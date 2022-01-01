Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Sushi & Japanese
Thai

Zao Jun

review star

No reviews yet

6608 telegraph Rd.

Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301

Order Again

FAMILY MEALS

Family Meal

Family Meal

$60.00

DRINKS TO-GO

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$5.00
Zao-Made Lemonade

Zao-Made Lemonade

$5.00
Ramune

Ramune

$3.00
Zao's Signature Mint-Tea

Zao's Signature Mint-Tea

$5.00

Fresh brewed black tea, a splash of lemon; lightly sweetened with house made mint simple syrup

Kid's Shirley Temple

Kid's Shirley Temple

$4.00
Kid's Pink Lemonade

Kid's Pink Lemonade

$4.00
Kid's Banana Milk

Kid's Banana Milk

$4.00
Kid's Mango Smoothie

Kid's Mango Smoothie

$6.00
Kid's Strawberry-Banana Smoothie

Kid's Strawberry-Banana Smoothie

$6.00

STARTERS

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$10.00

Water Chestnut, Shiitake, Ponzu Sauce

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$8.00

Crab Wontons with Sweet Thai Chili Sauce

Crispy Rice Avocado

Crispy Rice Avocado

$8.00

Fresh Avocado, Yuzu Koshu

Crispy Rice Tuna

Crispy Rice Tuna

$9.00

Spicy Tuna, Serrano Pepper

Crispy Rock Shrimp

Crispy Rock Shrimp

$15.00

Crispy Fried Shrimp, Chili Garlic Aioli

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

Maldon Sea Salt

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$8.00

Chicken, Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Celery, Sweet Thai Chili Sauce

Hoisin BBQ Slow Cooked Ribs

Hoisin BBQ Slow Cooked Ribs

$18.00

Togarashi and Cashews, Hoisin and Ginger BBQ Glaze

Shishito Peppers

$9.00
Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$7.00

Edamame tossed in our house-made chili-garlic sauce

Truffle Edamame

Truffle Edamame

$8.00
Vegetarian Spring Roll

Vegetarian Spring Roll

$6.00

Carrots, Celery, Cabbage, Mushrooms, Sweet Thai Chili Sauce

SALADS

Ginger Salad

Ginger Salad

$6.00

Carrots, Cherry Tomatoes, Ginger Dressing

Kani Crab Apple Salad

Kani Crab Apple Salad

$12.00

Apple, Cucumber, Carrots, Goma Dressing

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$13.00
Salmon Skin Salad

Salmon Skin Salad

$10.00

Grilled salmon skin, yamagobo, spring mix, red onion, bonito flakes, green onion, and ponzu sauce.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Carrots, Sesame, Goma Dressing

Spicy Kani Crab Salad

Spicy Kani Crab Salad

$12.00

Carrots, Cucumber, Tempura Flakes, Spicy Sambal Mayo Dressing

Sunomono

Sunomono

$6.00

Sliced cucumber and seaweed with sunomono sauce.

Zao's House Salad

Zao's House Salad

$6.00

Tomatoes, Avocado, Carrots, Wafu Dressing

SOUPS

Egg Drop Soup

Egg Drop Soup

$6.00

Carrots, Eggs, Green Onions

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$6.00

Wakame, Tofu, Green Onions

Tom Kha Soup

$8.00Out of stock

BAO BUNS & DIM SUM

Beef Gyoza

Beef Gyoza

$8.00
Chicken Bao Bun

Chicken Bao Bun

$10.00

Fried Chicken, Asian Slaw, Yuzu Aioli

Spicy Chicken Bao Bun

Spicy Chicken Bao Bun

$12.00

Fried chicken tossed in sriracha honey with pickled jalapeno & pepper mix

Chicken Potsticker

Chicken Potsticker

$8.00

Wrapped in house; Served with dumpling sauce.

Pork Potsticker

Pork Potsticker

$8.00

Wrapped in house; Served with dumpling sauce.

Shrimp Shumai

Shrimp Shumai

$9.00

Shiitake, Dashi, Sesame; Served with dumpling sauce.

