made with the classic Neapolitan style. stretched by hand and baked with homemade rustic pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, grated Parmesan cheese and cherry tomato. Finished with thin slices of golfeta salami, straciatella cheese and toasted chopped pistachios.
PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA PIZZA
Pizza made with the classic Neapolitan style. Stretched by hand and baked with San Marzano pomodoro sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, and grated Parmesan cheese. Finished with fresh baby arugula leaves, thin slices of prosciutto and shaved Parmegiano Reggiano cheese
TESTAROSSA PIZZA
Pizza made with the classic Neapolitan recipe. Hand-tossed and baked with white parmesan sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, mixed wild roasted mushrooms. It is served with fresh baby arugula leaves mixed with crispy pancetta, crumbled blue cheese and white truffle oil.
LOBSTER PIZZA
Pizza made with the classic Neapolitan recipe. Hand-tossed and baked with white parmesan sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, 4 ounces of lobster knuckle and claw previously marinated with butter, fresh chopped garlic, salt, and ground white pepper. Finished with extra virgin olive oil, chives sticks and fresh Italian basil leaf.
STEFANO PIZZA
Pizza made with the classic Neapolitan recipe. Inspired by our Italian chef Stefano Ferrero. Hand-tossed and baked with mushroom cream, fresh mozzarella cheese, and grated parmesan. Finished with thin slices of smoked speck, Stracciatella cheese and white truffle oil.
PIADINA NAPOLETANA
Chef selection of charcuterie meat, truffle stracciatella cheese, baby arugula and extra virgin olive oil
PASTA
PAPPARDELLE AL RAGU DI OSSOBUCO
Combination of three colors of fresh pasta sautéed in a sauce based on saffron reduction, veal ossobuco braised for 8 hours previously and shredded, pomodoro sauce and Parmesan cheese
TAGLIOLINI FRUTTI DI MARE
Home made fresh black tagliolini pasta made with squid ink and accompanied by a sauce based on a combination of seafood 2 oz of headless shrimp, 2 oz of squid rings, 2 oz of baby scallop, 1 oz of mussels, 2 oz of clams and 1 oz of clam pulp, sautéed with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, pepperoncino all glazed with white wine and finished with pomodoro sauce and fresh basil
TAGLIATELLE BOLOGNESE
Homemade combination of fresh natural pasta and spinach, sautéed in classic Bolognese homemade sauce made with selected ground beef, fresh vegetables, pomodoro sauce, demiglace sauce cooked for 8 hours over low heat with fine herbs to obtain the maximum expression of the combination of all the ingredients. For this pasta we use Parmigiano Reggiano cheese at the moment of union of sauce. The ground meat to make this preparation is only beef.
BLACK TRUFFLE TAGLIOLINI
Homemade fresh tagliolini pasta made with eggs, semolina and double 00 flour, emulsified with butter and truffle oil. It is carried in a hot pan in front of the client and the emulsion is finished with fresh Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, it is served on a hot plate and the showman is in charge of shaved 3 gr of seasonal black truffle from the city of Alba, Piemonte IT.
GNOCCHI AL FUNGHI SILVESTRI
Homemade with a traditional northern Italian recipe based on potatoes and semolina, served with roasted wild mushrooms from the forest. Sautéed with garlic, extra virgin olive oil, ground black pepper and fresh chopped parsley.
RIGATONI ALLA AMATRICIANA
Guanciale, egg, fresh ground black pepper, in a creamy pecorino and parmeggiano reggiano sauce.
TAGLIOLINI LOBSTER
Homemade pasta paccheri with a traditional Italian recipe made from imported semolina. Made with 4 ounces of fresh lobster imported from Canada, pulp and claws, cooked with fresh vegetables cut into brunoises carrot, celery and shallot. Deglazed with white wine, flavored with saffron and unsalted butter. Finished with fresh tarragon leaves
BEEF RAVIOLI
Homemade fresh paste made with eggs, semolina and double 00 flour. Our ravioli is braised with braised beef stew recipe with roasted vegetables, demi glaze, flavored with fresh rosemary and fresh bay leaves. Deglazed with red wine and cooked for 8 hours over low heat. Half of the total filling is divided into two parts; one part is used for the ravioli filling which is mixed with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, and the other is reserved for the sauce. The ravioli is served in a sauce made from braised beef, butter, fresh sage leaves, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, and fresh chopped parsley.
TRUFFLE CHEESE RAVIOLI
Homemade fresh pasta made with eggs, semolina and double 00 flour. Our ravioli is stuffed with three typical Italian imported cheeses: fontina cheese, taleggio cheese, parmigiano Reggiano cheese and milk, all made in a bain-marie at low temperature. The ravioli is served in a creamy sauce made with parmigiano Reggiano cheese, heavy cream and white truffle oil. Finished with fresh Italian basil leaf.
