Zanzibar Cafe 9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Zanzibar Cafe is the exclusive catering company for the UCSD's Loft performance venue. By day we are a fast casual cafe offering made from scratch food and serving delicious local beers. By night we provide extensive catering options to pair with the universities nightly hosted events
Location
9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor, La Jolla, CA 92093
Gallery