RICE & NOODLES

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$17.00

Wide Rice Noodles, Thai Basil, Chilis, Eggs, Garlic, Red Wine

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$16.00

Peas, Scallions, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Egg, Garlic

Lo Mein

Lo Mein

$17.00

Egg Noodles, Mixed Vegetables, House Oyster Sesame Sauce

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$16.00

Thin Rice Noodles with Tamarind, Bean Spouts, Lime, Peppers, Cashews, Cilantro

LARGE PLATES

Almond Boneless Chicken

Almond Boneless Chicken

$18.00
Beef and Brocoli

Beef and Brocoli

$19.00

Marinated flank steak, blanched broccoli fleurettes, savory oyster sauce, ginger

General Zao

General Zao

$19.00

Broccoli, Carrots, Thai Chilis, Sesame Seeds

Kung Pao

Kung Pao

$19.00

Chili Peppers, Bell Peppers, Broccoli, Baby Corn, Cashews

Lemon Pepper Shrimp

Lemon Pepper Shrimp

$22.00
Mongolian Beef

Mongolian Beef

$20.00

Marinated, Hand-Cut Flank Steak, Green Onion, Garlic

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$19.00

Hand cut chicken with bok choy, mandarin orange, and orange peel

Pepper Steak

Pepper Steak

$20.00

Marinated, Hand-Cut Flank Steak, Black Pepper Sauce, Bell Peppers, Onion, Thai Basil

Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$19.00

Breaded chicken with carrots and baby corn in a signature sesame sauce.

Sweet & Sour

Sweet & Sour

$18.00

Pineapple, Bell Peppers, Onions

Terra Cotta Stir Fry

$16.00

CLASSIC SUSHI ROLLS

AAC Roll

AAC Roll

$8.00+

Avocado, Asparagus, Cucumber

Asparagus Roll

$6.00+
Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$10.00+
California Roll

California Roll

$10.00+

Kani Kama Crab, Avocado, Cucumber

Cucumber Roll

$6.00+
Eel Avocado

Eel Avocado

$11.00+

Sweet Soy Barbequed Eel and fresh Avocado

Eel Cucumber

Eel Cucumber

$11.00+

Sweet Soy Barbequed Eel, fresh Cucumber

Hamachi

Hamachi

$10.00+

Yellowtail, scallion

Philadelphia Roll

Philadelphia Roll

$12.00+

Fresh Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber

Salmon Avocado

Salmon Avocado

$12.00+

Fresh Atlantic Salmon, Avocado, Tenkasu

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$9.00+

Fresh Atlantic Salmon

Salmon Skin Roll

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.00+

Grilled salmon skin with yamagobo, daikon, topped with eel sauce, bonito flakes, and green onion

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.00+

Tempura fried shrimp, fresh avocado, tenkasu, eel sauce

Spicy California Roll

Spicy California Roll

$10.00+

Traditional California roll, spicy mayo

Spicy Hamachi

Spicy Hamachi

$13.00+

Yellowtail tossed in yuzu kosho aioli, wasabi aioli, serrano

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$12.00+

Fresh salmon tossed spicy mayo, Asparagus

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$13.00+

Fresh Tuna tossed in chili garlic, cucumber

Sweet Potato Roll

Sweet Potato Roll

$9.00

Tempura fried sweet potato, eel sauce, sweet potato crunch

Tuna Asparagus Roll

Tuna Asparagus Roll

$13.00+

Ahi tuna, asparagus

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$10.00+

Fresh ahi tuna

Vegetable Roll

Vegetable Roll

$8.00+

Spring mix, pickled carrot, tomato, cucumber, avocado, asparagus, red onion, side of wafu dressing

SIGNATURE MAKI ROLLS

Always Summer Roll

Always Summer Roll

$15.00

Cucumber, cilantro, and mango inside, avocado on top with spicy sweet chili sauce and mint.

Bonfire Roll

Bonfire Roll

$17.00

Shrimp tempura roll topped with spicy salmon, torched with kewpie mayo and spicy blend. Garnished with green onion and sweet soy.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar

$15.00

Eel, Cucumber, Avocado, Eels Sauce, Sesame

Dragon

Dragon

$15.00

California Roll, Eel, Avocado, Eel Sauce, Serrano

Fire Ninja Roll

Fire Ninja Roll

$19.00

Shrimp tempura and Avocado with Tuna, torched spicy mayo, and eel sauce; garnished with spring onion

Firecracker Roll

Firecracker Roll

$15.00

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Krab Mix, Spicy Mayo, Green Onion, Sriracha