ENTREES
SAFFRON SCALLOPS
Carnaroli quality rice made in the traditional way with butter, minced shallot, saffron pistils, deglazed with white wine and cooked al dente with vegetable broth. It is finished with butter and grated Permesan cheese, which is known by the Italian term "mantecato". Fresh U10 scallops, 7 oz (3 pzas), are seasoned with salt and cracked black pepper, seared perfectly on both sides, and finished with prosciutto salt.
BRANZINO BAKED IN SEA SALT
32 oz fresh Mediterranean branzino baked with sea grain salt, third of yellow lemon and fresh rosemary. Accompanied with broccolini, baby carrot sautéed with butter and half a yellow lemon.
HALIBUT ALLA SARDA
Fresh 8oz Halibut fish imported from Alaska, served with a light sauce based on fregola sarda, Italian zucchini cubes, fresh bell pepper and deglazed with prosciutto stock. Finished with gremolata made with fresh parsley, crispy prosciutto, lemon juice, minced garlic, minced shallot, extra virgin olive oil, and micro celery at the end.
SALMON AQUA PAZZA
8 oz of fresh salmon sous vide cooked method in the oven with Kalamata olives, fresh baby heirloom tomatoes, fresh Italian basil leaves, white wine, capers, and extra virgin olive oil.
BRAISED LAMB OSSOBUCO
Carnaroli quality rice made in the traditional way with butter, minced shallot, deglazed with white wine and cooked al dente with vegetable broth. It is finished with butter and grated Permesan cheese, which is known by the Italian term "mantecato". Served with a 14 oz piece of bone-in lamb ossobuco, which is sealed and made according to the house's traditional recipe with fresh vegetables: carrot, celery, onion, garlic, fresh rosemary, fresh bay leaves, thyme and deglazed with red wine. It is cooked for 8 hours over low heat with demi glass and vegetable stock.
LAMB T-BONE AND CHOPS
8 oz of lamb T-Bone, 4 oz Colorado lamb ribs, seasoned with salt and ground black pepper, cooked on the grill, served on a smooth sauce of peas and fresh mint. Finished with a sautéed fresh chiodini mushroom, julienned roasted bell pepper and crispy brussels sprout leaves.
RIBEYE TAGLIATA
14 oz Angus quality rib eye, seasoned with salt and ground black pepper, grilled and cut into slices. Served on a bed of fresh baby arugula leaves, tossed with baby heirloom tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, salt, ground black pepper and baby crispy potato with grated parmesan and chopped parsley. Finished with smoked maldon salt and extra virgin olive oil on top of the meat. Accompanied with mustard demi sauce. THE SAUCE IS MADE IN HOUSE WITH OVEN ROASTED VEAL BONE, BEEF CUTS, WITH VEGETABLES, FRESH ROSEMARY, BAY LEAVES AND THYME. IT IS PLACED IN A PAN AND DEGLAZED WITH RED WINE, TOMATO PASTE AND WATER, LET IT COOK FOR 48 HRS. TO FINISH IT IS ADDED CREOLE MUSTARD AND DIJON.
PIEDMONT BEEF FILET
8 oz angus quality beef fillet, seasoned with salt and ground black pepper, cooked on the grill. Served on top of creamy mashed potatoes cooked sous vide with butter, salt, and ground black pepper. Accompanied by charred onion petals, beef jus and sautéed chiodini mushrooms. THE SAUCE IS MADE IN HOUSE WITH OVEN ROASTED VEAL BONE, BEEF CUTS, WITH VEGETABLES, FRESH ROSEMARY, BAY LEAVES AND THYME. IT IS PLACED IN A PAN AND DEGLAZED WITH RED WINE, TOMATO PASTE AND WATER, LET IT COOK FOR 48 HRS.
SEAFOOD CIOPPINO
5 oz U 1O scallops, 2 oz 26/30 shrimp, 4 oz mussels, all sautéed with olive oil, Italian pepperoni, minced garlic, fresh thyme, baby heirloom tomato, deglazed with white wine. Finished with homemade pomodoro sauce and fresh chopped parsley. Accompanied by roasted pugliese bread.
CHICKEN PAILLARD
8 OZ pounded chicken breast, seasoned with salt, and ground black pepper, cooked on the grill. Served with salad of fresh baby arugula leaves, tossed with baby heirloom tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, salt, ground black pepper. Accompanied half a yellow lemon.
COSTATA DI MANZO
22 oz prime quality beef cowboy, seasoned with salt and ground black pepper, cooked in the broiled. Finished with sea salt and extra virgin olive oil. Accompanied Broccolini sautéed with Italian Extra virgin olive oil, salt, and ground black pepper.
BISTECCA ALL FIORENTINA
Porterhouse beef 42 oz Prime quality, seasoned with salt and ground black pepper, cooked in the broiled. Accompanied Broccolini sautéed with olive oil, salt, and ground black pepper.
SIDES AND EXTRAS
SIDE WILD MUSHROOMS
mix of wild mushrooms, sautéed with olive oil, whole roasted garlic, rosemary and parsley.
