Zanzibar Soul Fusion Euclid Location

317 E 200th St

Euclid, OH 44119

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Flavor'd Wings

$12.00

Flavor Rolls

$12.00

FireCracker Bites

$16.00

Catfish Nuggets

$12.00

Buffalo Salmon Dip

$14.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Oxtail Hor D'Oeuvres

$12.00

Handhelds

Flavor'd Tacos

$13.00

Impossible Burger

$14.00

Honey Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Polish Boy

$12.00

Entrees

Lamb Chops

$32.00

Pork Chops

$20.00

Turkey Chops

$24.00

12oz Ribeye Steak

$28.00

Catfish

$18.00

Stuffed Salmon

$24.00

Red Velvet Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Seafood New Orleans

Veggie Curry

$14.00

Southern Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Cajun Alredo

$14.00

Rice Bowl

$12.00

Flavor's Caribbean Salad

$10.00

Baked Jerk Chicken

$18.00

Sides

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Garlic Mash Potatoes

$6.00

Parmesan Buttered Grits

$6.00

Flavor Street Corn

$6.00

Broccoli

$6.00

Fried Cabbage

$6.00

Yellow Rice

$6.00

Cole Slaw

$6.00

Signature Fries

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$6.00

House Salad

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Dessert

Strawberry Margarita Cake

$7.00

Beer

Bud

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Corona

$5.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Heineken

$5.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Modelo

$5.00

Beverage

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Bottle Water

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Aqua Panna Water

$6.00

Bottle Service

Titos

$100.00

Hennessy

$150.00

Patron Blanco

$150.00

Casamigos Anejo

$150.00

Patron Anejo

$150.00

Patron Repo

$150.00

Casamigos Blanco

$150.00

Casamigos Repo

$150.00

Remy 1738

$200.00

Suavacito

$150.00

Herradurra

$150.00

1800 Gold

$100.00

1800 Silver

$100.00

Dusse

$150.00

Crown Apple

$100.00

Jameson

$100.00

Ciroc

$100.00

Ciroc Redberry

$100.00

Ciroc Peach

$100.00

Champanges

Belaire Bleu

$100.00

Belaire Rose

$85.00

Belaire Rare Lux French

$85.00

Belaire Rare Rose

$85.00

Belaire Gold

$85.00

Congac

Hennessy

$14.00

Dusse

$14.00

Remy 1738

$18.00

Remy VSOP

$14.00

Hennessy Privilege

$18.00

Gin

Bombbay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Mixed Drinks

Long Island

$8.00

Vodka Gin Tequila Rum Triple sec Sour mix Splash of coke

Top Shelf Long Island

$16.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Sex On The Beach

$8.00

Cosmo

$8.00

White Russian

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Seabreeze

$8.00

Apple Martini

$8.00

Blue M.F

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana

$10.00

Strawberritini

$8.00

Tennessee Tea

$10.00

Armaretto Sour

$8.00

Rum

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi Pineapple

$7.00

Bacardi Mango

$7.00

Bacardi Dragonberry

$7.00

151

$7.00

Specialty Drinks

Bill Cosby

$12.00

F.N.F

$12.00

Climax

$12.00

Royal Orgasm

$12.00

Red Lipstick

$12.00

Flavor's Martini

$12.00

W.A.P

$12.00

Peach Passion

$12.00

Dream Maker

$12.00

Dirty After Dark

$12.00

Hugh Hefner

$12.00

Phat Ash

$12.00

Snow Bunny

$12.00

Sugar Daddy

$12.00

Horny Mango

$12.00

Plan B

$12.00

Tequila

Patron Blanco

$16.00

Patron Anejo

$16.00

Patron Repo

$16.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Casamingos Blanco

$16.00

Casmigos Repo

$16.00

Terramana Blanco

$10.00

Terramana Anejo

$10.00

Terramana Repo

$10.00

Herradura Repo

$12.00

Suavacito Anejo

$16.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

Lobos Reposado

$16.00

Vodka

Titos

$10.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Ciroc Peach

$10.00

Ciroc Redberry

$10.00

CIroc Apple

$10.00

Ciroc Passion

$10.00

Ketal One

$10.00

Ketal one Grapefruit & Rose

$12.00

Ketal One Cucumber & Mint

$12.00

Ciroc Pomagrante

$12.00

Ciroc Black Raspberry

$12.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$7.00

Smirnoff Pineapple

$7.00

Smirnoff Orange

$5.00

Smirnoff Caramel

$5.00

Amsterdam Peach

$5.00

Absolut Watermelon

$7.00

360 Chocolate

$7.00

Three Olives Pomagrante

$7.00

Three Olives Fruity Loops

$7.00

Wines

Carlos Rossi sweet red

$6.00

Barefoot Apple moscato

$6.00

Barefoot pineapple moscoto

$6.00

Barefoot pinot grigio

$7.00

2 you wines raspberry Sangria

$8.00

2 You Wines Chardonnay

$8.00

Mimosa

Mimosa

$8.00

Bourbons/Whiskey/Scotch

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Honey

$10.00

Jack Fire

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson Orange

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Peach

$10.00

Blantons

$20.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$12.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Hookah

Hookah

$40.00

Drinks

Long Island Iced Tea

$5.00

Margarita

$5.00

Blue Muthafucker

$5.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$10.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$10.00

Patron

$5.00

Hennessy

$5.00

Long Island Iced Tea (Copy)

$5.00

Food

2 Whole wings & Fries

$5.00

Catfish Nuggets & Fries

$5.00

Polish Boy

$7.00

HH Impossible Burger

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Zanzibar is a casual full-service restaurant that features the best in southern cuisine and other specialties such a Soul Rolls, Smothered Steak, Seafood, Pasta dishes, Macaroni & Cheese, Greens and over 50 Martini & Specialty drinks, and of course the famous Peach Cobbler and Sweet Potato Pie.

317 E 200th St, Euclid, OH 44119

