Zanzibar Island

review star

No reviews yet

4101 Paseo Del Norte NE

Albuquerque, NM 87113

Food

Appetizer

Samosa-3 Piece

Samosa-3 Piece

$7.00

Choice of 3 Samosa (1 Style)

Samosa-4 Piece

$8.00

Choice of 4 Samosa (2 styles)

Samosa-5 Piece

$10.00

Choice of 5 (2 Styles)

X-Press Protein

Roasted Vegetables

$12.00

Sauteed Veggies in Coconut sauce

Marinated Steak

Marinated Steak

$14.00

Grilled Steak Skewer

Chicken Breast

Chicken Breast

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Skewer

Sauteed Shrimp

$15.00

Sauteed Shrimp

Salmon Filet

$16.00

Grilled Salmon Filet

Burgers

Zanzi Burger

Zanzi Burger

$14.00

Smash burger Signature style

Southwest Burger

$15.00

Smash burger With Green Chile, Cheese, Guac

Grilled Veggie Burger

$13.00

Garden Veggie burger with LTO

Sides

French Fries

$2.00

Zucchini Chips

$4.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Corn Cob

$3.00

Roasted Corn Cob

Curry Corn

$3.00

Sinature Curry Corn

Signature Pilaf

$3.00

Sinature Pilaf Rice

Steamed White Rice

$3.00

Steamed White rice

House Slaw

$3.00

House Slaw tossed in Signatue Suaces

Mediterranean Slaw

$3.00

Slaw tossed in Cool Cucumber Sauce

Street Mix

$3.00

Fresh Cilantro, Onion, Lime, & Salsa

New Mexican Mix

$3.00

Signature corn, Cilantro, & Green Chile Chutney

Corn Cob

$3.00
Curry Corn

Curry Corn

$3.00

Jalapeno Chips

$1.00

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$1.00

Classic Chips

$1.00

BBQ Chips

$1.00

Manadrin Oranges

$1.00
Curry Corn

Curry Corn

$3.00

Signature Curry Corn

Kids Menu item

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Fried Chicken Tenders With Fries, Chips, or Fruit

Kids Cheese Quesdilla

$7.00

Kids Cheese Quesdilla With Fries, Chips, or Fruit

Macaroni & Cheese

$6.00

Mac & Cheese Served with Fries, Chips, or Fruit

Sauce

House Salsa

$1.00

House Salsa

Green Chile Chutney

$1.00

House Green Chile Chutney

Tamarind Chutney

$1.00

House Tamarind Chutney

Cool Cucumber Sauce

$1.00

Cucumber yogurt Sauce

Creamy Guacmole

$1.00

Greacy Guacamole Sauce

Green Chile Ranch

$1.00

Ranch Green chile infused

Smoothie

Sunrise

$6.00+

Banana, Orange, Pineapple

Berrilicious

$6.00+

Blueberry, Raspberry, Strawberry, Apple

Tropical Paradise

$6.00+

Coconut, Mango, pineapple

Super Boost

$6.00+

Blueberry, Kale, Strawberry, Spinach, Pineapple

B.Y.O

$6.00+

Choose and 3 fruits and 1 Juice

Beverages

Fountain

Stubborn Kola

$3.00

Stubborn Zero-Sugar

$3.00

Stubborn Agave Vanilla Cream

$3.00

Stubborn Blackcherry

$3.00

Stubborn Root Beer

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Tropicana Lemonade

$3.00

Bottled Drinks

Cooler Beverages

$3.00

Protein or Energy

Muscle Milk

$4.00

Energy Drink

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tacos-Bowls-Smoothies & More! Welcome to Paradise!

Website

Location

4101 Paseo Del Norte NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113

Directions