SIDE CRISPY POTATOES
GARLIC, ROSEMARY, THYME, OLIVE OIL
SIDE SAGE POLENTA & SEASONAL MUSHROOM
HOMEMADE SAGE POLENTA TOPPED WITH A MIX OF WILD MUSHROOMS
SIDE BRUSSEL SPROUTS
ROASTED WITH OLIVE OIL, SALT, AND PEPPER TOSSED WITH AN ITLALIAN SABA BALSAMIC VINEGAR
DESSERT
TIRAMISU
Classic recipe with typical Italian ingredients, mascarpone cheese, espresso coffee and savoiardi biscuit. Finished with grated semi bitter chocolate
SEMIFREDO AL GIANDUJA
recipe made with gianduja (toasted hazelnuts crumbles and chocolate), nutella and heavy cream. Accompanied with turron ice cream on chocolate land.
PANNA COTTA
Typical recipe from Piedmont, made from heavy cream, imported fresh vanilla pod and sugar. Served with fresh berries, coulis sauce and fresh mint leaves.
TORTINO DI LATTE BRUCIATO
Warm dessert baked at the moment made with dulce de leche, butter, flour, whiskey cream and sugar. Accompanied with vanilla ice cream
NUVOLA DI CIOCCOLATO
Made with Valrhona bitter chocolate, star anise, orange peel and heavy cream. Served on a sour cream made with lemon peel and sugar. Finished with extra virgin olive oil and sea salt
GELATO VANILLA
All our GELATOS are handmade, homemade with a typical Italian recipe with a creamy consistency. They are served with forest fruit and fresh mint leaves.
GELATO NOUGAT
All our GELATOS are handmade, homemade with a typical Italian recipe with a creamy consistency. They are served with forest fruit and fresh mint leaves.
GELATO PISTACHIO
All our GELATOS are handmade, homemade with a typical Italian recipe with a creamy consistency. They are served with forest fruit and fresh mint leaves.
GELATO CHERRY MASCARPONE
All our GELATOS are handmade, homemade with a typical Italian recipe with a creamy consistency. They are served with forest fruit and fresh mint leaves.
GELATO GIANDUJA
All our GELATOS are handmade, homemade with a typical Italian recipe with a creamy consistency. They are served with forest fruit and fresh mint leaves.
SORBET LEMON
All our SORBETES are handmade, homemade with a typical Italian recipe with a creamy consistency. They are served with forest fruit and fresh mint leaves.
SORBET ORANGE
All our SORBETES are handmade, homemade with a typical Italian recipe with a creamy consistency. They are served with forest fruit and fresh mint leaves.
CROSTATA AL LIMONE
lemon tart with merenghe
COCKTAILS TO GO
DOUBLE D
Sauza jalapeno infused tequila, honey, fresh lemon juice
THE BRAMBLE
Hendricks gin, fresh lemon juice, Crème de Mûre
MARGARITA ITALIANA
Herradurra Reposado, fresh lime juice, Cointreau, Disaronno amaretto
WESTGATE SANGRIA
Mondavi CK sweet red wine, Meiomi red wine, simple syrup, E&J Brandy, fresh lime juice, Triple-Sec
THE G
Mango purée, jalapeño-infused tequila, fresh lime juice, Cointreau
SPRITZ
Aperol, prosecco, orange slice
NEGRONI
Bombay Sapphire gin, Campari, sweet vermouth
OLD FASHIONED
Maker’s Mark bourbon, orange, Angostura bitters
MANHATTAN
Knob Creek bourbon, sweet vermouth, bitters
CARAJILLO
Licor 43, espresso, on the rocks
WINES TO GO
BTL RUGGERI VALDOBBIADENE
BTL LOUIS ROEDERER BRUT
BTL BERTANI VELANTE
BTL DR. HERMANN
BTL CANTINA DEL TABURNO
BTL LANGHE ARNEIS
BTL CECCHI
BTL POGGIO AI GINEPRI
BTL JERMANN
BTL MUSITA
BTL TERRE MORE
BTL FINCA ALLENDE
BTL FEUDI SAN GREGORIO GRECO DI TUFO
BTL LINCOURT
BTL TERREMORE
BTL CECCHI
BTL POGGIO AI GINEPRI
BTL JERMANN
BTL MUSITA
BTL TERRE MORE
BTL FINCA ALLENDE
BTL BERTANI VELANTE
BTL DR. HERMANN
BTL CANTINA DEL TABURNO
BTL LANGHE ARNEIS
BTL RUGGERI VALDOBBIADENE
BTL LOUIS ROEDERER BRUT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Zanti will present authentic Italian cuisine in a high-end casual atmosphere. Contemporary décor will combine with a charming outdoor patio, bar lounge area, pizza station and lively dining room. Handmade pasta, prepared daily in our kitchen, and our gleaming brick oven, in which we will bake pizza and select main dishes, will add to the unique vibrancy of Zanti. It is a place to feel yourself among friends and enjoy the beauty of the Italian experience. "Transforming Ingredients Into An Experience" S.P.
1958 West Gray Suite 101, Houston, TX 77019