Hamachi Ponzu

Hamachi Ponzu

$19.00

Spicy Hamachi, Cucumber, Hamachi, Green Onion, Ponzu Sauce

Kamikaze

$16.00

Cucumber avocado topped with hamachi, serrano ponzu sauce, and shiso

Mr. Miyagi Roll

Mr. Miyagi Roll

$19.00

California Roll topped with fresh Ahi Tuna, Yuzu Koshu, Serrano, Sweet and Savory Soy Sauce

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$18.00

California Roll, Tuna, Bronzino, Salmon, Cooked Shrimp

Red Dragon Roll

Red Dragon Roll

$19.00

Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Wasabi Aioli, Red Fresno Chilis

Salmon Dynamite Roll

Salmon Dynamite Roll

$17.00

California roll topped with fresh salmon, spicy kewpie mayo, lime slices, tenkasu, with a spicy serrano-lime sauce

Spicy Salmon Crunch Roll

Spicy Salmon Crunch Roll

$16.00

Cucumber, Avocado, Spicy Salmon, Tempura Crunch, Teriyaki Sauce

Tail of Two Salmon

Tail of Two Salmon

$17.00

Spicy Salmon, Salmon, Avocado, Pickled Jalapeno, Lemon Slices, Green Onion

Vegetable Bahn-Mi Roll

Vegetable Bahn-Mi Roll

$13.00

Cucumber Wrapped, Pickled Jalapeno and Carrot, Red Onion, Cilantro, Tomato, Avocado, Spring Mix

TEMPURA MAKI

Jalapeno Popper Roll

Jalapeno Popper Roll

$13.00

Fresh and pickled jalapeno, cream cheese, sriracha-honey sauce

Las Vegas Roll

Las Vegas Roll

$15.00

Salmon, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Tempura fried, Spicy Mayo, Serrano, Sriracha

Salsa

Salsa

$13.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Tempura fried, Spicy Mayo, Serrano, Sriracha

Santa Ana Roll

Santa Ana Roll

$13.00

Tempura fried California roll, Sweet and Savory eel sauce

NIGIRI & SASHIMI

Ahi Tuna

Ahi Tuna

$10.00+
Hamachi

Hamachi

$10.00+
KaniKama

KaniKama

$8.00+
Masago

Masago

$7.00+
Salmon

Salmon

$8.00+
Unagi

Unagi

$10.00+
Cooked Shrimp

Cooked Shrimp

$6.00+

SIDES, VEGGIES, AND SAUCES

Cauli Rice

$6.00

Sliced Avocado Side

$3.00

Steamed Bok Choy

$8.00

Broccolini

Zao Fries

$6.00

White Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sambal

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Sriracha

$1.00

Ponzu

$1.00

Serrano

$1.00

KIDS MENU

Kid's Chicken Tenders

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$5.88

Lightly Fried Chicken served with fries

Kid's Lo Mein

Kid's Lo Mein

$5.88

Buttered Lo Mein Noodles

Kid's Cali

Kid's Cali

$5.88

Soy Wrapped California Roll

Kid's Sweet Potato Roll

Kid's Sweet Potato Roll

$5.88

Soy Wrapped Tempura Sweet Potato Roll

Kid's Superhero Roll

Kid's Superhero Roll

$5.88

Soy Wrapped Cucumber and Avocado Roll

DESSERTS

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$5.88
Passion Fruit-Glazed Cheesecake

Passion Fruit-Glazed Cheesecake

$7.88

Gluten-Free Chocolate Cake

$5.88

SUSHI PLATTERS

Chef's selection sushi trays for any occasion. Perfect for 4-6 People / 8-10 People.
Omakase Sushi Tray

Omakase Sushi Tray

$90.00+

Perfect for 4-6 People / 8-10 People. 24 Hour notice necessary, call for same day availability

PARTY TRAYS

Single Item Trays

Single Item Trays

Feeds 6-8. Choose from any of our signature dishes!

TWO ITEM TRAYS

Choose 2 Dishes

Choose 2 Dishes

Feeds 6-8. Choose 2 of your favorite dishes.

THREE ITEM TRAYS

Choose 3 Dishes

Choose 3 Dishes

Feeds 6-8. Choose 3 of your favorite dishes!

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6608 telegraph Rd., Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301

Directions

