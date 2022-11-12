Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zanzibar Greek & American Food 1400 Estero Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

1400 Estero Boulevard

Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Greek Appetizer

Hummus Plate - Vegan!

Hummus Plate - Vegan!

$12.99

Homemade hummus with tahini, Turkish salad, paprika & parsley, served with baked pita bread and middle eastern side salad. If you are sharing, we recommend ordering extra pita bread. (Option for gluten-free pita bread for additional cost)

Falafel plate - Vegan!

Falafel plate - Vegan!

$16.99

Five falafel balls spiced with special Anise seasoning on Hummus with Tahini, paprika, Turkish Salad, parsley. Serve with baked pita bread & middle eastern side salad. If you are sharing, we recommend to order extra pita bread. (Option for gluten-free pita bread.)

Dolmakadia - Vegan & Gluten-Free

Dolmakadia - Vegan & Gluten-Free

$9.99

Six stuffed grapes leave filled with herbs, rice, lemon tang. Served with tzatziki dip

Spanakopita - Vegetarian!

Spanakopita - Vegetarian!

$10.99

Five crispy baked phyllo dough sinfully filled with savory seasoned Bulgarian feta cheese, cream cheese, ricotta cheese, spinach AND a touch of dill. Server with Tzatziki dip.

Mix Platter - Vegetarian!

Mix Platter - Vegetarian!

$26.45

5 falafel balls AND 5 stuffed grape leaves AND 4 Sapanakopitas. Served with Middle Eastern side salad, hummus & tahini side.

Cut On The Spot Salads

Greek Salad - Vegetarian! Best Seller!

Greek Salad - Vegetarian! Best Seller!

$14.99

Fine cut tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onion, olives, mixed in our Zanzibar Greek recipe dressing. Topped with Bulgarian feta cheese❣️ (We recommend to ADD Beef & Lamb Gyro Meat.)

Zanzibar Salad - Vegan

Zanzibar Salad - Vegan

$13.99

Fine cut tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onion, parsley, lettuce, lemon, olive oil, (mint at season time) mixed in our Zanzibar middle eastern recipe Dressing. Topped with our Homemade Tahini❣️ (We recommend to ADD grilled chicken Meat.)

House Salad - Vegan!

House Salad - Vegan!

$14.99

Delicate cut Lettuce, cabbage, jalapeno, lemon Zest, tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onion, olive oil, parsley, Freshly squeezed lemon, Topped with our Homemade Tahini❣️ (We recommend to ADD Hawaiian chicken Teriyaki meat)

The Zanzibar Collection

Gyro Beef & Lamb - Signature Dish!

Gyro Beef & Lamb - Signature Dish!

$13.99

Tender beef & lamb meat, Extra Tzatziki!! Zanzibar salsa sauce, parsley, grilled purple onion & peppers, a touch of fresh cucumber, Greek marinated cabbage in olive oil and Freshly squeezed lemon, Bulgarian feta cheese. Stuffed in fresh-baked pita bread❣️

Gyro Chicken Shawarma

Gyro Chicken Shawarma

$13.99

Specially seasoned middle eastern chicken, with hummus, tahini, parsley, grilled purple onion & peppers, house salad, traditional Amba, Turkish salad, stuffed in fresh baked pita bread❣️

Falafel - Vegan

Falafel - Vegan

$12.99

Fried ground & seasoned chickpea balls, with hummus, tahini, parsley, Turkish salad, house salad, traditional Amba, topped with tahini, stuffed in freshly baked pita bread❣️

Hawaiian Chicken Teriyaki

Hawaiian Chicken Teriyaki

$13.99

Extra tzatziki! Chicken marinated in ginger, gluten-free soy sauce, garlic, brown sugar, with parsley, grilled pineapple, grilled purple onion & peppers; Greek marinated cabbage in olive oil, Freshly squeezed lemon, Greek seasoning & Bulgarian feta cheese; stuffed in fresh-baked pita bread❣️

Hummus & Shawarma Plate

Hummus & Shawarma Plate

$17.99

Homemade hummus with tahini, paprika & parsley, topped with chicken Shawarma; served with side Zanzibar house salad AND fresh-baked pita bread❣️

Greek beef & lamb platter

Greek beef & lamb platter

$19.45

Tender beef & lamb meat, with Zanzibar house salad AND Greek marinated cabbage in olive oil, lime, Greek seasoning & Bulgarian feta cheese; serve with fries, AND 4 dip of hummus, tzatziki, Zanzibar salsa & Turkish salad. (option to add one more kind of meat)

Greek Shawarma Plate

Greek Shawarma Plate

$19.45

Specially seasoned Middle Easter chicken shawarma, with Zanzibar house salad AND Greek marinated cabbage in olive oil, lime, Greek seasoning & Bulgarian feta cheese salad; serve with fries, AND 4 dips, hummus, tzatziki, Zanzibar house salsa & Turkish salad. ( a dish you can share) (option to add additional kind of meat)

Best American Flavors

Max Nachos - Gluten-Free! Best seller

Max Nachos - Gluten-Free! Best seller

$14.45

Fresh seasoned tortilla corn chips, loaded with gooey cheese, lettuce, chicken marinated with ginger, gluten-free soy sauce, garlic, brown sugar, grilled & Fresh veggies, sour cream, salsa & parsley ❣️

Loaded Fries - Gluten-Free!

Loaded Fries - Gluten-Free!

$13.45

A creamy blend of melted gooey cheese; grilled chicken marinated with ginger, gluten-free soy sauce, garlic, brown sugar, gooey cheese; grilled, lime juice, ketchup, and our zesty chipotle sauce topped with a touch of parsley.

