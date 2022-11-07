  • Home
Zanzibar Cafe 9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor

No reviews yet

9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor

La Jolla, CA 92093

Coffee/Tea

Latte

$3.50+

2/3 Steamed Milk, 1/6 Espresso, 1/6 Foam

Drip Coffee

$1.75+

Fair Trade, Organic beans provided by Cafe Moto. A local coffee roaster

Chai Latte

$3.50+

Vanilla Chai Tea Powder, Steamed Milk

Cappuccino

$3.50+

1/3 Espresso, 1/3 Steamed Milk, 1/3 Foam

Mocha

$3.50+

Espresso, Hot Chocolate

Cold Brew

$4.50

Cafe Moto Draft Coffee

Dirty Chai

$4.50+

Vanilla Chai Tea Powder, Espresso, Steamed Milk

Hot Chocolate

$2.95+

Steamed Milk & Chocolate

Hot Tea

$2.50

Daily Selection of Herbal, Green & Black Teas

Cold Brew Nitro

$4.75

Cafe Moto Nitrogen Draft Coffee

Vanilla Cream Nitro Cold Brew

$4.95

Cafe Moto Nitrogen Draft Coffee with Vanilla & Cream

Espresso

$2.00+

Americano

$2.00+

Soft Drinks

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Orange Fanta, Cranberry Juice, Coke Zero

Pellegrino

$2.50

Soda

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Milk

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Zanzibar Cafe is the exclusive catering company for the UCSD's Loft performance venue. By day we are a fast casual cafe offering made from scratch food and serving delicious local beers. By night we provide extensive catering options to pair with the universities nightly hosted events

9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor, La Jolla, CA 92093