Beach Bread

Beach Bread

$13.25

Homemade garlic butter, cheddar, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, basil, oregano & garlic; Served with Zanzibar side house salad

Chicken Quesadilla - UNIQUE!!

Chicken Quesadilla - UNIQUE!!

$13.49

Zanzibar huge homemade chicken quesadilla; served with Zanzibar side house salad & sour cream❣️

Lots-A-Tots

Lots-A-Tots

$9.50

A mountain of tots covered with cheese, sour cream & parsley❣️

Chips & Queso - Gluten-Free!

Chips & Queso - Gluten-Free!

$9.50

Seasoned tortilla corn chips that are perfect for dipping into Queso topped with red hot chili peppers, parsley, fresh tomatoes & cucumbers❣️

Chicken wings

Chicken wings

$14.99

Eight giant tender wings serve WET/DRY served with ranch AND celery❣️

Srimps 5

$18.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

1/2lb Steak Burger

1/2lb Steak Burger

$10.99

1/2lb Brisket & chuck topped with lettuce, Arugula, tomatoes, purple onion, pickles, on crispy bun with ketchup & mayo

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken breast infused with mild Buffalo sauce, ranch, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, purple onion, Arugula, pickles; on grilled crispy bun❣️

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$12.99

Cod fish with lightly seasoned panko breadcrumbs, Tartar sauce, Zanzibar secret recipe fish sauce, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, purple onion, Arugula, pickles; on grilled crispy bun❣️

Philly - Tastic

Philly - Tastic

$12.99

Sirloin beef steak on crispy 8” French roll, Grilled peppers & purple onions, tomato, cucumbers AND melted cheese❣️

USA Appetizers

Small Fries

Small Fries

$5.50

2lb fries

Larger Fries

Larger Fries

$6.99

4lb fries

Chicken tenders

Chicken tenders

$9.99

1/2 pound chicken tenders, usually 3 pieces with fries.

Fish & chips

Fish & chips

$12.99

Two Beer battered Cod fillet served with fries. tartar & special homemade sauce❣️

Mozzarella sticks

Mozzarella sticks

$9.97

7 fried mozzarella cheese with our homemade marinara / salsa sauce.

Kids mix platter

Kids mix platter

$12.99

2 chicken tenders, 4 mozzarella sticks & fries. Serves with ketchup❣️

Poutin

Poutin

$11.99

Canadian dish, fries, cheese curds & Homemade gravy.

Beverage

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.50
Orange soda

Orange soda

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Brisk

Brisk

$2.50
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.50
Water

Water

$2.50
Gatorade Yellow

Gatorade Yellow

$3.50
Gatorade Orange

Gatorade Orange

$3.50
Gatorade Red

Gatorade Red

$3.50
Dr pepper

Dr pepper

$2.50

Mtn Dew

$2.50

TO GO

1 Box

$1.00

2 Box

$2.00

3 Box

$3.00

4 Box

$4.00

EXTRA ADD

Extra Tzatziki

$1.00

Extra Olives

$1.00

Add Pita

$2.00

Ranch

$0.50

Side Steak

$4.99

Side house Salad

$7.50

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Cabbage, Finely Chopped Lemon, Parsley, Green Pepper, Olive Oil, Middle Eastern Seasoning & topped with Tahini (Sesame Seeds)

Side Ketchup

$0.50

Bofflo Dip

$0.50

Add Bacon

$3.99

Side Hot

$0.50

Side Nachos

$4.00

Side Cheese Nachos

$1.00

Side Gyro

$5.00

Extra Chicken Tender 2 Pieces

$3.99

BBQ DIP

$0.50

Add Meat

$5.00

Add 5 falafel balls

$7.50

Salsa

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Greek & American Restaurant on the beach, An Israeli Family operation, the ‘Levi’ family:) We’re here to give you the best experience of Greek & Middle Eastern hospitality and food; we see you as our guests! Come to enjoy a live band entertainment , activities, Oceanview, Night entertainment, a full bar, and The Best Greek and American food you ever tried on the beach. We are located at ‘The Lani Kai Island Resort.’ on the beach level, in front of the main bar. There are several different types of sitting areas to choose from. You can be serve on the bar or at the beach; we can serve you at the pool area or the club while you enjoy live band entertainment, It will be our honor to have you as our guests. Come in and enjoy!

Location

1400 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Doghouse
orange starNo Reviews
1207 Estero Blvd. Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931
View restaurantnext
Lit Coco
orange starNo Reviews
1661 Estero Boulevard Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931
View restaurantnext
Shucker's at the Gulf Shore - 1250 Estero Blvd
orange star4.3 • 1,428
1250 Estero Blvd Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931
View restaurantnext
Mr Tequila - Fort Meyers
orange starNo Reviews
1661 Estero Blvd. #11 Ft Myers Beach, FL 33931
View restaurantnext
Wahoo Willie's - 441 Old San Carlos Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
441 Old San Carlos Boulevard Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931
View restaurantnext
Parrot Key Caribbean Grill & Bar - Fort Myers Beach
orange star3.6 • 480
2500 Main St Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Myers Beach

Edelweiss Burger
orange star4.9 • 1,759
1365 Estero Blvd Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931
View restaurantnext
Shucker's at the Gulf Shore - 1250 Estero Blvd
orange star4.3 • 1,428
1250 Estero Blvd Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931
View restaurantnext
Kava Culture - Fort Myers Beach
orange star4.7 • 87
17979 San Carlos Blvd Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Myers Beach
Estero
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Cape Coral
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Fort Myers
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Bonita Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (23 restaurants)
Captiva
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Lehigh Acres
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Naples
review star
Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)
Naples
review star
Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston